Natixis' (NTXFF) CEO Laurent Mignon on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Laurent Mignon

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for being here for this presentation of Natixis Third Quarter 2017 Results. I will do the presentation, but we will change a little bit the cast compared to the last -- well, I didn't count, but many quarters because it's not going to be Jean Cheval who will be sitting next to me for that. Jean is in the room, but it's going to be Nicolas Namias who has now taken over the position of CFO of Natixis and who will make the second part of the presentation.

So, you have seen our result. This is a pretty strong nine months for 2017, and I think we can prepare and have some base for the strategic plan that we will announce in 2 weeks now. We have a growth of our revenue for the last 9 months of 2017 of 10% of all our core businesses, which within this industry is pretty good performance driven by all our businesses and mostly Asset Management, Insurance and the CIB business.

Our cost-to-income ratio improved 250 basis points to 68% as compared to the 9 months of 2016. Cost of risk is low to 23 basis points compared to even our own guidance to 30, 35. The net income rose 26% and the earning per share, 31% compared to a year. But I want to stress very much the return on equity, which is I think the best sign of the improvement of the business model of Natixis, which stands at 15.1% for the 9 first months of 2017, up 210 basis points compared to a year ago and very much in line, if not above our target from the New Frontier plan. And more -- well, as importantly, I think we've demonstrated the ability to create sustainably capital, free capital. Again, we've created 122 basis points of free capital for the last 9 months and 175 basis points from 2013 to 2016, allowing us to have, I think, honorable dividend policy together with the ability to grow through external growth and to fulfill our strategic goals.

So let's move to the numbers and the earnings, both third quarter and 9 months. Third quarter and 9 months, you see the full report on the screen, which both show the reported numbers and the recurring numbers. Reported numbers for the quarter is a growth of revenues of 15%, core business of 10% to slightly above €2 billion. Gross operating income is up 41% to €674 million, up 41% compared to last year. As I mentioned, decreasing cost of risk and pretax net income -- no, sorry, net income profit up 29%.

Out of that, there's a few exceptional items, which I will comment now. You see them on page -- the slide now. There's two lines. The currency effect on deeply subordinated notes, €26 million negative this year linked to the depreciation of the dollar and an additional charge of €15 million linked to the cost of implementing our cost-saving plan, efficiency and cost-saving plan. It's €15 million additional to the €20 million that we have recorded during the first half. In reality, it understates a little bit the real spending for that because part of that spending is fixed on the balance sheet. And it's 11 -- it's capitalized, sorry, I was looking for the numbers, and it's €11 million. So that is the real number in terms of spending is €46 million in terms of charge, it's €35 cumulative to the nine months. All of that makes exceptional items to €28 million after-tax.

Now I will comment on the recurring items. So recurring items third quarter is, despite an environment which was much more difficult, well, difficult is not the word, but much more calm, I would say, in the market, which generate low client activity throughout the board. We have a pretty sound earnings with a global growth of the revenues of 6%, €2,231,000,000. And for the core business, €2,068,000,000, up 6% or so. Gross operating income is up 9% to €715 million and cost of risk is down to €55 million. It's even further down if we only look to our core businesses. We have taken the opportunity of a low-risk environment to further strengthen some of our general provision in the group center, Corporate Center. The pretax profit is up 10% to €664 million. Income tax is slightly lower -- well, grow less than the pretax for this slightly 9% -- I mean, is down, sorry, compared to last year 9% because the tax rate as you see is 29% for the third quarter, slightly below our full year target, which is 34% and which is, in fact, the number we have for the nine months as cumulative as you would see. We had a slight lower tax rate in the U.S. during this quarter that explained the fact that we have this quarter this low average tax rate. Minority interest is slightly higher than last year for the -- as proportioned because of the good performance of Coface on one side compared to last year and the good performance of some of our affiliates, Asset Management in Europe, specifically H2O, which explained that.

Globally, net income is up 16%. And when we restate IFRIC 21, we're up 17% to a €369 million for this third quarter, which generate a return on tangible equity for the quarter to 10.3%, up 130 basis points compared to last year. And again, I think this is an important element of our story.

If we take now the cumulative nine months, which start to really converge with the sort of a vision of what the full year could be, we see that we have net revenue up 10%, as I already mentioned in my introduction. Our gross operating income is up 20% to €2.2 billion. Cost of risk is down. Pretax profit is up to 2.56 million, up 22%. And net income is up 26% to €1.245 billion. Restated from IFRIC, the earning power of the nine first months was 1,287,000,000. That translates into a return on tangible equity, which is above 12% for the first nine months of 2017 at 12.2%. And really, I think the three numbers you have to retain is that we have grown our topline revenues by 10% for nine months. We have increased our earning capacity by 25% and our return on equity, on tangible equity is above 12%. That's the three key items you have to take, and I think it's a good reflection again or illustration of the improvement of the business model in Natixis. This is really the base on which we want to found and create the next strategic plan.

Cost of risk, as I mentioned, cost of risk has been minor during this quarter. Here, we're talking about the cost of risk of the core businesses. It's down to 14 basis points for the quarter compared to the -- 14 basis points compared to the loan outstanding. If we take the moving average on 12 months, it's down 22%. You see that it has been a constant decrease since the third quarter '16, which is the reflection of two things, an improvement of the overall macroeconomic environment in probably most of the geographic locations where Natixis is active, but also the illustration on the end of the attention on the oil and gas markets which, as you know has, in fact, little impact on our cost of risk overall at the end.

I would say that it is good to have a 14 basis points cost of risk or 22 on average for the last 12 months. More importantly for me is the illustration of the changing business model, which you see below the page, which is that we have a cost of risk or net revenue that has been divided by two during the period between 2013 and now. And this division by two is not only an expression that the cost of risk on existing outstanding loan has decreased, but also the fact that the proportion of the revenue that are generated through risk, through a loan activity has significantly decreased within the firm, and the proportion of revenue coming from commissions has significantly increased on the other side, which means that on the growing concern, the weight of risk and proportion of revenue has been decreasing constantly. And it is, I think, a structural element. There is another conjunctural one, which is now a characteristic of the business model of Natixis.

Another point is we've been very strong on implementing what we call an asset light strategy since the last four years. This has translated in an ability to create capital, free capital, which creating free capital is creating ability to pay dividend to our shareholders and also to make investment. You know that we've got a very strict discipline in terms of excess capital. We don't keep excess capital on our balance sheet. So whatever we don't -- is not invested in, again, in acquisition where we think we can create significant value in a reasonable period of time, we give it back to shareholders.

And we have created 122 basis points during the last nine months. During the last quarter, we have created 37 basis points of capital, leading to a core Tier 1 ratio before dividend and before pro forma acquisition to 12%. If we take into account the minimum dividend that we already state and put into account, this accounts for 48 basis points at the end of the first nine months. If we still take into account the acquisition that have been done but not yet accounted in the balance sheet, this is an additional 30 basis point that we have to take away.

This is Dalenys, this is BPCE Assurance 40% stake both from Macif and Maif and this is the AML -- IML acquisition in the Asset Management in Australia, but Nicolas will come back to that later on. That gives 11.2 core Tier 1 ratio pro forma at the end of the first nine months of 2017, giving ability to -- giving significant room of maneuver. This has been achieved obviously through a 1% decrease still of risk-weighted asset during the last quarter. I won't comment the rest of those numbers.

And I will hand over the presentation now to Nicolas, who will go into the detail of each business line.

Nicolas Namias

Thank you, Laurent, and good morning, everyone. So let's start with Investment Solutions, which, as you know, include both Asset Management and Insurance. So in a nutshell, this is a very good quarter for both Asset Management and Insurance. We've got net revenues growing up by 17% year-on-year and by 20% at constant exchange rates, thanks to both a solid activity and an improving product mix for Asset Management and for Insurance. We've got a positive jaws effect, which leads to a 3.1 point decrease regarding the cost or income ratio, to which 66.7 of cost or income ratio which leads to a strong increase on return on equity after tax from 12.9% to 15.2%.

So if we focus on Insurance on that slide, you see the quarter, which illustrates our strategy. We've got an overall turnover growing up by 8.9 billion for the nine months. For life insurance, we've got an 84% increase in the turnover in the nine months, of course, which is a result of the successful rollout of the new product offering for the Caisse d'Epargne. We've got net inflows multiple -- multiplied by 2.6. And we've got -- this is very important because you see the heart of our strategy, we've got a share of unit-linked policies representing now 35% of gross inflows, which is above the market, which is at 28%.

Regarding Personal Protection and Borrower Insurance, we've gotten 11% growth. And regarding P&C, we've got a turnover up by 8% and with a stable combined ratio at 92.3%. Lastly, still in our strategy, as Laurent mentioned, we have signed over the quarter the acquisition of 40% of BPCE Assurances from Macif, 25%; and from Maif, which had 15%.

Let's move to the Asset Management part, which is the following slide. Before going on the revenues, I would like to stress for this quarter a key feature of our model, which is here illustrated by the rise of the fee rate. We've got for the quarter an increase of fee rate both for the U.S., which has now 39.3 basis points fee rate. And for the Europe, which has now 14.5 basis points fee rate. And overall, we've got an increase of 2.2 basis points fee rate for the whole AUM. So increasing the fee rate, but also an increase in the net inflows. We've got regarding long term, high value-added products, we've got net inflows of EUR 5 billion, mainly concentrated on alternative, active equity and real assets. So you've got this EUR 5 billion on value-added products minus EUR 2 billion outflow concentrated on monetary fund. And so you've got a net inflow of EUR 3 billion, but which is once again concentrated on high value-added products. We've got also regarding the AUM, a transfer out from CNP of EUR 23 billion. Two things about that transfer. First, we see it as being part of the finalization of the new relations between the group CNP Insurance and BPCE and Natixis on one hand. And on the other hand, that transfer has a limited impact on the P&L since that has a negative effect of EUR 1.6 million for the whole year.

So in terms of revenues for the Asset Management, we've got revenues up by 18% or 21% at constant rate. And we've got gross operating income going up by 29% and pretax profit going up by 29% also.

Still on Asset Management, the following page focuses on the acquisition of IML, so I will be brief on that. But just to tell you that on the previous page, I highlighted the strength of the fee rates. And this is also the strategy that we have here in Australia. So why Australia? Australia is the second-largest market in APAC for retail and institutional. Australian equities are a core location for both institutional and retail investors. And it's fair to say that today, NGAM position in Australia is limited to institutional clients. Therefore, we wanted to address the retail part. So IML provides today also an equity expertise. IML has a strong track record as well as for Australia's most consistent performing retail fund manager. And IML has a high level of profitability with average fee rate of 66 basis points. So we've got -- we've acquired 52% of IML for a total cash of €103 million.

Let's move to the following parts, which is the Corporate & Investment Banking. Here, we've got -- in a nutshell, we've got a return on equity of 15.5% plus 410 basis points for the 9 months. And on that slide, before going on the precise number, I would like to start actually with the end. The end is that for the quarter, we've got a return on equity at 11.5%, which was actually the same return on equity of the third quarter of 2016. And we see here that with a lower pretax profit because we will go through the number, but with a lower pretax profit, we've got and we have maintained the return on equity.

So let's go through the number. We've got net revenues that has risen by 13% for the 9 months, despite a 4% decline for the Q3. We've got a greater contribution from international platform. We have now 57% from international platforms versus 54% for the 9 months, 2012, '16. We've got a gross operating income up by 15% for the 9 months with a positive yield effect with fixed cost which, when we exclude the regulatory project, increased by 4% year-on-year. And at the end of the day, we've got this return on equity of 11.5%, which is mainly due to our O2D strategy. O2D strategy which means a strict management of RWAs, minus 7% year-on-year, which means increase in the RWA profitability. We've got now net revenues on RWA, which is an important indicator of 6.2% and that leads to the sustainability of the return on equity.

Following page, let's focus more on the business lines. We've got Global Markets. Net revenues growing up by 17% for the 9 months. Profit, we've got revenues that have gained 13% for the 9 months, despite a slowdown in Q3, a slowdown of 11%. But despite this slow down, we have a 9 months' gain by 13%. For equity, we've got significant expansion in revenues, 26% for the 9 months despite a weaker quarter, minus 4%. And as Laurent said, we had a weak volatility for the quarter. And during the quarter, we also had an award in APAC like the structured products house of the year in 2017. Global Finance & IB revenues. We've got here a growth of 8% for the nine months. Global finance origination, growth of 11% for the nine months. And I would like to stress here also the release of the strategy focusing on investment banking and M&A since we've got revenues growing up by 44% for the nine months, which include a rise of 82% for the M&A. And here again, at the result of our strategy, we've got a proportion of revenues generated from service fees that are now up to 38%.

Let's move to the last business line, which is the Specialized Financial Services. This is a quarter of strong activity for this business line. Specialized financing, we have posted a 6% rise in terms of net revenues. Financial Services, we have posted a 3% growth over the -- for the quarter with a 4% growth for payments. And as you know, this has become a key sector for us. We've got operating expense that has risen by 5% year-on-year. But at constant scope, when we exclude namely the investment on the payment fee intake at constant scope, we've got a rise of 3% in terms of expenses. And so at the end of the day, we've got a cost/income ratio that has a slight increase to 67.2% and we've got a return on equity that has increased to 14.5%. And lastly, Coface. I will be brief on that because you know these figures that Coface has already issued. What is important to see here and to keep in mind is that the plan of the management, Fit to Win, is well on track. We've got revenues that have gained 56% year-on-year. We've got cost savings that are ahead of the schedule. And we've got a loss ratio guidance that is now below 54% when it used to be at 58%. At the end of the day, we can confirm the 83% combined ratio target across the cycle, so Coface is on track.

Laurent Mignon

Well, thank you, Nicolas. And as a conclusion, we can say that even if the growth is slightly lower for this third quarter and we still have a very positive momentum for all our current businesses during this year and we will be ahead of our net revenue target from the planned New Frontier. We have seen since 2013 a sharp improvement in the profitability of all our business lines and globally of Natixis with a return on tangible equity, which is above 12.2% at the end of September. And as I mentioned in my introductory words, we have been creating significant capital during the plan, allowing us to have both ambitious growth strategy in terms of excellent growth, but also, I think, a fair dividend policy to our shareholders, which is the reflection of the discipline in the capital management of the group. As you know, that those things have become part of our DNA, and I don't think we can change our DNA.

Now the rest will be part of our new strategic plan, which we will present to you on November 20 in London. And now, both Nicolas, myself and, if needed, a member of the senior management board of Natixis are here, available to answer your questions.

[Operator Instructions] And we have our first question from Delphine Lee from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Delphine Lee

If I may ask three questions please. First of all, if we start with Asset Management. If you could comment today a bit on what was going on in terms of the inflows in the U.S., if you're seeing some improvement? Or because Europe seems to be going well, so just wanted to get a little bit of flavor. And also on the margin, the margins and fees, is the increase sustainable? And would you expect further improvement from the current levels? The second question is on Basel IV. If you wouldn't mind commenting a little bit on the 72.5% potential output floor, what does that mean for the ratios and how you would manage minimum CET1 and dividends? And lastly on the tax, I just wanted to understand a little bit what we should expect for Q4, given the changes on the taxes on dividends, the surcharge of 45%. And also, if you could also comment a little bit on what that implies for the next few years.

Laurent Mignon

Well, first of all, Asset Management flows were pretty good at the Harris during the quarter. They were good at Loomis in the equity area, slightly negative in the fixed income part, specifically because we had the one large mandate -- not the highest fee by the way, mandate from Harris -- from Loomis, that was withdrawn during the quarter that affected our flows, which without that would've been more important than that and more in the trend of what we've seen during the first two halves. So pretty much good performance overall in Europe. Again, CAH, H2O, AEW had very good flows during the quarter still. We still have to add [indiscernible] with the Insurance assets while there's some shift to unit-linked to see, it's a little bit slightly flattish to slightly negative there. But overall, the trend has been, if we dig into the little bit things, pretty good and make us pretty optimistic trends about it, make us optimistic by the end of the year, by the way.

I want to stress one point. You talked about the margin. Where do we see margin going forward? Well, margin is a little bit what you do from then. I can tell you that this quarter, if we wanted to have more assets under management, we could have more assets under management. But it's a question of do we agree to sell our expertise to a low price? And we don't. We want to reserve the capacity of our best asset managers to a significant margin rather than sell them cheap. And this is a constant work that we do at the Asset Management, which is to find the right balance between growing the assets and maintaining the margin at a high level. I think Jean Raby will give you a little bit more of that during the Investor Day. But this is an element. And you'll see our strategy is very clear, very focused and, I think, very value-accretive.

And you see that when -- I'm always surprised when I look to the different result from one than the others, which is looking to sometimes the discrepancy between assets under management and revenues. Well, I think that we have a pretty constant move between Asset Management and revenues and we've been able to drive on the long period of time our revenues up because we've been able to keep our margin at the right level because we sell the quality expertise and performance of our Asset Management to the right price and we will continue doing so.

Basel IV, well, I don't know what will happen to Basel IV to be fair. In full transparency, if we were applying the calculation of the output floor for us, where does it start to bite? It's 71%. So it's one, 72.5% will be slightly biting, 1.5% more. But if we look to when it should bite, it should bite something like 2029. In fact, what it means for us, the one -- the threshold would be 2027 and since between now and 2027, I think we have plenty of time on acting on our books in order to make sure that it doesn't bite at all. If we had taken Basel IV based on the book of Natixis 10 years ago, I would doubt it would have been a nice thing to look at. So no, I'm pretty relaxed on that.

For the tax, well, Q3 as we mentioned, we had a one-off because we've opted for the separate currency pool in the U.S., which gives on average a slightly lower tax rate we will have in the U.S., but the one-off effect on the quarter, which resulted in the 29% tax rate at this quarter, the nine months is 34%, expect the full year and then the quarter, last quarter to be at 34%.

Going forward, if we talk about the impact of the reform in France and the exceptional elements linked to the dividend tax and the specific tax and linked to that to repay part of that. The net impact of dividend tax rebate, I mean, or repayment, is very positive to us. The exit flow tax is negative, but not compensating at all the positive effect of the dividend tax.

Nevertheless, as a globally -- nevertheless, as we -- there's plans to reduce the tax rate in France down to 25%, up to 2022, if I recall well, we probably will have to take a significant or all part of the benefit to reduce the different tax assets to take into account the potential lower tax rate that will affect France. That leads to the last comment, which is what is the tax rate going forward? This is something we will give you more insight during the Investor Day. But when we think that we have two big areas where we pay tax, France and the U.S., France looks to be or seems to be downward.

We have another question from Lorraine Quoirez from UBS.

Lorraine Quoirez

I have two questions. The first one is maybe a follow-up on the previous topic about the tax. Sorry, I'm not sure I entirely understood. Can you quantify the actual like net impact of the dividend tax reimbursement slash flash the additional tax and the DTA potential impact and what this is going to be?

Laurent Mignon

The net impact between the tax, the dividend tax and the exceptional tax will be basically EUR 100 million positive. And the DTA potential accelerated amortization one-off because of the expectation of lower tax rate in the future will be around 100 million also.

Lorraine Quoirez

Okay. And then the second question I got and perhaps is something that you'd like to keep for the Investor Day, but just to say it's of great interest for me. I just want to understand how you make sure that the investments that are made to support outside creation in Asset Management can be leveraged across the different affiliates. So I'm thinking about IT investment or things like behavioral analysis that basically help fund managers make better decisions.

Laurent Mignon

Well, it's a great question. And as I want you to come to the Investor Day, I will give the -- I will let Jean give the answer during the Investor Day. Otherwise, none of you will be there. So no, let's keep a little bit of that. But it's a great question because it's at the heart of what we're doing. And we will come back, I think, a little bit more in detail for the Asset Management, on our business model and how do we deliver sustainable value to our customers. And that's -- I think it's really very important that we get a full understanding between you and us about what we want to do and what we're achieving.

We have another question from Flora Benhakoun from Deutsche Bank.

Flora Benhakoun

I have three questions, please. The first is regarding the RWAs. So indeed, they are down again this quarter, so looks like a very strict RWA management again. I was wondering whether you could also mention what the FX impact was to see also the actual underlying improvement. The second question is regarding the market performance, I was wondering whether you could tell us whether in your view, you have still gained market share in some of the FIC-T or Equities business in Q3. And the third question is just as a reminder, could you remind us what the IFRS 9 impact we should expect on your core Tier 1 results?

Laurent Mignon

Yes, okay. Let's start with the first one. I have -- you've seen that the impact of the risk-weighted assets have changed on the core Tier 1 is limited to 3 basis point during this quarter. This is because part of the reduction is effectively a little bit less linked to the exchange. I guess, it's out of 1 billion of reduction of risk-weighted assets, it should be something like 500 million or 600 million linked to the FX decrease, which is a lower dollar. But the impact on core Tier 1 is very minimal as it is because we have a full convergence between capital and risk-weighted assets, which means when risk-weighted asset decrease because of dollar, the core Tier 1, which is in dollar also decrease. So we have a core Tier 1 ratio, which risk weighted asset as absolute number, it is true. So I would say yes, probably 60% of the 1% down is coming from FX part, the rest is by still having a strict management of the risk-weighted assets. Impact on the core Tier 1 for the FX is 0. And the decrease, which is 33 basis points, is really the effective reduction of risk-weighted assets. In terms of IFRS 9, sorry for that. Well, we've stated the impact a year ago about 30 basis points. No reason to change that point. So if you go back to the charts that I've shown to you a little bit, I will maybe put it on the screen. As it stands as of today, pro forma of IFRS 9 and acquisitions, you see that we would be at a 10.9 core Tier 1 ratio with, as you know, a target of 10.5. And that's for the first -- [the third quarter], okay. And that's within -- without the third quarter obviously -- the [first] quarter, sorry. Now can you say again your second question because I was trying to make notes and I didn't catch it? You talked about fixed and market share, but can you say it again?

Flora Benhakoun

Yes, sure. So the question was regarding your view on market share moves in the markets division. Because whether we look at it this is on a year-on-year or Q-on-Q basis, it is a very different picture. So I was wondering what's your own view on whether you are still gaining share in your equities and fixed income business versus peers in Q3.

Laurent Mignon

Well, I think, yes, we are. The reality is even if it's down, we are taking market share because we are less down than others if you take on a year-on-year basis. On a 9-month basis, it is obvious. And even in the quarterly basis, we're down in the fixed income. I think we're down at 11% during the quarter. I think the market on average is down close to 20% during the quarter. So yes, we've been doing -- we've been taking market share probably at a lesser speed than we did at the second quarter. It is true. But it's also on a quarterly basis, it's very much think on what is the mix of your businesses? And some of these mix of business take benefit of market condition or not. We've been in a market condition with low client activities, which has generated for us a drop of the earnings compared to the last quarter. But if we look year-on-year, we're still market share toward the overall market and we're still confident we will. And I think that the first nine months, both in equity and fixed income, reflect effectively the trend of what we are doing on the capital market business. And again, I think that Marc Vincent and François Riahi will give you more insight on that and what we want to achieve, but I think we're very confident on the trend there.

We have another question from Jacques-Henri Gaulard from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

We talked a lot about the future, might as well talk a little bit about the past. You met more or less all your targets for the 2014 and '17 plan, well done. Now, if you had to do one thing differently in hindsight, what will it be?

Laurent Mignon

You want me to go back to 2014 and say what should I -- what should I have done differently?

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

No, okay, one regret that you would've had. In other words, it's hard to have regrets in life, but basically if you could change one thing, yes.

Laurent Mignon

Oh my God. One regret I have. Well, well, it's…

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

Maybe you don't have any, which is good.

Laurent Mignon

Probably, I should have put 100% of Coface on the stock market.

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

Okay. That's fair enough.

Laurent Mignon

Sorry. And the other one maybe on the -- maybe one more seriously. If I look to that and I look to the targets we gave, I think there is something we've -- I've said to many of you, but I do believe very strongly that the number one element of focus that we have is creation of value. It's not the ratios. And for me, there is one ratio, which is -- well, there's two elements that help you create more value: growth and profitability of capital that is employed. That's how you create value. It's not by measuring a cost to income. It's not by -- it's the global picture that needs to be taken into account. And probably, that the pure cost-to-income ratio target like we stated three years ago or four years ago, sorry, was a mistake because we underestimate what is important, which was the change in business model. I do agree to have a higher cost-to-income ratio in some businesses that are light in capital because they create more values. And we should not only focus on the one element. We should focus on our ability to create sustainable value and to grow that ability. That's for me the number one element, which I think I would do differently if I was back in 2013 and preparing the next -- the New Frontier plan. Otherwise, we are -- I mean, I think the team is pretty -- I mean, probably some luck in that. But we've been achieving most of our targets since 2014. So it's a part of our satisfaction. But we should not be satisfied too long because the targets and the challenge are ahead, that's really what we're trying to explain to you. We want to have targets that can be of a sustainable nature for the future.

So, we have another question from Guillaume Tiberghien from Exane. Please go ahead.

Guillaume Tiberghien

I have two questions and one request. The request is whether you could give us the performance fees between Europe and U.S. every quarter. I know you give the margin ex performance fee so we can probably back them out, but if you can give them in million euros every quarter, it would be useful. The first question is on CIB, RWA again. I know you mentioned the FX impact, but it seems that excluding the FX impact, there is still a small fall in RWA in CIB. And it's been quite a few quarters, obviously, that's been the case. You keep telling us that we should not expect much more, but it still continues to happen. So as you project the next few years, is it really stick to expect stability or another for the fall or maybe a modest increase? And the second question relates to your comment on Basel IV. When I look at the risk weighting of your corporate exposure under internal model, it's about 37% risk-weighted for BBB-rated company on average, we tend to standardize, should be nearer 80%, not 37%. So I really struggle to understand how from only 37% internal rating risk weighting for corporates, you have no impact if Basel IV is implemented with floor at 72%. Unless you assume already that all the comments made by Basel on Structured Finance for example that you can't use collateral, et cetera, will not happen. So is that your interpretation of Basel or is that the plain interpretation of Basel?

Laurent Mignon

No, let's go back to perf fees. It's great with you because each time we give you more detail, you want another one detail. So if I give you the split between Europe and U.S., then you will ask me the difference between the G8. But the reality is I will give you a pretty simple answer. Most of the perf fees are with our European [indiscernible] because it's not that much of a market standard yet in the U.S. So that makes your calculation is slightly easier to do.

CIB risk-weighted assets, I think that the worst thing you can do is think that trees grow to the sky. And I don't know, yes, we are still, despite the fact that we say we can do much more, we are still reducing risk-weighted assets slightly. But let's face it, we have made a lot of work in creating that O2D asset light solution-based business model. I think that we should not rely, it doesn't mean that it cannot happen, but we should not rely on the fact that we will reduce for the risk-weighted asset given the existing forum. We, as I said the full thing we will discuss in two weeks is how do we create something, which is a sustainable long-term value creation? And we have to rely on achievable elements and don't think that we will be the only one being able to create a new risk-weighted asset full business, which includes capital markets and some of the structured lending products. I'm not saying I'm expecting a significant growth of our risk-weighted assets. That's not what I'm saying. I'm saying, let's not think that trees grow to the sky. Let's make sure that we create a sustainable -- sustainability value here. Now Basel IV, well, thank you for your comment on the corporate risk-weighted asset. It is a small portion of our risk-weighted asset in credit and a pretty stable in the prediction of Basel IV. So I don't think from that calculation, you can deduct of that any calculation.

The calculation I give you is coming from the detailed calculation we've made with no specific assumption of change compare of -- we're not making -- we're not reading the lips of Basel Committee. We are only taking what has been said through the time being.

We have a question…

Laurent Mignon

By the way, maybe you should reflect that if we think about Basel Committee and so on. Don't forget that 44% of Natixis business are nonbanking business. That play a role. And 71% of current assets amortized by end of 2018. We've got a short maturity of our assets globally on our balance sheet. And this is a key characteristic of Natixis.

So, we have a question from Jon Peace from Credit Suisse.

Jon Peace

So my first question is just back to the revenue trends in wholesale and just to see if we can get a little bit more color on the volatility between the strong first half and the sort of more normalized third quarter. What was it sort of really product wise that was driving the decline? And was there anything sort of unusual in that first half? Just want to get a bit of comfort around your confidence in the nine months' run rate being the right one to focus on going forward.

And then my second question was just around performance fees and minority interests. I saw the minority interests line jumped up a little bit in the third quarter, which I think is partly Coface, but partly perhaps the specific asset managers where you're gaining performance fees. And I just thought as we look forward to the fourth quarter when you tend to see a pickup in performance fees, to what extent do you think they might be recognized in affiliates, where some of that would go out again as minority interest?

Laurent Mignon

Well, it's a fair point. Both revenue trend and -- well, my -- again, there's relativity in those businesses, specifically when you have business where you -- your full activity is dedicated to client business. But let me give you our feeling and what we see for the business going forward. I think the nine months is a good illustration of our capacity, of our earnings or revenue capacity in the capital markets there is both for fixed income and equity. And it's not like it was a specific first half and a back to normal third quarter. I think on average, the nine months is a good illustration of that.

Perf fees, well, to be specific, as I mentioned, most of the perf fee are coming from our business in Europe and our affiliates in Europe and that's -- and we've got minority interest in those affiliates, whether it is the DNCA or H2O. It's not that the proportion of the perf fees goes to minority interest. It's just that we have 51% of H2O and 70 -- what, 72 or 70 -- how much? 72%, I think, of DNCA. With the time, we will move on, on DNCA. By the way, within our capital, we've already accounted for the good will of the acquisition of the additional 100% -- I mean, 30% of DNCA we will acquire because it is in the accounting rules. So it will be a mechanical move within time without impact on our core Tier 1. That's why, by the way, on the return on equity of our Asset Management entity because we have the capital and we've not yet had the revenues. But that's the way accounting goes for core Tier 1 ratio. So that's a negative point. But yes, the fact that they have spare fees, well, I will not say the fact that there are spare fees. The fact that our affiliates in Europe performed well means that our minority interest in those firms grow with their performance but not with the perf fees per se. Those need to be treatment for the perf fees.

Jon Peace

So I mean, I guess, maybe I'll rephrase it. Fourth quarter normally, you would see a pickup in performance fees. Is it likely to come from the same entities again that have the minority of interests? Or will it be more spread across the franchise so we shouldn't necessarily see a very big pick up again in minority interests?

Laurent Mignon

No, my point is that two of the firms that have within their model a significant part of their fees, not only, but the two big ones who are, as I mentioned, DNCA and H2O, and both of them have minority interest. But -- and as I mentioned in the U.S., the proportion of perf fees within the products is much lower than in Europe. So that's why potentially, when our European multi-boutique affiliates -- I mean, our affiliates are performing well, which I think they will continue to do. There will be a portion of that going to the minority interest, which is unfair. We've paid for only 51% of H2O. And for DNCA, in fact, we have accounted for 100% and for the time being only have 70%. But the rest will come within the next five years. We will gradually go up to 100%. So on that case, minority interests will gradually decrease within time mechanically.

We have another question from Bruce Hamilton from Morgan Stanley.

Bruce Hamilton

Just maybe three questions from me. Firstly, just going back to the Basel question. So if I've understood correctly, what you're saying is by the time the rules apply, it shouldn't be an impact because of the speed at which your balance sheet churns rather than it wouldn't have -- I guess, what I'm trying to understand is, if we applied the impacts today to your current balance sheet, they will be fairly significant. But you're saying given the time, it won't be a problem because some of these assets will roll off and, therefore, it's not a problem. So I just want to make sure I understand that. Secondly, given the operational improvement in Coface, maybe you could just update us on how quickly you're thinking you could exit that business, or what the constraints are, what sort of levels or what we should have in mind from here. And then finally, just on the sort of outlook for sort of volatility and what that means, so if one of the drags on particularly equity derivatives business has been the decline in volatility and part of that feels cyclical, but part of that perhaps more structural in nature. So how do you think about that and the potential headwind to top line growth in equities from here?

Laurent Mignon

Well, first of all, the impact of the floor again at 71% compared to 72.5% is in absolute terms pretty minor today and will be insignificant in 10 years. That's what I said. It's minor today. So when I say minor, it doesn't mean -- it means it is really small numbers. And it will -- and when you think about a minor impact implying a calculation of [indiscernible] situation, which, in fact, will apply in 2027, that means that there will be no impact of that. It just means that you have to drive a little bit to your business in order to take that into account. But to drive it that way, that will be easy. By the way, you're right. This is, for us, easy to say because 71% of our balance sheet is disappearing within 1 year, and our -- the rotation of our balance sheet is so large that it will have rotate at least 3 times before we get to the implementation effective of Basel IV floor to us. So I view that as not being an element of -- it would be an interesting case of mathematical calculation, but I think in term of operation, it means nothing. Unless that you have to steer your business in order that it has no impact. But again, this is so minor that it's not a big steering to get there. Exit of Coface, well, nonstrategic, price getting better so we're getting closer. Equity Derivatives is -- Equity Derivatives, well, I think we have gained market share in Asia, in U.S., client activity. Unfortunately, client activity is in large part linked to volatility. It has been -- well, it is always lower during the third quarter because of the month of August which is always a very calm month. But we view that it has started back to pick up during -- a slight during September and more significantly in October. And well, I'm not too worried about the trend for the last year. As I say, 9 months is a good reflection of our performance for the year. I think that trying to take any external elements to track the reality of the performance will link to misread of the performance. So it's unfortunately more complex that only a correlation with volatility. Volatility can be an explanation of the lower activity of clients, but it's not the only explanation that you have for your position. And I think, as I mentioned, we're still in a -- because of the specific action we've taken in the market share, an increasing market share mood.

Laurent Mignon

Well, I think time is over. Thank you very much to all of you to have been on this call. And I give you -- well, we will next time we will meet is in two weeks' time now. So it's on Monday, November 20th, in London. And I think, I hope we will have a fruitful day with you to present our next strategic plan. Thank you very much. Have a great day.

