Rocky Mountain Dealerships' (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning. My name is Carol, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Rocky Mountain Dealerships 2017 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Mr. Ganden, you may begin your conference.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you, Carol. With me today is David Ascott, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Wood, our Chief Sales and Operations Officer. Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially. We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today's call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A.

For more information about these topics, please review the sections of Rocky Mountain's management's discussion and analysis for this quarter entitled forward-looking information and statements, risks and uncertainties and non-IFRS measures.

Listeners should also review the Risk Factors section of Rocky's most recent annual information form. These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded. So let's turn to our results.

Every division at Rocky Mountain contributed to a solid third quarter. Our sales increased 7% year-over-year, while operating SG&A as a percentage of sales declined to 9.2% as a result of our continued cost discipline. This drove a 19% year-over-year increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS measure that we believe provides a better apples-to-apples comparison of the core business performance between periods. The impacts recorded, as a result of derivative financial instruments and one-time charges means that looking at our earnings in isolation does not necessarily provide an accurate view of the performance of our business.

So while our earnings increased 37% year-over-year this quarter, we point our investors to the adjusted diluted earnings per share as the more meaningful metric.

I will now turn the call over to Jim to review our operations in the industry.

Jim Wood

Thank you, Garrett. The economic indicators that we use to measure the health of our industry remain positive, despite the negative impact on crop production in those areas that experienced drought conditions this summer, we experienced a relatively normal harvest. Even though nation-wide field crop production is expected to decline 5% compared with last year, it's important to remember that 2016 was an unusually strong year. Commodity prices for the key western crops remain healthy, despite recent gains, the continued weakness in the Canadian dollar relative to its U.S. counterpart continues to be constructive for farm cash receipts in Canada.

A good harvest and robust commodity pricing are expected to further bolster the balance sheets of our agricultural customers. Harvest activities in Saskatchewan and Manitoba were pretty much complete by the end of the third quarter. Alberta's harvest lagged due to delayed seeding in the spring because farmers in Northern Alberta still had to get their 2016 crops off their fields before planting. Alberta Agriculture and Forestry estimate that Alberta ended the third quarter 2017 with approximately 28% of the crops still on the field.

On the sales front, we're seeing growing demand for our equipment and services. After being saturated for a number of years, the market for agricultural equipment appears to be returning to normal. On the operational front, our teams continue to be disciplined on a cost containment and inventory management. Combined with our targeted sales efforts, we continue to improve inventory turnover and by extension Rocky's return on assets. That said, investors should expect our inventory to increase in the fourth quarter consistent with prior years.

I will now turn the call over to David to review our financial results in more detail. David?

David Ascott

Thank you, Jim. Total sales increased $16.2 million or 7.3% to $238.9 million in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2016 due to growth across all revenue streams. Gross margin decreased 0.3 percentage points to 16.3% in the quarter compared with 16.6% during the same period in 2016, due in large part to the decrease in manufacturer incentives from our OEMs. On a year-to-date basis, manufacturer incentives recognized are down $1.9 million, as compared to the same period last year, reflecting the program changes. When combined with equipment heavy sales mix typical in the fourth quarter, we expect to experience our usual moderating margins to close out the year.

Operating SG&A for the quarter increased 3% or $0.6 million year-over-year to $22 million on higher activity. Keep in mind that the third quarter of 2016 and 2017 both benefited from the savings as a result of our streamlined cost structure. Operating SG&A as a percentage of sales decreased 0.4 percentage points year-over-year to 9.2% in the third quarter compared with 9.6% during the same period of 2016. This continues to be in line with our target of less than 10% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% year-over-year to $14 million in the quarter, due to increased sales and lower operating SG&A as a percentage of sales. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 19% or $0.07 per share year-over-year to $0.44 per share for the same reason. Our balance sheet continues to grow in strength with total inventory decreasing 7% or $30 million, when compared with the same period in 2016. That said, and as Jim alluded to earlier, we are planning to increase inventory in the fourth quarter to meet customer demand. Year-over-year, we have reduced our floor plan payable by $34 million or 11% to $266 million. This represents 72.4% of our equipment inventory as at September 30, 2017.

I will now turn the call back over to Garrett to wrap up. Garrett?

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, David. As Jim indicated, the forward economic indicators for our sector are strong. There is mounting evidence that the Western Canadian market for agriculture equipment has turned around and is returning to normal levels after being depressed for a number of years. Our focus on sales and inventory management continues to allow us to reduce debt, contain costs, increase inventory turnover and by extension increase our return on assets. Investors can expect us to maintain this disciplined approach as time goes on.

Thank you for listening. Carol, we are now ready to open up the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question this morning comes from Ben Cherniavsky from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Ben Cherniavsky

I'll first just ask a housekeeping question. I think, we usually do this dance every quarter. What percentage of your floor plan payables are interest-bearing at the moment?

Garrett Ganden

It's going to be roughly two thirds at this time of the year, give or take a few percentage points.

Ben Cherniavsky

In the MD&A, you talk about, I think the lower -- well maybe the lower gross margins being impacted by some incentive programs that I suspect, if I understand, you realized last year, but you won't be getting this year. Is that correct?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, it's basically furthering the discussion that we had in Q1, Ben, about with the changes that were made to OEMs manufacturer incentives that -- and it's just -- we're realizing that difference throughout the year.

Ben Cherniavsky

Right. And just remind me about what we discussed. I mean, that's something that's linked to market share, right? Like you're basically not going to hit get certain market share targets that will prevent you from getting the incentives?

Garrett Ganden

No. It's actually, they modified the program itself this year, which basically reduced the opportunity. So if you basically deliver the exact same results in the previous year, we were going to have about a $2 million reduction in what was going to be available for us this year, all things being equal. There wasn't a reduction in market share from previous year, anything like that. It's just the change itself in the program.

Ben Cherniavsky

And why did they do that? I mean, I imagine to save some money, but they are taking some of the incentives away from you. So the whole arrangement is how you carve up the pie, right, between the OEM and the dealer. So it sounds like they want a bigger slice?

Garrett Ganden

That's what I would say. Don't know how to answer that one, Ben.

Ben Cherniavsky

That's fair enough. The parts and service business has been flat for a couple of years now. And in particular, if I look at the last nine months as sort of a longer-term metric, and the Parts business, in particular, has been flat, which I would think, if anything usually, you should get good part sales, but shortage of technicians or inclination to do work in-house would mean you don't get the same service revenue. Yet, I'm a bit puzzled by how this is stacking up for you guys?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. And I think the answer is, if you look at last year with the longer harvest, the tougher harvest, there was more demand for parts and service. This year was really a quite a fast harvest. It was a clean harvest. It was a relatively dry harvest, excluding for really that northern half of Alberta, really, you want to talk about. So that's really the impact. The other thing that really drives the parts business, Ben is actually the service department, right? So for every dollar that you generate in the service department, you usually generate about $0.75 of part sales. So the two are quite interrelated or interconnected as well.

Ben Cherniavsky

And you still struggle to find the technicians?

Garrett Ganden

We've added technicians this year, pretty much in line with where we thought. Earlier in the year, we had hoped that we were going to add between 20 and 25 technicians. We are right in that range. Our intent is to do the same for next year.

Ben Cherniavsky

So how come service isn't tracking with higher headcount?

Garrett Ganden

It depends on when you want to look at expense and when you add them, Ben, right? So if I would have added them all in January, you would have seen the higher numbers throughout the year, at least a mix between internal work, warranty work and customer work. But really for us, it's been pretty evenly adding throughout the year, really starting mostly in spring. And just, now we've got to the point, I think, we're up 21, I think it is right now, as of the end of September. So..

Ben Cherniavsky

But recruiting technicians can't be as hard as it used to be, given what's happened in the Alberta job market?

Garrett Ganden

It's still pretty tough, Ben. And it's not necessarily that they're getting scooped to go to work in oil or anything like that. It's the reality that they were less and less trained through the colleges and tech schools over the last years. You got people retiring in for replacement. So just the sheer number of them is the challenge, right? And the other thing is, for us, we've got to get them to go into small towns, right? So the population base is a little bit smaller. It's different if you're looking for people in Calgary, Fort McMurray or Edmonton. But if you're trying to find them in one of the smaller towns, Saskatchewan, Manitoba or even Central Alberta, it's tougher.

Ben Cherniavsky

Oh, I guess, eventually that problem goes away when they invent robots to do the job.

Garrett Ganden

They seem to be going that way, don't they?

Our next question comes from Jacob Bout from CIBC.

Jacob Bout

Talk a bit about this pickup in ag equipment demand. Talk a bit about the slice and dice sort of between industrial high-horse power tractors, combines that type of thing. Is there anything, one particular part of the market that's picked up or is it broad based?

Garrett Ganden

It's not really focused on one spot, I would suggest it's more broad based.

Jacob Bout

Okay. And what are you seeing in the field right now that gives you confidence that the -- other than -- that the ag equipment cycle has turned?

Garrett Ganden

You know what, it's a couple of things, but customer sentiment, quoting activity that's happening. Commodity prices are, although down from where they were in the high, they've still been really quite strong. It just -- it really comes from the sentiment and really that quoting activity that we've been seeing, Jacob. We did start to see it quite a bit, actually, in Q2, but it really has continued on.

Jacob Bout

Because one of the things that I looked at was just your new inventory levels. And I know you've been doing some work on inventory management in your turns. But we didn't actually see a boost in new inventory, and just wondering what's going on there?

Garrett Ganden

We are trying to have just-in-time-inventory management on as much of the new product as we can. So really we're trying to get those delivered from the manufacturer and then delivered to the customer in relatively short order. And it's just, we think that, that enables us to keep that new inventory down at a lower level than maybe what we've had in the past.

Jacob Bout

And what are you expecting in the fourth quarter?

Garrett Ganden

Fourth quarter, we're targeting the same thing. It's probably going to up a little bit from where we were at the end of Q3. We have also been kind of looking at lead times, Jacob, that we've talked about a little bit. Those are still pretty good. But we are just watching those to make sure that, that still is going to meet our needs over the coming quarters as well.

Jacob Bout

But you did make the commentary in the written portion there about lead times increasing?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, but that's still good.

Jacob Bout

Okay. How much have they increased?

Garrett Ganden

Oh, few days, yes. It's -- Jacob, it depends on if you're looking for a combine in October or you're looking for a combine in August. And it's -- from what we expect, it's still right in line with what we believe is reasonable. The manufacturers are working hard to make sure that it stays that way. We're just a little bit cautious as to if that's able to stay as the next quarter has come in to play. But right now, it's still been really quite good.

Jacob Bout

Okay. And last question here, just on the state of the ag markets in Western Canada. Lot going on in pulses right now, and particularly with what's going on in India. Has that dampened the mood at all there in Western Canada?

Garrett Ganden

It hasn't. It hasn't as of yet, at least from the customers that we've been talking to. It obviously has a chance to do that if the price -- the longer-term price of the commodity drops, that would have an impact on farm cash receipts. But at this stage, for this year, it does not seem to be an issue yet, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

And how big is your exposure to segmental markets?

Garrett Ganden

Not significant.

Our next question comes from Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities.

Cherilyn Radbourne

One of the things I noticed in your numbers was notwithstanding the fact that your gross margin was down slightly year-over-year for the reasons that have been talked about relative to the manufacturer incentive programs. It still looks like a pretty strong result to me, so I don't know, if that's just a function of mix, or there is other details you can give us?

David Ascott

I think the answer to that question is, we thought it was a pretty strong quarter as well. We were -- we are pleased with the way that it turned out. Like I said in a bit of the commentary, the best thing that actually happened in Q3 for us is every single department that we have really contributed to it. So it wasn't that one group or one department was able to hit a home run or anything, it was good, stable results that we were able to get across the board. And it -- and that's really how -- what helps ultimately show that.

Cherilyn Radbourne

And I think you talked about sequential -- a sequential decrease in Q4. Would you still expect to be around the 14% level for the whole year? Or do you think you can do a little better than that?

Garrett Ganden

Well, we're expecting Q4 to be pretty typical like over the last couple of years, when you look at our Q4s were expected to be similar to that. We're expecting it that way because harvest was done really effectively at the end of the quarter. We don't have that same carryover that existed last year, which would bring parts and service business again more in line with what we traditionally expect between Q3, Q4. Q4 for us is also heavily skewed towards new equipment and used equipment. And that has the tendency really as a mix percentage to bring it down as well. So we are still expecting that annual gross margin to be consistent with where we were last year.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay, that's helpful. And then I was interested to know in your MD&A that there is mention of moderate price escalation from the point of view that most of your dealer peers have been talking about a competitive environment that still continues to be very price competitive. Can you just elaborate on what you meant there?

Garrett Ganden

I think what we're saying there is, it's starting to -- the excess amount of inventory is starting to dissipate, if you will. And we've seen a little bit of price accretion opportunity. Some of it dollar-based, some of it competitor-based, but just across the board, we started to see some lessening of the pricing pressures. Not a huge amount, Cherilyn, but we're starting to see it.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then it sounds like the construction market in Western Canada is starting to look a little healthier. Can you just comment on how well you feel positioned to capitalize on that in the context of your consolidated footprint?

Garrett Ganden

Well, yes, the construction market's definitely coming back. If you look at industry numbers comparatively, the last year to this year, faster than I thought, and we talked about this in, kind of Q2 of 2016. I did think that the market would stay depressed for a longer period of time, but it has rebounded better than what was initially anticipated. From us, the consolidation that we did and having the construction brand available for us and within our ag stores, that seems to be working really quite well. We're seeing growth -- our percentage of the pie that is available in the marketplace, we've seen that grow. We still got the right number of feet on the street. We are still making sure that we've got right products available. So it's -- I think we're well positioned.

Cherilyn Radbourne

But you probably didn't see enough growth for it to have kind of a material impact on Q3, is that fair?

Garrett Ganden

That's fair.

Our next question comes from Greg Colman from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Greg Colman

Gentlemen, just a couple of quick ones for me. A lot of my stuff has already been answered there. Just want to stay focused on the new equipment sales as we go into Q4 here. Obviously, the real focus for the quarter. We saw some pretty strong year-over-year growth in Q3 already. But can we expect that kind of strength to carry on, on a year-over-year perspective for same-store sales in new equipment in Q4 as a percentage basis or potentially accelerate? Or is that a little bit of an outlier there in the Q3?

Garrett Ganden

I think, I'll go back to the answer of we're expecting Q4 to be pretty typical to the previous Q4s. We believe that the market is returning to normalcy. We will continue to get our share of that normalcy. Does that help?

Greg Colman

Little bit. We'll play around with some numbers. Just a bit of a bigger picture one. And a lot of optimism surrounding -- oh, not a lot of optimism, increasing optimism surrounding, what we're going to expect in 2018? Talking about new hires on the technicians side and coming back to a more normalized environment with Canadian dollar being a little bit weaker as well helping with purchase price. As we look into 2018, depending how things shake out, you really end up with an environment where your trailing free -- trailing 12-month free cash flow looks really good. And your average, rolling net debt on an absolute or versus EBITDA basis looks incredibly good as well. How do you -- the management team and how does the board think about usage of cash when we get into sort of mid-to-late '18. What are key priorities for you if we just look at some traditional options as, does the dividend go up, do you look at share buybacks, do you look at M&A opportunities, or do you look at organic opportunities? What is the pecking order for usage of excess cash as we get into mid-to late '18, if that's what happens?

Garrett Ganden

So I think the answer to that discussion is lengthy. But for us, we talk about capital allocation on a very regular basis, both as a management team and as the board. We've been considering acquisitions. We've been considering continued debt reduction. We've been considering the dividend. We talked about that briefly at least with one sentence anyways in our news release as well. The thing that I would expect from us, Greg, is prudence. When we do step out and do an acquisition, we're going to make sure it's the right acquisition. We're going to make sure that the value for our shareholders long term is created from what we do. And honestly, that's really what we're focusing on at this stage in the game. In the short term, I'd expect us to continue to pay off some debt and continue to strengthen that balance sheet, while we look for the right opportunities.

Our next question comes from John Chu of Laurentian Bank Securities. Please go ahead.

John Chu

So maybe on the M&A front then. I know you have been looking at in the U.S., any updates in terms of potential opportunities and just give us a sense maybe on if the valuations have changed much?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, John, we're continuing to look, talking to a number of different opportunities just like we have in the past. The price expectations are definitely on the high side from what we would typically expect or honestly be willing to pay at this stage. So the important thing for us, John, is to make sure that we do the right acquisition at the right time for the right price. And we're continuing to work on that. And we'll see how 2018 progresses.

John Chu

Remind me again, what price range are you comfortable with?

Garrett Ganden

Well, historically, our price range has been anywhere from 2 times to 4 times normalized EBITDA. But that has been usually for smaller locations, smaller business groups. The bigger business groups still are in that higher range where you're talking about that 4 times normalized EBITDA.

John Chu

And then you mentioned you added or you're planning to add 25 technicians this year and 25 next year. Remind me again, what your current technician count is. And just so I can understand, if you're adding 20% then maybe we should see that similar increase in revenue for parts and service?

Garrett Ganden

How about I answer it this way. If you have technicians, as a general rule, we'll add $15,000 to $20,000 a month of revenue. And so that depends on when they get added, how the year progresses, all that sort of stuff. Don't really want to go into how many we have. If it's a growing number, we're happy with that.

John Chu

Okay, fair enough. And then just on the new equipment sales. We're also surprised at how strong it was for the quarter. So were there any timing issues from maybe some purchases that were meant to go in Q2 that spilled into Q3? Or were there any draw forward of sales because of how quickly the harvest was completed from Q4 into Q3, just kind of curious, if that may be drove some of that number as well?

Garrett Ganden

For us, I'm going to say, no. I don't think there was -- if there was any, it was marginal at best, John. We've been working really well with the manufacturers on the timing of the deliveries, customer deliveries. So no, the stuff that was in Q3 is the stuff that should have been in Q3.

John Chu

Okay, and just last question. So what's the stronger outlook that we're seeing in marketplace now? Presumably that means more new equipment sales versus used, and presumably you have higher margins at the new. So that margin profile should improve going forward if that's how it plays out. Is that a fair way to talk about it?

Garrett Ganden

We try hard to make sure that the used goes in correlation with the new, John. So I would be more inclined to say, as the market recovers on the new stuff, the market would also be better for us on the used product. I don't think there is a big swing between, suddenly you're going to have 60% of your business and 40% used or anything like that. We're still trying to keep it as close to that 50-50 mix as possible. So as that new recovery gains legs throughout the quarters, we are expecting used to do the same.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Ben Cherniavsky from Raymond James.

Ben Cherniavsky

I was going to follow up on the acquisitions, but you added some color there. Also, I think Greg asked the question about the capital allocation and the free cash flow. I'm just trying to, I wonder if you can maybe fine-tune that a bit, because I'm looking at your nine month numbers and you will be -- so far you have generated little bit of free cash flow. But the working capital has consumed a fair amount of cash this year. And it sounds like you're going to be restocking in the fourth quarter. So do you expect to be free cash flow positive this year?

Garrett Ganden

Yes.

Ben Cherniavsky

So you'll actually generate cash from working capital in the fourth quarter?

David Ascott

Yes. Part of that, Ben, is, if you're taking a look at the working capital is the reduction in the floor plan payable. So we've been -- a lot of the excess cash flow has been used to pay down. Because when you take a look at our current capital cost allocation decisions, it's probably the most efficient thing that we can do just to avoid future interest expense. And...

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes. No, no, that -- sorry, I forgot how that -- you kind of -- you consider the floor plan payables in your working capital. Even though -- if it's interest bearing, it's arguably the equivalent of an operating line.

Garrett Ganden

Correct. And if we just left that in cash, the working capital would look very different. So we view that as dry powder on the balance sheet.

Ben Cherniavsky

Right. Sorry, I forgot to make that adjustment, I was just looking at it. Yes, so even net of that, you would just be -- your interest-bearing floor plan payables will be down this year?

Garrett Ganden

Correct.

And our next question comes from John Chu from Laurentian Bank Securities.

John Chu

Just one follow up. Your used equipment sales for the last several years have been at a higher percentage of total sales than it has in, say, maybe the years prior to the last three years or so. So should I assume that we're at this point, where that used equipment is now going to need to be serviced even more, and that the need for parts and service will start to increase? And I guess, what's the timing for when that -- those used equipment sales start to really need to see a spike up in the parts and service department?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, the ideal usage of parts and service for majority of the agricultural equipment is really from about year 3 to year 7. And that's not -- from year 3 to year 7 from when we sold it, but 3 year to year 7 of when it was actually manufactured. So it all depends on what that mix of machines are that are out there. You would think that the more used machines that we ultimately sell and the more new machines that we ultimately sell will drive that business. Remembering that one of the key questions for parts and service consumption is, the hours that are actually put on the machine, right? So if the machines are used -- I mean, if there's more hours put on any given season, the expectation would there be more parts and service required to be able to make sure that the products are maintained. If it's a lower season -- a lower hour season of used, then we would obviously do the contradictory to that.

John Chu

So this year's short harvest didn't help that?

Garrett Ganden

This year's short harvest didn't help in comparison to when you look at 2016, for sure.

Operator

And we have no one else in queue at this time. I'll turn the call back over for closing remarks.

Garrett Ganden

Awesome. Thanks a lot, Carol. Appreciate it. Hope everybody has a great day.

This concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect.

