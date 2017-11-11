EMC Insurance's (EMCI) CEO Bruce Kelley on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EMC Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

November 08, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Steve Walsh - Investor Relations

Bruce Kelley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Reese - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Hovick - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Christopher Campbell - KBW

Jamie Inglis - Philo Smith & Co

Steve Walsh

Thank you, Anita. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to EMC Insurance Group's 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. A copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations page of our website, which can be found at investors.emcins.com. The archived audio webcast will be available for replay for approximately 90 days following the earnings call. The transcript to the webcast will be available for one year.

This presentation includes some forward-looking statements about our expectations for our future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by our comments today due to a variety of factors. Additional information about factors that could affect results is addressed in our SEC filings, including Forms S-1, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Any information provided today should be read in conjunction with the 2017 third quarter earnings release with accompanying financial tables issued earlier today. Certain non-GAAP terms may be used during today's discussion, so please refer to the company's press release and SEC filings for a description and reconciliation of these terms.

Speaking today will be Bruce Kelley, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Reese, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Hovick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. They will be available to answer questions following their prepared remarks. So at this time, it's my pleasure to introduce the company's President and CEO, Bruce Kelley.

Bruce Kelley

Thank you, Steve, and welcome to those joining us today. Earlier today, we reported third quarter net income of $0.03 per share and non-GAAP operating income of $0.05 per share, compared to last year's third quarter net income of $0.20 per share and non-GAAP operating income of $0.23 per share. These declines are primarily attributed to a record $19.5 million of catastrophe and storm losses in the reinsurance segment, largely due to losses from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. As a result, the reinsurance segment reported a GAAP combined ratio of 152.3% compared to 98% in the third quarter of 2016.

Our strong balance sheet has us well positioned to fulfill the promises we made to our reinsurance clients by expediting the payments of claims that [erode] so their policyholders can begin to recover from these devastating events. Having written assumed reinsurance businesses since the 1950s, we are well aware of the volatility inherent in the reinsurance contract. These reinsurance industry -- the reinsurance industry will occasionally incur a considerable amount of losses in a given year. For example, both 2008 and 2011 saw significant catastrophe and storm losses in our reinsurance segment. However, over the long term, our experienced team of underwriters have written profitable business, having reported an average combined ratio of 94.4% over the last 10 years.

In a year such as 2017, which is now among the top 10 all-time most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record, we are fortunate to have our intercompany annual aggregate catastrophe excess of loss treaty in place. We recovered $9 million under this program during the third quarter, taking the loss recoveries received from Employers Mutual and the premiums paid to Employers Mutual into consideration. The intercompany reinsurance program reduced the catastrophe and storm loss ratio by 20.4 and 5.4 percentage points for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, respectively. The reinsurance segment will be a 20% co-participant in any fourth quarter catastrophic events that are greater than $500,000 up to the $100 million limited coverage.

Thus far, the reinsurance segment has incurred approximately $6.4 million of losses associated with the California wildfires, of which we will retain $1.3 million. Losses from the California wildfires have been minimal for the property and casualty insurance segment. The catastrophic events during the quarter were not large enough to deplete a significant amount of capital or deter nontraditional capital from continuing to participate in the reinsurance market. Regardless of how this impacts the near-term reinsurance market, we expect limited impact on our existing portfolio, as we generally participate on programs that are somewhat insulated from the participation of nontraditional capital. Reinsurance pricing has been under pressure through the first nine months of the year, but we expect pricing to stabilize in those segments of the market not affected by hurricane losses. At the January 1st renewals, when approximately 70% of our treaties renew, we anticipate pricing will increase on lines of business affected by hurricane losses. Our experienced team of underwriters has prepared to participate in any firming that takes place across the market.

The property and casualty insurance segment performed well, reporting its best third quarter GAAP combined ratio in the last 20 years. The GAAP combined ratio improved nearly 11 points -- percentage points to 93.5% compared to 104.4% in the prior year. This was due to a $4.9 million reduction in catastrophe and storm losses and significant improvement in the underlying loss and settlement expense ratio, which excludes the impact of catastrophe and storm losses and development of prior years' reserves.

Hurricane Harvey and Irma had a small impact on our property and casualty insurance segment, with less than $1 million of combined losses. This is a direct result of our disciplined coastal underwriting, writing primarily casualty business in Houston and limiting our exposures in the state of Florida. Through the first nine months of 2017, the reinsurance segment performed below expectations due to the significant catastrophe and storm losses, while the property and casualty insurance segment has performed better than expected. Based on this performance and projections for the remainder of the year, we are reducing our non-GAAP operating income guidance to a range of $1.15 to $1.35 per share from the previous range of $1.35 to $1.55 per share.

For the third quarter, premiums earned and premiums written increased 2% and 2.4%, respectively. In the property and casualty insurance segment, premiums earned increased 3.5% and premiums written increased 3.7%, attributed to growth in insured exposures, with an increase in retained policies in the commercial lines of business.

Regardless of whether the market hardens as a result of the significant catastrophe and storm losses that occurred during the quarter, we will continue to target additional rate level increases at a granular level by account and line of business. Achieving mid-single-digit rate increase -- level increases in commercial auto remains a focus, as we still need more rate to achieve profitability in that line.

Workers' compensation continues to perform well, although rate levels remain a headwind as mandatory rate decreases are being filed in many of the states that we operate in. Retention levels remained strong through the first nine months of 2017 at 86%, with commercial lines at approximately 87% and personal lines at approximately 84%.

In our reinsurance segment, premiums earned decreased 3% and premiums written decreased 2.2% for the third quarter of 2017. These decreases resulted primarily from a decline in the pro rata line of business, stemming from the withdrawal of the Mutual Reinsurance Bureau underwriting association from nonstandard automobile business. The addition of new business and growth on some existing accounts partially offset this decline.

Book value per share increased 3.2% from 2016 due to an increase in unrealized gains on the investment portfolio, and was relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2017. Book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, remained relatively flat compared to both the second quarter of 2017 and year-end.

Our quarterly cash dividend remains an effective method of returning capital to stockholders. And I am pleased to report that our Board of Directors recently approved a 4.8% increase in our quarterly cash dividend to $0.22 per share from the previous $0.21 per share. This is the eighth consecutive year the Board of Directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend, rewarding stockholders with an increasingly attractive return.

Before I conclude my remarks, I would like to thank Kevin Hovick, who has served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since 2011, and will be retiring on January 2, after 38 plus years with EMC. Kevin has been instrumental in EMC's development and growth, as net written premiums have grown to a record level of over $1.7 billion at the end of last year. In his current role, Kevin oversees branch operations, underwriting, marketing, assumed reinsurance, bonds, claims and risk improvement, among others. Fortunately, we have an experienced leader in Mick Lovell to step into this position. Mick has over 27 years in the property and casualty insurance industry, with 14 of those years spent at EMC in Product and Corporate Development, most recently as Executive Vice President for Corporate Development.

On Monday, we announced that Mick will become Executive Vice President of Operations, coinciding with Kevin's retirement. He will oversee company operations and continue oversight of corporate communications and operational planning. We also announced that Scott Jean will become the Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy. Scott began his career with EMC as an actuary over 25 years ago and has served in various leadership roles in the actuary department. Most recently, he held Executive Vice President for Finance and Analytics position, overseeing accounting, actuary, corporate risk management, investments and strategic analytics. In his new role, Scott will assume additional responsibilities, including IT, program management office, corporate budgeting and strategic planning. And I am confident that their appointments will advance our corporate strategy and plans for continued profitable growth.

So with that, I'll turn the call over to Mark Reese, our Chief Financial Officer, for some additional comments on the quarter.

Mark Reese

Thank you, Bruce, and good afternoon, everyone. The loss and settlement expense ratio for the property and casualty insurance segment improved to 61.5% for the third quarter of 2017 from 70.2% for the same period in 2016. Lower catastrophe and storm losses accounted for approximately half of the decline in the ratio, while the lower underlying loss and settlement expense ratio contributed to the remainder of the decline.

The underlying loss and settlement expense ratio has become more consistent during 2017. The underlying loss and settlement expense ratio of 61.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, is the result of steadily improving results during 2017, from 65.3% -- 55.3% for the first quarter to 62.1% for the second quarter and to 58.5% for the third quarter. The decline in the third quarter primarily reflects reductions in the current accident year ultimate loss and settlement expense ratio projections in the personal automobile liability, workers' compensation and commercial property lines of business.

Frequency and severity are down in personal automobile liability, and claims are generally being closed faster with better outcomes. While workers' compensation and commercial property continued to perform better than expected, due primarily to the declines in estimated ultimate frequency for both lines and the decline in estimated ultimate severity for commercial property.

On one end of the spectrum, workers' compensation and commercial liability have been performing exceptionally well through the first nine months of 2017. And on the other end of the spectrum, the commercial automobile line of business continues to report an elevated loss and settlement expense ratio. While we still have much work to do to return this line of business to profitability, we remain encouraged by the early results of our accelerated commercial auto profitability project.

The positive trends we've discussed last quarter have continued during the third quarter. In fact, the current accident year ultimate loss ratio is several points lower than the ultimate being carried for the 2016 accident year. We believe this provides some evidence that the overall quality of the commercial automobile book of business is improving, and remain cautiously optimistic that this improvement will continue.

As previously reported, the property and casualty insurance segment reported $5.6 million of mechanical favorable development in the third quarter of 2016 in connection with the implementation of the new book reserving methodology. Since this mechanical favorable development did not have any impact on earnings, we have excluded it from the development amounts presented for 2016. Excluding this mechanical development, the implied amount of favorable development that had an impact on earnings in 2016 are comparable to the amounts reported in 2017.

The loss and settlement expense ratio for the reinsurance segment increased to 131.2% in the third quarter of 2017 from 74.1% in the prior year, primarily due to the significant catastrophe and storm losses incurred during the quarter. The increase also reflects adverse developments on prior year's reserves compared to favorable development reported in the third quarter of 2016.

The acquisition expense ratio declined for both segments. The 2.2 percentage point decline in the property and casualty insurance segment is primarily due to lower policyholder dividend expense and a couple of the pool participants' safety dividend groups. The 2.8 percentage point decline in the reinsurance segment is due to several expense declines, including salaries, which are inclusive of bonuses, legal and contingent commissions.

Net investment income totaled $11.5 million for the third quarter, which is consistent with the third quarter of 2016. Pretax yields on new purchases are still slightly below the book yields on the fixed income portfolio, which ended the third quarter at 3.46%. The total return on our equity portfolio for the quarter and the first nine months of 2017 was 5% and 14.5%, respectively, slightly above the 4.5% and 14.2% return of the S&P 500 over the same periods. The effective duration of the fixed maturity portfolio, excluding interest-only securities, declined slightly to 4.9% -- to 4.9 at September 30, 2017, from 5.2 at the end of 2016.

Finally, the intercompany committees of the Boards of Directors of the company and Employers Mutual recently approved revisions to the intercompany reinsurance programs effective January 1, 2018, pending regulatory approval. There were no changes in the structure or terms of the treaties providing protection to the reinsurance subsidiary, but the annual cost will increase by $400,000. The cost of the aggregate catastrophe excess of loss treaty providing protection to the property and casualty insurance segment during the first half of the year will remain unchanged, with an increase in the retention amount from the current $20 million to $22 million. The cost in terms of the aggregate treaty covering the second half of the year will remain unchanged. These changes are a result of efforts by the intercompany committees to ensure that the terms of the agreement are fair and equitable to both parties.

Now I'll turn the call over to Kevin Hovick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, to provide an update on our personal lines initiative and to discuss an award that we recently received.

Kevin Hovick

Thank you, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. We've talked about our personal lines initiative on past calls, which began with the creation of the personal lines operations in 2016. Personal lines operations assumed responsibility and accountability for the growth and profitability of the personal lines business in the 22 states we actively write personal lines business.

New personal automobile and homeowner products were implemented in the second half of 2016, and thus far, we have transitioned more than 95% of our policyholders to these new products. These bi-parallel and multi-variant policies were designed to appropriately price new and renewal business. Overall policy count was down mid-single digits through the third quarter. However, our new business premium trend remains positive after several years of declining premium. Personal lines retention of approximately 84% is down slightly from last year, following the transition to our new products.

Rate level increases for the homeowners line of business are in the high single digits, while personal automobile increases are in the low single digits. As these rate level increases are earned, we expect continued improvement in the performance of our underlying book of business. During this transition, we discovered that certain accounts were underpriced and required an aggressive increase in rate levels in order to justify renewing the account. As expected, some of these policyholders did not renew. In other instances, we were able to reduce rate levels on some of our better risks to ensure that we are keeping our best business.

A new quoting platform was implemented in March of 2017. This new platform enables underwriters to make better risk selections on new business with the help of automated rules, and simplifies the agent's experience when quoting business with EMC. We also developed advanced technology to work with EasyLinks, one of the main comparative rating vendors utilized by our agents, in order to reduce the time needed to return a quote to agents with improved accuracy. Our dedicated personal lines claims team has streamlined our claims processes. Claims are being closed much faster and with better outcomes. As a result, severity trends have declined for both lines of business.

Our customer service score has remained strong during the same period, up slightly to 4.7 on a 5-point scale. Our personal lines of business, along with the industry, have been impacted by an elevated level of catastrophe and storm losses for the first nine months of 2017. As a result, we are still reporting high loss in settlement expense ratios in personal lines. As our personal lines initiative continues, we will look to strategically grow this business by adding new profitable business in areas outside of the Midwest that are less prone to convective storms. This includes: an improved agency management approach; identifying key agencies that write personal lines successfully; appointing personal-lines-only agencies where appropriate; and canceling agents that do not meet our expectations for profitable growth. It is critical to grow this business over the long term to gain better efficiencies. We will continue to provide additional updates in future quarters regarding the progress of this initiative.

We are honored to have received a Novarica Impact Award in the Data Analytics category. Novarica Insurance Technology Research Council impact awards annually recognize insurance companies utilizing technology to drive value in digital, data analytics, core systems and IT operations. This award recognized EMC for its use of drones and 3D photography to provide agents and policyholders with interactive loss control reports that have improved data and usability. We have one of the most sophisticated loss control teams in the insurance industry, and remain committed to providing innovative solutions that can add value for our policyholders and agents.

Finally, I will leave you with a couple of thoughts from my tenure with the company. My time at EMC has been filled with positive experiences. I have enjoyed helping the company conquer the challenges that have come its way and grow into one of the top 50 largest property and casualty insurance companies. As my career with EMC comes to an end, I am prepared to help Mick in any way I can to enable his smooth transition into the Executive Vice President of Operations position.

So with that, we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Christopher Campbell with KBW. Please go ahead.

Christopher Campbell

Yes. So congrats on the quarter, to Kevin on his retirement and to Mick on his new role, before I jump into the questions. My first question is on the guidance. And obviously, this was lower. Is this all driven by the elevated catastrophe aftermaths? Or are there any other moving parts that are driving the revision?

Mark Reese

Yes. Chris, this is Mark Reese. Partly due to the higher cat and storm activity. If we look back to where we started the year, we had projected that the P&C segment would come in at around a 99% combined ratio. We're now looking that to be slightly over 100% -- or I'm sorry. I got that backwards. We started a little over 100%. We now expect it to be around 99%. For the reinsurance segment, we expected them to end the year at about a 99% combined ratio at the beginning of the year. And now we're projecting them closer to 109%. So it's kind of the mix of business between the two segments as well as the increase from the cat losses.

Christopher Campbell

Okay. So just to move on to the P&C results. I noticed the policyholder dividends are the lowest they've been since the second quarter of 2015, and that's in spite of the P&C core loss ratio being down significantly, cats being a little bit lower in that segment, and I'm calling the reserve releases roughly equivalent. Any color on what's driving these abnormally low dividends?

Mark Reese

Yes. Chris, this is Mark Reese again. It's primarily coming from our safety dividend groups. We pay those dividends out on a three year basis. So even though we may reflect really good experience in a quarter, the dividends are paid out over a three year period. So it just depends on how we have to accrue the dividends for those plans.

Christopher Campbell

Okay. One on reinsurance. So this was the second quarter of adverse development in a row. How should we be thinking about this and our reserving and reinsurance? And are there any potential concerns that we could see down the line?

Kevin Hovick

Chris, this is Kevin Hovick here. We don't necessarily -- it's hard to say and to see what we've got, but it's -- a lot of it has to do with the cat storms that we experienced in the third quarter of 2017. Again, industry-wide, it set a record for the number of cats between the three hurricanes, the Mexican earthquake, and now in the fourth quarter, though, is the wildfires in California. So there's just a lot of moving parts out there. Most -- we're fairly heavily property-driven on the reinsurance side, so we don't have a lot of tailing casualty business. But we do write some casualty.

Christopher Campbell

Yes. So I was focused more on -- I guess, there was $1.8 million of adverse development and there was about $2.6 million last quarter, the prior period development. Any insight just on those? I mean, I know they're not huge numbers, but I just -- the...

Kevin Hovick

No, they're not huge numbers. I would say that, as a general rule, we still expect to see favorable development on a going-forward basis. I think the last two quarters have been somewhat abnormal that we've had adverse development in both quarters.

Christopher Campbell

Okay. And then, just a final one, kind of on the P&C segment, jumping back there. I noticed commercial property core loss ratio was down year-over-year in the press release. And I know this line has seen some adverse reserve development in more recent accident years. So just any color on what you're seeing that makes you more confident in lowering your commercial property loss bps would be very helpful.

Kevin Hovick

This is Kevin Hovick again. But it's one of the lines where we're continuing to get stronger rates, more adequate rates on our commercial property. So that might -- we expect to see strengthening of rates on that. And with our business owners line of coverage, too, we're also seeing some rate strengthening in that line. So the two together, we're seeing some great strengthening.

Mark Reese

Yes, this is Mark Reese again. I would also add in there that we're just a year into our new reserving methodology. And I believe our actuaries are becoming much more comfortable with establishing the ultimate's for the various lines of business. So I guess, the general feeling is that the ultimate's that were established for the first and second quarters of this year were probably a little bit too conservative. So we've kind of reduced those projections on a going-forward basis. We expect them to be more stable on a continuing basis, and we won't continue to see the declines that we've seen through the three quarters of this year. But again, I think that a lot of it has to do with the fact that we're just getting more comfortable with the new methodology.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Jamie Inglis with Philo Smith & Co.

James Inglis

I'm curious about the reinsurance business from MRB in that you mentioned that the association withdrew from non-standard auto. And so it occurred to me, what else is being written there, sort of to start with? And secondly, what other changes do you foresee in the underlying book of business that comes through there?

Kevin Hovick

Jamie, this is Kevin Hovick here again. Yes, they got out of that nonstandard auto business, so -- during the year here, so it has driven some of their -- the results, especially the written premiums, down. They have what would -- the current CEO is retiring. And we've brought in a new CEO, has just started earlier this month. And he's analyzing, taking a look at the book, at what they can do to strengthen up the relationships that they have with brokers. So they're putting together kind of a plan for 2018 and beyond. So that's -- they haven't targeted anything individually other than continuing to build off of the book of business that they have and the relationships that they have. They have established some really good, solid relationships with the -- most of the brokers in the reinsurance business.

James Inglis

Okay. So we -- I guess, the way to -- another way to say that is, it's too early to tell if there's going to be any material change in what the MRB does going forward.

Kevin Hovick

Yes. I would say that's correct.

Operator

Steve Walsh

Thank you. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in EMC Insurance Group. We look forward to speaking with you again on our fourth quarter earnings conference call. Have a great day.

This conference has concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

