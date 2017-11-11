Andeavor Logistics' (ANDX) CEO Gregory Goff on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Andrew Woodward - Senior Director, Finance & IR

Gregory Goff - Chairman & CEO

Steven Sterin - President & CFO

Analysts

Justin Jenkins - Raymond James

Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Brian Zarahn - Mizuho Securities

Tom Abrams - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Andrew Woodward

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to today's conference call to discuss our third quarter 2017 earnings. Joining me are Greg Goff, Chairman and CEO; and Steven Sterin, President and CFO. The earnings release which can be found on our website at andeavorlogistics.com includes financial disclosures and reconciliation for non-GAAP financial measures that should help analyze our results.

As our comments and answers to questions during this call will include forward-looking statements that refer to management's expectations or future predictions, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations. Please refer to the earnings release for additional information on forward-looking statements.

Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics will be holding an Investor and Analyst Day in New York on December 5 at 9:00 A.M. The registration instructions are detailed in the third quarter earnings press release. For additional details on this event, please follow up with our Investor Relations team.

Now, I will turn the call over to Greg.

Gregory Goff

Thank you, Andy. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. Our performance during the quarter was strong, and we completed several strategic actions during and shortly after the quarter that will continue to contribute to our growth going into the fourth quarter and beyond. Our results for the quarter overall were very strong and led by record volumes in our terminalling business driven by strong refined product demand and high refinery utilization, and volume growth and increased throughput in our gas gathering and processing business.

Turning to strategic investments; on October 30 we completed our $1.7 billion acquisition of Western Refining Logistics and $3.6 billion IDR Buy-In. The completion of these transactions further strengthens Andeavor Logistics as a leading customer focused full service logistics company. The enhanced set of growth opportunities in a more cost efficient and sustainable capital structure enable us to continue to create significant value for our unit holders. As a result of the WNRL acquisition, we are well positioned to compete and grow organically in the highly attractive Permian Basin, principally in the Delaware Basin where Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics have a strong logistics asset base, crude oil storage in segregation and marketing capability, as well as meaningful refining uptake.

The permanent elimination of the IDRs in our recent achievement of an investment grade credit rating enhanced the accretion all unit holders will see from our continued growth. These changes along with our previously communicated coverage, leverage and distribution growth targets reduce the need for new public common equity and substantially reduce the cost of capital to support sustainable long-term growth. We continue to expect to invest at least $1 billion annually in growth investments over the next several years consisting of at least $500 million to $600 million in organic growth and acquisitions, and the potential for $400 million to $500 million in dropdowns from Andeavor.

We remain on-track to deliver our 2018 growth plan that will result in $625 million to $725 million of annual net earnings and $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion of annual EBITDA. Our plans to achieve this growth are without any improvement in the underlying fundamentals in the markets and the basins in which we operate. This growth is underpinned by a two-year backlog of $800 million to $900 million of identified growth projects across all areas of our business. Importantly, this backlog only includes one major project in the Permian Basin, the Conan Crude Oil Gathering Pipeline system. However, we substantial growth beyond this project in the Permian and look forward to sharing more about our growth plans at our upcoming Investor and Analyst Day.

All of our major growth projects are progressing well, in fact, during the quarter Andeavor announced that it would receive sufficient commitments from third-party shippers to warrant construction of the Conan system. The Conan system will be approximately 130 miles in length and transport crude oil from origins in Lea County, New Mexico and Loving County, Texas to a terminal to be constructed in Loving County, where the gathering system interconnects with long-haul pipeline carriers. The first phase of the Conan system will provide capacity of approximately 250,000 barrels per day and construction is progressing well. We expect to begin some limited trucking services this year and expect full commercial service in the middle of 2018. Additionally, we are in discussions with other producers to secure further commitments. The system is designed to allow us to double capacity to support future growth.

Given the timing of Andeavor's acquisition of Western, this project is being constructed by Andeavor. The total cost of the first phase is approximately $225 million of which $75 million is expected to be spent in 2017. Upon completion, we expect the project to be transferred from Andeavor to Andeavor Logistics at cost. Yesterday we announced we acquired the Anacortes Logistics from Andeavor for total consideration of $445 million. These assets include 3.9 million barrels of crude oil, feedstock and refined products storage at Andeavor's Anacortes Refinery, the Anacortes marine terminal with approximately 73,000 barrels per day of feedstock and refined product throughput, a manifest rail facility with approximately 4,000 barrels of throughput, and crude oil and refined products pipelines with approximately 111,000 barrels per day of throughput combined.

We expect these assets to provide annual net earnings of $30 million to $35 million and annual EBITDA of $50 million to $55 million. This represents a multiple of approximately 8.5 times annual EBITDA, and the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to our unitholders. Andeavor Logistics paid $445 million, including $400 million of cash financed with borrowings on Andeavor Logistics revolving credit facilities and approximately $45 million in common units issued to Andeavor for the drop down. With our strong performance during the quarter coupled with our recent dropdown, we have now reached our previously communicated run rate target of $525 million of annual net earnings or $1 billion of annual EBITDA. This level of earnings does not include the acquisition of WNRL.

Building on this momentum and integrating WNRL, we are confident in our ability to achieve our target of $625 million to $725 million of annual net earnings and $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion of annual EBITDA for 2018, annual distribution growth of 6% or greater, distribution coverage ratio of approximately 1.1 times and debt-to-EBITDA at or below 4 times.

Let me take a moment and share the following details in building to our 2018 net earnings and EBITDA targets. As we reported Andeavor in the third quarter 2017, the logistics set which includes Andeavor Logistics and WNRL contributed segment operating income of $164 million in segment EBITDA of $252 million, keep in mind that these results included a $19 million environmental accrual and $9 million of merger and IDR related transactions. In addition, we expect the Anacortes Logistics to contribute annual net earnings of $30 million to $35 million and annual EBITDA of $50 million to $55 million. Additionally, the Conan Gathering System is expected to deliver $12 million to $22 million of annual net earnings and $30 million to $40 million of annual EBITDA, and we expect to see half of that in 2018.

And as previously stated, Andeavor Logistics targets investing on average $400 million to $500 million per year on dropdowns. As always, we are focused on growth that creates significant value for our unitholders, we have grown distributable cash flow per unit by 14% since 2011, and expect DCF per unit growth in 2018. Before I conclude, we look forward to seeing you on December 5 at our 2017 Investor and Analyst Day where we intend to update on Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics strategic outlook and outline our plans for the next few years.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Steven to provide more details about the quarter.

Steven Sterin

Thanks, Greg, good morning everyone. Yesterday we reported third quarter net earnings of $97 million, an increase of 20% from a year ago, and EBITDA of $216 million, up 22% from the same quarter last year. Net earnings in EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 included $19 million environment accrual, as well as $4 million of transaction costs related to the WNRL acquisition and IDR Buy-In.

Moving in more detail on our business segments; terminalling and transportation operating income grew 38% to $110 million from $80 million a year ago, and segment EBITDA grew 37% to $137 million from $100 million last year. Terminalling volumes increased approximately 7% year-over-year for the third quarter while transportation pipeline volumes remained relatively flat versus last year. Results were primarily driven by strong operational performance, robust summer demand for refined products, and dropdowns we completed in 2016. Volume at our Anacortes Crude Rail Offloading Facility grew 12,000 barrels a day sequentially from the second quarter driven by crude oil and feedstock movements from the Bakken.

Terminalling throughput increased 73,000 barrels a day since last year to approximately 1.1 million barrels per day in the third quarter. We saw record volumes across our California Marine Terminals driven by strong refinery utilization and refined product demand. Volumes in our transportation business were relatively flat versus last year at 907,000 barrels per day in the third quarter.

Shifting to the Gathering and Processing segment; segment operating income was $47 million in the third quarter compared to $54 million a year ago, and segment EBITDA was $85 million versus $84 million last year. As a reminder, these results included a $19 million environmental accrual related to the expected final remediation costs for the 2013 crude oil pipeline release at Tioga, North Dakota. Crude oil and water gathering throughput for the third quarter increased to 16% year-over-year and gas gathering and processing throughput increased 9%. This growth was primarily driven by contributions from interconnections on the High Plains Pipeline System and the North Dakota Gathering and Processing Assets acquisition completed in early 2017.

We saw stronger revenues in the quarter driven by a sequential increase in average crude oil and water revenue per barrel to $1.96 from $1.55 in the second quarter 2017. This was attributable to Andeavor's Mandan Refinery returning to full operations which resulted in longer haul crude oil movements, and increased production in crude oil and water gathering in the Belfield region of the Bakken.

Production of NGLs increased slightly year-over-year, primarily driven by the equity NGLs associated with the North Dakota gathering and processing assets acquisition.

Going into the fourth quarter, we expect to see more drilling activity in North Dakota. The current active drilling rig count is 55 as of November 2, up from 35 a year ago representing a 57% increase. In the Rockies, we expect volumes to follow seasonal trends going into the fourth quarter as we begin to experience colder weather. However, we expect stable revenue due to our contracts backed by minimum volume increments. We are also encouraged by the recent new investments made in the region. In addition, earlier in the fourth quarter, we're beginning to see the business move from ethane rejection to ethane recovery in the Rockies. Although this does not have an impact on our pricing and is not included in our 2018 outlook, we believe continued demand for ethane could result in increased drilling and completion activities in the Rockies.

Now let me take a momentum to discuss our balance sheet, cash flow and our strategic priorities for creating long-term unitholder value. Our balance sheet and financial flexibility remain strong, total debt net of unamortized issuance cost was $3.8 billion. We have approximately $1.6 billion of availability under our revolving credit facilities. For the third quarter net cash from operating activities grew 13% year-over-year to $195 million and distributable cash flow grew 11% year-over-year to $148 million. Pro forma distributable cash flow excluding $4 million of transaction costs related to the acquisition of WNRL, and the IDR Buy-In were $152 million for the third quarter.

On October 18, 2017 we announced our third quarter distribution of $0.9852 preliminary partner unit or $3.0941 per unit on an annualized basis, which represents our 26th consecutive quarterly distribution increase. The declared distribution also represents a 13% year-over-year increase. Given that the WNRL acquisition and IDR Buy-In closed on October 30, and our distribution record date occurred after that, our distribution coverage was 0.74 times for the third quarter and 0.98 times year-to-date 2017. Pro forma distribution coverage which excludes the $4 million of transaction cost and assumes the acquisition of WNRL and the IDR Buy-In occurred after the record date for the third quarter 2017 distribution would have been 1.1 times for the third quarter and 1.13 times year-to-date 2017.

Moving beyond the timing impacts related to the IDR Buy-In and WNRL acquisition, we remain highly confident in achieving our target annual coverage of approximately 1.1 times based on our current run rate performance and growth plans. During the quarter we invested $30 million in high return growth capital projects, and had $14 million of net maintenance capital expenditures bringing our total net capital expenditures to $44 million for the quarter. For 2017 we now expect capital expenditures to be $200 million, including $145 million of growth capital and $55 million of net maintenance capital. The revised capital expenditure estimate reflects changes in our funding approach for the Los Angeles Pipeline Interconnect System and the Conan Crude Oil Gathering Pipeline System.

Andeavor anticipates transferring the Los Angeles Pipeline System and the Conan System to Andeavor Logistics at cost when the projects are complete versus Andeavor Logistics making progress payments as capital expenditures during project construction. This results in less capital expenditures reflected in Andeavor Logistics during project construction, however, this change does not have any impact on our 2018 expected growth plans or EBITDA targets.

Following the completion of our acquisition of WNRL and the IDR Buy-In, S&P raised Andeavor Logistics corporate credit and senior unsecured issue ratings to investment grade a BBB minus rating. This upgrade along with the February 2017 investment grade rating by Fitch of BBB minus now allows us to access the investment grade bond market. Additionally, our outstanding unsecured bond securities now meet the criteria to conclude in investment grade bond indices. Furthermore, on October 26 of this year, Moody's upgraded our Corporate Family Rating to BA1 from BA2 which is one notch below investment grade, while maintaining its positive outlook on the Company. With our new investment grade credit, we are well positioned to enhance our existing capital structure and meet future financing needs at attractive rates with longer maturities in a more liquid market.

In addition to investment grade debt, we continue to assess other attractive financing alternatives and optimizing our capital structure to support growth and reduce the need for new public common equity issuances as we remain committed to delivering competitive DCF per unit growth in creating value for our unitholders.

Looking ahead, you can find details of our volume expectations and other elements related to our fourth quarter 2017 outlook and our earnings release issued yesterday. Please note, that this guidance takes into account contribution from the legacy WNRL assets and the dropdown as of their closing dates.

This concludes our prepared remarks, and we will now take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Justin Jenkins of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Justin Jenkins

Maybe on base business growth here in the 2018, we've seen some wins in the Bakken this year; Steven, you mentioned increased production in earmarks and producers recently have talked about better returns. So how should we think about the Bakken's performance and outlook into '18 compared that to 2017?

Steven Sterin

You know, even in the last 90 days the [indiscernible] has improved, rig activity has been fairly consistent but we're starting to see more well completions and more positive sentiment from producers as they look not only at the fourth quarter but into next year. We'll share with you more at Investor Day our thoughts on growth potential because we've been pursuing projects and have a backlog of projects for even under the previous assumed lower production levels, and so we'll update you on that Investor Day but we do see that in the Bakken. And as I mentioned in my remarks, that applies not only to crude but also gas, we're seeing more gas production in the Bakken as well; and also in the Rockies, there is a bit stronger sentiment with the new entrants into the market and also the movement in ethane recovery.

Justin Jenkins

Great Steven, that's really helpful. And maybe next question is a follow-up is more for the Analyst Day too but we've talked in the past about the full service value chain that you can bring to the table; any indications of that success in project development in the Permian? We've already got the Conan system underway but seems like the ANDV call hinted it some other strong opportunities in the Delaware overtime?

Steven Sterin

Yes. Now we're exciting to be able to share with you our growth plans for the Permian following the merger with WNRL, and we'll get into it much more detail at Investor Day but it's critical what Greg said in his remarks that we've got a very strong set of assets, pipelines, blending segregation terminals in the right locations, existing gathering commitments, acreage dedications, and an incredible commercial and engineering team that's got a great reputation in the Permian, particularly in the Delaware. So we see a unique position for us where we can be extraordinarily competitive and bring high quality customer service to great producers that are in that region, on top of nice geologies.

So we'll share more with you on that. And in particular, also having the El Paso refinery and our commercial teams capability to be first purchaser of crude, be able to market crude, it gives us opportunities that maybe some others might not have and so we look forward to sharing more with you around that and what potential growth there may be as a result of that strong position.

Justin Jenkins

Perfect. Looking forward to the Analyst Day. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Jeremy Tonet of JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning. For the guidance, I was just hoping you could help me understand it a little bit better, what's baked into that exactly for the $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion of EBITDA, what level of dropdowns are incorporated in that?

Gregory Goff

I'll give you a high level view of how to think about it and then of course, we'll share more with you at Investor Day. But if you simply take our third -- if you look at Andeavor's logistic segment which includes Western Refining Logistics and Andeavor, it had $252 million of EBITDA in the quarter and that had $19 million of environmental and $9 million of transaction related costs between the two companies. So if you would isolate those costs, I would have said $280 million of EBITDA for the combined companies. That puts you on a very strong run rate heading into next year, plus we had our dropdown that we just accomplished this year.

And so that easily gets you into the bottom end of our range but doesn't take into account any of the growth projects, the synergies that we see, any potential for better completion rates and drilling rates that we're beginning to see. And so, our growth plans beyond that, as well as we've said that we want to average $400 million to $500 million a year in drops would be on top of that as well. And so it makes us extraordinarily confident in our ability to deliver those earnings next year.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, that's helpful, thanks. And then, thinking about your targets as far as like the 1.1 coverage, the 6% growth and the 4 times leverage; when do you think that's something that you would hit? Is that something that is kind of like a year-end '17 you'd hit or is that something more -- kind of in 2018? And as we think about the capital markets rate now, they are not as friendly as they have been in the past and so I guess how much you're looking to access to markets versus maybe -- U.S. [ph] being taken back upstairs in future drops?

Steven Sterin

Yes. So our plans get us to the 1.1 coverage in the first half of next year and so we're highly confident in that just based upon what I explained to you in terms of our outlook and the current run rate of the business. And so all the targets that we laid out last month, as well as what you just -- you stated remained very firmly within our expectations. Importantly, as we look at what we believe the intrinsic value of our business is relative to where yields are today on our units we're just -- there is a significant disconnect. If you -- whether you look at our historical DCF per unit growth, we've been either a leader or Top 5 in that, all the way back to our IPO; and we continued to expect as Greg said in his comments, to be able to -- to be a leader in generating highly accretive growth for our unitholders.

And as I've said many times in the past, we're not going to sell units at a price that we believe is not representative for the intrinsic value of the business. I mean, so we have many other options that we're always evaluating for capitalization of the Company, you mentioned one of them but there is others. And we're going to ensure that we do what's right, create substantial value for our unitholders from a capital structure perspective, and achieve all those objectives.

Jeremy Tonet

That's very helpful, thanks. And maybe just some cleanup questions with regards to some of the projects out there. If you could update us on Carsen [ph] crude oil terminal completion day in the Vancouver Energy and Mix dial-in [ph] completion, is there anything to note at this point or that more kind of discussion for Analyst Day?

Gregory Goff

Yes, I think we'll get into more of a discussion on that in the Analyst Day. I mean those projects are still active and being progressed, and some are permitting process like mix dial-ins [ph], so I think it will be appropriate to put all those in context in relative terms to our overall backlog when we go through that with you at Analyst Day.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, great. That's it for me. Thank you very much.

Gregory Goff

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Theresa Chen of Barclays. Your line is open.

Theresa Chen

Steven, I wanted to follow-up on Jeremy's question; can you talk about the other funding options you have aside from issuing equity in a market where the unit price is not as favorable and there is an increasing focus from the investment community on living within cash flow and sales funding which stands in contrast with dropdown sponsored model which -- I understand your business at this point is much bigger and different than when you initially started out but how do you balance the consideration between the parent desiring cash for the assets and how the NLP can fund?

Steven Sterin

It's a terrific question. And -- as we contemplate our plans, it does take that into account and as we've said before, there is times where Andeavor has taken the units and that's always an option for us. There are other funding mechanisms that are out there, it's too soon for me to go into details but know that we're looking at all those and we believe that we've got a pathway forward that allows us to continue to grow coverage, continues to grow DCF per unit and support the growth, as well as -- and then, as we also have said Theresa before; that the dropdowns are secondary to our organic growth, and bolt-on acquisition opportunities. And so our primary focus is around those but we also have this large portfolio of drops that we can do to support the logistics business.

As Andeavor's continue to grow, it has strong cash capabilities, a much larger marketing business and more diversification and refining. We prefer to be baking organic and acquisition investments are doing dropdowns for a lot of reasons including what you just mentioned around the impact on the NLP. However, I want to highlight, and I think you can see this at even with the lower cost of capital that -- as we've always said that we'll do dropdowns at a very fair value, to NLP that's accretive immediately like the one we just did. But we'll share more overtime as we progress to Investor Day, Theresa, on how we could find alternatives. Ultimately again to the day, we believe that we need to continue to deliver on our earnings growth and realize the intrinsic value in the units and want investors to want to own our units.

Theresa Chen

That's very helpful, thank you. In terms of the organic project at the parent [ph], I'm sure you'll provide more details at Analyst Day. But can you just remind us generally speaking, what kind of midstream organic returns you target at the parent [ph]?

Gregory Goff

Yes. So there is really -- you know, only these two unique programs that were developing at Andeavor versus directly within the logistics business. And they are unique because of individual circumstances; first, the Los Angeles Refinery project, that bundle is a part of such a large and complex critical project within our Los Angeles Refinery, so we didn't want to separate it and we several drop it down a cost along with the interest that's accrued during that period of time. And Conan, it was done at the parent company just because of timing, Western started the process there because it was too large for their NLP. And so both of those projects, we typically would expect to have multiples of less than 7, even as low as 6 times even within the first year of startup.

And then particularly, Conan has growth beyond that and so they are very attractive, and that's why we prioritize our capital towards organic projects.

Theresa Chen

Got it. And just kind of a housekeeping question, would you mind talking about how sustainable the cost improvements on the terminalling and transportation OpEx is? And in terms of mixed shift in GMP, is that what we should be assuming going forward?

Gregory Goff

We continue to focus on cost management within our -- across the portfolio and we'll continue to do so. And we see opportunities to further drive cost efficiencies in our business. And in the gathering and processing segment, your question was around -- it was around revenue per barrel -- well, I want to make sure I answer it properly Theresa.

Theresa Chen

The mix of the products.

Gregory Goff

Yes, the mix that we saw in Q3, we expect to continue as well as that kind of average fee and entire freights [ph] that come with that. And if anything we see a bit stronger potential for natural gas liquids production and sales in the fourth quarter than historically you'd see from Q3 to Q4 as we've moved into ethane recovery, as well as what we've seen in the Bakken with some of our projects in strategic areas around the recent acquisition.

Theresa Chen

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Brian Zarahn of Mizuho. Your line is open.

Brian Zarahn

Good morning. Could you elaborate a bit on the assumptions for the Conan projects underlying your $30 million to $40 million of EBITDA?

Steven Sterin

Yes. The low end is where we believe we'll start when we get this -- get the project completed next year. And we believe there is growth, surely thereafter that takes you up into the upper end of that range and that's based upon known commitments and a known cost associated with that system. And importantly, and we'll continue to expand on this in Investor Day, we see growth beyond that that anchor off this original investment.

Brian Zarahn

Any additional comments on the number of customers or type of customers, EMPs or marketers?

Steven Sterin

So I can't get into specifics for confidentiality purposes but I can tell you that where we've been focusing with very, very high quality large producers and we continue to focus on that.

Brian Zarahn

And then on maintenance CapEx, what's your expectation for Anacortes on the dropdown and preliminary thoughts for 2018?

Steven Sterin

Yes, it's a very small amount of maintenance CapEx. You could think low single-digit, $1 million or $1.2 million a year, it's non-material, these are great assets and well maintained and Andeavor as always do their drops, completes that program that are known heading into the dropdown; so think of it as very low but $1 million a year.

Brian Zarahn

And any thoughts on 2018 for the oil Company?

Steven Sterin

Yes. Now like we said earlier, our commitment of $1.2 billion, $1.3 billion of EBITDA, we feel very, very confident in our ability to deliver it. We've got clear plans and it's in our market environment, that's the more to what we've seen this year. And so these are projects that we've been developing, they are projects that are identified, we have $800 million to $900 million backlog that we provided about a month ago when we announced this transaction, and that drives a lot of our growth. And then we have the opportunity to continue to dropdown assets as needed, but overall, we see a clear pathway into that earnings growth and beyond 2018. We'll share even more on that at Investor Day.

Brian Zarahn

I appreciate that. I assure you I was asking about maintenance CapEx expectations for 2018.

Steven Sterin

Yes, we always provide -- we were just in -- we just completed our annual planning process and we'll layout our complete view on maintenance capital for 2018 at Investor Day like we typically do.

Brian Zarahn

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Tom Abrams of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Tom Abrams

Thanks. My questions were asked and answered. So we'll see you in December. Thank you.

Gregory Goff

Great. Thanks, Tom.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

