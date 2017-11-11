Genomic Health's (GHDX) CEO Kim Popovits on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

November 08, 2017 04:30 PM ET

At this time, I would like to welcome everybody to Genomic Health Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call.

Emily Faucette

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Genomic Health’s conference call to review our third quarter 2017 financial results. Please note, a copy of the prepared remarks we are about to make is available to download on the Investors section of our corporate website, genomichealth.com.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that various remarks that we make on this call that are not historical, including those about our future and full year financial and operating results; our guidance for 2017 and key drivers and expectations for 2017 and 2018; payer coverage; timing of revenues from payers and progress in reimbursement and patient access; our plans and some prospects; our ability to leverage our existing commercial channel and infrastructure; the success and focus of our business strategy; economic benefits and value of our tests; growth opportunities; future products, product launches and our product pipeline; demand for our tests and drivers of demand as well as correlations between test demand to present or future revenue; effect of foreign currency exchange rates; international expansion; clinical outcomes and timing of critical studies and publications; and expectations regarding potential FDA or other regulation constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

We refer you to our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, filed with the SEC, in particular to the section entitled Risk Factors, for additional information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Joining me today to make prepared remarks are Kim Popovits, our Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President; Brad Cole, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Phil Febbo, our Chief Medical Officer. Additionally, Steve Shak, our Chief Scientific Officer, will be available during Q&A at the end of the call.

I’ll now turn it over to Kim.

Kim Popovits

Thanks, Emily. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. In the third quarter, we delivered solid results, including a 2% increase in revenue and a 5% increase in tests delivered despite disruption in U.S. regions affected by the hurricanes, which impacted revenue by approximately $3 million and volumes by approximately 3%.

Importantly, we delivered our ninth consecutive quarter of improved profitability and a $1 million profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter, which excludes Biocartis transaction costs. As we approach the end of the year, I’d like to take a moment to highlight the important progress and impact we’re making.

In invasive breast cancer, Oncotype DX is included in all clinical guidelines for node-negative disease and broadly available with orders from over 90 countries serving more than 800,000 patients to date. Adding to the strong adoption, we now have outcomes in more than 60,000 women for whom our test was ordered through prospective randomized trials, including TAILORx low risk and PlanB, as well as leading patient registries like SEER and the Clalit health care system in Israel.

These unprecedented publish outcomes facilitate a deeper understanding of the practice changing impact of Oncotype DX across multiple breast cancer populations. Importantly, we believe that TAILORx intermediate results, the largest adjuvant breast cancer treatment study ever conducted, will be a significant catalyst in driving future growth and penetration when reported, establishing a new standard of care. In prostate cancer, we continue to generate strong data, demand and market leadership for our Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score in low- and intermediate-risk patients.

Importantly, we are beginning to close the gap between volume and revenue with new reimbursement, including the final coverage decision to expand Medicare coverage to qualified U.S. patients with intermediate-risk prostate cancer. With this coverage effective October 9, we now have Medicare reimbursement across the full spectrum of prostate cancer patients for whom our test was developed and for which we have robust validation and clinical utility. We expect prostate revenue to continue to accelerate in 2018 with full year of complete Medicare coverage.

As our international momentum continues to grow, we feel this is the right time to evolve and expand our business model to develop an IVD version of the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test. That can be performed locally by laboratory partners and in hospitals around the world through our exclusive agreement with Biocartis. In Europe where we have pioneered the commercialization of our Oncotype DX Breast Cancer Test over the last several years, there is an increasing demand for genomic testing and the related need for broad-based reimbursement by private and public payers. This positive trend led to our recent investment in a platform to reach even more customers through a localized distributed IVD system where there is an established pathway for reimbursement.

Through a comprehensive review of potential partners worldwide, the Biocartis Idylla cartridge emerged as the best-in-class option with the capability to meet our rigorous quality and reproducibility standards, requirements for ease of use, short turnaround time and varying needs for customers for scalability. Our collaboration with Biocartis positions us to accelerate adoption and global patient access to standard-of-care breast cancer testing with Oncotype DX beginning with France and in Germany in 2019. Additionally, we think it will facilitate broader collaboration opportunities of pharmaceutical companies seeking diagnostic partner solutions with the ability to develop and offer tests globally through these centralized settings.

I'll now turn the call over to Brad and Phil to provide further detail on our third quarter financial results, our worldwide commercial and operations progress and recent scientific updates. Brad?

Brad Cole

Thanks, Kim. In the third quarter of 2017, we delivered more than 31,580 Oncotype tests, an increase of 5.4% compared to the same period in 2016. The disruption from the hurricanes in certain regions of the U.S. is estimated to have negatively impacted domestic test volume by approximately 3%. On a worldwide basis, test volume without this disruption would have increased by approximately 7.6%. Total revenue was $83.8 million in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 2% compared to the prior year. Revenue is estimated to have increased by approximately 5% without the hurricane disruption.

The revenue impact in the third quarter is estimated to be approximately $3 million and was twofold. First, there was a loss of revenue on test volume estimated to be approximately $2 million due to delays in treatment planning or delays in diagnosis in these regions. Second, payers in the affected regions were delayed in payment processing as cash revenue was less than expected by approximately $1 million. We are pleased to have delivered $1.1 million in profit on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the transaction costs from the Biocartis collaboration. We continue our commitment to profitability as evidenced by the operating leverage delivered through improved efficiencies and spending controls, which resulted in the non-GAAP profit in the quarter. This important result represents our ninth consecutive quarter of improved profitability.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, we delivered more than 94,730 tests, an increase of 7% compared with the same period in 2016. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, was $253.3 million, an increase of 3% compared with the same period in 2016. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 4% in the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared with the same period in 2016.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, operating expenses increased at a slower rate than revenue and gross margin rate improved by 2.3 points, delivering operating leverage for the year. The $8 million revenue increase dropped directly to the bottom-line where we delivered an $8 million improvement in operating loss. We delivered $15 million in adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Adjusting for the Biocartis transaction cost in the third quarter, this would have been $18 million in adjusted EBITDA.

I will now walk you through the results across each of our key markets. U.S. invasive breast cancer test volume was consistent with the third quarter of the prior year and revenue decreased by $1.5 million, primarily due to lower cash revenue this year. Accrual revenue continues to track test volume as expected. Specifically, we delivered 18,700 U.S. invasive breast cancer tests. Through the first half of 2017, U.S. invasive breast cancer tests delivered grew approximately 3%. And in the third quarter, excluding the hurricane impact, test volume would have been up by approximately 3%. Importantly, we will continue to grow our U.S. invasive breast cancer test volume and market penetration while maintaining our clear market leadership this year. We expect test growth in the fourth quarter to again be in the range of 3% on a year-over-year basis and up sequentially in the historically strong fourth quarter.

Our international business continues to accelerate with test volume growing in double digits for the third consecutive quarter this year. This quarter, test volume was 8,160, an increase of 14% representing 26% of total test volume in the third quarter and revenue grew to $12.9 million or a 7% increase compared to the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, international test volume was up 13%, and revenue of $39.4 million grew 13% compared to the same period last year.

On a constant currency basis, international revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, grew 16%. We again expect double-digit test growth in the fourth quarter from our international business as well as double-digit revenue growth for the year. We expect our full year international revenue to exceed $50 million for the first time in 2017. U.S. prostate volume was 3,430 an increase of 39% despite the hurricane impact. Prostate revenue was $5.5 million more than doubling from last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, U.S. prostate tests delivered – excuse me tests delivered grew 39% and revenue grew 79% compared with the same period in the prior year. Specifically, U.S. prostate revenue for the first nine months of the year was $12.9 million, and this increase in prostate revenue has contributed to two-thirds of our global year-to-date product revenue growth.

Looking ahead, we expect prostate test volume to continue to lead overall test growth and to grow again sequentially in the fourth quarter.

Importantly, class penetration should exceed 20% in the fourth quarter, with the Oncotype DX GPS test continuing to lead the market in low- and intermediate-risk prostate cancer test adoption. Cash revenue in the third quarter was just under $24 million, down by approximately $1 million compared to a year ago and in the range of 28% of total product revenue. 57% of tests delivered and 72% of product revenue were recorded on an accrual basis in the third quarter of 2017. Our gross margin rate was 84% in the third quarter, an improvement from 83.7% in the third quarter 2016. We continue to expect gross margin rate to range between 83% and 84%. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities at September 30, 2017, were $119 million, an increase of $22 million compared with $97 million at December 31, 2016.

Turning now to guidance. We continue to expect to deliver a profit for the full year, excluding the Biocartis transaction cost recorded during the third quarter. Fourth quarter net income is expected to exceed $2.5 million, an improvement over third quarter results and will represent our 10th consecutive quarter of improved profitability. In addition, we expect to deliver more than $10 million in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. We expect to meet the low end of our full year revenue guidance, which is $345 million, excluding the estimated $3 million hurricane impact in the third quarter. Fourth quarter revenue is expected to be approximately $89 million and to grow approximately 9% over the fourth quarter of 2016.

Our global breast cancer business is expected to be a major contributor to this characteristically strong fourth quarter. In addition, prostate test and revenue growth should again be more than 30%. As we look ahead to 2018, we expect several key catalysts will drive strong revenue growth, including the anticipated implementation of both PAMA reimbursement at a higher level than our 2016 invasive breast rate and AJCC staging criteria that becomes effective in January as well as the TAILORx intermediate study results anticipated at ASCO in June. Combined, we believe these milestones will have a significant impact on our U.S. invasive breast penetration and international reimbursement and further solidify our global market leadership in early-stage breast cancer. In addition, we will have the benefit of a full year of CMS intermediate-risk prostate coverage and expect private reimbursement to follow, leading to strong revenue growth in 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Phil to discuss recent clinical milestones.

Phil Febbo

Thanks, Brad. Advanced molecular diagnostics are improving the quality of care and outcomes for cancer patients. Our Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform plays an important role in delivering precision medicine with tests that optimize treatment decisions for early- and late-stage cancer patients. During the third quarter, we made significant clinical progress, presenting and publishing data to support continued strong uptake and adoption and reimbursement of our Oncotype tests. New data presented at ESMO Congress in Madrid, Spain reinforced the value of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test in accurately predicting outcomes across patient populations.

Specifically, results from a SEER analysis of more than 1,700 patients younger than 40, an age that is generally associated with poor prognosis and intensive treatment showed a wide range of Recurrence Score results, demonstrating that not all young women with breast cancer have aggressive disease. Importantly, in this study those with the Recurrence Score below 18 experienced excellent outcomes at five years even among the more than 80% foregoing chemotherapy.

In another study, results from the West German Study Group’s PlanB study, one of the largest contemporary adjuvant breast cancer trials in Europe showed very low rates of distant recurrence in clinically high risk patients with node negative and node positive breast cancer who had a Recurrence Score less than or equal to 11 following five years of hormonal therapy alone. Another recent publication is also advancing the level of evidence supporting the use of Oncotype DX in node-positive breast cancer. This includes results from a large, prospectively designed registry conducted by Clalit, representing a large, genomically characterized cohort of node-positive breast cancer patients. These results, published in the journal, Nature Partner Journals Breast Cancer demonstrate excellent five year clinical outcomes across multiple subgroups including age, tumor size and tumor grade. Collectively, these studies once again support the ability of the Oncotype DX test to accurately identify patients who are not likely to benefit from chemotherapy despite being considered of high risk based on age or other traditional clinical factors. We are confident that this real world evidence now in over 8,000 breast cancer patients with up to three positive nodes who were tested, treated based on Recurrence Score results will lead to more consistent guideline recommendations, continued adoption and improved reimbursement and access for women with node positive disease.

In prostate cancer, we continue to make important progress delivering actionable results to urologists to increase adoption while further strengthening evidence to support private reimbursement. Just last month, European Urology published results from our collaboration with Kaiser, validating the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score’s test’s ability to predict prostate cancer death and the development of metastases at 10 years. With this study, the Oncotype DX GPS test is now uniquely validated to predict both these long-term endpoints as well as the risk of adverse pathology. No other test has the strength of evidence supporting an association with adverse pathology, and no other test provides a comprehensive risk assessment that combines clinical, pathologic and biological elements for both the current state and future risk of a man’s prostate cancer. Our patient report has been updated to reflect this and we are already receiving feedback that it is enhancing decision making for urologists and their patients.

While the addition of 10 year risk of prostate cancer death and metastases are important, understanding a man’s risk for adverse pathology remains a critical factor when deciding between immediate treatment or active surveillance. This is supported by another recent publication in urology that found 62% of patients who received an Oncotype DX GPS score chose active surveillance compared to 40% of untested patients. This absolute increase in active surveillance adoption of over 20% aligns patient management with NCCN and AUA guidelines is consistent with our three previously published studies and results in one in five tested men avoiding the side effects of treatment and significant cost savings for the health care system. Importantly, nearly 90% of tested men remained on active surveillance at one year reflecting both the urologist’s and the patient’s confidence in their decision to choose active surveillance and the ability of GPS to identify men with less aggressive tumors who are unlikely to require treatment.

Turning now to our collaboration with Epic Sciences. Together, we have made significant progress on the clinical utility program that is providing select centers access to the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test. Feedback has been outstanding, and demand is steadily growing. AR-V7 positive status is becoming regarded as an actionable disease subtype for metastatic prostate cancer given its prognostic and predictive importance in identifying men who do not benefit from costly AR inhibitors. Our Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test identifies patients who are AR-V7 positive with unmatched specificity and predictive value. Importantly, a dossier for Medicare coverage has been submitted in preparation for broad commercial access next year.

We believe we are well positioned to obtain a positive coverage decision in early 2018. It has always been essential to Genomic Health's mission to show how our tests reduce health care costs by optimizing treatment. This is even more important today as health care costs and premiums continue to rise unsustainably. To strengthen our capabilities in the field of health economic analyses and engage meaningfully with private payers, we recently hired Dr. John Hornberger. A physician with a health economics degree from Stanford, John has led the industry in developing many of the most compelling health economic analyses for value-based diagnostics, including Oncotype DX. He joins additional hires from the in-vitro diagnostics, managed care and payer community to ensure our tests align with the values and needs of patients, physicians and payers, which are intended to be reflected in both policy and pricing decisions.

I will now turn the call back over to Kim. Kim?

Kim Popovits

Thanks, Phil. As we continue to lead a revolution in precision medicine with our differentiated Oncotype IQ portfolio of tests that address both the overtreatment and optimal treatment of cancer and close 2017, we remain laser-focused on generating revenue growth and delivering full year profitability on a non-GAAP basis. Further, looking ahead to 2018, there are multiple catalysts on the horizon that we expect to fuel future growth, including: a full year of CMS intermediate prostate coverage and expanded private reimbursement; implementation of both the PAMA market-based pricing and AJCC staging criteria for the Breast Recurrence Score test in January; global impact of intermediate Recurrence Score results from the practice-changing TAILORx study; further reimbursement traction in Europe; and broad commercial launch of our Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test.

In closing, we remain committed to our mission to improve the quality of treatment decisions for cancer patients around the world through our practice-changing Oncotype tests. We will achieve this by leveraging our existing business model and unmatched commercial channel while proactively pursuing opportunities developed at Genomic Health and through partners to evolve our business strategy and driving long-term shareholder value.

I'd now like to open the line for your questions.

Nicholas Jansen

First one for me would just be, as we think about kind of the 2018 setup from here. Just remind us how much kind of revenue increase is already kind of in the bag associated with PAMA on current Medicare volumes and a full year of intermediate coverage on prostate relative to the partial year this year.

Brad Cole

Yeah. So on PAMA, we think -- if PAMA goes through as envisioned, we’ll see about a 15% rise in our average selling price and $6 million to $8 million increase in revenue on the 20% or so volume that is Medicare in our invasive breast business. So, it’s significant and we look forward to being able to reap the benefits of that starting in Q1. As it relates to CMS, there’s a few million dollar acceleration from the intermediate coverage from CMS. I’ll remind you that about 15% of our volume is from CMS intermediate. So it’s important, but it’s not even as big as the Medicare coverages for breast just because of the intermediate favorable intermediate nature of the coverage. It’s very important, but it’s a few million dollars differential.

Nicholas Jansen

That’s helpful. And then my second question. Just thinking about the fourth quarter guidance kind of being at the lower end of the range excluding the hurricanes. I just wanted to kind of get the key puts and takes as we think about where we stand today relative to in early August. Thanks.

Brad Cole

Yeah. Okay. So in early August, we adjusted the low end of our guidance to $345 million. And as we looked at the puts and takes around the midpoint of that clearly, TAILORx coming to San Antonio would have been an upside which we didn’t plan for and I think most people on the street didn’t plan for and most people I would say, because for most people, we're at $345 million to $348 million. And from there, the hurricane as you heard us describe, was about a $3 million impact. We’ve also seen some slowness in France. You didn’t hear us talk about that, but we believe that, that’s not happening as quickly as we originally recently anticipated. So the adjustment from the $348 million down below $345 million is a combination of those two factors.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Derik De Bruin from Bank of America, Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Mike Ryskin

Hi, thanks. It’s actually Mike on for Derik. I want to piggyback on the question that was just asked just following up on the 4Q. Can you talk a little bit about more -- about what you’re seeing in France? Because as you called out the hurricane impact if you adjust 3Q for that it would have come in right on top. So, looks like it’s mostly 4Q where you’re seeing some of that softness. Talk about what’s going on in France and any expectations of that extending until 2018? And then a follow-on on the some of the puts and takes of the 2018 outlook you talked about some of the growth and some of the catalysts that you think will drive upside there. Can you give us some more color in terms of -- are you expecting any shift from the revenue contribution that you see in the prostate U.S. breast, o U.S. breast relative to what we've seen this year on top of those drivers?

Brad Cole

Well, hard to admit, I didn’t take notes when you asked the question. So there’s about eight questions in there. So let me address the first one. The, you’re right about the quarter. I think we had expected it to be in the range of $87 million and with the hurricane impact, we’re right where we thought we would be. As we look forward to the fourth quarter, we’re expecting to be short of the guidance due to the hurricane effect. But response I gave regarding France is relative to our guidance that put people above the low end of guidance.

So to be above the low end of guidance, would require France to come in. It was part of our guidance, and France has not yet approved this temporary funding, the temporary Genomic cost part funding. And we expect that to happen this year. But if it doesn't, it won't affect '17, but we fully expect it to be in '18 and make a significant contribution to international revenue, to segue to your revenue comment. In 2018, you asked me about almost every growth driver in 2018. So to repeat, PAMA is going to have an uplift next year. We also think AJCC, which its staging criteria going to be effective in January, is going to have a positive impact on directing people to utilize the tests through pathology. Prostate is continuing to grow at above 30% volume.

We expect that to continue into next year. And with expanded coverage, both the full year of CMS intermediate and further private coverage to come next year, that revenue will grow significantly next year as well. I think there has been really no change in international business. We just continue to see double-digit growth for multiple years now, and we're seeing double-digit revenue growth, and we expect that to continue. With the TAILORx results coming on in the middle of next year at ASCO, should that be the case, we expect that to drive private, excuse me, public reimbursement in the international markets as well.

So there's four or five drivers, and I haven't mentioned AR-V7, which, in Phillip's remarks, he mentioned the coverage coming next year in a product that is ProtoGram. There's no product like it, and no one's using it yet today except through us. And there would be no other solution to deal with AR inhibitors. And we're really pleased with the start, and we expect it to be a significant contributor next year, especially since our entire sales field force could get their hands on it soon. So, well, that was 8 out of 9, I think. I might have missed one.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Max Smock from William Blair. Your line is now open.

Max Smock

Just have a few points around the prostate market, and in particular the Kaiser data that you discussed earlier on the call. Can you maybe discuss what the private payer market, what's the reaction been like to that data? And then in addition to that, how are you viewing the market opportunity for prostate? We've heard some commentary about some of the low-risk tests being moved to active surveillance, which wouldn't require the test. So in your opinion, does this mean that the market for prostate has been small?

Phil Febbo

Yes. So I'll take that question, and it's a very good question. So we see the Kaiser data really complementing our earlier validation studies and completing our validation portfolio because GPS is now validated in both near- and long-term risk assessment for patients. I see that really driving adoption and also driving inclusion in guidelines. What's become very clear as payers, private payers have moved to laboratory benefits managers is that many of these laboratory benefits managers and their evidentiary reviews are really dependent on guidelines. And we see the strength of our portfolio of studies supporting GPS now should resonate with the NCCN Guidelines, and we see that kind of having the impact on privates and coverage by policy. And so we're really excited about that and look forward to increasing private coverage next year.

I think as far as the market, what's been striking is that guidelines do recommend for patients with very low or low risk by NCCN or for low risk by AUA, guidelines are very clear that they recommend active surveillance. However, less than half of men actually follow that guideline recommendation. What our studies have shown, and I reflected this in my comments earlier is that when you use GPS you have much more alignment with the management of patients and those guidelines and you have an increase of over 20% absolute adoption of active surveillance.

So we feel that yes, there is some adoption of active surveillance, but it’s far away -- far from where it should be based on guidelines. And we have now four published studies showing that use of GPS aligns management with that guideline recommended care and really helps men avoid the side effects when they really don’t need it. So, we’re really actually quite excited by where the field is going, where guidelines have recommended therapy. And the evidence we have to show that our test really helps encourage men follow that guideline-recommended therapy.

Max Smock

Got it. That’s helpful. And then as a follow-up to that could you provide some updated market penetration rates in stage one DCIS and node-positive, please?

Brad Cole

Sure. Invasive node-negative breast cancer, right, is running around...

Max Smock

DCIS.

Brad Cole

Oh, node-positive? Okay. Node-positive is running around 40%, and DCIS is running around 10%. Just as I mentioned, negative, right around 60%.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Tim Evans from Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is now open.

Tim Evans

Thanks. As you get some of these benefits coming through from PAMA pricing or additional reimbursement. How are you thinking about how much of that you want to let drop out to your operating income line versus how much you might need to reinvest?

Brad Cole

Yeah. I think we’re still committed to the -- delivering up to half. 40% is what we’ve stated of the increased revenues to the bottom line if you flip back at this year despite some challenges on the revenue line we talked 100% of the revenue increase to the bottom line. I don’t think we’re going to see that necessarily next year. I think we’ve got to launch here every seven. We have some other things to do. We’ve got this exciting platform in collaboration with Biocartis that we need to invest in.

But we do think about the ability to continue to deliver that 40% and of course, in a year where PAMA kicks in, maybe it’s a little better than that, but that’s – we’ll have more say about that in February. I think we have to continue to balance how much to drop to the bottom line and how we invest in these new markets. Prostate is a market that's less than 20% penetrated today by class. AR-V7 is a brand-new market, so I think we’ve got to make some wise choices, which, I think, we’ve made this year in what you’ve seen on the bottom line.

Tim Evans

And can you just remind us one more time what the expected time line on the kit is, the IVD kit?

Kim Popovits

Yeah.. Development will continue through 2018 with the goal of launching 2019 starting with -- in Western Europe with France and followed by Germany.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brandon Couillard from Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Brandon Couillard

Thanks. Good afternoon. Brad a question on the hurricane impact. Any chance you could break that out for us in terms of revenues or volumes by test? And curious why that wouldn’t necessarily come back in the fourth quarter if part of it was just a delay in processing. And then are those patients that, I guess, otherwise did not get tested, are they gone now?

Brad Cole

Yes. And maybe I'll let Kim talk about are the patients gone now. But from a cash perspective, you're right, there should be an uptick in the revenue from those regions. We were down about $1 million in those 8 states, and so we should see some of that come back. It's a question of timing. And this is a really odd situation to be in. If it comes back in the fourth quarter, we'll get the benefit for it. These are cash revenue accounts, right? If it comes back in the first quarter of next year, it will be revenue that's gone forever because of the conversion to ASC606 revenue standard. You don't get to recognize cash revenue then, and you have to, anyway, I probably shouldn't take the time. But when we get one on one, Brandon, I'll share it with you. So yes, it could come back, and the timing of that is hard to predict. When it comes to the test volume, which is the majority, the vast majority of the impact was the test volume, that's a mixed bag as well.

Kim Popovits

Yes. And I think the short answer is we just don't know. I mean, we've not seen a situation like this. I mean, you really can't compare it to a snowstorm in the Northeast. So I, we are, we would hypothesize that it could depend on where the patient was in the system at the time that all of this occurred. So if they had been through surgery and tissues sitting in, in a pathology lab and the test is in motion, we would expect to get those tests. If it was mammogram scheduled that never happened, those could move into another year. It's just really difficult to tell. So I think that we're being somewhat conservative there, just that we haven't experienced anything like this and there was clearly, we obviously can't measure the impact in those particular areas that Brad mentioned.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Tycho Peterson from JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Julia on for Tycho. So I have one on competition. So there's a study out last month, I think, comparing Oncotype versus EndoPredict in intermediate breast cancer. So just wondering what your reaction is to the study. And in general, how do you think about your competitive positioning of the kit?

Steven Shak

Yes. This is Steve Shak. And actually, just to point out right off the top, I think the publication, the study allows us to highlight again that all these assays are not the same. And in fact, with regard to the presentation of this data on EndoPredict, it's actually not accurate that this was a new study. It's a rehash of data from a study that has been published on and presented on multiple times that you're well aware of. And again, if it's only Oncotype that has data on that important endpoint of chemotherapy prediction, which has led us to be the best validated and the most widely used test, clearly, the new study didn't at all address that. It is also, and I guess I'll use this time also to make the point that with other tests, they will often talk about a late recurrence, an evidence on late recurrence.

Just to be clear, no test is recommended for use for patients with regard to late recurrence. We focus from the very beginning with Oncotype on the most important question, which is, which patient should be treated with chemotherapy at the time of diagnosis? And as I said, we continue be the best validated and the most widely used. I guess, the other thing to point out is, I guess, we haven't seen, again, as we've listened to our reps and physicians in the marketplace, much movement in terms of EndoPredict in terms of use.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s helpful. And then another one, I was just wondering if you could add a little bit more color on your Biocartis collaboration on the IVD? What are the economics? How big is the opportunity capacity? Thank you.

Brad Cole

The economics associated with it? Well, I think the economics are going to be a little bit different than a centralized lab test. The ability to reimburse is still crucial. We think the ability to deliver it locally is a benefit to the reimbursement process. And the pricing, although it may be less than what an LDT test would be reimbursed for given our reimbursement situation in Europe it’s all upside, right. We’re getting paid in France. It’s just getting started. We expect that the reimbursement level in Western Europe will allow us to have a margin that’s similar to what we have today with any laboratory test. If the laboratory test is a bit more expensive at the current moment and we think that will be allow us to participate with the customer in the value proposition and will change the economics dramatically for us, especially in Western Europe.

Kim Popovits

Yes. As Brad was saying, this is really an ideal time for us to do this. We have been awaiting traction and seeing some progress on reimbursement and we clearly have seen it, obviously, in the U.K., progress in France, although we have this bit of a glitch right now that we think will work our way through. But also, we have expectations for Germany especially with the TAILORx data coming next year. So, having 2018 to finish the development on this with a launch in 2019 at the time when we think we will have expanded reimbursement in those major markets is really ideal.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Jack Meehan from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Mitch Petersen

Thanks. This is actually Mitch Petersen on for Jack. I was hoping you could just talk about the utilization environment in prostate and what your mix between Medicare and commercial revenues was in the quarter. Thanks.

Brad Cole

Okay. We continue to see test demand in the order of 50% from private and a little maybe a little of it out of Medicare, but it’s about the same. About 60% of our volume comes from low or very low-risk patients about 40% comes from intermediate-risk patients. From a revenue perspective, it’s been about even this quarter it was a little bit more towards Medicare, but it’s been about even over time. Now, we don’t have broad coverage in privates, but we are appealing prostate tests, and we’re getting paid on a one-off basis. Like I said, historically, it’s been about even and this quarter tipped towards Medicare because they have increased their intermediate coverage.

Mitch Petersen

Okay. And I think appreciate the comments on EndoPredict earlier. I think that test is priced at a pretty significant discount to Oncotype. So, I was just hoping you could frame pricing as a risk for us. Thanks.

Kim Popovits

I actually don’t know the list price, but I don’t believe it’s priced -- I don’t think the reimbursed price from Medicare is lower.

Brad Cole

Yeah. They’re talking to privates about lower prices, but -- I think there’s a reason for that. It's a prognostic-only test. Medicare reimbursed it less than us but not significantly. And PAMA is a problem for them.

Steven Shak

Yeah. And I think the topic on price comes up, and this is -- kind of underscores the introduction of John Hornberger and bringing that in because as you look at the value of these tests to help systems the EndoPredict, if it is supported, should be priced much less because it brings much less value. And just based on the patients and how they're characterized as far as high- versus low-risk and who's, who can be spared from chemotherapy, the Oncotype has a far superior health economic advantage to, be it an integrated health system, be it a private payer or whatever systems we've looked into. So we're quite confident that, that health economic modeling and having a clarion voice and being able to demonstrate that through the data we've generated will really help, protect us against kind of competitors who may try to really lower their price.

Operator

We will now conclude the Q&A portion of the call. At this time, I would now like to turn the call back over to Kim Popovits.

Kim Popovits

Great. Well, thanks for joining us today and always for your interest in Genomic Health. We look forward to seeing, hopefully, many of you at San Antonio next month.

