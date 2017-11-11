Valeritas Holdings' (VLRX) CEO John Timberlake on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VLRX) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2017 4:30 PM ET

John Timberlake

Thank you, Greg. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us, as we are excited to review our results for the third quarter with you. On our call today, I will first take the first several minutes to review our third quarter performance, including our recent prescription trends. I will then share some additional positive V-Go study data recently presented at three medical meetings as we continue to demonstrate the value of V-Go through clinical data. Eric, our CFO, will provide some details on our financial results, and he will provide guidance for the remainder of 2017. I will conclude with some closing remarks, and then we will open the call up for questions.

So turning to our third quarter performance. Total revenue was $5.1 million, up 4.2% year-over-year and it was up 5.8% sequentially. Now this quarter marks the first time Valeritas has posted both positive year-over-year and sequential revenue growth in the same quarter since the first quarter of 2016, demonstrating a continued acceleration in growth with our high-touch and higher-service sales and marketing model. This, despite two major hurricanes directly affecting our 12% of our V-Go territories, including a few of our highest-prescribing territories in late August and mid-September. Now based on our estimates, we believe we lost at least one week's worth of new patient starts and some retail prescriptions in these territories affected by the hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Now the important in year-over-year revenue growth as compared to the first half of 2017 can be attributed to three major factors. First, our continued sales and marketing focus on our targeted accounts with a higher touch and with greater service. Second, the stabilization of accounts in which our field sales force does not call on our service through a cost-effective marketing and non-field sales support process. And third, our multichannel and targeted direct-to-patient activation program, which we initiated on pilot basis in the second quarter of this year.

As we have discussed in the past few quarters, we are focusing the majority of our sales and marketing efforts on a set of target accounts where our field-based representatives are providing greater service on a higher call frequency. In addition, we're deploying appropriate and cost-effective resources to support the prescribers and their patients and accounts in which we are not servicing them by our field-based sales representatives.

Now, regarding the direct-to-patient program. This includes a campaign to both create awareness of V-Go among patients with type two diabetes, who are currently prescribed multiple daily insulin injections and to empower and drive those patients to visit their insulin-prescribing doctor to ask about V-Go proactively and ideally request the V-Go.

Now during these past two quarters, we executed several direct-to-patient programs at a local level and select territories while also executing several digital programs in general print ads on a national basis. During this stage of our campaign, we saw that 9 out of 10 patients who obtained a V-Go demo kit had already planned to discuss the V-Go with their healthcare provider within 1 or two months after receiving the demo kit. We also noted that over 25% of those patients who had already spoken to their healthcare provider about the V-Go had already received their V-Go prescription.

The influence of the patient on their prescriber's desire to use the V-Go is significant, and many healthcare provider customers have actually asked us to do more direct-to-patient marketing to inform and to educate their patients, making it even easier for them to start more patients on the V-Go. Therefore, by the end of the fourth quarter, we will be expanding our patient-activation campaigns to include all of our sales territory, and we will be introducing some new materials, new ads and upgraded websites, which will further support the patients who are seeking V-Go from their healthcare provider.

As we described in our second quarter conference call, we categorize and analyze our sales across three segments. First, what we call targeted accounts in our non-disrupted territories; second, targeted accounts in our disrupted sales territories; and third, non-targeted accounts. We will continue to use these three categories for the remainder of 2017. Our first segment is our targeted accounts in what we call non-disrupted sales territories. These are sales territories that have had the same sales representatives in the same aligned territory since the third quarter of 2016.

The most current data we have from these non-disrupted territories demonstrates a continuation of growth as quarterly total prescriptions grew 17% and new prescriptions increased 15% year-over-year. These results are very encouraging as they are also -- include several territories that were directly or indirectly affected by hurricane Harvey in late August and hurricane Irma in mid-September. Now based on data trends we have for the beginning of October, we expect the positive trends we are experiencing in our non-disrupted territories to continue throughout the remainder of 2017.

Now our second category represents our targeted accounts in what we have called our disrupted territories, which are defined as territories that have a new sales representative starting after the second quarter of 2016, the majority of which were hired late in the first quarter of this year, 2017. So in addition, majority of these territories have a field sales representative in them now for the first time since they were vacated by the company back in January of 2016 for multiple reasons.

Now for the quarter, this segment of sales grew total prescriptions by 10% year-over-year, and very importantly, they grew new prescriptions by 34% year-over-year, which is a great precursor to total prescription growth. Now keep in mind that this category had no year-over-year growth in total prescriptions in the second quarter and a -- only a 9% year-over-year growth in new prescriptions this last quarter, second quarter of 2017. So when you look at the third quarter acceleration growth, it indicates that our new sales representatives, the majority of which were hired in March or April of this year, are now driving an acceleration of prescriptions in these disrupted territories. The third quarter results in this category were very encouraging, despite that 11% of our territories in this segment were directly affected hurricane Irma in Florida.

And now our third and final category is what we refer to as our non-targeted accounts. These accounts represent prescribers in all geographies across the nation that are not called or serviced by our field-based sales representative. Now as expected, these non-targeted accounts continue to experience declines in prescriptions as compared to the prior year. Total prescriptions in the third quarter in our non-targeted accounts declined by approximately 19% year-over-year.

However, the year-over-year decline in total new prescriptions is showing signs of real stabilization as the decline in the total prescriptions in the third quarter were only 2% sequentially versus the prior quarter of this year. And that compares to last quarter, when the sequential decline was 4%. In addition, new prescriptions actually increased in the third quarter sequentially by 2%, further supporting a stabilization of this segment.

And as we analyze prescription data from these 3 segments, we see that the data continues to demonstrate that where we are focusing our effort and resources, in our target accounts, we continue to see growth in total and in new prescriptions. We are also very pleased with the growth in these new prescriptions from our disrupted territories.

And again, as I mentioned, the majority of these sales representatives have only been with the company since March or April of this year. Across all of our targeted accounts, we believe that our multi-channels and targeted direct to the patient activation program, it is not only driving new prescriptions but it also motivates current customers to refill their monthly V-Go prescriptions. We expect these positive prescription trends to continue throughout the remainder of 2017 and accelerate in 2018.

At our V-Go customer care team, we get patients telling us their success stories every day. And I thought before I transitioned into my update on our clinical data and R&D projects, that I would share a quote from Richard B, a patient who is on V-Go in the state of Virginia. Richard stated that he has totally in love with his V-Go. He was on therapy once before and was taken off for reasons that he cannot remember, and he does not know why he ever went off V-Go since it was doing so well. He is back on therapy with V-Go and he is back to enjoying life. He tells everyone about the V-Go and tells them to speak to their healthcare professional about it, and he says that he would be willing to tell the entire world about it. Now there are at least 3 pearls in this one patient quote.

First, it exemplifies our company's purpose, that V-Go has helped this patient improve his health and simplify his life. Second, that patients with type 2 diabetes come on and off insulin, many times for reasons they don't even remember. But they will need to come back to insulin, and we believe, in many cases, they will go to V-Go. And third, that patients on V-Go want to tell others and encourage others to talk about it to their doctors. So over the coming quarters, we will be leveraging real-life V-Go patients more and more as they are very powerful in helping raise awareness and in creating action among other patients and healthcare providers.

I would like to now talk about some of the data that was presented during the third quarter. First, in September, at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, or the EASD, Annual Meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, data was presented that further demonstrated how the use of V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery Device provided clinical benefits in patients with type 2 diabetes, where V-Go improved [indiscernible] using less total daily insulin and increased patient treatment satisfaction as compared to standard clinical practice in a real-world setting. Presenting this data in Europe, where the V-Go has regulatory clearance, provided us the opportunity to communicate the benefits of V-Go while we continue to explore options to commercialize V-Go to the European diabetes communities.

Now more recently, data from the MOTIV4CONTROL study, also called the MOTIV study, were presented at the American Osteopathic Association, or the AOA, Medical Education Conference on October 7th, and at the 17th Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting on November 3rd. This retrospective analysis conducted by Dr. Sandeep Mehta of Texas Star Adult Medicine and the Texas Health Research & Education Institute evaluated the safety and efficacy of a physician-directed simplified insulin titration algorithm in adults who were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Based on the algorithm, insulin was titrated weekly based on postprandial glucose logs with emphasis on titrating the prandial instant dose first. Bolus up titrations, where one click, which represents two units per meal, was recommended when there are two-hour postprandial averages exceeded 170 milligrams per deciliter, or it was down traded by one click when there two-hour postprandial averages were below 100 milligrams per deciliter.

Now basal doses were adjusted, as needed, following optimization of the bolus dosing. Patients in this proof-of-concept study were evaluated after four months on V-Go use, with the insulin dose adjustments occurring predominantly during the first several weeks. A mean significant [indiscernible] reduction of 1.6% was observed from a baseline at 8.7%, bringing the main [indiscernible] down to 7.1 with a p value of 0.001. And this was done with a significant decrease in the means total daily dose of insulin from a baseline of 144 units per day to only 6 units per day with a p value of 0.002 when they're on the V-Go.

In addition, every patient in this study had a reduction in glucose, and two thirds of the patients achieved the glycemic target outlined in the protocol of an [indiscernible] of at least less than or equal to 7.5%. And 47% of these patients achieved an [indiscernible] of less than 7%. In addition, hyperglycemia's prevalence decreased from a 23% at baseline to only 7% of patients by the fourth month. We believe this proof-of-concept study demonstrates that a simplified prandial or a meal time or bolus-focused weekly instant titration algorithm in patients with type 2 diabetes prescribed with V-Go can be used effectively and safely, leading to significantly improved glycemic control while also lowering the mean total daily insulin dose of insulin. The results are very promising and support the importance of addressing postprandial glucose in a patient-friendly and easy-to-follow approach.

Now moving on to our research and development. We're continuing to work on and advance our two week products, our V-Go Link and our V-Go PreFill. We continue to make great progress on the development of our new one-way bluetooth communication product of V-Go Link both in the adaptation of our V-Go without increasing the cost of the V-Go as well as the advancement of our V-Go Link itself. At this time, we will not be providing any additional or specific information or timing around the R&D projects.

Regarding international expansion, as a reminder, the V-Go is improved and does have CE mark in the EU. We continue to receive interest from potential distributor partners from multiple countries and not only from the EU. As we have communicated in the past, the company does not intend to utilize capital to build infrastructure outside the United States, and we continue to explore opportunities to introduce the V-Go outside the U.S. through distribution partners.

So with that, I will now like to turn the call over to Eric, our Chief Financial Officer, who will summarize our financials. Eric?

Erick Lucera

Thank you, John, and hello, everyone. My comments today will focus on the drivers underlying gross margin improvement, expectations on expenses for the rest of the year and cash management. Our full financials can be found in our 10-Q, which will be filed today with the SEC.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2017 was $2 million versus 1.7 million in the third quarter of 2016. The increased gross profit was driven by a 420 basis point improvement in the gross margin to 39.8%. This improvement was due primarily to increased manufacturing and supply chain management efficiency and a slight increase in our net selling price versus the same quarter in 2016. As mentioned during our second quarter conference call, we have better aligned our production quantity and our finished goods' final packaging process towards our desired levels, and we expect to see continued slight improvements in our gross margins over the next few quarters. We continue to expect our fourth quarter of 2017 gross margin to exceed 40%.

Our total operating expenses for the third quarter were $11.9 million, which is an increase of approximately $2.5 million, driven primarily by our increased investment in the company's commercial initiatives, including the expansion of our sales force in April. We don't expect significant changes in our total operating expenses over the next several quarters.

We ended the quarter with 34.1 million in total cash and cash equivalents compared to 9.9 million at December 31, 2016. The increase in cash was due to a public offering of common stock during the first quarter of 2017, reduced by the net cash used for operating activity. On September 22, 2017, we announced that we had entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Aspire Capital has committed to purchase up to $20 million worth of Valeritas common stock at Valeritas' request from time to time during a 30 month period at prices based on the market price at the time of each sale.

There is no hedging and no warrants, derivatives or others share classes associated with this agreement. As we previously stated on our September 22, 2017, press release, Valeritas controls the timing and amount of common stock being sold, and this is key as we can use this facility to opportunistically strengthen our balance sheet over the next 30 months without unnecessary dilution. As of September 30, 2017, we had not sold any stock to Aspire Capital.

Turning to guidance. We are reiterating our expectations to reach $20 million of revenue for the full year. We do not expect to see any catch-up prescriptions in the fourth quarter from lost new patient starts in the third quarter due to the hurricanes. This is because many of the patients have had to reschedule their appointments, and in many cases, that may take months or longer, depending on the clinic. So we believe new patient starts are shifted forward but not additive. We do believe most of the missed refills from the hurricane disruptions have been filled prior to October. And finally, we do continue to expect our fourth quarter of 2017 gross margin to exceed 40%.

With that, I'll hand the call back to John.

John Timberlake

Before we open the line for questions, I wanted to make a few very brief closing remarks. I'm encouraged by the progress that we continue to make in our targeted accounts. I'm especially encouraged by the strong new prescription growth in our territories we filled in the second quarter and in the stabilization of our prescriptions coming from those non-targeted doctors our field-based sales associates do not call on our service. I believe that as we expand and broaden our direct-to-patient activation programs, we will drive more patients into the doctors' offices, asking for V-Go. And in time, that would help our sales force further accelerate and grow volume in our target accounts.

Our results for the third quarter were in line with our expectations, and I expect the positive prescription trends observed this past quarter to continue throughout the remainder of 2017. As I noted, we grew revenue in the third quarter, both year-over-year and sequentially for the first time since the first quarter of 2016. That is despite experiencing negative impact in prescriptions due to two major hurricanes that directly affected over 12% of our territories.

So with that, operator, could you, please, open the call for questions?

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Doug Schenkel with Cowen.

Ryan Blicker

This is Ryan on for Doug. Could you provide a little bit more details on what you're seeing on those non-targeted accounts? And is there any reason for the little bit of stabilization you saw on the new prescriptions and maybe more detail on how you're thinking about going forward in Q4 and beyond?

John Timberlake

Sure. Yes, this is John. So what we're seeing in the non-targeted accounts are we are using non-sales force efforts to basically support both the physicians and patients in those areas. So for example, we have a inside sales team that can support those physicians. We can then ensure that they have the appropriate starter kits, materials to support their patients. Our call center continues to stay in touch with the patients as they need assistance.

We're also utilizing some non-manpower promotional efforts in those markets as part of our overall marketing campaign so that we continue to keep V-Go on the top of mind of those doctors so we know exactly which doctors those are that we're not calling on. So essentially, it's a cost-effective approach where we're not using sales force with the field-based sales force, we're using more of a central-based, highly targeted in our -- and probably the doctors will write the most prescriptions to support their activities.

And what we saw this quarter was we actually saw, as I said, become the flattening of the TRxs. But importantly, we actually saw, for the first time, a slight increase in new prescriptions. So that comes to show that these doctors are actually starting some patients, and that's through the help of our inside sales team and the other resources out to rep for those few doctors, or those doctors that are in those markets. What do we...

Ryan Blicker

And then -- sorry, go ahead. I think I was...

John Timberlake

The second part of your question, I think, was -- we believe that it will stabilize. I think we've found a cost-effective approach to support those doctors so that we can at least maintain the business. That's our assumption going forward, that we can maintain it because you do have natural fall off of patients. But I think we're now seeing new patient starts and that is why we're seeing the stabilization of that market.

Ryan Blicker

And then maybe shifting to international. How should we think about your efforts to partner with an international distributor? I mean, could we hear about an agreement over the next 2 to 3 quarters? Or should we think about that more off as a longer-term growth dynamic?

John Timberlake

Sure. So I think, as we shared in the past, our focus outside the United States is really to find a partner or partners to help distribute the product so that we don't utilize our capital. So we don't intend on building infrastructure at this time anywhere outside the United States. We continue to see high levels of interest from potential distributors of the product in multiple regions of the world. We are -- we do already have our approval, our CE mark in Europe. So we're probably not going to provide any timing because it's hard predict when any of these things can come to a final agreement on both sides. But I think important in Europe is once we do have an agreement, we don't have to then wait for regulatory approval. It's really -- the timing would be relatively short based on what they need to be ready for the market. We are talking to some other potential distributors even outside the EU, so in those cases there is -- depending on the country, there might be a regulatory. So I think at this stage, we're not really providing any specific timing because it'd just be premature. We just continue to have good discussions and dialogue in those areas, and we hope to be able to provide more information when it's -- when more appropriate.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Tao Levy with Wedbush.

Tao Levy

Congrats on the first up quarter, definitely a milestone. Maybe we could talk a little bit about some of the metrics that you've provided, just so that at least my model is sort of on the same page. What are the numbers in terms of overall sales reps that you have now? And then if you break that down by how many are in the disrupted, non-disrupted and then not [indiscernible]?

John Timberlake

So we have roughly about 48 total sales force out in the market. So we have made no change in this quarter from the prior quarter. We also -- as kind of what we mentioned last quarter, we're not changing the definition. So we're keeping the number of reps in each of those segments the same for the rest of this year for this reason so that you and others can at least have consistency. And we'll probably update that next year because we'll probably remove the disrupted category.

We have more -- slightly more reps in the disrupted group than we do in the non-disrupted. I don't think we've actually given exact number to tail on that in the past. But I think I said in the last quarter, there are more. So more than 50% are in the disrupted than they are on the non-disrupted because I've also mentioned we have -- more of our reps have been with the company less than a year than with the been a year. Is that [indiscernible] that's enough.

Tao Levy

Yes. I mean, I'll have to see if the model works out. But -- and I think last time you provided some other metrics that were useful, such as percent of targeted -- the percent that the other reps have hit their target or percent of that target. Some metric like that to kind calibrate how efficient the reps are being?

John Timberlake

Yes, I don't recall exactly what you're referring to. I think for -- if you're talking more on market share penetration, if you're talking about that, where kind of we have a goal to get all of our reps eventually to about all of our targets, about 50% on the meantime endpoint is that what you're talking about?

Tao Levy

Yes. Yes, exactly. Exactly, that's the one.

John Timberlake

So I think at a overall level, I'm not sure if I disclosed the exact percentage, but we do have -- when we look at the targets in that we're calling on, so all the doctor that we do call on. I don't have the actual number for this. So we didn't have -- movement of those targets increased. We actually had an 11% increase in the number of doctors who have now moved beyond a 5% share, and we actually had a 9% increase in the number of doctors who moved above 15% share. So we are continuing to move more and more doctors to that 15%. The average or the mean that I was going to quote you to is between the 5% and 6% right now for all of our targets.

Tao Levy

And then should -- moving on, any early thoughts on how we should be thinking about 2018? So for the fourth quarter, you're assuming, obviously, some pretty strong trends just sequentially and year-over-year. And it sounds like thus far through early November things look good. But as we move into 2018, is there any reason why we can't just extrapolate these trends sort of in somewhat a linear fashion going forward?

John Timberlake

I think you're going to see a -- I think it was even mentioned last quarter, I think we -- basically, we're very pleased that we did in this quarter exactly what we thought we'd do. We continue to believe that we're going to do the same for the full year. And we have -- we believe -- so the next quarters is going to be accelerated growth over this year, so just hitting the -- to reach $20 million, you can do the math and that's probably closer to 15% year-over-year versus what we did this quarter of only 4% year-over-year.

Then you're going to see this slight acceleration on a kind of quarter-by-quarter basis because we have a significant number for our reps, roughly half of them, as I said, will be with the company for a year at that stage. We will have more reps in place at the beginning of the year than we did a year earlier. So we do see -- I -- and that's just a linear growth, but we see an accelerating on a quarter-by-quarter basis. You add to the fact that we are going to be having our direct-to-patient activation executed by end of the quarter, that will continue through the rest of the year.

And I think as I mentioned, we'll start the year with a 40% larger sales force than we started this year, so all of that leads to kind of a quarter-over-quarter growth. So not the same growth every quarter, but slightly accelerated on quarter-over-quarter basis.

Tao Levy

Perfect. And there isn't that much seasonality like we'd see in sort of like the traditional of business, is that fair?

John Timberlake

That is very fair. The majority of our -- the vast majority has had -- well over 90% of our prescriptions come from retail pharmacy. The 5% to 10% that do go through [indiscernible] maybe you'll see some of those seasonality, but that's quite muted for us because such is the pharmacy. And what's interesting is anything that's impacted the medicare dealing with the whole type patients is usually offset because you do see more patients getting either two or three month scripts toward the end of the year that kind of neutralizes it. So net-net, and we don't see its seasonality beginning the first quarter. Fourth quarter likely would end up in a part of [indiscernible] model.

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew D'Silva with B. Riley FBR. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Andrew D'Silva

Just going to focus a little bit on, I guess, the Europe being an opportunity. So you have a CE mark approval already, I was wondering if you could maybe give me a little of insight on what else needs to takes place outside of distribution partnerships to establish sales in the region. Do you need to get the product actually registered in each country as well? Or are you already kind of blanketed in over the most of EU?

Erick Lucera

This is Eric. I've been at the moment leading the charge on sort of the European thought process. And to your questions, obviously, we have the CE mark but then the other major component is reimbursement, which is at one level handled on the country level and another level handled on the province or a more regional level within each country. So that varies from country to country. You also have to get the products registered for import. You do that once like the CE mark.

John Timberlake

I think at the time, obviously, it's not necessarily a probability issue as much as just doing the process of executing it. I think it's also interesting, in certain markets, they'll even introduce a product before reimbursement, more in a cash market, which is very common for some markets. So it's not a long delay. So once we do analysis or if we ever get to a point where we have a partnership for distribution based in the European Union, there won't be a significant delay. Other markets, obviously, it would be depending whether they can rely on the CE mark, rely on the 510 K or have to do with separate filings.

Andrew D'Silva

And as far as potential distribution relationships in the region, should we expect once one is ink that there is a minimum order amount that they have to place on a quarterly or annual basis? Or are you looking to avoid that just to get maybe a higher-tier partner?

John Timberlake

I think that's really going to be country-specific, and typically there are some kind of quantities that both parties talk about. So I think that really will be a either country by country or region by region type thing that we can't really make a blanket statement across the board on that.

Andrew D'Silva

And just last question, which is related Aspire deal that you have going on right now. Is there any limitation to how much of that $20 million you can access? Is it the same as like the ATMs that you can only get around 30% of the market cap out? Or is it a little bit different?

Erick Lucera

Yes, it's different. We've -- you'll see in the Q that gets released that we're going to fairly lengthy detail discussing the specific limitations on what we can do on a daily basis and the conditions that are necessary for that to happen. I believe, we've also filed the agreement in its entirety as an 8-K, so you can actually read up on your own.

John Timberlake

I think that at a real high level, Andrew, the key differences is it is a firm commitment that Aspire must acquire up to that amount, if we ask them to do. And again, it's over time. So in the agreement, there are certain daily limits, there are certain price limits. So depends on the stock price of the company's stock at that time because it's always priced based on the current pricing. So again, it's pretty -- it's a pretty good disclosure in the footnote. So there is a up to $20 million, but $20 million based on certain conditions, the stock prices, for example.

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. John Timberlake.

John Timberlake

Great, great. Well, so thank you. I want to thank everybody for joining us here with our -- talking about our third quarter results. Again, at the company, we're very excited about how the company performed this quarter, and we're really looking forward to the future and keeping everybody updated. So thank you.

Thank you. This now concludes our call for today. Thanks, and have a great evening.

