Pure Technologies' (PPEHF) CEO Jack Elliott on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jack Elliott

Thanks, Paul. After nine months of activity, we are making good progress towards delivering a record year for Pure. On a trailing 12-month basis, which we believe is an appropriate measure due to a number of factors inherent in our business, including client-driven scheduling, revenue improved 11% to $126.1 million and adjusted EBITDA was up 24% to $ 20.9 million. Our core business remains strong and we continue to benefit from corporate cost efficiencies through process improvements we’ve made over the last several quarters. With the fourth quarter underway which is historically our busiest, we are well positioned to improve upon our performance to date.

On a consolidated basis as shown on Slide three, Q3 revenue increased 9% to $30.9 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $4.7 million. For the first nine months, revenue increased 13% to $93.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 59% to $15.7 million. Q3 adjusted net income totaled $0.4 million, compared to $0.9 million last year. Year-to-date adjusted net income grew by $2.7 million to $2.3 million compared to a loss of $0.4 million, last year.

Jeff will go through each major segment in more details, including the positive impact on profitability from our focus on cost controls. However, I’ll provide some high-level remarks on divisional performance.

Starting with the water division on Slide four. Q3 revenues were up 1% to $23.3 million over the previous year and by 4% excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Progress in the Americas segment was hampered by weather, which resulted in projects totaling $1.2 million moving from the third quarter to the fourth quarter. Of this $0.3 million is directly related to impacts of Hurricane Irma and Harvey. With an additional $0.9 million of Q4 work expected to be deferred into 2018 due to these events. All of our personnel are safe and none of our facilities were impacted by the hurricanes.

With the fourth quarter in full swing, our busiest period in Americas by far and based on current project scheduling, we remain on track to deliver organic growth for the full year of between 5% and 15%. As we expected, our Wachs Water segment experienced a slowdown in Q3 activity due to the delayed start of two recurring programs, resulting in a 12% decline in revenue. We expect to return to higher activity levels in the fourth quarter.

Furthermore bookings, which were a leading indicator of future activity, have increased 14% for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2017, compared to the 12-month period ended December 31, 2016. Internationally Q3 revenue increased 64%, largely due to the signing of an annual Mexico pipeline monitoring contract. Moving ahead, we expect an increase in business activity in Europe and Africa as we look to benefit from the efforts of regional BD professionals we’ve put in place in 2015.

In addition, leak detection projects in Qatar resumed in October after the summer break, and further growth is anticipated in the Middle East in 2018 as the company leverages its early stage partnership with Xylem.

In South America, having completed leak detection works in Brazil, and condition assessment projects in Colombia during the year, along with planned inspections in Costa Rica, we continue to generate a lot of interest in this region for our services which we expect to translate into future works.

Finally, through our joint venture in China, we are working to expand our position as the central government has commenced initiatives to reduce non-revenue water in major cities in the country. On a 9-month basis, revenue in the Water Division improved by 10% due to higher activity in all segments and by 11% excluding foreign exchange impact.

Moving on to PureHM, our oil and gas pipeline integrity division. Q3 revenues increased 40% due to the inclusion of E-MAC revenue following its acquisition in December of last year. Organic revenue growth was 4% excluding foreign exchange impact. Year-to-date PureHM revenue increased 28% due to E-MAC and 3% organically. Overall an increase in activity in Canada was offset by revenue declines in the U.S.

Regionally market penetration and growth remains on track in Canada. Organic growth was 6% in Q3 and 21% year-to-date, contributing to future growth in this region as the first commercial sale of our Sentinel fixed pipeline pig tracking system on two pipelines in Canada expected to be installed in the fourth quarter with monitoring services to commence shortly thereafter. We believe the successful commissioning of this new system will generate future sales, given the cost savings, flexibility and safety benefits for pipeline operators when compared to conventional pig tracking methods.

In the U.S., Q3 revenue fell by $100,000 compared to last year and by $1.6 million on a year-to-date basis. Last year was positively impacted by a number of large projects that were sourced and serviced by our Canadian team. The lack of the necessary local U.S. infrastructure, combined with the focus of our Canadian management on growth in Canada, including the integration of E-MAC meant that we were unable to sustain this performance in 2017.

Since its formation, PureHM’s revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 37%. The division is currently in a transition period as it focuses on developing the organizational structures and processes necessary to increase efficiency and capitalize on the large opportunities we see in front of it, particularly in the U.S. market. Following this exercise, which will take place in Q4 and Q1 of next year, we fully expect PureHM will return to high growth and performance levels in 2018 and beyond.

I’d now like to turn over the call to Geoff, who will provide more details on our business and financial results. Geoff?

Geoff Krause

Thanks, Jack. Let me start by breaking down our third quarter and year-to-date results by segment. As shown on Slide 5, our Americas segment revenues were flat in Q3 compared to last year. Increased inspection and consulting activity in Canada and the Western U.S. was offset by lower equipment sales, which can due to their size and nature, cause inter-quarter variability. In addition, unforeseen client delays occurred in projects in Canada and Eastern U.S. and hurricanes Irma and Harvey also impacted the timing of certain projects in the U.S. In total, approximately $1.2 million of projects were deferred to the fourth quarter.

The segment’s gross margin increased 200 basis points to 84% in Q3 due to better product mix and project management and execution. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA decreased by 16% to $4.2 million, driven by project deferrals and higher operating costs, reflecting increased head count to support higher activity in Q4 and into 2018. As a percentage of revenue, Americas adjusted EBITDA decreased to 27% from 31% last year. Year-to-date, the Americas segment revenues grew 3% to $45.5 million, driven by a 3% increase in inspection and consulting revenues. Increased inspection activity in Canada and Western U.S. were partially offset by lower activity in the Eastern U.S., which included a significant PipeDiver project and equipment sales, which were not replicated in 2017.

Gross margin remained consistent with last year’s nine-month period at 85%. Adjusted EBITDA remained consistent at $11.6 million, however declined 100 basis points to 25% as a percentage of revenue. Higher overall revenues were more than offset by increased operating costs as discussed earlier. Project activity in Q4, historically our busiest three-month period and is expected to be no different this year and is expected to increase as clients focus on completing budgeted works before the end of 2017 and based on current projects scheduling. Recent hurricane activity did have an impact on anticipated Q4 work with US$0.9 million worth of projects shifting into 2018. As Jack mentioned this segment remains on track to deliver organic growth of between 5% and 15% on a full year basis and our Water Division is on track to hit our expectations this year.

Revenue from the International Water segment as shown in Slide 6 increased by 64% in Q3, primarily due to the signing of an annual contract in Mexico related to monitoring services that were delivered in the first nine months of 2017 and work for a new customer in Southeast Asia. Year-to-date revenues increased 42% due to the same regions and from higher inspection and consulting activity in Australia and in South America as Jack referenced earlier. Gross margin improved to 63% and 71% from 52% and 65% in the same three and nine-month periods of last year, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA also grew by $1.3 million and $3.7 million for Q3 and year-to-date, respectively compared to last year. Ongoing improvements in project management and related cost control and a greater proportion of high margin inspection revenues, particularly in the first half of 2017, contributed to the increase in gross margin and profitability.

Moving to Slide 7, and as we discussed in our last conference call, and as we expected our Wachs Water Services segment had a temporary drop in Q3 revenue by 12%, mostly due to the delayed start of to two recurring programs as well as the impact of a non-recurring project that took place in 2016. Year-to-date revenue improved 12% from increased sales and productivity, offset by the current quarter. Increased focus on project delivery cost and savings on year-to-date operating expenses have resulted in significant improvements to adjusted EBITDA as you can see on the slide. These results, along with the 14% increase in bookings as Jack mentioned, we continue to expect that Wachs Water Services will return to pre-acquisition activity levels by 2019 with a corresponding increase in profitability.

On Slide 8, PureHM’s Q3 revenue increased 40% reflecting the inclusion of $2 million of revenues from E-MAC and 4% organic growth, excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Revenue growth in Canada was tempered by lower than expected activity in the U.S., and reduced licensing revenue. On a year-to-date basis PureHM revenues increased 28%, which includes 4.2 million of E-MAC revenue and 3% organic growth for the reasons just described. The decrease in Q3 adjusted EBITDA from 41% to 22% of PureHM revenue is attributable to lower than expected revenue growth and a higher cost base due largely to the addition of the E-MAC.

Field productivity was lower when compared to the same period of 2016, reflecting lower-than-expected activity in the U.S. and a 0.2 million quarter-on-quarter decline in higher margin SmartBall technology licensing activity. Year-to-date PureHM’s adjusted EBITDA declined 1.1 million to 5.2 million due to the reasons mentioned previously, combined with the impacts of E-MAC integration activities in the first quarter.

Market acceptance of PureHM’s technologies and services continued to grow and their R&D efforts continued to reach new milestones, including the first commercial sale and installation of our Sentinel fixed pipeline pig tracking equipment in the fourth quarter. We believe that our focus on organizational structure and improvements to internal processes will allow this division to better scale and execute on its growth plans, particularly in the U.S. market.

On Slide 9, adjusted G&A expenses in the third quarter were down 16% compared to last year, a direct result of our successful ERP implementation, shared service consolidation and process redesign work completed in the third quarter of 2016. Year-to-date adjusted G&A expenses are down 9% for the same reason. For the remainder of 2017, I expect G&A expenses will remain consistent with the current quarter levels subject to changes in bonus provisions which are adjusted for corporate performance.

Net R&D expenses increased 0.1 million each for the three and nine month periods over last year. The increase reflects a slightly lower proportion of capitalized development cost compared to 2016, which is variable based on project mix and time spent on operations during busier periods. We have capitalized 0.9 million and 3.1 million of development expenditures for the three and nine month periods respectively. Capitalized expenditures are primarily associated with the ongoing development of Pure’s existing technologies some platforms and we continue to focus on increasing the capabilities of our technologies in all end markets.

Moving on to the balance sheet. The collection speed of receivables continues to be higher with days sales outstanding at the end of the quarter at 105 days, compared to 108 days at the end of 2016. At September 30, we had 8.3 million in cash on hand compared to 5.4 million at year-end, no debt with undrawn credit facilities. We continue to enjoy a very strong financial position with net cash sufficient to meet all operating, capital and financial obligations including our dividend payments.

Our credit facilities remain undrawn at this time and subject to continued collections speed or any unforeseen major expenditures, I expect that we will be building our cash balances through the remainder of the year.

In summary, our cost control and leverage remains intact. Our year-to-date EBITDA of $15.7 million is higher than the full year EBITDA of $15.1 million last year. And we are on track to get close to or on our 20% annual EBITDA target for the year.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mona Nazir of LBS.

Mona Nazir

So I’m just -- I’m going try to keep it brief. So firstly, on the margins. So margins are strong in all segments with the exception of oil and gas which had -- and then that also had mid-single digit kind of organic growth. I am just looking for a little bit more clarification on your comments. So there were headwinds largely in the U.S. and that was caused as you built up the base in the U.S., but you need to fill the revenue. Is that correct? And then you also said that you expect to return to historical margins.

Jack Elliott

So, it is correct, it’s really a resource allocation issue within the overall organization, as I mentioned in the script. Our key managers were heavily focused on managing the growth in Canada, which is quite strong year-over-year, in addition to the E-MAC integration. So they were unable to focus on project development work in the U.S. So that’s primarily the issue. In terms of the margin I will ask Geoff to comment, but it’s also a mix of the revenue streams we’ve had with a lower percentage of the overall revenue allocated to higher margins. Mark will work through an example. And we expect as we roll out our technology platforms like the Sentinel platform and increased SmartBall penetration that those margins will recover to a level that we’re comfortable with. Geoff do you have any...

Geoff Krause

So I think if you look at the margins, first of all the -- our comparative last year was a very strong comp and the business was running very hard last year. And as we moved into this year with the decline in the U.S. activity, we didn’t drop our cost base accordingly, because we expect that activity to come back following some of the organizational work that we’re doing that impacted the margins.

The second piece is, we did have a higher proportion of product sales which are cathodic protection sales in our E-MAC -- in our E-MAC division. Those are at a lower margin, because they are simply a product sale. And so that also impacts the margins accordingly. But as we -- as Jack alluded to, we are working over the next two quarters with a high focus on the organizational requirements to bring focus into the U.S. and really drive the business growth and capture that market.

Mona Nazir

So the current pipeline of opportunity in oil and gas side looks good heading into 2018 or at the back half of 2018?

Geoff Krause

Right. This is heavily weighted again towards Canada. We have hired a Business Development Manager based in Houston. He is making progress down there. He needs more support. And the intent is by adding additional operational management capacity through the -- in the organization it will free up our, you could call them, rainmakers, I guess, to help them with the business development activities down there. But we think the momentum we’re seeing in Canada can be replicated in the U.S. So we’re excited about that. And in the meantime, the Canadian business will continue to grow.

Jack Elliott

I think one other thing is that the market size there is 7 to 9 times larger than that in Canada. So the market opportunity in the U.S. is very large for us.

Mona Nazir

And then just secondly from me, just at the tail end of your commentary, Geoff, I think you said, we’re getting to 20% EBITDA margins for the year. So if that’s true then Q4 would pretty much look like close to 30%. And also do you believe that that 20% achievement in 2017 can hold through 2018?

Jack Elliott

So the math that you did works. Absolutely, as we move into 2018, a large -- a large function of the return to that 20% and the expansion in our margins is driven off of the leverage off of our G&A and the work that we’ve done there. We don’t expect that leverage to go away. And in fact as we move into next year with that growth on the top line, continued focus on cost and continued focus on continuous improvement in efficiency, we’d expect that margin expansion to continue.

Operator

Our next question comes from Amr Ezzat from Echelon Partners.

Amr Ezzat

Just want to circle back on the U.S., on PureHM in the U.S. What are the concrete steps you are taking in Q4 and Q1 to bring the U.S. performance back? Then when I am thinking specifically about, I guess, this transition or these two transition quarters in Q4 and Q1 what’s the margin profile, I guess, and the growth profile going to look like?

Jack Elliott

First of all let me address, Amr, the measures we are taking at PureHM. We are in the process of recruiting a senior operations personnel in Canada and in the U.S. to improve the operational efficiency and to take the load off the business unit leaders so that they can focus on business development. What happened -- what has been happening is that the business unit leaders have been deeply involved in managing operational issues. So we need to fill that gap and that’s currently underway. We would hope to have somebody onboard by the end of the year here, somebody with a deep experience in the service aspect and preferably in the energy services space. So that’s the first and most important thing. You will then see in the U.S. more engagement from our business leaders to drive growth down there running into next year. We have, I would say, modest expectations in the U.S. because it’s going to take a little time to ramp up the momentum of the business development process there. Having said that we are looking at an increased growth in the overall business in 2018. I would say probably by the 10% range year-over-year. We think that’s sustainable. And the other aspect is to increase the margins, probably in the high 20% -- the high 20%s range from where they currently are. So that’s our expectation. We are excited about the Sentinel rollout. We think that’s a bit of breakthrough, bit of a game changer also in the industry. The project we referred to has been deployed by industry leader, and I think that will attract some attention. So we’re looking to aggressively pursue those type of activities which are for us higher margin and have continuing revenue streams associated with them.

Amr Ezzat

On the Americas Water front, Jack you -- I guess you guys mentioned or reiterated rather the 5% to 15% growth target for the year. And on the call last quarter or the last two quarters actually you said that 5% would be disappointing. I’m just trying to get a sense of how your thoughts evolved since the last call in light of the project deferrals.

Jack Elliott

I’m sticking with that. Amr, based on our current visibility and the level of activity in Q4, we expect the water business overall to come in within -- in our -- within our expectation for the year. I am not going to give a number for that. But we are -- based on the level of activity, the scheduled work, and again there is always risk, of course, associated, but at the same time there seems to be some positive factors also there with some upside. I think Q3 was impacted -- as you know we had a lot of weather in Q3, not only in the U.S., but there were weather events in Canada also that had some impact. But we are pleased. I’m very pleased with the water side. I think they are just going to deliver on their expectations for the year. And also I am extremely pleased with Wachs Water. I think they’ve done a terrific job of -- they have great visibility of their revenue and they have done a terrific job at growing their EBITDA. And part of the next stage here is to implement a growth plan. And, Mark, I don’t know if you want to talk about what that involves for next year?

Mark Holley

Sure. So the focus over the last couple of years is really to allow Wachs Water to sort of entrench in their foxhole and get their legs back under the map for the initial challenges through the integration. They have since done that as Jack pointed out. And it’s our goal now to start to really realize the synergies, the reasons why we acquired Wachs in the first place into 2018. And what that looks like is putting together a more of a turnkey offering. We’re finding our clients are operationally stretched and we’re looking at sort of taking on some of those operations responsibilities and shutting down their pipes, operating their valves, dewatering and so on to make our deployment of our condition assessment technologies easier. So that’s the goal in 2018, make it easier for our clients and really integrate Wachs with the PurePipe and offer turnkey solutions.

Jack Elliott

So, Amr, I just like to kind of give some information on what we see in the overall macro environment in the utility space in the U.S. They’re under a lot of pressure. They have significant pension obligations. And that we’ve spoken to one client in particular who is expecting early retirements prior to revisions to their pension plan. That’s a big challenge for these utilities. They don’t have the workforce with the knowledge they need and that provides great opportunities for us. In addition, there is a more regulated pressure on the utilities to have a cohesive asset management plan to ensure that they are planning effectively and implementing strategies to maintain services to our clients. All of these things are the reason we bought Wachs Water. They are starting to come to fruition and we are really excited about that. They are expanding the range of services that they provide and really becoming a partner with the utilities and helping them manage their networks. So that’s really exciting for me and we have a terrific team on the Wachs group here and they are fully onboard and excited about it.

Amr Ezzat

Just one last one from me. On the international water front, I believe you had a PipeDiver scheduled for Q4. Is that still on track?

Jack Elliott

On the international front, specifically, Mark will you..

Mark Holley

The project in Costa Rica.

Jack Elliott

Is that scheduled for Q4?

Mark Holley

Yes, I think that’s Q4, yes.

Jack Elliott

Yes, [indiscernible] Q4. Right now we’re doing one [indiscernible] so it’s kind of interesting.

Mark Holley

And just to put it into perspective, Amr, we’ve got almost 50 to 60 projects a month going on here to the end of the year. So sometimes the granularity on every single of those is a little bit challenging.

Amr Ezzat

It’s one that you guys mentioned a couple of quarters ago as a significant projects. That’s why I asked.

Jack Elliott

We have one in Europe in Q3, again that may be the one you’re talking about.

Mark Holley

I think it might be the one in Calgary right now.

Jack Elliott

And you mentioned it, yes.

Mark Holley

Or international.

Jack Elliott

Anyway, we’ll look at it and get back to you, Amr.

Operator

And our next question comes from Rupert Merer of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Ryan filling in for Rupert. I’m just wondering if you can provide any additional updates on your partnership activities with the Xylem.

Jack Elliott

Yes, I can. I would say we are actively engaged with them. Mike Wrigglesworth who is our Senior VP for International Businesses is meeting with them regularly. In fact I think he is going to the Middle East next week to meet with them. We are continuing the sort of the engagement with their business units and with their technical people. India in particular is very exciting for us. I think they have a terrific team in India who are very active in looking at opportunities. So we see some great opportunity there. When we announced the partnership we mentioned we didn’t really have any revenue expectations in 2017, but we do in 2018. So that’s continuing. And again, very pleased with the interaction and the people we are working with on the Xylem front.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question is, you’re talking about hiring additional operational managers. I’m just wondering what your expectations are for the uptick in headcount over the next several quarters.

Jack Elliott

Let me put it this way, I think based on our expectation with growth, we will add operational headcount to manage the future growth. And I think in the past we’ve mentioned about there are kind of step changes [Indiscernible] as we see more visibility. So for example, in Q3 you’ll notice that our E&O expense increased in the water side to manage the work we’re currently doing and some future works. Geoff, do you have anything to add?

Geoff Krause

Yes, we do look at our resource requirements in our budgeting process, which we are in the middle of the throws, you have to be quite honest. I think a key part though is, we do add staff based upon what our forecast looks like and they tend to happen mid or later in the year as we see the higher activity quarters hit us. We still -- as we look at our business moving forward, we’ve looked at our E&O as a percentage of revenue in that 33% to 34%. We think that’s a good band. We think there is some ability to have some efficiencies there. But making sure that we can maintain the delivery as well as the quality control is important. So it won’t all happen on January 1 and it will be -- it will be based on the activity that we expect to see moving forward.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Andrew Lawler [ph] of Canaccord Genuity.

Unidentified Analyst

I just have a couple here. So we saw some tremendous growth in the international markets this year. You did touch on specific color on that. But I was wondering if you could maybe speak more about the main drivers that you saw in this and going forward where is the sustained growth going to come from in this market?

Jack Elliott

I’d like to point out first of all of course that the international market is notoriously lumpy. So we get a project, we do the project and then there is some lower activity until the next one comes along. Having said that, as we work with Xylem and through our own activities in Europe and Africa and South America we do expect increased activity in the future. It will be progressive. There may be the one-off project that is quite significant. So I think we’re comfortable with the way it’s turning out. Because of the decisions we made last year to reduce our expense, it’s actually a very strong contributor to our EBITDA. If you see the numbers, I think it’s quite impressive. So we can do that because we can leverage our corporate operational resources and reduce the operational cost or the fixed costs of operating in these markets. So you’re going to see continuing lumpiness but with an increasing growth trend over the years.

Unidentified Analyst

I also just have a couple of housekeeping items too. With virtue of marketing expense going forward, how do you view it changing? And do you think it’s going to be around 12% of revenue or what are your thoughts on that?

Geoff Krause

No, I think -- we’d like to -- we’d like to keep it in that 9% to 10% range. Like the operations side, it does tend to be a bit step change and it does take about 1 year or 1.5 year for a marketing hire to hit efficiency. But we want to keep it in that kind of 9% to 11% range.

Unidentified Analyst

And then the gross margins, how do you see that -- this figure changing going forward, increasing, decreasing, what are your thoughts overall?

Geoff Krause

I will break it by divisions. On the water side, we’ve seen very strong gross margins moving forward. We expect that those numbers to continue. There might be a little bit more there but the margins are very strong there, in the mid-80%s, particularly in the Americas Water side. So I expect us to be able to continue to do that. That is based on project mix and the amount of subcontractors that we have in there. But that should continue. On the PureHM side, that will all depend upon the amount of equipment sales or product sales that we have, which tend to be lower margin. So that could have, if we grow that project -- product sales side that could dampen the margins a wee bit as a result of those being lower product sales. But overall the core tracking and satellite [ph] business we expect to be quite strong.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jason Zandberg of PI Financial.

Jason Zandberg

Just wanted to discuss Wachs Water Services, just in terms of as I am little bit confused on sort of what the expectations are, certainly outlook returned to pre-acquisition activity levels. Do you expect that to happen as soon as Q4 or is this something that may take a little bit longer to get back to those levels, given that this quarter wasn’t at that level?

Jack Elliott

I would say that, first of all in terms of EBITDA performance they will be ahead of pre-acquisition levels by the end of the year hear. They have a -- they are having a very strong EBITDA year. And they have come in ahead of our expectations also for the year. And I think that’s a function of the focus on the operational efficiency and resource allocation by the Wachs team. On the top line, I think I mentioned in the past that after the acquisition we exited the waste water sector which really load [ph] the sort of threshold for comparative revenues. And they are approaching it on that comparative basis. But I think by the end of next year, we are very close to the actual absolute revenue recovery. I -- as Mark pointed out, we do have a growth initiative planned which would include increasing business development resources also. But, yes, I am delighted with it and they are performing really well and they will continue to grow their business and be a key contributor here going forward. Okay, I guess that’s it for questions. I just want to wrap up. I would say we’re very pleased with the year-to-date performance so far. I’m really pleased with improved project execution throughout the organization. We’re going to continue focusing on that. And that will increase efficiency. Also continuing focus on cost management. We have a very active R&D program currently ongoing with significant enhanced condition assessment platforms expected to be rolled out in the first half of 2018. And I guess, lastly, I would say that considering, if you look at our nine-month adjusted EBITDA it is above the full-year level achieved in 2016. So this combined with the results we expect in Q4, which is our busiest quarter, gives us great confidence we will achieve a record year in terms of financial performance and overall very pleased and very excited for the future. So with that, I will wrap it up. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

