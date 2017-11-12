JQC - Good Fund, Great Discount, Some Concerns

Note: Income Idea subscribers received an early look at this article with more detailed analysis on November 8th, 2017. To preview the service, I have included the Distribution Quality analysis which is ordinarily discussed in depth with Income Idea subscribers.

So I just had a brain fart! In our last fund article we did an update on the Nuveen Senior Loan Fund (NSL). In "NSL: "Safest Junk" But Everything Has A Price," we discussed locked in that substantial realization of the discount to NAV and identified (JQC), the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund as a potential replacement.

We have not done a complete Income Idea deep dive on the fund, but after I started preparing the research for this article did I realize we did have an update article on JQC at the launch of the service! Duh!

As it has been almost 3 months since that update and we have both economic developments and recent fund data, let's do a deep dive on the fund, including the recently added "Leverage" section that I believe will be a major factor for CEF investing over the next few years. If you are not familiar with why, please take a look at my most widely read article over the last 12 months, "Are You Sitting On A CEF Time Bomb?"

With this article, I am also introducing a new section, "Risk Factors" where we discuss the risks and try to ascertain their likelihood of occurring and their impact on the fund.

So let's get started!

Fund Basics

Sponsor : Nuveen Fund Advisors,

: Nuveen Fund Advisors, Managers : Symphony Asset Management, Gunther Stein (4-2-2012), Sutanto Widjaja (4-2-2012)

: Symphony Asset Management, Gunther Stein (4-2-2012), Sutanto Widjaja (4-2-2012) AUM : $1,952 million in investment exposure, $1,246 million common assets

: $1,952 million in investment exposure, $1,246 million common assets Historical Style : Predominately floating rate senior loans with a smaller allocations in either high yield bonds or convertible securities.

: Predominately floating rate senior loans with a smaller allocations in either high yield bonds or convertible securities. Investment Objectives : The Fund seeks high current income; and its secondary objective is total return.

: The Fund seeks high current income; and its secondary objective is total return. Number of Holdings : 202

: 202 Current Yield : 6.87% based on market price, monthly distributions

: 6.87% based on market price, monthly distributions Inception Date : 6/25/2003

: 6/25/2003 Fees : 1.34% Base Expense + 1.23% Interest Expense, 2.56% Total Expense (As of last annual report, 7/31/2017)

: 1.34% Base Expense + 1.23% Interest Expense, 2.56% Total Expense (As of last annual report, 7/31/2017) Discount to NAV: 9.59%

The Sales Pitch

JQC is predominately a floating rate, senior loan fund managed by a terrific boutique investment firm, Symphony Asset Management, which is wholly owned by Nuveen.

There are 3 key reasons for this fund and this space.

Perhaps the "safest" solution for a rising interest rate environment as these are one of the only types of bonds that increase with short term interest rates. Higher distribution yields as senior loans are typically below investment grade, however are typically "safer" by being higher up in the capital structure and often secured by assets. Lower correlation to other asset classes.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

If you are looking for a senior loan closed end fund, Nuveen should be one of the top two sponsors in that space. Nuveen in particular has five floating rate CEF offerings, (NSL), the fund which we just looked at, (JSD), (JRO), (JFR) and (JQC). They each have a slight mix as to their philosophy so between the five, we have ample opportunity to both, find the right fund, and to alternate between the five based on prevailing discounts or premiums to NAV.

Out of the five, JQC is perhaps a bit more nimble as while it is a senior loan fund, it has the flexibility to seek out alpha elsewhere.

JQC’s primary investment objective is high current income and its secondary objective is total return. The Fund invests at least 70% of its managed assets in adjustable rate senior secured and second lien loans, and up to 30% opportunistically in other types of securities across a company’s capital structure, primarily income-oriented securities such as high yield debt, convertible securities and other forms of corporate debt. The Fund uses leverage.

The fund can invest up to 30% anywhere in the capital stack, to include either high yield bonds, convertibles or even common stock, and we see this for a few holdings where JQC held various debt in the same company.

The fund benchmarks itself against the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index.

The Portfolio

The fund currently has 65% allocated to senior loans and 17% to corporate bonds. Net Other Assets includes short term institutional liquidity funds.

Unlike most closed end funds in this space, JQC also has the flexibility to either own or sell Credit Default Swaps and it does so for a very small percentage of the portfolio.

The fund is fairly well diversified. The top 10 holdings are invested with some conviction, making up 22.7% of the investments. These top names are for the most part also found in the other Nuveen senior loan funds. This is not a surprise considering they are managed by the same team.

Looking at the sector allocations shows us a fairly well diversified portfolio. The fund's top 5 industries represent 35.9% of the portfolio and media and telecommunications are the top industries. Representative names would be Sprint (S), T-mobile (TMUS), Dish (DISH), Clear Channel (CCO) and the troubled iHeart Communications (OTCPK:IHRT).

Looking at the quality of the portfolio gives us a fund which is in line with expectations, perhaps with even higher quality.

BB or higher rated securities make up 57.5% of the fund, and 89.1% is rated B or better. Keep in mind, BBB is generally rated as investment grade.

This compares with just 32.38% BB or better or 73.63% B or better for (VTA), the Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. Another large fund, the Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) has only 38.48% in BB or better and while the entire fund is 94.54% B or better.

One very important factor to consider with closed end funds is the maturity of the underlying bonds. With senior loan/floating rate bonds it is still important but not critical as the interest rates are adjustable, based on LIBOR.

With these bonds, the maturity will predominately impact credit risk (where we take less risk the closer we are to maturity) and the reinvestment risk.

The reinvestment risk for senior loans is quite important in this manner. Senior loans are very much focused on the loan covenants and securities.

When the economy is not doing as great, underwriters and syndicate groups demand better, stronger loan covenants, either higher collateral or higher spreads over LIBOR. As the economy improves and money is chasing senior loans, the covenants on newer issued bonds are NOT as strong as on older legacy paper. As such, on newer issued loans, it is typical to find both weaker loan covenants (guarantees) and lower spreads over LIBOR, thus lower distributions.

Over the next 5 years, about 40% of the portfolio will mature. The other 60% is years or further out.

Where everything comes together is in the portfolio's stats.

As of the latest data on 9/29/2017, the fund's effective maturity is 5.22 years.

The fund's effective duration is just .58 years, or .84 years once adjusted for the leverage.

What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates the fund's NAV should decline about .84%. With short term rate increases, the income will rise however, although there is a bit of a delay as most interest rates on bonds are adjusted every quarter or so, and not immediately.

Leverage

Like most closed end funds and its senior loan Nuveen peers, JQC is levered. Unlike its siblings however the fund has two types of leverage, traditional bank borrowing and leverage from investments.

As of the last update, the fund had leverage of $706 million, for a net effective leverage of 36.11%.

The primary source of leverage is the fund's agreement with their banks.

The fund has a $640 million commitment on which $561 million is drawn.

There was no change in the amount of debt over the last year.

The interest here is based on 3 Month LIBOR, onto which a 1.15% spread is placed.

This would imply a current interest rate of 2.53%

2.53%... isn't that high?

Indeed, it is a bit high.

In our (NSL) article we saw the fund also had bank lending as part of its leverage. NSL however borrowed at 1 Month LIBOR plus .8%, so at least .3% lower plus the difference between 1 and 3 month LIBOR rates.

Typically taxable CEFs will have their rates based off of 1 month LIBOR rather than 3. The spread while on the high side, is not outrageous. I do not know the reason why JQC's leverage is more expensive than for its peers. All else being equal however I would look at cheaper funds.

Besides the $561 million on the bank facility, the fund also receives leverage through reverse repurchase agreements.

A reverse repurchase agreement allows a fund to sell a set of securities to a third party and receive payment for it. In return, the fund agrees to repurchase that security at a predetermined date in the future. In essence, a secured loan.

JQC has entered into an agreement with Societe Generale for a sum of $145 million at a rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 1.15% maturing April 15th, 2020.

As of today, the rate would be the similar 2.53%.

During the last year, the amount on these agreements have also stayed unchanged.

One nice thing about Nuveen is that they also break down the interest expenses in an easy to understand format.

As we can see, for the year ending 7/31/2017, the fund's average interest expense on a per common share basis were 1.23%. I suspect that number will be closer to 1.5% today and up to 1.65% or more if the Federal Reserve puts in another rate increase.

Distribution Quality (*Income Idea)

We looked at the distribution in our update a few months ago, however as the fund has recently reported most recent data, let's take a look.

The fund currently distributes a $.0475 per share monthly distribution. The distribution has been recently cut from $.0525 per share as of September. This was as predicted in my previous update, "JQC: It Missed The Memo?"

The distribution yield is currently 6.87% as of 11/7/2017.

Source: CEF Connect

While the distribution has varied throughout the years, however the general trend has been for lower income as both interest rates and spreads over LIBOR have come down.

Source: CEF Connect

What is good to see is that the fund has strictly paid distributions from net investment income over the last few years.

Source: CEF Connect

Keep in mind however that during the 2008/2009 financial crisis, the fund has paid return of capital as part of the distribution. Furthermore some of that net investment income over the last few yeras may have actually been banked undistributed net investment income.

To see this in action we have to go beyond the 98% of CEF investors and actually dive into the financials.

Source: JQC Annual Report

For the year ending July 31st, 2017 the fund has earned $70.7 million in net investment income. The fund did realize losses of $10.8, however it did have a $33 million gain in net unrealized appreciation on the bonds and swaps.

The distributions for the year were $84 million, clearly over the $70.7 million it earned.

We can see for year end 2016, the fund sat on an over-distribution of just over $.0053 per share. Considering that the fund earned $78 million in NII and distributed $83 million in distributions, this equates into a $4.798 million gap, or $.0353 per share. Without looking into previous records, this would indicate that the fund sat on a positive UNII "bank" which was tapped to cover the gap.

For 2017, there was no "UNII Bank" and we had a gap of $14.249 million or $.10495 per share.

While this is not ideal, the fund has covered that gap from performance and I suspect there will be a part of distributions covered by capital gains.

Nuveen however is one of the more proactive fund sponsors when it comes to distributions and had cut the distribution to $.0475 per share.

As per the most recent data as of 9/30/2017, the fund had an average earnings per share of $.0458 over the last 3 months, implying a coverage rate of 96.4%. This would take into account the recent rise in interest rates.

Source: Nuveen CEF UNII/Earnings Data

After the recent across the board distribution cuts, the distributions are fairly safe, although I suspect we may have another small cut to JQC if the income does not increase.

Offsetting this risk of course is that as LIBOR has increased this year, so should the income from the underlying bonds.

Below is a multi year dataset showing the NII over the years along with the realized gains and losses.

Source: JQC Annual Report

The fund has certainly had periods of time where it both had coverage of more and less than 100% from net investment income. Keep in mind, the fund also had capital gains throughout the years and this is a more opportunistic fund.

All of this data that is used in populating the "Key Information" provided by sites such as CEF Connect and others.

Source: CEF Connect

So what's the verdict?

Looking at the latest earnings data as per CEF Connect and the annual report, I am fairly happy that the fund does not chase yield, it does however have an impact on earnings.

While the current distribution coverage rate of 96% is good, I would prefer to see Nuveen get it to 100% or better.

This can obviously change in the future but it is also a byproduct of higher leverage costs.

In either case, the fund is better positioned than most closed end funds and I am cautiously optimistic. As such however, the fund should not be a set it and forget it investment.

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield of 6.87% and is trading at a discount of 9.59% to its NAV, or net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the last year, while the fund's NAV stayed fairly flat, the price per share has both increased through March 2017 and has fallen since then, increasing the discount to NAV at the same time.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see the fund has operated at both sizable discounts of 10% or more and at small discounts or even premiums during 2013.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking next at the performance, the fund is down .58% year to date, on a total return basis. The price per share fell 6.33% while the NAV declined by 2.65%. This shows us that the fund's discount to NAV has opened up about 4% since the start of the year.

JQC maintained exposure to senior loans during the reporting period, while tactically allocating between high yield corporate bonds, equity securities and convertible bonds. Exposure consisted of mainly U.S. issuers and was focused on companies that, in general, had high levels of tangible assets, predictable revenue streams, significant market share within their respective industries and positive free cash flow. JSD and JQC invested in credit default swaps. JSD invested in single name credit default swap, while JQC invested in high yield index credit default swaps. These contracts had a positive effect on performance for JQC and a negligible effect on performance for JSD during the reporting period."

JQC data by YCharts Even though the strategies on the whole are quite similar between JQC and its sister funds, the pricer per share here has lagged and the discount to NAV opened up, as opposed to the other funds where the discount came down.Over the last year,

Source: JQC Annual Report

Over the last 12 months the fund has achieved an 8.49% total return while the price per share increased just under 1%. The NAV did decline 1.18%. This implies a slight decrease in the discount to NAV. JQC data by YCharts To put the performance into perspective, let's take a look at NSL against the largest senior loan ETF, the PowerShares Bank Loan ETF ( BKLN ) and a few of the largest closed end funds such as the Invesco Senior Income ( VVR ), Blackstone Strategic Credit ( BGB ), Eaton Vance Senior Loan ( EFR ) and the Voya Prime Rate Trust ( PPR ). Since we also just looked at ( NSL ), let's include it here as an example.

Let's get started with YTD numbers.

As we can see, the fund has been in the middle to bottom half on a total return basis. Meanwhile, the substantially similar (NSL) achieved a 5.11% total return and came in near the top of the pack.

Over the last 12 months JQC was in the middle of the pack, right behind the similar quality Invesco fund and ahead of both ETF and the lagging Voya Prime Rate Trust. NSL has once again been near the top of the pack based on its relative lack of a discount to NAV.

Over the last 3 years the story is essentially unchanged with all closed end funds significantly outperforming the unlevered ETF. JQC still lags its sister fund, NSL.

Over the last 5 years the two Nuveen funds have between in the 1st and 3rd places for total return.

Fortunately we also have some longer term numbers with the fund.

If we take out the BlackStone fund (BGB), we can compare the fund back through early 2011 since when JQC has been the top performer.

Going back over 10 years, we can still find the Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) leading the way, edging out the the Eaton Vance Floating Rate CEF (EFR). Our fund, and the largest CEF fund (JQC) achieves a 75.4% total return. Those three funds have easily outperformed the two other long term funds, the Voya Prime Rate fund (PPR) and the Invesco Senior Income Fund (VVR).

Overall the fund has done quite well. While it is not the best performing floating rate fund over the long term, the fund is no slouch either.

Bottom Line

Nuveen has been a great CEF sponsor and is quite transparent, giving investors and advisors the information they need to make informed decisions.

From the pricing side, the fund is currently on the radar and warrants attention, even though there are concerns with distribution coverage and leverage costs.

The current discount is above the last year's average and is near the largest discount of the year.

Source: CEF Connect

The discount is also better than what you would find for the fund over the last 5 years or so and has a Z-Score, (discount score) that is statistically meaningful.

Source: CEF Connect

Why it merits extra attention is that out of the 5 floating rate funds in Nuveen's lineup, this is the only one with a worthwhile discount.

Besides the pricing question, the fund is also attractive for it's ongoing, outstanding share repurchase program. JQC has been authorized to repurchase 13.575 million shares, of which 4.8 million have been bought back. This share repurchase plan should help put in a floor to the discount to NAV.

Source: JQC Annual Report

Another reason to seriously consider the fund, even with its weaknesses is that it is as of the last update, the least leveraged Nuveen floating rate CEF.

Source: JQC Annual Report

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at Nuveen- JQC Website.

I hope you enjoyed this article and it was helpful in your due diligence. I also hope you now have a good understanding of the type of research we do beyond what you see in the regular articles.

I believe in active management that works, and I am here to help you find those opportunities. Please follow me here on Seeking Alpha as we look for those opportunities and sort out the good managers from the mediocre. Simply click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article or on my profile page.