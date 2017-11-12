Thailand - Mattel Is Winning And Lego/DKSH Gets A Pasting

The Thai market is a signal exception to Mattel’s decline internationally. There is a lesson in this which El Segundo might want to take to heart.

Lego continues to dictate all decisions from afarand as a result went from the top position which it had earlier to now adistant third slot.

Hasbro followed a similar strategy in its collaboration with MAP Active in Thailand and moved up to the second position from being number four a couple of years ago.

Two years ago, Mattel changed course in Thailand. It handed the marketing reins over to its new distributor, Wangdek, and then went from being number three to market leader.

In all emerging markets – particularly Asian ones – local expertise and creativity is key for success in the toy space. Top down from afar is a recipe for failure.

Thailand’s history and its religious beliefs have created a unique country. It has never been colonized unlike all its neighbors who were under British or French rule for decades. The country has been Buddhist since the 3rd century B.C. and religious observance permeates life throughout the country except for the Deep South which is Muslim. The country has been a monarchy since 1238 and the current King, H.M. Rama X, is the tenth monarch of the Chakri dynasty.

The language of Thailand is Tai-Kadai which is tonal and spoken only in Thailand and Laos. The Thai script is based on a syllabic alphabet consisting of 44 basic consonants and dates back to the Pallava script developed in Southern India in the 6th century AD.

The population of Thailand in 2016 was 68.8 million and there is practically no population growth. In fact, it is expected to decline in a couple of years from now.

Thailand is basically divided into four population groups. The largest are the Central-Thais representing about 60% of the total and are the economic and political engine of the nation. The second is the North-Eastern or Isan group, accounting for about 20%, which speaks Lao and is the least developed part of the country. The third are the Chinese, mostly of Thai nationality, which account for about 14% and who basically control all business activity, and finally the Muslims who live in the Deep South, who speak Malay and who represent some 3%.

Thailand is currently undergoing a phase of uncertainty. The recent death of the revered King Phumibol Adulyadej, a unifying force in an otherwise fractured country, has led to a further splintering in the social contract between three centrifugal forces – the Bangkok-based traditional Thai center, the North-East or Isan which is the powerbase of the deposed and exiled Shinawatra clan, and the Deep South which is the scene of a decade-old Muslim insurgency. That Thailand is the third most unequal country in the World according to a Bangkok Post article last year does not help either. According to this, 1% of the richest Thais own 58% of the country’s wealth. The disparity in the geographical distribution of Per Capita GDP is extreme:

Thailand is an easy country in which to do business

Foreigners, or Farangs, are faced only with a few obstacles to doing business in Thailand. One is the fact that the Thai language is used by all, English proficiency is rare, and learning to speak Thai is extremely difficult for Westerners. The second is that Thai society has strict rules of etiquette. Thais tend to be very tolerant of foreigners but you still ignore these rules at your peril. For instance, the Royal House is beyond any form of criticism or negative comment and breaching this rule can easily land you in jail – a place where you really do not want to spend your time.

One other factor in dealing with the business community, particularly with the extremely influential Chinese wholesalers, is that they tend to be family-based structures, patriarchal, and strategic rather than transactional thinkers. For instance, the concept of Kha Pracham, or loyal retailer customers, is extremely important and has a weight equal to balance sheets and P+Ls in valuing a wholesale business. Hence, trust and familiarity are more vital in business relationships than short term profit considerations.

Other than that, Thailand is very business-friendly as is shown below:

In terms of crime, this is Thailand’s standing amongst the countries so far surveyed:

This is how the Thai Toy Market breaks out

The Thai toy market in 2016 was estimated at U.S. $300 million at retail with growth projected at 10%.

This is how the Thai toy market looked in 2016:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Thailand has a very viable domestic toy industry but most of its output is exported – US$700 million last year. A small portion is sold in the home market and its value is estimated at 10% to 15% of the total. The remaining 85% to 90% are imported and consist mainly of North American and European brands.

Ecommerce is not too much of a factor and is estimated to account for about 2% of the Thai toy market in 2016. However, growth is significant and thought to be around 20% this year. The three biggest e-commerce websites are Lazada, 11Street and Shopee. They are all international firms that have expanded to take up opportunities in the Kingdom. Fourth place is occupied by Chilindo, a Thai-based e-commerce site that shows good potential to beat international players with a one-of-a-kind service that allows customers to buy through auctions. DKSH, the exclusive distributor of Lego in the country, has just purchased a 20% equity stake in aCommerce, another eCommerce provider. However, aCommerce is not a factor in the toy space and somewhat unlikely to become one.

An interesting aspect of the Thai toy space is the fact that all Western toy companies have elected to go through distributors rather than to face the country by themselves. A partial exception to this is Hasbro who established a direct subsidiary in Thailand in 2017 to supply all leading retailers other than Department Stores which continue to be handled by MAP Active. As shown above, Department Stores are the most important toy channel and MAP Active hence handles about 50% of all of Hasbro’s business in Thailand.

Given this distribution lineup in Thailand, any new entrant should consider exploring a distribution arrangement rather than trying to go it alone. It would hence be interesting to see what a Western toy manufacturer can expect from a distributor and I hence was fortunate enough to be able to talk to the Country General Manager of MAP Active, Mr. Deepak Tomar, to find out how he sees the role of his company as a partner to a Western toy company:

“Unlike other distributors, we see our role as an active partner with the companies whom we represent. We are fully equipped to be a single stop shop for any brand to establish its presence in Thailand. by providing market knowledge, close relationships with leading retailers established over the past sixteen years, solid expertise in merchandising and retail operations, fully staffed with own trained personnel, well established supply chain infrastructure, and access to good locations in all department stores. In addition, we manage and staff 79 Shop-in-Shops now carrying Hasbro and Leapfrog and another 110 Shop-in-Shops carrying adidas sports in leading department stores such as Central, Robinsons, The Mall, SuperSports, King Power Duty Free, Isetan and others.

We enter into relationships with toy manufacturers on the basis of exclusive distributor agreements which stipulate duties and privileges for both, payment terms, termination clauses etc. Where we do our own importing we also determine in-market pricing. We provide expertise and guidance in marketing and advertising decisions for the companies whom we represent.

The problems we, and the companies we represent, face on a continuous basis are:

The toy retail business is dominated by department stores in Thailand and they buy only on consignment – they only pay once they sold the merchandise.

The consignment paperwork is complicated and cumbersome leading to big back-end teams for invoicing & inventory reconciliation.

Some Department stores have weak information systems, resulting in multiple accounting problems.

Retail pricing by brands is high as compared to USA thereby leading to parallel imports from China and other countries.

However, we are totally familiar with these issues and have learned to cope with them.

And, yes, we would be interested in talking to new or already established entrants if the opportunity is right and there is no conflict with our existing brands."

Also, to round out the picture, it behooves us to look at the top three toy companies more closely. To do so, I reached out to one of my other retailer contacts there who had the following to say:

Lego:

According to a Bangkok Post article dated February 10, 2015, Mr. Chukiat Tokamoltham, Senior Business Director at DKSH (Thailand), stated that Lego had in 2014 a market share of 8% and was expected to grow double digits in 2015. In fact, Lego did grow its market share to about 10% that year and effectively became the market leader. However, things went south since then to an estimated 6% market share at the end of last year and now at about 5% which makes the company a pretty distant third in the market share lineup.

The cause of this appears to be three-fold. One is that Lego as a company – with its major emphasis on licenses in the action figure space – has depended on movie-generated intellectual properties to provide innovation rather than focusing on in-house creative initiatives. This has led to a decline in market shares around the world over the past year or so and Thailand has been no exception to this. The company has recognized this and is in the process of a major reorganization.

Secondly, Lego has experienced supply chain issues particularly as this relates to getting new products to the Thai market in a timely fashion.

Probably most importantly, Lego has consistently insisted on managing its approach to a given country themselves and from afar. This in the case of Thailand and other non-Western markets can be fatal. Aggravating this situation is the fact that DKSH, Lego’s distributor in Thailand, is a competent facilitator in terms of warehousing, distribution and collecting bills but has neither the skills nor the resources to spearhead an effective and creative toy marketing effort tailored to specific Thai market mandates.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS):

Contrary to Lego, Hasbro has pursued a totally different strategy as far as Thailand is concerned. Firstly, they are doing very well and are gaining market share. Even though they opened their own administrative, importation and selling operation in Thailand this year and have taken over the distribution in all retail outlets other than department stores – focusing on the low-hanging fruit as it were – they continue to rely on MAP Active for country-specific marketing knowledge, trade relationships, and most importantly for handling the Department Store business which represents half of their total sales.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT):

The company changed its distributor arrangements away from Nichi World to WangDek two years ago following declines in market share. With this new appointment it appears that the company’s fortunes have taken a turn for the better to the point that they are now the clear market leader. Toy marketing insiders in Thailand attribute this to the fact that Mattel now no longer dictates marketing strategy as they did under their relationship with Nichi World. Mattel has accepted the role of a more passive partner and WangDek is the driver of the overall effort; their local skills in terms of marketing and selling are the main reason for the turnaround.

Mattel is particularly successful in Thailand with Hot Wheels and Barbie with which they totally dominate the Vehicles and Fashion Doll space.

