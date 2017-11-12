ILG's (ILG) CEO Craig Nash on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ILG, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 07, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Lily Arteaga - VP, IR

Craig Nash - Chairman, President & CEO

Bill Harvey - CFO

Analysts

Mark Zhang - Oppenheimer

Patrick Scholes - SunTrust

Chris Agnew - MKM Partners

Brian Dobson - Nomura Securities

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ILG's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

My name is Danielle, and I will be your coordinator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we'll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time.

Lily Arteaga

Thank you, operator, and welcome to everyone joining us for ILG's Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

I want to remind you that on our call today, we will discuss our outlook for future performance and other items that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements typically are preceded by words such as we expect, we believe, we anticipate or similar statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements and the views expressed today. Some of these risks have been set forth in our third quarter 2017 press release issued earlier today, in our Form 10-Q and in other periodic reports filed with the SEC. In addition, ILG disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as expressly required by law.

We will discuss certain non-GAAP measures in connection with ILG's financial performance. I refer you to the press release and other materials posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.ilg.com for comparable GAAP measures and full reconciliations.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Craig Nash, our Chairman, President and CEO. Craig?

Craig Nash

Thanks, Lily, and good afternoon to everyone. Thank you for joining ILG's third quarter 2017 earnings call. I am pleased to report that we delivered solid growth in the quarter despite the impact of the hurricanes, fueled by continued strong performance in consolidated timeshare sales, which were up 9%. Excluding the impact from the storms, we estimate the increase would have been 13%.

Before I discuss our results further, I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank our associates who are dedicated to providing world-class service to our owners, members, clients and guests no matter the circumstances.

The last three months have been a challenging time and I am very proud of our team. Our associates worked around-the-clock before, during and now weeks after the hurricanes to keep our operations running smoothly and undertake the difficult task of addressing conditions at affected properties while keeping all of our guests and employees safe.

Hurricanes Irma and Maria affected several Vistana and HVO resorts and sale centers as well as nearly 300 properties within the Interval Network or managed by VRI or Aqua-Aston. In particular, resorts in Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Maarten and Puerto Rico were in the path of these storms.

Many of the resorts were only affected for a short period. However, certain Interval Network affiliated properties remain closed. Our Westin St. John Resort Villas and Hyatt Residence Club in Puerto Rico are closed and we continue to evaluate the projected opening date.

In response to the losses caused by the hurricanes, I am pleased to report that we created the ILG Relief Fund, a nonprofit corporation for the purpose of providing need-based financial grants to help ensure safe living conditions for employees after a natural disaster. The fund consists of $500,000 from ILG plus contributions from our associates, owners and partners.

Bill will provide more detail on the financial effect of the hurricanes when he reviews the results, but I would like to mention a few highlights. For the third quarter, we estimate the hurricanes adversely impacted revenue and adjusted EBITDA by $5 million and $3 million, respectively.

Excluding the impact from the storms, revenue and adjusted EBITDA would have been $451 million and $90 million, up 8% and 13%, respectively, in line with our expectations.

These results continue to reflect solid performance across our Vacation Ownership branded platform. Consolidated timeshare contract sales were $117 million, up 9% when compared to last year. This solid growth comes on the back of a 14% pro forma increase in Q3 2016. As I mentioned earlier, excluding the impact of the hurricanes, they would have been $121 million, up 13% year-on-year.

This robust performance is primarily driven by strong sales in our Hawaii and Mexico markets, including contributions from the recently opened Westin Nanea and Westin Los Cabos galleries. Nearly 3/4 of the growth came from new buyers, which constituted 46% of total consolidated timeshare contract sales in the quarter.

Tour flow increased 9% in the quarter and average transaction price increased 3%, mainly driven by sales of the Westin Nanea. Excluding the impact of the hurricanes, we estimate tour flow would have increased 14% in the quarter. Volume per guest and close rate remain relatively consistent even with the strong new buyer tour flow.

With respect to Exchange and Rental and as part of our integration plan, Jeanette Marbert has been named to the newly created position of President and CEO of that segment. Jeanette joined the company in 1984 and has been our COO for the last 18 years.

Many of you had the opportunity to meet her at our last Investor Day. She has played an integral role in creating the diversified platform ILG has in place today and I am pleased that she is now guiding this segment, which contributes significantly to ILG's success.

I would also like to thank David Gilbert, the President of Interval International, who will be retiring at the end of this year. Dave came out of retirement to take a leadership role at Interval for 3 years while we were broadening the ILG platform.

With respect to Interval International, we continued to expand our network. In the quarter, Interval added a total of 28 resorts, virtually all new entrants located in Mexico, South America and Europe. In addition, we recently renewed our master affiliation agreement with a core vacation club, extending our long-term relationship with a great partner and one of the fastest-growing hotel management groups in the Asia Pacific region.

The multiyear contract extends the relationship first established in 2000 and comprises the existing 23 club properties as well as future resorts that become part of their club. Under the agreement, Interval is providing a comprehensive package of customized services, including points-based exchange.

I'll now turn the call over to Bill to take us through the financials. Bill?

Bill Harvey

Thank you, Craig. Good afternoon, everyone.

As Craig mentioned in his opening comments, results for the quarter were negatively impacted by the various hurricanes. In addition to Irma and Maria, which he discussed, in the third quarter, our Westin Los Cabos Resort sustained some damage due to Tropical Storm Lidia and operations of the Hyatt Residence Club San Antonio were negatively impacted by Hurricane Harvey. I'm pleased to report that, today, all of our owned properties and sales centers, with the exception of Puerto Rico and St. John, are open.

As a reminder, the Westin St. John, which has 252 units, the last 26 of which were completed in Q3, was in active sales. Our 81-unit Hyatt property in Puerto Rico did not have a sales gallery and was substantially sold out. The most significant impact from the storms in the quarter was a loss of potential revenue from reduced tour flow at the affected sales galleries.

While our Sheraton Orlando and Hyatt Bonita Springs centers were only shut down for a brief period, the Hyatt sales center in Key West was closed until late October. It reopened along with the three Hyatt Residence Club resorts in Key West in time for Fantasy Fest, a week-long event similar to Mardi Gras. As I mentioned, the Westin St. John sales center remains closed.

Resort operations were also impacted due to lower-than-expected occupancy. In the E&R segment, Interval International and, to a lesser extent, the proprietary clubs, were negatively affected by lower transaction volume resulting from the reduction in available inventory.

In the quarter, we also recorded inventory impairment charges and property and equipment write-offs relating to the Westin St. John, which were largely offset by a receivable for expected insurance proceeds. These amounts were included in G&A along with our contribution to the ILG Relief Fund, but are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

We anticipate a portion of the adverse operational impact from the storms will be mitigated through business interruption insurance. However, we cannot fully quantify the extent of such mitigation at this time. We expect to receive most of the insurance payments after 2017.

Let me now turn to the results for the quarter. Consolidated revenue was $446 million, up 7% over the prior year. Excluding cost reimbursements, consolidated revenue increased by $25 million to $355 million, primarily due to higher VO sales.

I want to remind you that 2016 was positively impacted by the nontaxable gain on the purchase recorded in that year in connection with the Vistana acquisition. This noncash gain was not subject to tax and caused our effective tax rate to decrease to 16% for the third quarter of 2016.

As a result, the reported year-over-year comparisons of nonoperating items do not reflect the relative performance. In an effort to aid comparability, I'll discuss selected information for the prior year quarter using a normalized effective tax rate of 35%.

Net income attributable to common stock holders was $29 million. Adjusted net income was $35 million and, excluding the estimated impact of the hurricanes, would have been $37 million compared to $49 million in 2016. Using a normalized tax rate for 2016, adjusted net income would have been $31 million, which translates to 19% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.28 and adjusted for the hurricanes would have been $0.30 compared to $0.39 in 2016. Using a normalized tax rate for 2016, adjusted diluted EPS would have been $0.24, which equates to a 25% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $7 million or 9% to $87 million. Excluding the impact of the hurricanes, we estimate adjusted EBITDA would have been $90 million, 13% higher than the prior year.

In terms of our segments, Vacation Ownership revenue, excluding cost reimbursements, increased $24 million or 12% primarily due to $22 million of higher sales of VO products. The growth was due to a 9% increase in tour flow driven by our recently opened sales centers in Maui and Los Cabos as well as a 3% increase in average transaction price primarily related to sales at the premium-priced Westin Nanea.

Vacation Ownership sales also benefited from the application of percentage of completion accounting upon the receipt of COs for the Westin St. John as well as higher GAAP reportability of sales compared to 2016.

Overall cost of sales, excluding cost reimbursements, was relatively consistent with the prior year. However, the results reflect the following items: A decrease in cost of VO sales driven by a favorable $9 million product cost true-up resulting from the completion of the first phase of Westin Nanea, under budget and ahead of schedule.

This line item also reflects a change in presentation in 2017 of certain HVO expenses from cost of VO sales to cost of rental and ancillary services as part of our continued integration of our VO businesses. The increase in cost of rental and ancillary services also reflects incremental expenses associated with the newly opened Westin Nanea and the Westin Los Cabos resorts and an increase in cost of consumer financing, primarily driven by a full quarter of interest expense pertaining to last year's securitization transaction.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment increased by $10 million or 30% to $43 million. This increase was driven by higher sales of Vacation Ownership products together with lower associated cost of sales.

Exchange and Rental segment revenue was $151 million, in line with 2016. Slight increases in club rental revenues, membership and ancillary were offset by modest decreases in rental management and other revenues.

Total Interval Network active members and average revenue per member at quarter-end were $1.8 million and $46.47, respectively, relatively consistent with the prior year.

Excluding cost reimbursements, E&R cost of sales increased $4 million or 10%, driven by an increase in rental and ancillary services, also largely due to incremental costs associated with Westin Nanea and Westin Los Cabos resorts. Consequently, adjusted EBITDA was $44 million, lower by $3 million or 6% in the quarter.

Turning now to our cash flow. During the quarter, we issued $325 million of asset-backed notes in a securitization which had an overall weighted average coupon of 2.43% and an advance rate of 97%.

We are very pleased with the terms of the transaction, which achieved the tightest weighted average spread in cost of funds post financial crisis for the timeshare ABS market and was priced days after Hurricane Irma impacted our operations.

$65 million of proceeds are being held in escrow to purchase additional Vacation Ownership loans, including the redemption of the outstanding balance on Vistana's 2011 securitization. The remainder was used to pay down a portion of the borrowings under our revolver, fund required reserves, pay transaction expenses and for general corporate purposes.

For the 9-month ended September 30, net cash provided by operating activities, which includes $179 million of inventory spend, was $158 million compared to $74 million last year.

The inventory spend was primarily associated with investments in ongoing development activities at the Westin Nanea, Sheraton Steamboat, Westin Desert Willow and the Hyatt Residence Club San Antonio. Excluding inventory spend, net cash provided by operating activities would have been $337 million.

Net cash used in investment activities was $79 million, reflecting capital expenditures related to investments in sales galleries and other resort operation assets as well as IT initiatives.

Free cash flow for the 9 months was $249 million compared to $345 million last year. This primarily reflects a full period of repayments related to the September 2016 securitization, a smaller 2017 securitization, higher inventory spend and capital expenditures, partly offset by higher cash provided by operating activities.

As of September 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents totaled $211 million. Our total gross debt, excluding securitizations, was $521 million.

In the first nine months of the year, we paid $56 million or $0.45 per share in dividend. As we announced today, the next dividend payment of $0.15 per share will be on December 19 to shareholders of record as of December 5.

During the nine months, we repurchased 1.1 million shares for $28 million, 950,000 of which occurred in the third quarter at an average share price of $26.19. Through September 30, we returned a total of $84 million to shareholders.

Turning now to our outlook. Prior to the hurricanes, we were on track to meet our goals for the year. However, given their impact on our Q3 results and our current estimates for the fourth quarter, we are revising our outlook for the year.

As a reminder, the hurricanes occurred in late August and September. Therefore, we estimate their impact will be more pronounced in Q4. At this time, we expect the effect on revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow for the full year to be approximately $20 million, $10 million and $8 million, respectively.

In summary, we now project revenue to be between $1.71 billion and $1.835 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $340 million and $350 million for the full year. We expect free cash flow to be between $102 million and $132 million.

Our revenue forecast includes an estimated negative impact of $15 million to consolidated timeshare sales, which we are now projecting to grow 8% to 10% for the full year. As a reminder, in 2016, pro forma year-on-year growth was 15%.

As you think of Q4, please note that the comparable quarter in 2016 included benefits of $46 million and $24 million to revenue and adjusted EBITDA, respectively, associated with percentage of completion accounting upon the receipt of COs for Nanea and Westin St. John.

And now, I'll hand the call back to Craig for some closing remarks.

Craig Nash

Thanks, Bill. As we reflect on the year and look beyond the hurricane impacts, we are excited about the impressive array of projects that have been delivered and those currently underway. I cannot be more proud of the team which successfully opened the Westin Los Cabos and the first phase of the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas within 15 days of each other earlier this year.

I am pleased to report that, in the third quarter, we received the TCO for the final phase of the 390-unit Westin Nanea. Therefore, that property will be fully operational by year-end. These world-class resorts located in 2 of the most sought-after beach destinations in the world are key additions to our portfolio.

In addition, it's important to note that the completion of these properties marks the turning point in the inventory sourcing model included in the strategic plan we laid out in May. This plan assumes additional Vacation Ownership units will be built on a capital-efficient, self-sourced, just-in-time basis. In addition, we are actively working with third parties to complement this plan by expanding our presence in existing markets and exciting new destinations.

Before I conclude, I would like to touch upon other high-end projects currently underway. This year, we are expanding our Westin Desert Willow Resort and the Hyatt Residence Club in San Antonio. The development team has also been busy with the early phases of the Westin Cancun and Sheraton Kauai conversions.

By year-end, we will complete the conversion at the ski in ski out Sheraton Steamboat, resulting in additional 112 units at that resort. Upon completion, these units will not only enhance the available inventory at the respective clubs, but they will also provide further accommodations to house incremental on-campus tours.

Beyond the portfolio enhancements and in keeping with our commitment to industry innovation, we continue to strengthen our product offering. Capitalizing on our experience with other point space programs, Sheraton Flex, Hyatt Residence Club portfolio and Westin Aventuras, we are preparing for the launch of Westin Flex.

This multisite home resort program is planned to include six world-class resorts, three in Hawaii, two in the California desert and one in Colorado, offering significant flexibility to our owners. In summary, it's an exciting time at ILG. We look forward to continuing to deliver memorable vacation experiences to owners, members and guests.

That's the end of my prepared remarks. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator instructions] And the first question comes from Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer.

Mark Zhang

Hi. Good afternoon, guys. This is Mark on for Ian. Thanks for taking my question. So, I just want to touch upon the general tour flow now in the properties and destinations that were impacted by the unpredictable weather.

And I was just wondering what the sentiment there right now is? And are there any, I guess, like external or infrastructure disruptions that are out of your control? Thank you.

Craig Nash

As it relates to St. John, the island is just getting its power back. So, there are no tours. The property is closed. There were no tours in -- we didn't have a sales center in Puerto Rico and, again, that property is closed.

As it relates to Key West, it opened several weeks after the storm and it's starting to build up its tour flow, but it's early days there. Bonita Springs is a similar case. They opened a lot sooner, but it's taking time to get tour flow there. In terms of Orlando, they were closed for a couple of days and tour flow is back to normal. Other than that, those are the ones that were impacted.

Mark Zhang

Okay. Great. That's very helpful. And, I guess, there's really no time lines for St. John and Puerto Rico, right, a wait and see until construction gets back up?

Craig Nash

That's correct.

Mark Zhang

Okay. Got it. Okay. Got it. And then, are there any, I guess, expectations for weather impact carrying over to 2018 expectations?

Craig Nash

We are in the assessment stage and we will provide that kind of guidance at our fourth quarter call.

Mark Zhang

Perfect. Thank you, guys very much.

Craig Nash

Thank you.

Thank you. And your next question comes from Patrick Scholes from SunTrust. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Patrick Scholes

Hi. Good evening.

Craig Nash

Hi Patrick.

Patrick Scholes

Any change, in light of hurricanes or just operations, to your long-term targets that you gave during Investor Day?

Craig Nash

As we stated, the -- we believe that these impacts are short-term and won't affect the targets that we brought -- provided for 2020.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. Very good. Second question. On the $10 million adjusted EBITDA hit from the hurricanes, how should we think about that being broken out into your two main operating segments?

Craig Nash

Again, most of the flow-through is clearly in the resort side. There is some impact -- we haven't really broke that out -- on the exchange fees, but I would say majority of it is in sales and some operations from those properties affected.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. And then, last question. It looks like you stepped up the repurchases a little bit from last quarter. How much of that was -- I think, in the past, you talked about covering option dilution and the other half of that being opportunistic. How did that break out for you with the purchases?

Craig Nash

Clearly, our policy is to buy back shares to cover the dilution and that was our first goal. Anything after that, clearly, is opportunistic. But if you take a look at -- you add the cash from the dividend we declared today and the free cash flow guidance, we will have returned through dividends and stock buybacks in 2017 virtually all of our free cash flow.

Bill Harvey

Patrick, also the amounts repurchased in the quarter are expected to offset the expected dilution for the year.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. Thank you. That does it for me.

Craig Nash

Thanks Patrick.

Chris Agnew

Thanks very much. Good afternoon.

Craig Nash

Good evening.

Chris Agnew

Good evening. The first question, just to be clear on the inventory sourcing model. You are planning on spending on inventory as you sell off inventory and so it's not a use of cash? And then, the timing of that, is that -- has that already started? Or is that something that you will be starting on that self-sourcing model next year?

Craig Nash

So, the self-sourcing is the inventory that we have on our balance sheet and the projects in construction today. So, what we had said on -- repeatedly was that Nanea and Cabo and parts of St. John were front-loaded in terms of the inventory spend.

All of our other properties that are in the plan today are ones in which the inventory will be converted as hotel floors or will be additional units and properties where we have infrastructure and other units.

So, it's going to be based -- putting them into the trust, the various trusts that we have for the different brands. It will be based on our expected velocity of sales. That's why we say it's just-in-time as opposed to building way ahead like we did with Nanea.

Chris Agnew

Got it. Got it. And you -- and that's so -- and you're now on that path where that's starting next year?

Craig Nash

Yes.

Chris Agnew

Okay. With a strong tour growth -- tour flow growth, particularly in Nanea and Los Cabos, and I think you said 3/4 of the new growth is new buyers, where are you sourcing that tour flow growth from, given that they're locations, destinations that people are traveling to?

Craig Nash

These are being sourced from the same sources and channels that we have used historically. We have contracts with hotels that are nearby most of our properties and we have our on-campus marketing, which is about 65% of tours. We continue to look for, obviously, more channels on our affiliate program, particularly in markets like Orlando, but it's the same channels and, clearly, we look to complement them.

Chris Agnew

So, the on-campus marketing, these are people who'd be staying there as a rental? Is that what...

Craig Nash

As a rental, as an exchanger, as an owner.

Chris Agnew

Got it. Got it. And then, Exchange and Rental, given that now you're driving contract sales growth, does the Exchange business -- should we start to see growth in Exchange members?

Craig Nash

That's really a function of the entire market where developers sell a higher percentage to new buyers. We're not really seeing that much of that in the aggregate. So that business continues to have challenges, but we work real hard to keep it relatively consistent year in and year out.

Chris Agnew

Got it. That's it for. Thank you.

Craig Nash

Thank you very much.

Brian Dobson

Hey. So, as you're thinking about positive trends in GDP and consumer confidence and the overall health of the U.S. consumer, I guess, how are you feeling about the continued ramp-up of your recently opened sales centers through 2018 and your ability to maintain contract sales growth through next year?

Craig Nash

So obviously we have all of the components in place. We have been tracking. As you can see with the numbers that we reported today and if you take out the hurricane impact, we were tracking right at that target.

So, as we build our plan for 2018 and talk about that in February, we'll give you much more color around that, but we think we have -- aside from the hurricane impact, which we have to define, we have all of the distribution channels and products to be able to drive growth over the next several years, absolutely.

Brian Dobson

Got it. Excellent. Can you also touch briefly upon how you're thinking about capital return in '18 and '19?

Craig Nash

So, as you can see, what we did this year is we had a substantial investment in our platform. We -- again, we will be, by year-end with this dividend, returning 100% or close to 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks.

And we'll continue to look at how we invest our capital in growing the business, whether that's organically or through acquisitions as well as looking beyond what we've done this year in returns as we lap any kind of restrictions we have in May and look to greater cash flow in the future based on the just-in-time inventory platform.

Brian Dobson

Great. Thanks a lot.

Craig Nash

Thank you.

Craig Nash

Thanks, operator. I want to thank you all for your questions and participation on today's call. We appreciate your continued interest in ILG. Operator, please conclude the call.

