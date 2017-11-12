Cogentix Medical's (CGNT) CEO Darin Hammers on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cogentix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Doug Sherk - Founder and CEO, EVC Group Inc

Brett Reynolds - CFO

Darin Hammers - President and CEO

Analysts

Dave Turkaly - JMP Securities

David Solomon - Roth Capital

Operator

Doug Sherk

Thank you, Norma, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Cogentix Medical's conference call to review financial results for the third quarter of 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017. The news release announcing the results crossed the wire shortly after the market close today and is currently available on the Cogentix Medical website. We have arranged for a taped replay of this call, which can be accessed by phone. This call is also being streamed live on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.cogentixmedical.com and will be archived there.

Before we get started, we'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, management will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties are more fully discussed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and other periodic filings with the SEC. Further, such statements are made only as of today, November 7, 2017, and the company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these projections and forward-looking statements to reflect future events or actual outcomes.

And with that, now let me turn the call over to Darin Hammers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogentix Medical.

Darin Hammers

Thank you, Doug. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on our call today. With me on the call is Brett Reynolds, our Chief Financial Officer.

The third quarter results we reported today demonstrate the continued execution of our business strategy, while at the same time, highlighting the variability in the timing of revenue related to our urology endoscopes, a capital purchase at most practices and hospitals.

Revenue from Urology products grew by 4% in the third quarter, which is below the growth rate we experienced in the first half of the year. We estimate our revenue was negatively impacted by approximately $250,000 or 2% of revenue in the third quarter as a result of practice closures due to hurricanes in Texas and the Southeast.

And even with the variability in capital orders and the impact of the hurricanes, we did achieve the second-highest revenue quarter in the history of the company, only slightly behind the record quarter that we reported in Q2 of this year.

These results, along with a strong October revenue results, reinforce our expectation that our overall Urology growth rate in the second half of 2017 will be comparable to the double-digit growth rate we reported in the first 6 months of this year. Brett will discuss the financial results in more detail in a few minutes, and I will focus my remarks today on the significant progress we have made that makes Cogentix a more valuable partner to our urology customers and a more valuable company for our shareholders.

Our Board of Directors and management team continue to believe that a rigorous but thoughtful approach to business development activities will result in transformational levels of growth for Cogentix Medical. We have demonstrated our conviction in this belief by executing 3 business development transactions in the third quarter, which have already been integrated into our operations.

The first business development transaction we announced in July was the acquisition of Genesis Medical. Genesis was our exclusive PrimeSight Urology partner in the U.K. since 2013 and demonstrated an exceptional ability to sell our products with deep relationships in the British urology market. Genesis had also marketed and sold a variety of other products to urologists. All told, Genesis was already at a profitable business with $3 million in annual revenue.

Our rationale in acquiring this business was simple: add revenue and sales expertise. We closed this transaction on July 26, 2017, and Genesis added approximately $300,000 of incremental revenue to our third quarter results.

We continue to expect that the Genesis business will add an incremental $800,000 of revenue to our second half 2017 results as we enter the seasonally high fourth quarter selling period. As I've stated previously, in 2018, we anticipate the Genesis business will add $2 million of incremental revenue as we further leverage our Urology solutions through our expanded U.K.-based sales team.

Our second business development transaction is a licensing agreement that will allow us to launch an Endo-Urology product line in the U.S. This product line is focused on the minimally invasive treatment of kidney stones. We began training our sales organization on the Endo-Urology product line in October. And just this week, we have our entire sales team together to train on this product line.

Our team has already started discussing these products with their physician customers, and the initial response has been very positive. As we talked about on our last call, we have high expectations for this product launch and anticipate approximately $2.5 million of incremental revenue in 2018 will be generated from the new Endo-Urology products.

So let me now touch on our third business development transaction that we announced in September, a relatively modest $2 million investment in Vensica Medical, which we are very excited about and believe could lead to a revolutionary new important treatment for overactive bladder. Vensica is developing VensiCare, a novel, ultrasound-based, needle-free drug delivery system seeking an initial indication for the delivery of botulinum toxin commonly referred to under the brand name Botox to treat overactive bladder, or OAB.

We are excited for the opportunity to make this investment for many reasons. The reality of the OAB market is that the vast majority of OAB patients fail drug therapy within 1 year, which equates to about 9 million people in the U.S. alone. As most of you know, only a small portion of those that fail drug therapy seek out other treatment options. Botulinum toxin has shown promise to help third-line patients, but current delivery methods are time consuming and uncomfortable with approximately 20 injections needed to the bladder wall every 6 months.

VensiCare is an innovative device that has the potential to be a better delivery method than injections as we believe it will have the potential to offer a faster, easier office-based Botox procedure with less discomfort and more consistent delivery across the bladder. Further, this exciting technology has the potential to deliver other drugs in addition to botulinum toxin, including drugs for bladder cancer

Our $2 million investment in Vensica allows us to own 20% of the company. And while we have call options to acquire all the shares of the company, Vensica remains an independent entity. Vensica will be funding the development costs of VensiCare as well as completing future first in-human study.

This investment structure is great for Cogentix as it allows us to oversee the development of the high-potential VensiCare device for modest initial investment, while at the same time, giving Cogentix the option to acquire all of Vensica at a fixed price if significant value-creating milestones are achieved.

Our excitement about this investment is further heightened when you consider how the market is reacting to Uro/Gyn , a preclinical company that is developing a gel that would also facilitate the delivery of Botox to the bladder wall. We believe that the use of ultrasound for the delivery of botulinum toxin may add -- may offer some unique advantages, and we are looking forward to Vensica's progression.

So together, the 3 business development transactions we've executed demonstrate Cogentix Medical's commitment to prudent investment, successful integration and timely new product introductions and development. These transactions add both near-term and longer-term potential returns that are commensurate with the size, timing and risks associated with Cogentix Medical's investment.

Turning now to our existing product lines. Urgent PC, our PTNS solution for overactive bladder was a product highlight for the quarter as this product line achieved year-over-year revenue growth for the first time since last year. You may recall that we had a large competitor into the PTNS market in early 2016. While we have achieved unit sales growth every quarter since the launch of the competitive product, we have experienced some decreases in average sales prices. The good news is that for the last 3 quarters, our ASPs have been stable.

Our focus on defending our customer base and winning new customers has been successful. We have also been successful in reengaging accounts that have tried the competitive product. In fact, of the accounts that have moved to the competitive product over the last 16 months, we have already won back more than 25% of them. This was accomplished by our sales team reinforcing the messaging of Urgent PC. We have proven data. We have proven outcomes, and we have proven support. An example of the success that we are having is a midsize urology practice in South Florida.

This account, consisting of 5 urologists and 1 physician assistant, converted away from us in 2016 due to the long-term relationship they had with a competitive rep. Since that time, the staff has been unhappy with what they described as much less user-friendly device. After hearing the feedback from both the staff as well as patients, the practice made the decision to return to using Urgent PC.

The annual upside in this account will be over $45,000, and we expect to continue to see more former customers moving back to us in the near future. Our strategy for our Urgent PC business remains to focus on expanding into new urology and gynecology accounts while driving utilization of the therapy with existing customers.

We also recently implemented a tool that we call OAB Navigator. OAB Navigator tracks and guides a patient's progress through the OAB treatment pathway. We are seeing meaningful results from this initiative and remain confident that we will successfully expand the market through our execution. As I've stated previously, our execution is to get back to the growth rates for Urgent PC that we were seeing prior to the competitive launch.

Our other primary product -- urology product is PrimeSight, which represented 36% of the Urology revenue in the third quarter. Growth for PrimeSight was near 50% in the first half of this year. While in the third quarter, revenue was essentially flat with the year ago. Variability such as this is the nature of selling capital equipment, and we had several large capital orders shipped out of the third quarter that we expect to ship in the fourth quarter.

On a year-to-date basis, our PrimeSight urology revenue is up 26% over the same period of the year ago. And additionally, we expect a very strong fourth quarter for this product line. PrimeSight offers our physician customers greater patient throughput and offers productivity by reducing the typical 45-minute endoscopic processing time to less than 10 minutes.

Our proprietary PrimeSight technology is also clinically proven to reduce the risk of cross-contamination associated with the reuse or reprocessing of difficult-to-clean conventional endoscopes. PrimeSight effectively addresses this issue with 0 cases of cross-contamination across the nearly 6 million procedures that have been performed with this technology.

Our organic and nonorganic growth execution is now bolstered by our recently expanded sales organization. As we announced on our last call, we are increasing our U.S. urology sales force by 5 sales reps in the second half of 2017.

As of this call, we have filled 3 of the expansion territories and are actively recruiting for the remaining 2 areas. Also in the third quarter, we added 5 sales reps to our international team with our acquisition of Genesis Medical. Our focus continues to be on driving increased sales productivity based on adding new products to this sales basket and gaining deeper penetration with each one of our customer accounts.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Brett for a review of our third quarter financial results.

Brett Reynolds

Thank you, Darin, and good afternoon, everyone.

Revenue for the third quarter totaled $13.8 million, up from $13.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue in the recently completed quarter was the second-highest quarterly revenue in the company's history.

We achieved this result despite the impact in revenue from hurricanes in the Southern U.S. during the third quarter and the variability in the timing of capital orders that Darin just discussed. Revenue from our Urology products in the third quarter totaled $11.9 million, up 4% over Q3 last year.

From a product line perspective, Urgent PC revenue in the third quarter was $5.4 million, an increase of nearly $200,000 over the same quarter a year ago. Overall, Urgent PC unit growth in the quarter of 4% was partially offset by a 2% decrease in average selling prices when compared to the year-ago quarter.

We sold slightly more than 6,300 Lead Set box in the U.S. during the third quarter, and utilization per active customer was 6.4 boxes, up from 6.1 boxes per active customer in the year-ago period.

Further, our largest customers also increased their utilization of Urgent PC with our top 50 accounts in the third quarter, purchasing on average 35.5 boxes, the highest utilization ever and up from 31.5 boxes a year ago. These metrics demonstrate that we continue to experience growth within our existing customer base.

Revenue from our PrimeSight Urology product line in the third quarter was $4.3 million, essentially flat with the year-ago quarter. Darin has discussed the quarterly variability inherent in our PrimeSight capital equipment sales.

Revenue from Macroplastique and other urology products in the quarter totaled $2.3 million, an increase of approximately $400,000 compared to the prior-year period. This increase is due to quarter-over-quarter growth of Macroplastique as well as revenue from the non-PrimeSight products sold by Genesis, which we acquired in late July of this year.

Our overall gross margin in the third quarter was 68.3%, up 90 basis points compared to the 67.4% gross margin in the year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin is due to product mix. Revenue from our higher-margin Urgent PC and Macroplastique products were a higher proportion of total sales in the current quarter than the prior quarter.

Operating expenses for the third quarter totaled $9.6 million, up approximately $1 million compared to the year-ago quarter. As we communicated on our last call and earlier this year, we have planned investments in the business that are now being incurred.

The increase in operating expenses is attributable to approximately $300,000 of business development-related expense in the current quarter, an increase in sales and marketing expense of $400,000 due to the increase in the number of sales reps for our Urology business as well as activities to support the launch of our Endo-Urology product line, higher noncash stock-based comp and the inclusion of the operating cost of Genesis since the acquisition in July.

Operating loss for the third quarter was $200,000 compared to an operating profit of $500,000 in the year-ago quarter. Cash operating profit, which is GAAP operating profit, excluding noncash expenses, was $1 million this quarter compared to a cash operating profit of $1.4 million a year ago. Earnings per share was breakeven in both the current quarter and the year-ago quarter.

Turning now to the balance sheet. We ended the third quarter with $26.8 million of cash and investments, very similar to the $26.9 million we had at the end of the second quarter. The company had no borrowings under our line of credit.

I'd now like to turn the call back to Darin. Darin?

Darin Hammers

Thanks, Brett.

Once again, we are confident that our momentum is continuing, and we will achieve a double-digit Urology revenue growth rate in the fourth quarter as well as the second half of 2017. We have already achieved the 2 of the 3 business development transactions we committed to for 2017, but the strength of our sales organization and balance sheet is allowing us to pursue additional near-term business development transactions that will further increase the value of Cogentix.

We fully expect to close 2017 in a strong fashion and look forward to a strong 2018. Our recently completed business development transaction should add 10 points of Urology revenue growth in 2018, which, when combined with our organic growth rate, should allow us to have approximately 20% Urology revenue growth next year.

Our Board continues to explore strategic alternatives to our non-core Airway Management and Industrial product lines. These products are well regarded in the marketplace, but our focus on Urology does not allow us to spend the time or resources needed to fully capture the value of these products.

Operator, with that, please open the lines for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Dave Turkaly of JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Dave Turkaly

Congrats on the Urgent PC, the number this quarter. I guess you mentioned the utilization, 6.4 boxes. And I guess as we're looking at that business and as that increases, where do we think that's heading specifically as we look to next year? Could that -- where could that settle in?

Darin Hammers

Yes. I think on the last couple of calls, we knew the disruption of a competitive launch caused that short-term disruption. And the expectation is we get back to the growth rates that we saw prior to them launching, and that's fully our expectation as we move forward.

And I said on a couple of other calls, Dave, before, the size of this market potential was so big. I get less concerned about competitive products. It's more about the apathy with the patients and the physicians. So a lot of our strategy is to continue to execute in the GYN marketplace and drive patients into these physicians so that they seek treatment for third-line therapies.

Dave Turkaly

And if we look back, obviously, over to PrimeSight, I think we all understand what capital sales, that cycle can look like. Is there any way to quantify the move from 3Q to 4Q? And did I hear you correctly? Do you think everything was just a timing issue and that you will recapture it all in 4Q?

Darin Hammers

Yes. So it's interesting. We don't give guidance, as you know. But last call, we articulated that we expected the back half of 2017 to mirror closely the first half. And part of that is know capital budgeting cycles are really fourth quarter heavy. A lot of these hospitals budget for October, November, December, and we expect that.

So when we mentioned that some of these orders that we thought would happen in the third quarter move to the fourth quarter, sure, we fully expect it will get them there. But we weren't surprised. And that's why when we did allude the guidance, we made it in the back half versus a quarterly expectation.

Dave Turkaly

And last, I mean, I know you had a lot biz dev opportunities or at least you announced several new one, and you kind of recapped them nicely for us on the call here, but -- the 3 that you had kind of completed so far. What does the pipeline look like? And given what you kind of have on your balance sheet, do you think we should expect more this year, maybe even early 2018?

Darin Hammers

Sure. We're active and have been active for the better part of the last 16, 17 months. We have others in the pipeline. But as we said in the past, business development is fickle. We would like to able to announce a closing one more before the end of the year, but we certainly don't control that. The activity is remaining on driving incremental revenue for the back half of this year and into 2018. So as we look, it would be something that brings revenue with it.

And our next question comes from David Solomon of Roth Capital. Your line is open.

David Solomon

Congrats on the Urgent PC. I was curious about the storms in the Southeast and Texas and how they influenced PrimeSight. Do you think they influenced Urgent PC and maybe Macroplastique as well? And it could potentially -- you could have done a higher number. Or do you feel like it was really focused on the PrimeSight?

Darin Hammers

No. It was a combination of both. It's a great question. We were hesitant to talk about it just because everybody had the same impact for the hurricanes. But when we looked at it and dived into the business, you -- we totally saw that when these practices closed, these patients can't seek treatment. So it gets pushed out, and it's across all product lines. And I would say Urgent PC is equally as impacted as the PrimeSight.

David Solomon

The other question I was curious about, assuming the botulinum asset that you guys are investing in, if that comes to fruition, that would be around 2019. Correct?

Darin Hammers

It would be closer to 2021, 2022 before the U.S. approval; 2019, 2020 for OUS. But there's a lot of heavy lifting to be done, but we're excited about the potential that, that product offers.

David Solomon

I was curious. I guess it's irrelevant right now, but do you expect it to compete with Urgent PC in the third line? Or do you feel like the sales force will be able to position them separately?

Darin Hammers

I think it's absolutely will be separately. If you look at how it is now, there's really an algorithm for care for a lot of these physicians, then they move from least invasive to more invasive. And if you look at the third-line therapies now, PTNS is the least invasive, and then you follow with Botox. And then ultimately, InterStim would be the last resort. So yes, I think the size of the market, the patient population and how they break out lends itself to that there will always be a place for PTNS in the market.

David Solomon

I have one more question regarding this most recent investment. Can we get a little bit more color on the other assets that are in development for that company?

Darin Hammers

I'm not sure I'm following you.

David Solomon

Well, there were some cancer assets.

Darin Hammers

So it's not necessarily cancer asset. It -- what it does is the technology using ultrasound to deliver drugs to the bladder wall opens beyond just potentially botulinum toxin. It could be a cancer drug. It could be any number of other drugs. The first indication they're seeking is really just around the OAB.

Thank you. I'd like to turn the call back over to Darin Hammers for final remarks.

Darin Hammers

Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for participating today. We appreciate your interest, and we look forward to updating you on our progress in the near future.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. You may disconnect. Have a wonderful day.

