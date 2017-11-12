NTN Buzztime's (NTN) CEO Ram Krishnan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NTN)

Ram Krishnan

Thank you, Kirsten, and thank you all for joining us today. For the 2017 third quarter, we again expanded gross margin, reaching 70% and posted our sixth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. During the quarter, we continued to adjust to the needs of various market segments and invest prudently in enhancing our product platform.

We are still in a transformational stage, and our investments take time and patience to get to the growth stage. Meanwhile, we'll continue to operate the business in a financially responsible manner.

Let's jump right into the details. Regarding order and payment. First, we are working closely with our strategic partner, Buffalo Wild Wings, to roll out our order and pay tablet with EMV chip technology for credit cards and NFC capabilities that will enable Apple, Android and Samsung Pay.

We are completing contract negotiations with B-Dubs and building towards a longer-term contract. The partnership has been great, and we are working more closely than ever with their franchise community.

In Q2, we received a payment from B-Dubs for their first tablets and for the integration work. We are in the testing phase of much of the integration work and in B-Dubs lab environments, ensuring we have a quality rollout.

As you may be aware, B-Dubs made several IT and system changes in parallel. And therefore, we are not deploying on the same systems that we ran our pilot program on last summer. So, testing is very important to both of us.

We are on track to roll out our first sites in the first quarter next year. After initial set of locations is running smoothly, we anticipate rolling out the rest of the system in 2018.

While we've adjusted our timelines to accommodate the B-Dubs' internal system changes, we are still bullish about how this will impact Buzztime after we have our platform rollout systemwide.

Shifting to our product platform. We continue to make other enhancements and improvements to our platform. We were one of the first to introduce consumer-facing EMV technology to the market. Now our latest tablet has NFC capabilities that will enable consumers to use Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay and other emerging payment brands.

We have been showing this newest tablet unit at trade shows and to the market in general. We're excited about our progress with this platform and plan to launch this tablet at Buffalo Wild Wings.

We are proud that each iteration of hardware has seen market improvements in functionality and quality, and that's critical to better product experiences and effective use of capital. Our platform is truly one-of-a-kind, consisting of our custom Android tablet with integrated payment capabilities in a handheld mobile design with integrated TV display.

We have had to do a lot of work to build a scalable quality platform. It turns out there are businesses in other industries with similar challenges. And a few of them have come to us recently to discuss leveraging our platform to deliver their solutions. These opportunities, which are in the early stages, are something we're exploring.

Further, we've had discussions about market opportunities that our products have historically just been too expensive to serve. Therefore, as part of our development efforts, we focus on the continuous pursuit of high-quality product with lower cost to enable new product configuration options.

As an example, we currently sell tablets in bundles of 10. We think selling them in smaller bundles may help us be more attractive to certain markets. So that's something we're exploring.

On to partnerships. Last quarter, we announced the strategic licensing agreement with Scientific Games, a leading player in the casino industry. We have made steady progress in the partnership. We completed integration of software and sales training and we rolled the product out to their sales team in the quarter.

The new game was featured at the recent G2E conference in Las Vegas. And I just came from a tribal casino conference at which I was a co-presenter with the SG team. I'm excited for a number of possibilities that exist between our companies and about the value we can bring to that market.

We've talked in the past about our partnership with Heartland and our strategic goals of providing pay-at-the-table solutions to the independent bar and restaurant market. We've sold and installed a number of locations in the first half of the year. We continue to make steady progress here, and we'll continue to expand our reach through this channel at their dealer conference at the end of fourth quarter.

Finally, we also plan -- began a partnership with theCHIVE in the quarter. theCHIVE is a multimedia and e-commerce platform with a number of heavily trafficked sites. Together, we now have one of the largest in-venue networks of digital out-of-home screens for advertisers.

This is a sales partnership with the ability to share content. We're excited to partner with a media company that has a strong track record for matching advertisers with high-quality content placed in front of targeted audiences.

Now on to our financial results. I'll turn the call over to our CFO, Allen Wolff. Allen, please go ahead.

Allen Wolff

Thank you, Ram. For the third quarter of 2017, revenue was $5.2 million compared to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2016 and $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. Revenue decreased due to lower subscription revenue as a result of lower site count and lower sales-type lease and other revenues.

Although we continue to add sites on the BEOND tablet platform, due to attrition this quarter, site count declined to 2,734 total sites compared to 2,768 sites at the end of last quarter.

Third quarter direct costs were $1.5 million, decreasing from $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2016 due to lower depreciation expense for capitalized site equipment and software development as well as a decrease in equipment expense due to lower sales-type lease revenue. Both of these reductions were slightly offset by a nominal increase in freight expense.

We are pleased the results reflect a gross margin of 70%, up from 68% in the prior year quarter. We are further pleased with the improvements in our hardware supply chain and production and the results we are seeing with product stability in the field.

SG&A expenses were $3.6 million, down from $4 million in the prior year period. We continue to manage the expense side of the business for profitability as we plan for growth.

For the third quarter, net loss was $184,000 or $0.07 per share, which is a 68% improvement from the $573,000 loss in the third quarter of 2016 or $0.31 per share. We are proud to report positive EBITDA of $517,000 for the quarter, flat with prior quarter and an 80% improvement from an EBITDA of $288,000 in the prior year quarter. Our consistent execution has delivered positive EBITDA results for 6 consecutive quarters.

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.5 million at September 30 compared with $5.7 million at year-end 2016. Year-to-date cash flow from operations was positive $1.1 million, a substantial improvement from the negative $28,000 in the same period of 2016.

Year-to-date total change in cash was negative $1.3 million compared to negative cash flow of $250,000 in the prior year period, primarily as a result of payments on outstanding debt of $2.9 million.

Our inventory levels increased to $4.7 million, consistent with our communication of preparing for the B-Dubs rollout. We will continue to see higher levels of inventory through 2017 and 2018 as we support the rollout of order and pay tablets to Buffalo Wild Wings.

As of September 30, working capital was negative $192,000, primarily due to an increase in the current portion of long-term debt and deferred revenue.

On the banking side, our current primary credit facility matures in mid-January. We have complied with all of our financial covenants related to this facility this year and are currently in discussions with East West Bank regarding a longer-term credit facility to support our growth.

I will now turn the call back over to Ram for his closing remarks.

Ram Krishnan

Thanks, Allen. I'd like to reflect on the past couple of years. We have done a tremendous amount of work, transitioning the company from a one-dimensional entertainment business to a multidimensional platform company. We've added new capabilities with point-of-sale integration and payment.

We've built entertainment content that can be licensed and repurposed. We've improved the cost and quality of our Harbor platform, and it's becoming an asset to our business. Each of these parts are coming together. And as they do, we expect this will enable us to start building new offerings, create new configurations and tackle new markets.

We haven't seen the impact on revenue yet, but we are building a platform that we think puts our company in a great place for future years of growth.

Operator, I'll now open up the line for questions.

William Gibson

Hi Ram. You threw out a line about being approached by other people that have similar issues, I assume could use your technology. What kind of areas are these? Is that restaurant related? Or is that in something totally different?

Ram Krishnan

Yes, it's a great question. The interesting thing for us is in the marketplace, there are a lot of B2B solution providers who are looking to deliver on their core software to their customers on a 7-inch tablet with a ruggedized case with payment capabilities across multiple market segments.

And what we're finding is, for the same reasons we've built technology, there isn't anything readily available on the shelf that's mobile, that's handheld, that's ruggedized with an integrated payment system and runs on an Android tablet platform.

The work we've gone through over the last several years to really build that as a strength is something a lot of others are looking for. Certainly, on the payment side, there are several payment companies that use card -- that have offer payment services that need ways to put that in the hands of their consumers. So that spans multiple industries, Bill, not just the restaurant industry.

William Gibson

Okay. And then Heartland. I guess, when is that conference? You said late in the fourth quarter?

Ram Krishnan

Yes. They're having their dealer conference at the end of this fourth -- since we're in the fourth quarter, at the end of this quarter, which we'll be at. We're one of the few partners that will be there. And that's kind of where we'll get to re-highlight what we've done during the course of the year and all the dealers will be gathered. And we expect it to be a pretty good show for us.

William Gibson

Good. And is there a reason to expect that to pick up next year or even with the B-Dubs rollout?

Ram Krishnan

Yes. I think for us, we have a lot on our plate next year. I certainly know that we'll be spending -- a lot of our focus will be on deploying this B-Dubs rollout during the course of the year. We certainly need to have the next few swim lanes running. This is going to be one of them. We're excited to launch it at this show, and I'll update you on how that goes in the first quarter.

William Gibson

Good. And then my last question, and Allen, you addressed it, that you're in discussions with East West. Would you care to put a confidence level on that happening? And do you have a backup plan B if it doesn't?

Allen Wolff

Yes. So, I think that like we've made significant progress in the business. We've delivered consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA. We have a great relationship with the bank. We've met all the covenants year-to-date. I'm highly confident we will be releasing a long-term solution shortly with East West Bank as our primary lender going forward.

William Gibson

Thank you.

