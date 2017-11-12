Current Breakdown Of The ROTY Model Account

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

Every so often I like to break down our current holdings in the ROTY (Runners of the Year) 10 stock model account. It serves as a useful exercise for me, to reweigh my convictions and examine which ideas are working as well as those that are not. Sometimes patience is needed and at others it´s time to let go. It offers me an opportunity to hear from readers and others implementing the ROTY strategy to get some useful feedback as well.

For those new to the series, our model account utilizes a full-position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Typically I publish one to three editions of ROTY each week and readers are encouraged to pay close attention. Any position can be sold at any moment for a variety of reasons, such as material changes to thesis, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.

Figure 1: Current ROTY Model Account Snapshot

We will start with our biggest losers and work our way down. For each stock I will try to supply the investing thesis in one sentence, no matter how imperfect it may be.

Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

TCON data by YCharts

One Sentence Thesis: This busted IPO has a very low valuation with several catalysts coming in the next few quarters, including key data readouts in renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular cancer where results in prior studies showed significant improvements over prior approved treatments.

Most Recent Write-Up: Tracon Pharmaceuticals: Several Ways For Investors to Win

Key Risks: One key risk to thesis is dilution in the near term, while disappointing results in key readouts would also lead to further downside. Delays in the pivotal TAPPAS study would add to pessimism and even mediocre results would mean the small company remains priced cheaply for a reason. Wet AMD just got pushed back to 2018, so a lack of very near term catalysts could result in move lower.

Current Thoughts: Top-line PFS data in RCC was pushed out until the first quarter of 2018 (prior guidance was for the second half of 2017). I take this to mean that patients are taking longer to progress as management stated at least 80 events need to be confirmed by the independent central review committee. On the other hand, the stock is not currently cooperating and continued weakness could cause me to reconsider.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

AVEO data by YCharts

One Sentence Thesis: The stock could run up significantly into the TIVO-3 readout in the first quarter of 2018 and lead asset tivozanib could get approved as a first and third line treatment for renal cell carcinoma after already crossing goal line in the European Union.

Most Recent Write-Up: AVEO Pharmaceuticals: Buy the Dip

Key Risks: The RCC market is very crowded with novel agents such as cabozantinib stealing market share from oral TKIs. Dilution in the medium term is possible, as is disappointing data from the TIVO-3 study. Regulatory risk is also a concern, as results need to be sufficiently strong to convince agencies the drug is approvable.



Current Thoughts: The $3 level appears to be an area of support- as long as the stock holds its own or shows strength I´m happy to hold a partial position through results for the TIVO-3 study.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

TRIL data by YCharts

One Sentence Thesis: CD47 continues to be an attractive oncology target confirmed by recent deal activity in the space, ASH abstracts confirm responses in patients, recent dose-limiting toxicities appear manageable and continued data updates should drive upside in the near to medium term.

Most Recent Write-Up: Trillium Therapeutics: The Story Keeps Getting Better

Key Risks: In the absence of a partnership dilution in the second half of next year is likely, and toxicity concerns continue including severe adverse events and setbacks in ongoing studies.

Current Thoughts: Some readers enjoyed a 50% run up on this one as a Contender and it was recently added to the ROTY model account. Despite the run-up, the stock remains undervalued and I see continued upside in the next year due to scarcity of value and readouts.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

GLYC data by YCharts

One Sentence Thesis: GMI-1271 has convincing data in AML, appears undervalued considering the $1.5 billion price tag Jazz Pharmaceuticals paid for Celator and the stock should continue to do well with updated results as well as new data in multiple myeloma.

Most Recent Write-Up: GlycoMimetics: ASH Updates

Key Risks: Data in multiple myeloma could be disappointing, other studies could have setbacks, and in the absence of acquisition shareholders could get diluted again or have to wait considerably longer for value to be created.

Current Thoughts: I continue to think of this one as a core holding for ROTY which is significantly derisked with several ways for shareholders to win.

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

CDTX data by YCharts

One Sentence Thesis: August in vivo data was very encouraging for lead candidate CD101 (possible best in class echinocandin), while institutional participation in the recent financing bodes well for top-line data for the STRIVE trial coming in the first quarter of 2018.

Most Recent Write-Up: Cidara Therapeutics: Buy the Secondary

Key Risks: The main risk at this point is disappointing data for the STRIVE study, with the company´s cash position acting as the only cushion (binary situation).



Current Thoughts: The share price still appears quite depressed due to the topical formulation of CD101 flunking a study earlier this year. The stock is showing strength and I would look to hold a partial position through results.

Infinity Pharma (INFI)

INFI data by YCharts

One Sentence Thesis: Selective PI3K-gamma inhibitor IPI-549 could play a key role in overcoming resistance to checkpoint blockade, recently presented monotherapy data showed a strong safety profile, and holding the stock is a binary bet on the drug showing promise in combination with Opdivo in 2018.



Most Recent Write-Up: Infinity Pharmaceuticals: When Safety is a Win

Key Risks: Low response rates in the monotherapy results could result in near term downside, dilution in the near to medium term is possible and if IPI-549 doesn´t show encouraging results in the combination study the stock could be a zero. There are so many trials being run by companies exploring PD-1 combinations that competition in the space must be considered.



Current Thoughts: In the near to medium term it is possible Bristol-Myers Squibb inks a deal if they like what they see. 2018 should be filled with data readouts but I want to see a stable stock price and other positive developments to be able to hang on this one.

Sunesis Pharma (SNSS)

SNSS data by YCharts

One Sentence Thesis: A significant unmet need exists for patients who have become resistance to approved BTK inhibitor ibrutinib (2018 sales to exceed $1.2 billion) and the stock should see a decent run up into results for SNS-062 in the second quarter of 2018.



Most Recent Write-Up: Sunesis Pharmaceuticals: Overhang Cleared For This Oncology Turn Around Story

Key Risks: Further dilution via warrants being exercised, setbacks in trial enrollment, smaller than anticipated market opportunity, delayed data, and competition in the space from other BTK inhibitors are also potential risks here. If data is disappointing, the only downside cushion might be its cash position. Keep in mind that the position below, Arqule, also has a non-covalent BTK inhibitor in an early-stage study.



Current Thoughts: The stock has been acting well after the offering and my intention is to hold a partial position through results in the second quarter of 2018.

Arqule (ARQL)

ARQL data by YCharts

One Sentence Thesis: Dilutive financings or prior failures should not overshadow the current opportunity here, as we are likely to profit throughout 2018 as rare disease program ARQ 092 progresses into late-stage studies and results come for reversible BTK inhibitor ARQ 531 in mid-2018.

Most Recent Write-Up: Arqule: Updates After 3Q Results

Key Risks: I like the risk profile here (undervalued on basis of rare disease asset alone and other two clinical candidates provide optionality). Further dilution is not likely until late 2018 (except for warrants). Disappointing data for ARQ 092 would be a big hit to the stock price, but remains unlikely in light of recent novel findings. Disappointing data for the other two candidates could knock the stock down a peg but it would survive. Regulatory path and risk in overgrowth disease patients is a key concern (trial size, endpoints, results needed to be approvable,etc).



Current Thoughts: Even after the recent run up, I like the stock here and plan on continuing to hold. More detailed results for their rare disease program to be presented in the future along with regulatory clarity in light of their recently received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation could also drive future upside. I plan on holding as long as the story continues to play out as expected and the trend remains intact. If it looks like ARQ 092 could generate $200 million or more in addressing overgrowth diseases, the stock remains undervalued.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

GBT data by YCharts

One Sentence Thesis: GBT440 could do peak sales of over $2 billion if it reaches the finish line in SCD studies, early data suggests an active drug making a huge impact on patients, and near term results for Part A of the pivotal HOPE study along with possible acquisition could drive future upside.

Most Recent Write-Up: Global Blood Therapeutics: When Single Patient Data Is a Significant Catalyst

Key Risks: Disappointing data, lack of a durable effect or safety concerns are possible risk factors as well as the single-asset nature of the story. I don´t believe dilution is likely until the second half of next year. The longer wait until top-line data in 2019 could result in significant volatility as well, as could continued insider selling.



Current Thoughts: I continue to consider this one a core ROTY position as long as the stock continues to act well and look forward to part A results from the HOPE study.

Open Position to Fill: With recent volatility in the biotech sector, I am not anxious to add another position unless very compelling. Whenever I make a number of questionable or poor decisions, I try to take a step back and patiently consider each idea that crosses my radar. While it may result in missed opportunities, I feel that clarity gained is worth it. If we close other ROTY positions there will be no rush to replace them either.



I would also point out that right now we have a large number of sub $5 stocks, which won´t always be the case. All current holdings are in the biotech sector, although that is not my intention. It´s just where we are seeing the best opportunities for ROTY-type plays at the moment, stocks with considerable upside in the next few quarters.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AVEO, GBT, INFI, TCON, TRIL.

