Bandwidth - Customer Service, Shareholder Service?

With shares trading at earnings multiples in the mid-thirties, these are enough reasons to avoid at these levels.

The problem is that growth has been slowing down and margins appear to have taken a beating in the third quarter.

Bandwidth (BAND) has gone public in an offering which has gone rather unnoticed. Shares were priced at the low end of their indicative range, only to rise back to the high end of that range in subsequent trading.

Bandwidth offers corporate customer service solutions which are in demand, but growth is not overwhelming. This modest growth and some recent margin pressure makes it easy to avoid the shares as they trade at generally premium earnings multiples.

Power To Communicate

Bandwidth describes itself as a cloud-based communication platform for US companies. The company offers a range of software application program interfaces, better known as APIs for voice and text, as well as Internet Protocol.

Companies use Bandwidth's APIs to enhance customer service, in order to connect to end users. The company furthermore offers monitoring, reporting and analytic functions, personalised support and flexible cost structures, in a flexible offering which is highly thought of by its customers. In this age in which consumer service is very important and companies focus on their core competency, these same corporate customers are willing to spend big bucks on customer service.

While the technical capabilities are also offered by large telecom and communication providers, these large conglomerates are often not agile enough to meet the customer service standards of their clients, which consumers on their turn now expect from corporations. Besides for providing customer service, the APIs of Bandwidth are furthermore used for messaging, 911 response and activation of numbers. The company claims that it is the only company of its sort which offers nationwide IP voice.

The services are in great demand as customers used the platform for some 27 billion minutes over the past twelve months, as well as used the network to sent 10 billion messages.

The Offering

Bandwidth sold 4.0 million shares at the low end of the $20-22 preliminary offering range, raising $80 million in gross proceeds. That is more than sufficient to pay down $41 million on its credit facility and combined with cash holdings of $5 million translates into a net cash position of roughly $35 million. The 17.6 million shares are valued at $370 million after they have risen to $22 per share in subsequent trading, which implies that operating assets are valued at $335 million at these levels.

The actual underlying results are pretty impressive. Revenues were up 10.4% in 2016 to $152.1 million. 77% of these sales actually come from CPaaS revenues which are based on usage, as the remainder of sales come from ¨other¨ revenues which were actually down a bit last year. The company nearly doubled operating earnings from $8 million to $15.2 million, translating into compelling margins of 10%. Revenues, in relation to just the minutes being called through the platform, come in at just 0.5 cent per minute. With customer service being very important and valuable, these costs seem very modest.

Revenue growth slowed down to 5.9% in the first six months of this year, as declines of "other" revenues accelerated, while CPaaS revenues were up 11.5%. This boded well for the margin profile as operating earnings improved from $8.2 million to $9.3 million.

Based on the guidance for the third quarter, total sales are seen up just 5.3% to a midpoint of $40.6 million. Disappointing is that operating earnings are set to fall from $4 million in Q3 of last year to a midpoint of just a million. Part of this is related to expenses as a result of the IPO, but it seems that there is real margin pressure seen as well.

Based on the revenue trends sales might very well come in around $160 million a year. The issue is that operating margins of 10% no longer look within reach based on recent trends. Assuming 8% margins implies that normalised operating earnings come in around $13 million a year. With no interest payments due, given the net cash position, and a 30% tax rate, that works out to earnings potential of $9 million, for a fairly elevated 36 times multiple. After all that is quite a steep multiple for a business which is posting 5% growth, or 10% if you not take into account the ¨other¨legacy businesses.

Caution

A growing and small scale IPO looks appealing, yet I am passing on Bandwidth. The company is not necessarily cheap at 36 times earnings, especially given single digit topline sales growth.

The company furthermore faces much competitive pressure from on the one hand internet based competitors such as Twilio (TWLO), and on the other side Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T). It is furthermore unsure how this "young" market will develop, and whether some of text services might become obsolete given the technological developments, or how customer service itself might evolve over time.

The high valuation, rapid slowdown in growth, poor margin developments foreseen for Q3 and fierce competition makes that I am very cautious on Bandwidth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.