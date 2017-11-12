The Future Of Global Energy - Phantom Menace (Episode I)

Oil prices have already begun to rise due to lack of deepwater and oil sands development investments, as well as, OPEC's supply deal.

(Margin of Safety Investing members received this article ahead of Seeking Alpha readers and followers, as well as, additional trade advice.)

I have spent uncountable hours studying the oil and gas industries over the past nearly three decades. One thing is clear, energy is the lifeblood of the global economy. When energy is cheap, the economy surges, when it becomes more expensive, recessions typically follow.

Today, there are geopolitical forces that are likely to drive the prices of oil and gas higher in the intermediate term. Saudi Arabia and Iran are pitted against each other across the Arabian Peninsula and there is little to no chance at a peaceful resolution.

When a greater conflict breaks out involving the two nations, it is virtually assured that oil facilities will be damaged or destroyed. It is already suspected that Iran attempted to damage a major Saudi offshore rig and six recent fires at Iranian facilities are being blamed on hackers.

A Prince and an Ayatollah

We are a primary target for the Iranian regime. We won't wait for the battle to be in Saudi Arabia. Instead, we'll work so that the battle is for them in Iran... Their stance is that the awaited Mahdi will come (the hidden Mahdi), and they need to create a fertile environment for the arrival of the awaited Mahdi, and they need to take over the Islamic world. Where are the common points that we might be able to reach an understanding on with this regime?

Prince Mohammed bin Salman - Saudi Arabian Defense Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, President of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs and Crown Prince to be King of Saudi Arabia.

MBS, as Prince bin Salman is also known, has been a vocal critic of Iran since beginning his rise to power a few years ago - power that he continues to consolidate. Most recently, MBS, has launched an "anti-corruption" campaign which has to the detentions of over a dozen prominent Princes, officials and business people, including "billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who has stakes in Citigroup and Twitter; Mohammed Al Amoudi, who controls investments across Africa, Europe and Saudi Arabia; and Jeddah-based businessman Saleh Kamel" according to the Economic Times.

Many in the media and those with ties to Wall Street have passed the arrests off as nothing but a power grab. According to The Economic Times again, Crispin Hawes, a managing director at Teneo Intelligence, a political risk consulting firm in London, said in a phone interview. “Until there is some clarity on charges or possible penalties, investors don’t know the risks of doing business with major Saudi partners.”



I am more inclined to agree with what real estate mogul Sam Zell has said, that the arrests were "long overdue." Zell also points out that investing in Saudi Arabia would be made easier as Prince bin Salman modernizes the economy and cleans up corruption. Again, I agree regarding that longer-term implication as a rules based economy with legal rights is virtually always easier to invest in.

Saudi Attorney General Saud Al Mojeb has said that over $100 billion has been "misused" in recent decades "through systemic corruption and embezzlement.”Given the money available in oil and the building boom in Saudi Arabia, I think that number is a fraction of the wealth that has been misdirected and skimmed by those in positions of power in Saudi Arabia. Upon the arrests, dozens of bank accounts were frozen.

The actions by Prince bin Salman do not begin, nor stop, with the anti-corruption campaign. As I have discussed in three other articles, this is yet another step in preparing for conflict with Iran:

Missing Risk Premium Could Lead To Oil Price Shock

An Iran War Is Coming - Buy Oil Stocks Now

President Trump Validates Iran War Thesis And More Expensive Oil

Prince bin Salman must be viewed in the following light in my opinion. He is trying to reform Saudi Arabia to be a modern economy that is not dependent on oil by about 2030. The Saudi Vision 2030 program, it should be noted is largely inspired, and possibly advised, by American firm McKinsey & Company. MBS is also trying to repel what he considers the major threat to his nation which is Iran. He is not seeking power for power's sake in my opinion.

The idea that observers and investors alike must accept is that oil might not be as prevalently used by 2030. Some like Stanford economist Tony Seba believe that oil will see a precipitous decline by 2030. My own analysis is that oil demand and supply will find a balance through about that time and that the demand destruction will not begin in earnest until the 2030s. Regardless, the fear by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers is that they will not have enough time to modernize their economies, as one way or the other, oil is not forever.

The more serious threat at the moment is more likely Iran in the Prince's view. He has made it very clear that there is no way to negotiate with the Ayatollah Khamenei. In the past week, MBS accused Iran of "direct military aggression" by supplying the missiles fired toward the Saudi airport in Riyadh. I don't know how that cannot be seen as an escalation of the conflict between the nations and a clear sign of the Prince's increasingly more aggressive stance.

In the past year, attacks in Tehran raised Iranian suspicion of Saudi, American and Israeli involvement. Given the Prince's statement highlighted above, it would not surprise me if the Iranian accusations were true. These were the first terrorist attacks in Iran since 2010.

Meanwhile, the Ayatollah has made it clear again that he feels the U.S. is Iran's "number one enemy." The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] just this week was also implicated in the assassination of Ahmad Molla Nissi, a leader of the Ahwazi Arab separatists - an Iranian dissident group - at The Hague in Europe. The IRGC is at the direction of the Ayatollah.

Actions like the missile attack underscore a ramping up of hostilities by and supported by Iran. The assassination should also be seen as an act of those who are completely against the ideals of the west. Consider that when considering the characteristics of the Iranian government versus those of the educated, urban, largely secular, middle class, which just eight years ago rose up against the government in the Green Movement.

It should be clear to anybody that Iran is far from an innocent if there should be an attack on it. Certainly there are historical arguments that the U.S. has behaved badly towards Iran, but then again, there are centuries of reasons why radical Islamic behavior could be feared and reacted against.

Prince bin Salman, also not involved with an innocent, is quite aware of the escalation and aggression of Iran. He has made it clear that he will fight the threat he sees from Iran and do it aggressively. This is the heart of my argument that a conflict involving Iran is likely coming and possibly imminent.

Impact on Oil Prices

Recently Dennis Gartman suggested that the purge within Saudi Arabia had the potential to drive oil prices down. To me that is a desperate attempt by a guy who has been wrong about a lot of things the past several years to steer oil prices towards his book's direction using his TV presence (why they interview him is beyond me at this point). Here is my reaction on Twitter to his statements on CNBC:

I am pretty impressed with Roseman here and also wonder what Gartman is smoking while advising. In my opinion, Gartman fundamentally does not understand what is going on in the Middle East or what oil producers are even capable of the next few years given the production plateaus now occurring at several American shale fields and the dramatic decline in international oil investment.

As I have discussed in the Iran War article, a conflict that moves from proxy wars to a more direct conflict, would lead to a pair of disruptions to oil supply. The first would be a temporary shutting of the Straits of Hormuz which carries approximately 19mbd of oil.

The second thing that would happen is vital oil infrastructure would likely be damaged or destroyed. It is easy to see 3mbd coming offline for up to a year or two due to relatively unprotected pipelines and processing facilities in Iraq and Iran. And what if Iran can be successful disrupting Saudi supplies?

The idea that magically the U.S. shale producers would ramp up millions of barrels per day is silly to the point of absurdity. Yes, shale would increase production, but nowhere near enough to hold prices down.

One newsletter, I won't mention its name, but rhymes with Schtransberry, has taken my lead and has been hyping much higher oil prices for the past several months. Granted, they use hype numbers to sell investment letters because it works, but the bottom line is that oil prices would rise far past the $80 per barrel that I have discussed as being likely soon without further conflicts.

I will not try to offer a hype number on the price of oil, but I think that higher than $80 per barrel would be a given. Since many American oil companies are starting to become profitable finally at oil in the middle to upper $50s per barrel, consider what $80 brings to much of the industry. Also, think of the asymmetric upside for the sector if there is a conflict in the Middle East that disrupts supply driving oil prices even higher than my "warless" forecast of $80 per barrel.

Investing in Oil or Oil Stocks

As I have been discussing regarding asset allocation, energy is the one sector that is both undervalued and moving higher. It also has the potential to move much higher on the geopolitical risks I have been talking about on MarketWatch and now Seeking Alpha.

For investors, the temptation is to speculate on the price of oil using futures based ETFs and ETNs. Here I would caution as the U.S. Oil Fund (USO) and IPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN (OIL) both require a condition called "backwardation" (vs contango) to be anything other than day trading vehicles. If you do not understand that last sentence, you have no business using those vehicles.

The safer play for most investors is to get into oil stocks that are levered to the price of oil. As oil moves higher, the group of oil stocks in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) are poised to see major increases in earnings. It is possible to likely that could drive stock prices higher at a greater percentage than the oil futures securities mentioned above. I am buying XOP now.

As you can see in the chart above, XOP has just started to rise the past few months. The 50-day moving average is also about to cross the 200-day moving average in a so-called "golden cross." Many believe that indicates a breakout.

XOP also appears to be approaching an overbought condition. In this case, I would ignore that and buy with incremental abandon, that is, scale in until you have a double, triple or even quadruple weighting in energy versus the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), or 12-24% of a portfolio:

I did a complete breakdown of XOP and the SPDR Select Energy ETF (XLE) here:

XLE And XOP: Comparing 2 Popular SPDR Oil Stock ETFs

There is a legitimate argument to buying XLE, however, I prefer to pair XOP with SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) which I did a deep dive on here:

ETF File: Funds To Buy For Rising Oil And Gas Prices

If the stock market becomes choppy, and I will make that argument strongly in coming articles, there would likely be a flood of selling in the broader indexes, with much of that money looking for a home. A rising energy sector could be that home. I am buying XOP for that possibility especially given it is undervalued in general in my opinion.

Subscribers to Margin of Safety Investing also received option trades which can be paired with buying XOP. To learn about these risk controlled, but potentially high impact investments, please become a member to Margin of Safety Investing...



For a very limited time, "Margin of Safety Investing" will be available with an annual subscription for only $1 per day, that's $365 per year for as long as you use it - similar, but less successful, services cost hundreds of dollars more per year. MOSI pricing will be rising as the number of members increases in order to protect the integrity of the investment ideas.

Members recently made over 50% on Silver Spring Networks (SSNI) which was acquired, have crushed it with long-term holding Exact Sciences (EXAS), are up handsomely on Intel (INTC) and Control4 (CTRL), have gained on Encana (ECA), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), SunPower (SPWR) and Warren Buffett holding STORE Capital (STOR), as well as, have other winning positions.

I use access to multiple top professional research and analysis services, my "Core 4 Investing Method," media & corporate contacts and insights of 25+ years of experience to find some of the best asymmetric investment opportunities offering upside with the least risk possible. See my top-ranked history on TipRanks, as well as, check me out by reading my archived articles in my Seeking Alpha profile and at MarketWatch where I was named "The World's Next Great Investing Columnist."

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTRL,ECA,EXAS,INTC,OXY,SPWR,STOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor (https://BluemoundAssetManagement.com), however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.