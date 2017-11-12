Integrated BioSci Research On Gilead Sciences: Hitting The Next Growth Spurt With CAR-TCR And TIP-VIgD

“There is a tide in the affairs of men. Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.” - Brutus in Julius Caesar

In the past months, shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), a growth company (focusing on the innovation and commercialization of drugs to treat infectious diseases and cancers) receded by over 11%. With the $96.4B market cap, the stock is currently trading at $73.49 per share, roughly the same as it was a year prior. The recent downward trajectory is due to the declining sales of their lead hepatitis therapeutics, Sovaldi and Harvoni. Interestingly, revenues from the aforesaid franchises are lowered because the drug worked quite well (that it started to consummate its own market).

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci (Adapted from StockCharts)

About Gilead

The promising stalwart, Gilead Sciences, has a history of acquiring stellar medicines that deliver the cure rather than simply managing diseases. The first key acquisition occurred in 2011 with Pharmasset for its hepatitis drug franchise for $11B. Gilead then advanced the development of Sovaldi and Harvoni to deliver the $25B peak in 2015. Based on the latest quarterly filing, sales for the drug is flattening out at $9B. Interestingly, the company is expanding into the vast China market. So we expect sales in the East (where hepatitis is quite prevalent) to contribute to the revenues for this franchise. Moreover, the company has a stellar portfolio of drugs to treat HIV. Furthermore, there are other promising molecules in the developing pipeline.

Despite its many promising assets, we are most interested in Gilead’s recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, an oncology-focused firm (running by the stellar management, and is holding one of the most powerful bioscience growth catalysts) - whose developments are delivering hopes for both investors and patients alike.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci (Adapted from Gilead)

Engineered T Cells Platform: CAR-TCR

We’ll go over the historical development as well as the underlying science in chimeric antigen receptor/T-cell receptors (CAR-TCR), Transmembrane Immunomodulatory Protein and Variable Immunoglobulin Domain (TIP-vIgD). The aforesaid platforms are likely to power one of the most robust growths in the history of life science (and to deliver hopes in seemingly hopeless situations).

Similar to the general of an army, thymus ("T") cells are key intelligence units of the body's defense system (coined the immune system), that direct the combating of diseases like cancers. In contrast to other diseases, cancers are quite adept at evading attacks by the immune system via evolving their cellular targets. By engineering T cells (“ETCs”) to become smarter at recognizing (and attacking) a patient's cancer cells, Kite's biotechnology can potentially deliver the silver bullets for many seemingly hopeless cancer patients. As a personalized medicine, ETCs therapeutic is made in various steps. First, the patient's white blood cells (those involved in disease-fighting) are collected. Second, T cells from the sample are separated and activated. Third, either T-cell receptor genes or chimeric antigen receptor is engineered into the T cells (to enlightened the generals for upcoming oncogenic battles). In the last step, those cells are then grown in test tubes (to be harvested for later infusion into the patient).

Source: Kite Pharma

Functional Enhancement of CAR-TCR via TIP-vIgD

In Oct. 2015, Alpine Immune Science (NASDAQ:ALPN) inked a deal with Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) for Kite to access Alpine’s TIP-vIgD platform. This is important because the aforementioned technology enhances the functioning of ETCs (to ensure that CAR-TCR works). As follows, the deal potentially gives Alpine up to $535M in upfront and potential regulatory milestones payment. Alpine may also earn potential future sales of Kite’s products. The two firms recently signed the deal to extend their research collaboration on CAR-TCR.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci (Adapted from Alpine)

With TIP-vIgD showing their efficacy and safety, Alpine is also brewing its own pipeline of early products. Despite being in its early phase of development, we believe Alpine’s pipeline can be another source of growth for Gilead to potentially tap. Of note, The management are leading researchers in this field: they’ve proven to be able to deliver results. And, they will most likely be able to deliver robust outcomes for Alpine shareholders and patients. Accordingly, Alpine reported promising preclinical data for its vIgD platform on Nov. 10.

“Our unique vIgD platform is capable of producing first-in-class immuno-oncology biologics with potentially unique mechanisms of action,” said Stanford Peng, MD, PhD, EVP of Research and Development and CMO. “This promising data highlights the versatility of the platform, showing vIgD may be implemented in multiple therapeutic formats and may be tailored to modulate multiple molecular pathways according to the desired therapeutic application.

Source: Alpine

Unlocked Growth in CAR-TCR And TIP-vIgd Platforms

Viewing as the therapeutic breakthrough since the introduction of chemotherapy (more than half-a-decade ago), the CAR-TCR, axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta) was recently FDA-approved (on Oct. 18, 2017) for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This is a second cell-based cancer treatment approved this year. The aforesaid event was great news for both patients and investors. From the patient's view, CAR-TCR delivers hopes in seemingly hopeless situations. From the investing perspective, the approval rewarded shareholders, as Gilead recently acquired Kite Pharma in an $11.8B deal. Moreover, the approval has important ramifications, as it foretells the high likelihood of success for the numerous cancer indications that Kite is brewing in the pipeline. Due to the revolutionary, individualized therapeutic approach for dreaded cancers, Gilead can charge a substantial premium in drug pricing. The future approvals can be similar to thermite that combusts the heat to deliver a bang in Gilead’s earnings in the upcoming years.

Financials And Valuations

For Q3 2017, total products sold came in at $6.4B, down 13.5% from $7.4B for the same quarter last year. The company posted $219M and $973M for Sovaldi and Harvoni, respectively. This figured was significantly reduced from $825M and $1,680M, correspondingly. Moreover, net earnings registered at $2.7B, down 18.2%, from $3.3B.

Looking at the balance sheet, Gilead has the total cash, equivalent and marketable securities of $41.4B. After closing the acquisition of Kite, the cash position is down to $29.9B. Current liabilities and long-term liabilities stand at $9.6B and $29.9B, sequentially. Subtracting the short-term debts from the total cash, it is evident that Gilead financial position is strong. In term of valuations, Gilead currently has $96.4B market cap and 8.4 price to earnings.

Judging from this multiple alone, the company is on sale at a substantial bargain. The low valuation is likely due to the market pricing in the declining sales of the hepatitis drugs. Notwithstanding, product sales can normalize with the introduction of Sovaldi and Harvoni into the vast market that is China. More importantly, revenues from the CAR-TCR program will pick up drastically in the following years.

Source: Dr. Tran Biosci (Adapted from Gilead Q3 report)

Potential Risks

The main risk to CAR-TCR is that there is a small chance that future trial data will not be positive. In such an event, the share price of Gilead can tumble roughly 20%. The other concern is that policymakers may try to put pressure on the premium pricing of Gilead’s drugs. Nonetheless, the premium pricing is warranted in this situation to stimulate innovation: it takes over a decade to develop a stellar drug while the success rate is less than about 5%. Moreover, the introduction of individualized medicine, though being highly efficacious and safe, is more cumbersome than simply popping a pill. Hence, this can cause a slow rollout of Yescarta (and other CAR-TCR drugs, if approved in the future).

Final Remarks

The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher) elucidated that growth occurs in spurts because it takes years to develop new technology and to bring it to the market. For a bioscience firm, innovating new drug organically, the process can take over a decade while spending substantial cash. Nonetheless, a larger firm like Gilead can acquire a smaller company like Kite Pharma (that already put in the time/resources, and is about to bring their drug to the market). And, that was exactly what happened. Soon after the buyout, Yescarta was FDA approved.

As mentioned, we expect Yescarta commercialization to be slower than conventional medicine due to the increased complexity in the administration of individualized medicine. Nonetheless, the premium pricing will accrue as higher earnings for Gilead for years to come. But that’s not all. Powered by TIP-vIgD, CAR-TCR is a platform technology that is highly likely to gain additional approval for a vast number of cancer conditions (which, altogether, serve as one of the most powerful biopharma catalysts to fuel the growth for Gilead for the next decade). Furthermore, CAR-TCR and TIP-vIgD are stellar technologies that can also be adapted to manage autoimmune diseases. What we’ve seen thus far are the macaron icing on the cake. The main course for Gilead and Alpine will come in due time.

At the current valuation, Gilead is at a highly favorable entry point. And, it is not far from the truth that now is the best time to diversify into a larger cap biotech (that is galvanized for the next growth phase). Last but not least, Alpine is a stellar asset play to hold for the long haul (because other firms developing CAR-TCR and drugs to treat autoimmune disease will want a piece of this pie).

