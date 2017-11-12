Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Nov 13-Nov 17

Earnings season is beginning to taper as there is only 1 Canadian Dividend All-Star scheduled to report earnings and it is not expected to raise dividends. That being said, there is one All-Star from last week’s list who did not make their dividend announcement and will likely do so later this week or early the following week. Last week was a busy one with a few surprises so let’s recap all the All-Star action.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week, both Canadian Tire Corporation (OTCPK:CDNAF) (OTC:CDNTF) [TSE: CTC.A] and InterPiepline (OTCPK:IPPLF) [TSE: IPL] came through for investors with raises as expected and Telus (TU) [TSE:T] also announced their second dividend raise of the year. We also saw two surprises last week as both Equitable Group (OTC:EQGPF) [TSE: EQB] and High Liner Foods (OTC:HLNFF) [TSE: HLF] both announced dividend increases. On the flip site, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) [TSE: RBA] kept their dividend steady for the sixth straight quarter and Boston Pizza (OTC:BPZZF) [TSE: BPF.UN] also failed to raise their monthly distributions.

Canadian Tire blew out expectations with an impressive quarter and a dividend raise of 38.5%, significantly above my projections. The increase was surprising as their dividend growth rates were slowing over the past number of years, and this year’s bump is triple that of last year’s 13% raise. That being said, the reason for the jump is straightforward and good news for dividend growth investors. Along with their dividend increase, the company raised their targeted dividend payout ratio from 25%-30% to 30%-40% of earnings. The company also announced earnings growth estimates of 10% through 2020 which should lead to continued double digit dividend growth and a higher starting yield for the company. Great news all around for investors.

InterPipeline also kept their dividend streak alive with a modest C$0.005/share increase for a new monthly rate of C$0.14/share. InterPipeline already sports a fairly high yield and as mentioned in last week’s update, the company seems comfortable with their current payout ratio. I would expect modest growth moving forward.

Although not captured in my review last week, Telus came through with a 2.5% raise last week, their second of the year. Combined, their total dividend raises equal just shy of 7% which is in-line with the company’s new policy. Earlier this year, Telus altered their dividend growth policy from a firm 10% target to a 7%-10% range. As such, investors can continue to expect mid to high single digit increases through 2019.

Equitable Group also announced their second raise of the year, and this one was completely unexpected. With the new mortgage rules and a slowing housing market, the expectation was for negative impacts to alternate lenders such as Equitable. However, the company continues to deliver and raised for the second consecutive quarter, this time by 4.2% for a new quarterly rate of C$0.25/share.

High Liner Foods actual raise was not a surprise, rather it was the timing of their announcement which was not on my list of expected earnings. Along with Thursday’s earnings release, the company raised dividends 3.6% for a new quarterly rate of C$.014/share. High Liner has now raised dividends for 10 consecutive years.

As mentioned last week, Ritchie Bros has undergone significant M&A activity which is why I believe they have now kept their dividend steady for six straight quarters. Likewise, Boston Pizza announced their inline monthly distribution of C$0.115 which was not all that surprising. Boston Pizza’s growth has stalled and there is no clear path to a rising dividend in the near future. This is one company that may very well lose their All-Star status in the near future as they have kept their dividend steady for 22 consecutive months.

Finally, last week Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) [TSE: AD] failed to make a dividend announcement. It appears as though I was quick on the trigger with my article and realized afterwards that they typically do not announce their dividend along with earnings. The company usually announces mid to late month and investors can expect them to either announce near the end of next week or early the week after (week of November 20).

