Verizon: Buy The 15% Decline?

Verizon's dividend is secure, with room for annual increases. The stock is trading at an attractive valuation. Buy Verizon for value and income.

Verizon's margins are under pressure from incentives to keep customers from moving to low-cost competitors. However, there are plenty of catalysts for future growth.

Verizon stock is down 15% year-to-date. This has pushed its dividend yield above 5%.

By Bob Ciura

This year has been a rough one for telecom giant Verizon Communications (VZ). Intensifying competition and changing consumer trends have caused shares to decline approximately 15% year-to-date. The stock is near a five-year low.

Verizon has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive years. You can see all 264 Dividend Achievers here.

Despite Verizon’s share price decline, the company has continued to increase its dividend each year. As a result, Verizon now sports a dividend yield of 5.3%, which is near a five-year high for the stock.

Not only that, Verizon also has a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its 10-year average.

Not only that, Verizon also has a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its 10-year average.

This article will discuss why Verizon could be attractive for value and dividend income.

Business Overview

Verizon is a giant telecommunications company. It provides a wide range of services, including cable, broadband, and wireless. It has a market capitalization of $183 billion.

Verizon has struggled as of late. Pressure from lower-priced competitors like T-Mobile USA (TMUS) have caused a price war in wireless. Subscriber losses caused Verizon’s total revenue to decline 4% in 2016, and again by 4% over the first half of 2017.

Earlier this year, Verizon announced its own unlimited data plans, to keep up with similar offerings from T-Mobile and others. This has eroded Verizon’s margins in wireless. On the other hand, it has helped slow down subscriber losses. The company saw a notable improvement in the third quarter.

Source: Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 6

Verizon’s revenue increased 2.5% last quarter, which was the first quarter to post revenue growth in 2017. Revenue surpassed analyst expectations by $270 million for the quarter, while earnings-per-share was in-line. Verizon added 603,000 net retail postpaid subscribers in the third quarter.

Results have been shaky over the past year, but there are still promising catalysts that can help Verizon maintain growth moving forward.

Growth Prospects

Competitive pressures have become fiercer throughout 2017. However, Verizon should be able to grow over the long-term, because it has the top-quality network in the wireless industry. New technologies will help Verizon retain its competitive advantage over low-cost providers. For example, Verizon is active in the Internet of Things, which will power connectivity outside of just smartphones and tablets.

Verizon has made multiple acquisitions to boost its IoT business, including the $2.5 billion acquisition of Fleetmatics, and the $900 million acquisition of Telogis. Telematics revenue was over $220 million last quarter, including Fleetmatics and Telogis.

Source: Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 8

Verizon exceeded $1 billion in IoT revenue in 2016, and has continued to grow this year. Total IoT revenue on an organic basis increased 13% last quarter.

In addition, as the largest wireless carrier in the U.S., 5G is a major growth catalyst for Verizon. The company conducted 5G trials last year, and plans to initiate a pilot program in 11 U.S. cities this year. The trials are ongoing, and Verizon stated on the third-quarter analyst call, that it will provide updates on the trial results in the fourth quarter.

Source: May Analyst Meeting, page 14

5G could be a game-changer. Verizon stated in its 2016 annual report that 5G speeds are 100 times faster than current wireless technology. It estimates the total market opportunity for 5G at $12.3 trillion, by 2035.

Verizon’s $3.1 billion acquisition of Straight Path Communications (STRP) will help the company gain more spectrum, and further its lead in 5G.

Valuation & Expected Returns

Because of the 15% year-to-date decline in Verizon’s share price, the stock now has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. This is a low multiple, especially in relation to the S&P 500 Index, which has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8.

And, Verizon is also undervalued when compared to its own average valuation. Over the past 10 years, the stock held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5.

Source: Value Line

There is some room for the valuation multiple to rise, since Verizon is still growing. Verizon has increased its earnings-per-share by 5% per year over the past 10 years, according to ValueLine. It could continue to increase earnings in the low-to-mid single digit rate going forward.

If the price-to-earnings ratio rose to its 10-year average of 14.5, the stock would return approximately 26%.

In addition, future returns will be generated by earnings growth and dividends. A potential breakdown of earnings growth is below:

1%-2% revenue growth

0.25%-0.50% margin expansion

5.3% dividend yield

Even with low earnings growth, total returns could reach 6%-8% per year. Not surprisingly, Verizon’s dividends will be the biggest contributor to future returns. Importantly, the dividend appears to be secure.

Dividend Analysis

On September 7th, Verizon increased its quarterly dividend by 2.2%, to $0.59 per share. The current dividend yield is 5.3%. Verizon’s dividend yield is approaching a five-year high.

Verizon’s dividend appears to be secure. The company had adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.80 per share in the first three quarters of 2017. In that time, it paid dividends of $1.75 per share, for a payout ratio of 63% so far in 2017.

Verizon has a significant amount of debt on the balance sheet, including $115 billion of long-term debt at the end of last quarter. Verizon’s debt is largely the result of acquiring the remaining interest of Verizon Wireless it didn’t already own, for $130 billion in 2014. Fortunately, the company generates lots of cash flow. Its debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is 2.6, which is manageable. Plus, Verizon has modest near-term debt maturities of $2.3 billion through 2019.

To help further boost its dividend coverage, Verizon is planning a massive cost-cutting program. The company is targeting $10 billion in cost reductions over the next four years. The savings will be taken from operating and capital expenditures, as the company implements zero-based budgeting.

Final Thoughts

Verizon has encountered some ups and downs over the past year. Nevertheless, the company is still highly profitable, and subscriber numbers are improving. New technologies such as 5G, video advertising, and the Internet of Things should help restore growth going forward.

Verizon has an attractive 5.3% dividend yield. It has a steady business model—going back to its predecessor companies, Verizon has been in business for over 100 years. These qualities place Verizon on our list of “blue-chip” stocks. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

The stock could generate positive total returns, from an expanding price-to-earnings ratio, and from earnings growth and dividends. As a result, Verizon is a buy for value and income.

Verizon appears undervalued right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.