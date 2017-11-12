Market Wisdom From A Bioscience Expert - An Integrated BioSci Interview

The bioscience sector is poised with substantial growth and galvanized by promising prospects. One can earn 90% profits in one day, following a positive catalyst event. Stellar companies such as Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD), Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT), Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), and Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) have been delivering robust returns. Needless to say, it is important to know which biotech to purchase to maximize one’s gains while minimizing potential losses. Two weeks prior, our interview with the stellar scientist trader, Biotech Beast, helped readers built shares in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) to profit from 60% appreciation thus far.

In this interview, the market expert, Terry Chrisomalis of Biotech Central Analysis sat down with Dr. Tran BioSci (“Dr. Tran”) of Integrated BioSci Investing to share his investing edge (to help you find promising bioscience prospects for your portfolio). TC is the Founder and Senior Analyst of BiotechPickList. Since 2013, TC has helped countless investors make money with his stellar market intelligence (published on both TalkMarkets and Seeking Alpha). As a market veteran, TC can walk you through the intricacies and the highly complex maze of bioscience investing.

Dr. Tran: What are the criteria you look for when you research promising bioscience firms?

TC: What I like to do is find ones that have promising science. I have to like the platform technology (the firm is employing). The second criterion is the pipeline: my approach to biotech investing is looking at those with large pipelines. That’s because the chance of a biotech company passing a phase 2 is around 30%. Therefore, if investors (and traders) want to have a risk cushion in case a trial fails there are multiple “shots on goal” left. A pretty good example would be when Medivation failed an Alzheimer’s trial with Pfizer, only to succeed later in prostate cancer (and ultimately be bought out for a hefty premium).

Dr. Tran: Do you approach the analysis of developmental biotech versus product-stage companies differently? If so, can you go over key differences?

TC: I do approach them differently. That is because a product company has already de-risked itself with its technology platform. Once it has proven successful in one clinical candidate, then it has a high chance of success in others. A good example of this would be Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN). It has a diverse pipeline and has continued to achieve success with many other clinical candidates. What I look for in developmental biotech is what I have stated many times. The more shots on goal it has in the pipeline the greater chance it has to succeed. The key difference being the risk level involved. One you have to analyze and predict based on its technological platform and its science whether it will be successful or not. The product-stage companies have already established and proven that their technology works.

Dr. Tran: Can you comment on the importance of a company’s cash position (and its management)?

TC: Cash position is important so that dilution is not necessary as it harms shareholders. The way I view is that if the science is sound, a big pharma will always be up for throwing some cash at a company to see if it ends up sticking so to say. One particular firm that I am highly fond of is Conatus Pharmaceuticals because it has established a partnership with Novartis for its drug emricasan. It has not needed to raise much cash, and with this partnership in place, it will have enough money until the end of 2019. If biotechs have the right technology (and have proven to work in early stages) then establishing such partnerships should be possible. Of course, some biotech companies show good results and don’t get an investment from a big pharma. The point is that as long as the platform works, then low cash will not be too harmful. It may impact short-term movement or cut down chart technicals in the stock.

Although, dilution won’t permanently destroy the company. As for management, yes it makes a huge difference. The science can be somewhat good, but many times management fail to deliver for their shareholders. Management needs to consult with its executives and perform better. For example, a promising company that has good science would be Oncosec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). The problem is that management has not been successful for their shareholders. But the science of Immunopulse is quite sound. Management many times over can make or break a biotech company.

Dr. Tran: Would you share with us your top three bioscience winners (and their stories)?

TC: The first one I would like to point out is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), which I was bullish on back in 2014. I recommended the stock on my website when it was trading around $60 to $70 per share. The reason I recommended it because it was an RNAi company. In addition, it had shown to effectively use a proven technology platform stemming from Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) - at that time, this company with the LNP technology was known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals. And, Tekmira was another one of my recommendations then. What I like the most about Alnylam was its program to have multiple late-stage studies. It also has a massive pipeline.

The second company would be Conatus Pharmaceuticals. The reason why I chose this company was the heavy research I did on it after the NASH space started heating up. During the time, Allergan paid $1.7B to acquire Tobira Therapeutics. And, I saw that Conatus posted impressive results in small patient studies even though it was from ad-hoc analysis data. I said to myself, “why is this NASH company with an impressive drug trading under $100M in market cap?” So I bought a huge position, currently one of my largest holdings (and, that’s when I got the news about the Novartis partnership). I even contemplated that Conatus would either find a partner or be bought out. Tobira Therapeutics failed on its primary endpoint of at least a 2-point improvement in NAFLD without worsening of liver fibrosis. Nonetheless, it met a secondary further analysis of improvement in fibrosis in patients. Allergan chose to buy Tobira (considering that the FDA liked fibrosis improvement as an approvable endpoint).

What I find remarkable is that Conatus has shown impressive early data. The reason why I believe Novartis created a such a large deal with Conatus is because of the Ad-hoc analysis data I noted before. It was shown that after three months of treatment in NASH cirrhosis patients (late-stage fibrosis patients) with emricasan achieved statistical significance over placebo. This was ad-hoc data but to me that is impressive for emricasan to do so well in a patient population that is far worse than NASH fibrosis after only 3 months of treatment. From there, I said I have to heavily invest big in this company. I continue to hold my position for the trial readouts.

The third company is Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA). I bought that firm because it was trading low at $1.79 per share. I researched the reason why Lorcaserin was not approved the first time around. It was due to a safety risk of potential cancer being developed by treatment with this drug. I looked at the new trials the company ran (and concluded that this was not a major risk). I felt as though the firm proved that lorcaserin does not cause patients to develop cancer. That’s when I decided to invest heavily in the stock before it received FDA approval.

Once it had received approval I sold it at the top at around $12 per share. I was mainly worried about Belviq hitting the market, because of what happened to other obesity drugs. I figured there was a chance that the public would not want to risk trying obesity drugs (after Fen-Phen was pulled from the market). Although I will concede that after the reverse split, new data from its pulmonary arterial hypertension drug I believe it has a good future.

Dr. Tran: Do you have a notable experience with a catalyst trading/investing that you would like to share with readers?

TC: The main one is what I have already mentioned above about Conatus making about a 200% return for the time being and holding long.

Dr. Tran: Let’s jump into your recommendation on the stellar performer, Zogenix, a firm that focuses on the innovation of rare (orphan) central nervous system (“CNS”) diseases. We believe that the orphan diseases are lucrative markets (and Zogenix has the potential to cut into this pie). On Sep. 29, the company reported the positive phase 3 data for ZX-0008 (as a potential treatment for seizure associated with Dravet syndrome). In response, the stock doubled. Notably, you recommended a buy due to other catalysts in the brewing. Can you elucidate your thesis on the firm?

TC: Sure, I can state that it was a simple analysis between the phase 3 trials. Zogenix achieved better data compared to GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH). Although I mentioned at that time, it was hard to make a complete comparison between two different trials. Anyways I liked that Zogenix is targeting a rare disease. Surprisingly, it is incredible that it may have comparable or even better results than GW. Why I’ve also liked it is that there is another phase 3 trial (to be reported by the first half of 2018). This other trial could not only validate the first set of phase 3 results but prove once again to be superior to that of GW’s drug, Epidiolex.

Dr. Tran: You mentioned that Zogenix is currently studying ZX-0008 in another phase 3 trial, the study 1504 (with anticipated results in H1 2018). Would you share with readers your forecasting on the trial future results (and the timeline for the said molecule’s approval)?

TC: It’s hard to say exactly how the results will come out until they are revealed (although I think it will be closely similar to the first phase 3 results that have been observed). As for potential approval, I would put approval from the FDA and EMA sometime in late 2019. The reason being is that, pending positive data from the second phase 3 study, Zogenix has announced that it will file for approval in both territories by the 2nd half of 2018.

Dr. Tran: As Zogenix's competitor, GW Pharmaceuticals, is also innovating its molecule, epidiolex (for Dravet Syndrome). How competitive is epidiolex versus ZX-0008?

TC: Epidiolex has shown good efficacy, and it works. Suffice to say, it appears as though Zogenix may work slightly better. Again, we will have to see the second set of phase 3 results to determine if the first results can be validated.

Dr. Tran: Let's move on to the Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) acquisition of Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) for $11.9B. This deal enabled Gilead the platform technology, chimeric antigen receptor/T-cell antigen receptor (“CAR-TCR”). As a novel approach to priming the body’s defense system with intelligence, CAR-TCR can potentially be used to treat different cancers and autoimmune diseases. In your Sep. 28 article, you stated that the buyout was a good move (your prognostication regarding Kite’s innovative therapeutic proved correct). On Oct. 18, the FDA approved CAR-T (Yescarta) as a treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Can you elaborate on how this deal (and CAR-TCR approval) adds value to Gilead? And, for patients?

TC: As I have mentioned in the article, the approval of Yescarta greatly adds value for Gilead. That’s because the acquisition didn’t only bring in one clinical candidate into play. Kite has a pipeline full of other target indications that it was going after before it got acquired. There are two types of people. Those that only look at the short-term and those that view the long-term. Gilead looks at the long-term and I have to side with Gilead. Sure paying $11.9B is a lot and in the short-term, it appears to be a bad deal. But think of it this way, Gilead now has access to all of Kite Pharma’s CAR-TCR pipeline. Kite was targeting many different types of blood cancer besides non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In addition, Kite is already in the works on another type of technology known as T-cell receptors, which it is using to target solid cancer tumors. For patients, it is good because they get more treatment options. The more options they receive the better chance they have to be treated properly for their cancer.

Dr. Tran: You made the solid recommendation on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD). The stock has been trading up nicely. Can you share with readers your insight on this winner? Are there further upsides in the pipeline readers should expect?

TC: I personally always liked Amicus, because it was going after Fabry disease. There are not many treatment options for these patients. In addition, the disease causes a host of problems. Parts of the body affected by Fabry disease are eyes, skin, heart, brain, nervous system, and kidney just to name a few. In severe cases, a kidney transplant may be the only option after it has been heavily affected by Fabry disease. As for further upside, I would say it would be a positive outcome with regulatory talks. The company is set to announce updates in the first half of 2018 for its Pompe disease program from both U.S. and Europe regulators.

Dr. Tran: You recently published a story on Aimmune Therapeutics. Can you explain the investing thesis? And, what investors can expect from this firm?

TC: Sure, the investing thesis with this company is that it is attempting to solve the peanut allergy problem. What I like about Aimmune Therapeutics is that it has a nice approach to solving the issue. It performs what is known as oral desensitization. What that means is that it offers small doses of peanut protein mixed with food, gradually increasing over many months. The goal is to desensitize the body so that it gets used to the peanut protein without causing a severe allergic reaction. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was its main competitor but failed to meet on a primary endpoint in a phase 3 trial using its treatment, Viaskin. That leaves an opportunity for Aimmune to achieve success.

Dr. Tran: As a market veteran, we noticed that you have much wisdom and expertise. You made the excellent call on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA), a firm specializing in the treatment of obesity. As alluded, your recommendation helped investors gained 570% profits (when the stock appreciated from $1.79 to $12 per share). Can you share with readers about your marketplace service, Biotech Analysis Central (where they can potentially benefit from substantial returns like that on Arena)?

TC: What I like to do is research companies that have a large pipeline, good technology (and have been either languishing or beaten down for no good reason). In my Biotech Analysis Central Marketplace service, it is my goal to heavily provide full research on a biotech company that I have chosen. Readers can benefit by knowing potential opportunities with upcoming catalysts, in addition to the company’s science (technological platform).

My service is built to provide readers with a different insight as opposed they are used to. Sure a lot of press releases and other large websites lay out the news of a biotech or pharmaceutical company. The problem is that knowing the results/news is half the battle. One in biotech investing must know the whole pipeline/science. Is there a second generation technology backup just in case the first technology fails? Have the results to date been adequate enough? What is the risk assessment with the current pipeline? What types of catalysts can move the stock? When is dilution likely to occur? All these questions are answered in my Marketplace service, Biotech Analysis Central. Other popular websites only list the news. But an investor/trader can’t make an investment thesis just based on one piece of news. That is where my service comes in (and is differentiated from other services).

Dr. Tran: We appreciate that you took the time out of your busy schedule to share with our readers your market wisdom. And, we recommend readers to follow TC (and to subscribe to his marketplace service, Biotech Central Analysis).

