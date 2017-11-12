Multi-Color (LABL) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Sharon Birkett - VP and CFO

Nigel Vinecombe - Chairman

Analysts

Adam Josephson - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Anojja Shah - BMO Capital Markets

Jason Rodgers - Great Lakes Review

Operator

Sharon Birkett

Thank you, Irma. Welcome to Multi-Color Corporation's fiscal 2018 second quarter conference call and webcast for the period ending September 30, 2017. We are also broadcasting this live on the Internet, accessible through the Multi-Color website at www.mcclabel.com, on our Investor Relations page.

I'm Sharon Birkett, Vice President and CFO of Multi-Color. I'll be leading today's call and I'm joined by Nigel Vinecombe, our Executive Chairman. I will begin with an overview of how our company performed this period and provide a detailed analysis of our financial results. Nigel will conclude his final comments, and then we'll take your questions.

Before we discuss our results, I want to call your attention to the Safe Harbor statement that was displayed on the registration page you viewed right after you logged on to the webcast, and remind you that in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, this presentation may contain some forward-looking statements that involve both known and unknown risks that may affect the outcome of our results. This Safe Harbor statement is also included in our earnings release and in our filings with the SEC.

For those of you who are listening and viewing our webcast via the Internet, please take a look at slide number two, net revenues. In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, net revenues increased to 10% to $256 million compared to $232.1 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisitions occurring after the beginning of the second quarter of fiscal 2017 accounted for a 4% increase in revenues. Organic revenues increased 6% and foreign exchange rate increased revenue by 1%.

On July 3, the company sold its Southeast Asian durables business, which resulted in a 1% decrease in revenues. In addition, year-to-date net revenues increased 6% to $498.5 million compared to $468.6 million in the six months ended September 30, 2017. Acquisitions occurring after the beginning of fiscal 2017 accounted for a 3% increase in revenue.

Increased revenues in North America and Latin America contributed to an organic revenues increase of 4%. The sale of the Southeast Asian durables business during the current quarter, resulted in a 1% decrease in revenues.

Please turn to slide number three, gross profit margin. Core gross profit increased 4% to $2.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisitions occurring after the beginning of the second quarter of fiscal 2017 contributed 2% or $1 million to core gross profit. Organic gross profit increased 2% or $1.1 million.

The sale of the Southeast Asian durables business accounted for 1% or $0.6 million decrease in gross profit compared to the prior year quarter. The remaining increase of 1% or $0.6 million related to the favorable impact of foreign exchange. Core gross margins were 20.4% of net revenues for the current year quarter compared to 21.6% in the prior year quarter.

For the six month ended September 30, 2017, core gross profit decreased 1% or $0.5 million compared to the prior year period. Acquisitions occurring after the beginning of fiscal 2017 contributed 2% or $2.2 million to core gross profit. Operating inefficiencies primarily in North America led to an organic gross profit decrease of 2% or $2.3 million net.

The sales of Southeast Asian durables business accounted for 1% or $0.6 million decrease in gross profit compared to the prior year period. The remaining increase or $0.2 million relates to favorable impact of foreign exchange. Core gross margins were 20.4% of net revenues in the 6 months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $21.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2016.

Please turn to slide number four, operating income and margin. Core operating income increased 2% or $0.5 million compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisitions occurring after the beginning of the second quarter of fiscal 2017 contributed $0.1 million to the increase in operating income.

Core SG&A increased 8% or $1.6 million compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisitions occurring after the beginning of the second quarter fiscal 2017 net of divestitures and unfavorable exchange contributed $0.7 million and $0.3 million, respectively, to the increase. The remaining increase of $0.6 million primarily relates to the timing of audit and compliance expenses.

Core SG&A as a percentage of sales was 8.2% in the current year quarter compared to 8.4% in the prior year quarter. For the six months ended September 30, 2017, core operating income decreased 4% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year -- prior year-to-date, primarily due to lower gross profit in the period.

For the six months ended September 30, 2017, core SG&A increased 4% or $1.8 million compared to the prior year including $1.6 million related to acquisitions net of divestitures occurring after the beginning of fiscal 2017.

The remaining increase of $0.2 million relates to compensation expenses. Core SG&A decrease as a percentage of sales to 8.8% from 9% in the prior year period. For the six months ended September 30, 2017, facility closure expenses were $0.1 million compared to $0.2 million in the prior year period. The current year expenses primarily relate to the closure of our manufacturing facility in Dormans, France, and the prior year quarter expenses related to the consolidation of our Dublin manufacturing facilities into a single location.

Please turn to Slide number five, net income. The second quarter fiscal 2018 core net income increased 9% or $1.5 million to $18.2 million compared to the prior year quarter. Core net income increased $0.1 million to $33 million compared to the prior year period to date. The effective tax rate on core net income was 26% for the current year quarter compared to 30% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the adoption of new accounting standards to simply share-based payments. The effective tax rate on core net income for the six months ended September 30, 2017, was 25% compared to 31% for the 6 months ended September 30, 2016.

The release of the tax liability associated with foreign indemnification receivable related to previous acquisitions, for which there was a corresponding unfavorable impact in other expenses, resulted in a 2% reduction in the effective tax rate. The adoption of a new standard for accounting for simplified share-based payments had a further 4% impact. The projected core effective tax rate for fiscal 2018 is 29%.

Please advance to slide number six, core diluted earnings per share. Excluding the impact of non-core items, core EPS increased 7% to $1.06 per diluted share in the current year quarter. For the 6 months ended September 30, 2017, core EPS decreased 1% to $1.92 per share from $1.93 in the prior year period.

Please turn to slide number seven, free cash flow. Free cash flow for the second quarter of fiscal '18 consisting of cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures was $13.1 million compared to $22.8 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the timing of capital expenditures. Free cash flow for the six months ended September 30, 2017, was $17.9 million compared to $31.1 million in the prior year period, primarily due to increased capital expenditure, acquisition expense payments and increased working capital requirements year-over-year.

Please turn to slide number eight, core EBITDA. This slide shows core EBITDA for the quarter and year-to-date period. Core EBITDA is defined as core operating income plus depreciation and amortization. Core EBITDA increased 3% to $43.9 million in the current year quarter. Core EBITDA for the 6 months ended September 30, 2017, decreased 2% to $82.7 million compared to the prior year period.

Please advance to slide number nine, capital expenditures. Our second quarter capital expenditures of $16 million compared to $8.1 million in the prior year quarter. For the 6 months ended September 30, 2017, our capital expenditures were $26.3 million compared to $18.1 million in the prior year period. The projected amount of capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 is approximately $65 million, including the Constantia Labels acquisition.

Please turn to Slide number 10, debt. The company had $498.5 million of debt as of September 30, 2017, compared to $492.3 million at September 30, 2016. During the last 4 quarters, the company has paid down $40 million in debt and borrowed, including acquired debt, $46 million in relation to acquisitions. During the last 4 quarters, Multi-Color has made acquisitions in France, Australia and Germany.

Now I'd like to turn the presentation over to Nigel.

Nigel Vinecombe

Thanks, Sharon, and good morning, all. A disappointing quarter for us, but we certainly believe we're well-placed from Q3. So if we look at Q2, I guess, 2 very different aspects of the story. First of all, organic growth accelerating and encouraging in a 6% organic rate for the quarter and also encouraging organic growth was broadly based.

We saw in North America and in Europe, both achieved mid-single-digit growth, and developing markets high single-digit growth. And so for the first half, we now have organic growth at 4% after a slow first quarter and October revenue growth is also strong. And we reiterate expectations to see organic growth in the 3% to 5% range.

The other half of the story is our operating inefficiencies continued in Q2. We thought they were over after a good August, but we had a very poor September. And it cost us circa 1% gross margin or circa $0.20 EPS in the first half of the year. And we have now fixed the short-term capacity constraints that we had in Q1 and Q2. And certainly, October results support capacity constraints having been overcome.

We have the right team in place. We have made changes in the last 12 months. We do believe we have the right team and basically, the inefficiencies have stemmed from not having the right CapEx in the right places at the right time. And that's basically my fault for not having anticipated the changes in customer sales mix. And it's particularly galling because it's against my religion.

I always prefer to be early, rather than late with CapEx, but didn't achieve that during the course of the last couple of quarters at this time. So given circa $0.20 shortfall in H1, we have lowered our forecast guidance from $4 to the $3.80 to the $3.90 range, and we don't expect the following fiscal year to be affected. And I would note that last year, we also reduced our guidance of 1 stage $3.60 to $3.50, and still came out at $3.60.

On the acquisition side of things, we're delighted that our Constantia Labels acquisition was completed last week. We've certainly done a lot of work behind the scenes leading up to this. The senior team has already been finalized and is in place and in fact, together this week. And secondly, our initial cost synergies review suggests that the results will be in line with the announced synergies and savings that we previously stated.

In addition to that we did make a small acquisition in East Africa, which we're announcing today that we made in October, and it fits nicely into the Constantia beverage customer base particularly as it relates to Anheuser Busch, InBev, Heineken and Diageo. And we -- in October, we also printed our first labels locally in our New Zealand startup. Our acquisition pipeline is still extensive, but we will be focused for the remainder of fiscal '18 at least on integration and on debt.

So in summary, we certainly expect our organic growth rate to continue in the 3% to 5% range and we've been investing in CapEx, both last year and this year, to get to the higher end of that range. As I said, we're 4% for the first half of the year and we will be, certainly, keeping up with that level of CapEx going into next year as we are confident of achieving growth in that range and pushing in the higher end of that range as we go forward.

Secondly, in terms of the operations, the prior capacity constraint that we have, have now been fixed. We know that we didn't have the right capacity in the right place at the right time, that's now behind us. And October reinforces the fact that we feel confident, we're in good shape from a capacity point of view and therefore, overcoming the operational inefficiencies.

And lastly, in relation to Constantia, we have a -- we still see that we'll have a neutral impact in fiscal '18, a $0.40 to $0.50 improvement in fiscal '19 and an $0.80 to $1 impact improvement in fiscal '20. So with that, I'll open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] First question comes from the line of Adam Josephson of KeyBanc.

Adam Josephson

Nigel, can you just help us understand a little more. You talked about not having had the right capacity in the right place at the right time because the growth didn't occur exactly as you expected it to. Can you just go on to a little more detail about what exactly transpired along those lines?

Nigel Vinecombe

Yes. As for Q1, particularly in North America, we found that we had some customer change in terms of mix, new business coming on board, specifications changing, more volume that we'd anticipated in other markets around the world and we've seen good growth and good bottom line benefits, but not in North America. We didn't have the extra capacity on board at the start of this fiscal year as in hindsight we should have done.

Adam Josephson

Okay. And what -- you mentioned October growth was strong, Nigel. Can you just give a little more detail by region and to what extent that differed from what you experienced in the September quarter?

Nigel Vinecombe

Well, it was very similar to September quarter. So it's mid-single-digit growth and it's broadly based. And the good news is, is that we're seeing that whilst we caught up with our backlogs that we don't expect inefficiencies in producing work currently. We're looking busy for this quarter, whereas in the last couple of quarters, it's been lumpy. It doesn't look so lumpy at the moment.

Adam Josephson

Got it. And just a couple on Constantia, can you just go over what -- you just closed the deal last week, what your pro forma leverage is post the closing? I know you said that you expect it to be earnings neutral, but how much EBITDA are you expecting this year just given the closing date and any integration challenges that you're anticipating?

Nigel Vinecombe

Well, we said that we expect leverage to be in the low 5s. We still expect to have circa $300 million in EBITDA combined. And at this stage, the teams in terms of the integration challenges, the team has dovetailed very well. As we stated previously, we're not anticipating any significant changes to the management team.

The businesses will still be run on a market segment basis, so the Constantia senior team for food and beverage will continue to run that business and the Multi-Color senior teams will continue to run their market segments. And that's already been finalized and we've -- and that's, obviously, that Mike Henry will be taking over from Vadis at the end of the year. So all of that is going according to plan, but those team integration discussions seem to be going well.

And the cost synergy savings, we've got more work to do. We've only owned the business for a week, but from what we see to date, we're on track for those, just in terms of the amount of time and the timing.

Adam Josephson

Right. And Sharon, just CapEx and interest. Can you just update us on your expectations for this year just, again, given the closing date?

Sharon Birkett

Sure. So CapEx still circa 5% of sales and for interest, a blended rate at 4.5%.

Operator

So next question comes from the line of Anojja Shah of BMO Capital Markets.

Anojja Shah

I just wanted to go back to that 6% organic growth in the third quarter, which was pretty impressive, and I think you mentioned 9% growth when we had this call 3 months ago in July. Can you point at any particular end market where you're seeing this? Or any specific categorization of where this growth is coming from?

Nigel Vinecombe

Well, it's coming from personal care and wine and spirits. Yes, the 9% related to one month last quarter and 6% for the whole quarter. And we know that in the packaging space, low single-digit growth is hard to achieve. But if you look at the labels space, Avery Dennison is still posting consistent single digit growth rates in their Pressure Sensitive business. And we see the global market growing also at mid-single digits, so we're continuing to catch up.

We'd like to think that our average 3% organic growth rate in recent years, we can start to move up in that 3% to 5% range, but we don't see anything heroic about mid-single-digit growth in the labels space. That's what is happening globally and that's what's happening with comps like Avery, so we should be in that mid-single-digit range. We're investing to support that level of growth and it shouldn't really be something to write home about that we get to an average industry outcome.

Anojja Shah

Okay. And then moving on to acquisitions. You mentioned this acquisition in Africa being sort of driven by the new Constantia platform in food and beverage. Do you have more target areas in food and beverage that maybe you weren't targeting before, but now seem more interesting?

Nigel Vinecombe

Absolutely. The Constantia platform or the MCC food and beverage platform as we prefer to call it, creates a whole new acquisition pipeline for us that makes a lot more sense than it would have otherwise done. So we have got a tremendous amount of pipeline opportunity ahead of us and have significantly by this food and beverage platform.

However, short term our focus will be on integration and debt. And we'll get around to the pipeline once we feel comfortable with where we're at with the integration process. So let us get through the rest of this fiscal year and then let's talk some more about those opportunities because they are significantly enhanced.

Anojja Shah

Okay. And then one more question about the operating issues this quarter. Where they in Batavia again or across North America? Or where were they exactly?

Nigel Vinecombe

They were -- they originated in Batavia and because we have to form workout elsewhere, they also affected a couple of other plants. So it was the same issue as we have in Q1. We thought we were through the worst of it at the end of Q1, but it came back to bite us in Q2. But significant capacity has gone in since the first quarter that we now see in October.

We've had a very strong sales month including in Batavia and in North America, in general, and that's been a good profit outcome compared to the prior months. And we've eaten into our backlog, so we're up-to-date with our backlog in our North American businesses that we were struggling in the first half of the year.

So we certainly, see clear signs of having put those operational inefficiencies due to lack of the right capacity in the right places. Those clear signs that those things are behind us. The proof of the pudding is how we do in the December quarter and the March quarter. So I think now is a good buying opportunity, but I'll leave that decision to others.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next question comes from the line of Jason Rodgers of Great Lakes Review.

Jason Rodgers

A question about the divested business, wonder what the reason for that was and if there are any other businesses out there, including Constantia, that you may be looking to divest?

Nigel Vinecombe

Thanks for the question. The reason for the divestiture was that we had a 40% minority shareholder that wanted to buy us out. I didn't particularly want to sell, but the business was really dependent on them as a management team. And so we acquiesced to their request to buy us out and so -- but unfortunately, it's the way we went at the end of the day. We have no other divestiture plans.

Sharon Birkett

And it's worth noting that, really, the impact -- and it's my admission, that we talked about gross profit, et cetera, that really on an EPS basis, it was neutral because we had always been reporting their minority interest share as a deduction after the net income line. So it really has an impact on each of the items as you go through, that when you then net off the ownership percentage that we previously reported, the net core EPS impact is essentially nothing.

Nigel Vinecombe

I don't think we have any other minority interest positions at all, do we?

Sharon Birkett

No.

Jason Rodgers

But that will be a 1% headwind to the sales growth line for the next 3 quarters, is that right?

Sharon Birkett

No. It was in the quarter, and it just happened to make it through the 1% rounding for the 6 months. So no, it will diminish to less than 1% in the third quarter and probably even when it can be reportable by the time we get to the fourth quarter, particularly with Constantia's revenues. So no, it's not going to be -- have a material impact. And as I said, no impact ultimately on the core EPS line.

Jason Rodgers

And you mentioned you had a lot larger M&A pipeline in food and beverage with the acquisition. Just wondering how high you would let your debt-to-EBITDA go before you really prioritize debt reduction over M&A.

Nigel Vinecombe

We are prioritizing debt reduction over M&A. So we don't want our leverage to go up. We want our leverage to go down before we start doing more acquisitions. And even when we do more acquisitions, we don't want that push our leverage up.

Sharon Birkett

So the Tanzania acquisition, for example, is something that we had in the pipeline for quite some time and there was just a number of regulatory and government things to get through, and we mentioned that when we're talking about the acquisition of Constantia that there would be a couple that were already well and truly in the train that we would finish off, so it's not something new, for example, that we've gone out and done.

Nigel Vinecombe

And we had one or two other long-standing acquisition discussions currently as well. And they may or may not transpire in the next 6 months, but they are going to be very small if they happen and not material in terms of impact on debt.

Jason Rodgers

And do you have a debt-to-EBITDA target by a certain time period?

Nigel Vinecombe

Yes. We'd like to get back down under 4X. We certainly like to do that in the medium term. And so for us, that is within a three to four year window. We believe we could do it faster, if we did not make any acquisitions in that time frame, but we'd like to make some acquisitions along the way so we think three or four years with a regular trend of deleveraging is appropriate, and that's what we're targeting.

Operator

Okay. So I'd now like to turn the call over to Nigel Vinecombe for closing remarks.

Nigel Vinecombe

Thank you, and thanks for your time and attention this morning. We certainly feel that we are in good shape going into Q3. We're pleased to see a very positive October and my mistakes that the last six months have been fixed by the team. And we feel ready and confident about kicking on, so we look forward to talking to you next quarter.

Operator

Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the presentation. You may now disconnect. Good day.

