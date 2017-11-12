Week 46 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Last week top gainers included DNR +34.85%, SLCA +16.69%, OMED +7.98%. So far 31 weeks out of 35 weeks (88.5%) with at least one stock gaining more than 10%.

Four new breakout stocks for Week 46 with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Week 46 Selections are as follows:



Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 4 healthcare, 3 cyclicals, and 1 technology. Detailed charts for each stock are at the end of the article. Performance results throughout the week will be posted in the comment section.



The new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

SORL Auto Parts (SORL) - Cyclicals / Auto Parts Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) - Cyclicals / Special Consumer Services

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) - Cyclicals / Specialty Retailers Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) - Healthcare / Biotechnology



Thumbnail images of the Positive Momentum Portfolio Week 46

Welcome to the Momentum Breakout Selection list for Week 46. This article provides a partial list from the Breakout Stocks published for subscribers only. The full performance results for all the different portfolios are linked in the 2017 YTD performance results with important descriptions of the different portfolio methodologies. A brief summary of the selection methodology for these momentum stocks can be found in my primer article on quick pick momentum accelerators.



Performance Summary



The past Week 45 saw the first weekly decline in the S&P 500 in 10 weeks, while the long portfolio gained +7.10% in Week 45.

Total cumulative long portfolio returns by week of the past 5 weeks (t-5) are listed below through the end of Week 45 to illustrate rolling returns of prior top performers through Friday:



Breakout Forecast

Long Portfolio Returns past 5 weeks / Top Performers

Week 45 (t-1) +7.10% (DNR) +34.85%, (SLCA) +16.69%, (OMED) +7.98% Week 44 (t-2)

+0.63% (MRNS) +30.88%, (WLL) +10.57%, (GPRK) +5.70%

Week 43 (t-3)

+8.26% (BBG) +46.70%, (VRAY) +27.01%, (VDSI) +5.56%

Week 42 (t-4)

-11.70% (PPHM) +17.75%, (TOO) -4.53%, (GLUU) -9.93%

Week 41 (t-5)

-13.41% (ZEN) +13.37%, (TGB) -3.51%, (MITL) -6.97%



As I continue my study, the typical optimum momentum holding duration from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks, but as the rolling 5 week table above illustrates, some of these stocks can carry positive momentum for many weeks and some may return to the selection list in the current week.

All past selections of individual returns are available on my list of articles by Breakout Forecast Week. This includes daily and weekly returns for all stocks selected since the beginning of 2017. These stock selections are intended to provide the highest probability of greater than 10% gains within the first week (5 trading days) by focusing on accelerating momentum characteristics detailed in my primer article linked above.

Relative Rotation Graph of Week 46 Selections

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks





The following are value portfolios generated each month and tracked in addition to the weekly breakout selections.

Forensic Selections with Adverse Scores Returns YTD Number of Periods July (-) Forensic Portfolio 1 67.18% 4 months + Aug (-) Forensic Portfolio 2 33.47% 3 months + Sep (-) Forensic Portfolio 3 19.03% 2 months + Oct (-) Forensic Portfolio 4 -5.60% 1 month + Nov (-) Forensic Portfolio 5 1.10% 2 weeks Forensic Selections with Positive Scores Returns YTD Number of Periods July (+) Forensic Portfolio 1 13.11% 4 months + Aug (+) Forensic Portfolio 2 9.91% 3 months + Sep (+) Forensic Portfolio 3 -0.66% 2 months + Oct (+) Forensic Portfolio 4 -5.87% 1 month + Nov (+) Forensic Portfolio 5 -7.15% 2 weeks

Further detail and charts of each of the Forensic Portfolios are available here.



Piotroski Enhanced Value Returns YTD Number of Periods August Portfolio 5.67% 3 months + September Portfolio 4.07% 2 months + October Portfolio 1.92% 1 month + November Portfolio -3.35% 2 weeks

Further detail and charts of each of the Piotroski Portfolios are available here.



As always, I hope you capture the most beneficial returns of this small sample of the weekly breakout selections and have a profitable week of trading! Thank you for reading my articles. If you want free future updates just click the "Follow" button at the top of the page.



Thank you!



JD Henning, PhD, CFE

