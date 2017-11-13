GrowGeneration Is Building Its Base For Growth

GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQX:GRWG) recently reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday with revenues of $4 million increasing 86% over the previous year’s revenue of $2.2 million. Same-store sales also jumped from $2.1 million to $2.7 million from $2.1 million reported last year for the same time period.

The quarter ended September 30 and included eight stores versus last year’s sales that came from five stores. In addition to that, new stores in Boulder, Colorado and Las Vegas will be reflected in the fourth quarter earnings. As a result of the new stores coming on board, the company’s operating expenses increased as well. Store operating costs were $800,861 for the 2017 third quarter versus $372,317 for the previous year, for an increase of $428,544 or 115%.

When looking at some of the cannabis industry top stocks, I noticed that several were near 52-week highs and many had recovered from market slides that occurred across the industry earlier this year. GrowGeneration is trading at approximately $1.93 is still far from its 52-week high of $3.43 and giving the stock some runway here to move higher. Especially when the new stores' revenues begin to show up in the company’s next earnings release.

Dispensaries can post big sales numbers, but the margins can be tight and the most successful owners will be the ones that can operate in several locations with multiple stores. GrowGeneration seems to be acknowledging that and is building up its store count. Currently, GrowGen has 14 stores, which includes 9 locations in Colorado, 2 locations in California, 2 locations in Las Vegas and 1 location in Washington.

The company did face a closure of its Santa Rosa store from the recent fires, but it was insured. The store has since reopened and while the company doesn’t know the impact on its customers due to the fire, it could a situation like Home Depot (HD) that benefits from natural disasters as people need to rebuild.

GrowGeneration isn’t just a dispensary story, it’s also a cultivation story. The company has also made a move into cultivation by its acquisition of Seattle Hydro in May of this year. This company brings in a million dollars in revenue per year, plus it’s great to have this diversification from the dispensaries. The company carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. As the wholesale price for cannabis slides, growers will be spending more to increase their efficiency and yields. Ag tech is getting lots of attention from investors these days.

The CEO and the President have both just signed three-year contracts in September which demonstrates commitment in the c-suite. The Company had $1.9 million in cash at the end of the quarter. The company’s goal is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major legalized cannabis states.

