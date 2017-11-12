SAExploration Holdings' (SAEX) CEO Jeff Hastings on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ryan Abney - Vice President, Finance

Jeff Hastings - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Brent Whiteley - Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Analysts

Ryan Abney

Thank you, Daniel, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today will be Jeff Hastings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAExploration; and Brent Whiteley, Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel of SAE. Also with us today is Brian Beatty, Chief Operating Officer of SAE.

With that said, I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Hastings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAE.

Jeff Hastings

Thank you, Ryan. Good morning, everyone. Thanks to each of you for participating in today's call. I'll start with some initial comments on this past quarter and then Brent Whiteley, our CFO, will review our financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months ended September 30, 2017. After that, we will turn the call over for questions.

In the third quarter, we continued to manage a very difficult business environment, due to persistent levels of exploration spending. While overall revenue was up sequentially, when compared to the second quarter of this year, global seismic activity remained sharply lower than in previous years.

Moreover, pricing on new projects continues to be less favorable and indecision on approving new project continues to hamper our visibility on new business prospects. While we are encouraged by the gradual improvement in commodity prices and our continuing dialogue with core customers regarding future project opportunities, we expect any meaningful turn in the cycle to take time before we experience increased activity and corresponding revenue.

Given where our contracted backlog currently stands, we expect the fourth quarter to be relatively inactive as we prepare for the upcoming winter season in Alaska and Canada at the beginning of next year.

Looking further into next year, we believe the revenue from a combination of projects in Colombia, which is proving to be a bright spot on the back of a long-term agreement we signed with Hocol earlier this year, and Alaska and Canada, will be sufficient to support our improving cost structure. Additionally, activity levels in the ocean-bottom marine market continue to be robust. While a very competitive market, any new marine projects would represent meaningful upside to our outlook.

We are also encouraged by conversations with specific customers regarding unique opportunities involving strategic agreements and new innovative technology, which we believe could add additional competitive advantages to our differentiated business model. Equally important, we remain hopeful that we will receive and ultimately monetize our remaining Alaska tax credits, although timing of both remains uncertain. We continue to engage in constructive dialogue with potential purchases of the tax credits as the State of Alaska works through regulations that will implement the new legislation passed a few months ago that may reopen the secondary market.

We remain focused on positioning SAE to adapt and become more competitive during this cycle as evidenced with our recent transaction to extend the maturity of our $30 million senior term loan to 2020 and replace our revolving credit facility.

We are also committed to creating and implementing a more sustainable solution for our capital structure specifically, one that right-sizes our balance sheet, while providing the opportunity to generate long-term upside for equity and a broader market recovery. As we continue to transition the company, both financially and structurally, we remain dedicated to serving our valued customers with our differentiated business model and proven operational strategies.

And I'll turn things over to our CFO, Brent Whiteley, to discuss the financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months ended September 30, 2017. Brent?

Brent Whiteley

Thanks, Jeff, and good morning to everyone. I'll take a few minutes to review our financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of the year, and then we'll turn the call over for questions.

Total revenues in Q3 decreased 32% to $22.5 million from $33 million in the third quarter of 2016, primarily due to a decrease in revenue from South America, which was primarily impacted by a large project in Bolivia during Q3 2016, not being repeated in the first period of this year, partially offset by year-over-year increase in smaller projects in Colombia.

For the first 9 months in 2017, total revenues decreased 32.2% to $122.2 million from $180.2 million in the first nine months of 2016. Activity levels in all jurisdictions continue to be impacted by poor market conditions due to sustained low commodity price environment and continued uncertainty regarding the outlook for the oil and gas industry.

By geography, approximately $19.7 million or about 88% of our revenues for the third quarter were generated in South America followed by North America at $2.7 million or about 12% of revenues. Year-to-date, North America generated approximately $50.5 million or about 41% of revenues followed by West Africa at $35.2 million or about 29% of revenues, and South America and Southeast Asia at $32.2 million and $4.3 million respectively or about 30% of revenues combined.

Our gross profit for Q3 was $1.5 million or 6.6% of revenues compared to $1.4 million or 4.2% of revenues in the third quarter of 2016. Gross profit for the first nine months of the year decreased 42.1% to $25.6 million or 20.9% of revenues from $44.2 million or 24.5% of revenues in the first nine months of 2016.

Gross profit for Q3 2017 and Q3 2016 included depreciation expense of approximately $2.8 million and $4.1 million, respectively. Gross profit excluding depreciation expense or adjusted gross profit, which is a non-GAAP measure, was $4.3 million in Q3 2017 or 19.1% of revenues, compared to $5.5 million or 16.7% of revenues in Q3 2016. Our gross profit for the first nine months including depreciation expense of $9 million compared to $12.5 million of depreciation expense included in our gross profit for the first nine months of 2016.

Our adjusted gross profit for the first nine months of 2017 was $34.6 million or 28.3% of revenues compared to $56.7 million or 31.5% of revenues in the first nine months of 2016.

SG&A expenses during Q3 decreased 13.2% to $6 million or 26.8% of revenues compared to $6.9 million or 21% of revenues in the third quarter of 2016. For the first 9 months, SG&A expenses decreased 9.6% to $18.9 million or 15.4% of revenues from $20.9 million or 11.6% of revenues in the first nine months of 2016.

Our SG&A expenses in Q3 in the first nine months of 2017 included approximately $0.6 million and $2.1 million respectively, of nonrecurring or noncash expenses, compared to $1.3 million and $2.4 million in Q3 in the first nine months of 2016 respectively.

Loss before income taxes during Q3 was $11.9 million compared to $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2016. For the first nine months of 2017, our loss before income taxes was $18.7 million compared to income before income taxes of $4.7 million during the same period in 2016. In Q3, the decrease in loss before income taxes was largely due to an increase in primarily unrealized foreign currency gains in Canada and Brazil and a decrease in debt restructuring cost compared to Q3 2016.

During Q3 2017, other expense also included, among other things, approximately $7.5 million of interest expense, of which approximately $4.4 million was noncash amortization of loan issuance cost and $0.4 million was interest that was paid in-kind.

Similarly, during the first nine months of 2017, which saw a meaningful year-over-year decrease in income before income taxes due to much higher other expense, included, among other things, approximately $24.4 million of interest expense, of which approximately $14.9 million was noncash amortization of loan issuance cost and $4.8 million of interest that was paid in-kind.

Additionally, included in other expense during the first 9 months of 2017 was a $0.7 million foreign exchange loss compared to a $2.1 million foreign exchange gain in the same period last year.

Net loss attributable to the corporation during Q3 was $13.8 million or $1.46 per diluted share compared to $17.4 million or $2.62 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2016. Net loss attributable to the corporation during the first nine months of 2017 was $24.8 million or $2.65 per diluted share compared to $2.9 million or $1.26 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, was negative $1.2 million in Q3 or negative 5.1% of revenues compared to negative $0.1 million or negative 0.4% of revenues in the third quarter of 2016. For the first 9 months of the year, our adjusted EBITDA was $17.8 million or 14.5% of revenues compared to $38.3 million or 21.2% of revenues in the first nine months of 2016.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2017 and 2016 were $0.1 million. Our capital expenditures in the first nine months of the year were $2.3 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2016. Given the state of the industry and significant reduction in oil and gas activity, any significant investment in capital expenditures by SAE, particularly in large equipment purchases, is highly unlikely until the broader market demonstrates a consistent and sustainable recovery.

Therefore, based upon current market conditions we expect our total CapEx for 2017 to be under $5 million.

On September 30, 2017, our cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash of $535,000, totaled $13.5 million. Working capital was $14.7 million. Total debt at face value excluding net unamortized premiums or discounts was $121.9 million. And our total stockholders' equity was $15.3 million.

Lastly, our contracted backlog on September 30, 2017, was $52.5 million. On the same date, our bids outstanding totaled $111.4 million. The entire backlog was comprised of land-based projects with 62% in South America and the remaining in North America. We currently expect to complete 13% of the projects in our backlog on September 30, 2017, during the last 3 months of 2017 with the balance expected to be completed in 2018.

At this point, I'll turn over the call to the operator and open the floor for questions.

