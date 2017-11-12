SLC Agricola's (SLCJY) CEO Aurelio Pavinato on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SLC Agricola Sa ADR (OTCPK:SLCJY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Aurélio Pavinato - Chief Executive Officer

Ivo Marcon Brum - Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Analysts

Aurélio Pavinato

Good morning. Thank you for participating in SLC Agricola's Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of 2017.

First, I should point out that as mentioned in our earnings release, this quarter's results once again were extremely strong with record-high EBITDA and net income, a significant drop in our leverage ratio and our record-high cotton yields in the 2016-2017 crop years. We will take a close look at the numbers in a moment.

Please go to Slide 3, where we will begin with comments on the recent price variation in our main products. With higher pricing in early 2017 and better profitability in relation to competing crops, such as soybean and corn, the cotton planted area should expand significantly in the 2017-2018 crop year by around 11% year-over-year, according to USDA data. This projected expansion in area had a negative impact on future cotton prices on ICE in the third quarter, with an average depreciation of around 8% on [ph] the prior quarter.

On the other hand, in China I previously mentioned it, an aggressive program for the sale of government stocks was launched in 2016, reversing the cycle of builds in cotton lint stocks that took place from 2011 to 2015, with the country now leading the drawdown in world cotton stocks. Some analysts estimate that the country will close 2017 with a decrease of around 18% in ending stocks compared to a year earlier. This probably will lead to the need for China to import more cotton as of the end 2018, which could be positive for prices.

Let's go now to Slide 4. The price of soybean future contracts traded on the Chicago Board of Trade presented significant volatility in the last quarter due to the expectations regarding the U.S. crops, which was in full development phase. Despite the confirmation of normal crops in the United States, our global restocking trends in 2017-2018 will still depend on the development of South America crops, which is currently in the planting and early development stages. Also, consider that the demand continues to grow steadily every year; we foresee higher prices over the next couple of years.

Moving to the corn, as you can see on Slide 5, prices on CBOT fell over the course of the third quarter, mainly due to the robust U.S. crops, and consequently, the expectation of U.S. and global stocks remaining at high levels.

In Brazil, as you can see on the charts, there was a recent decoupling from international prices, mainly due to the producer's decision to hold inventories, given the product's low pricing in reis.

Let's go please to Slide 7, which shows our operation performance in the 2016-2017 crop year. This quarter was completed - we completed harvesting operations for the 2016-2017 crop year with very strong results. The final cotton lint yield set a new record of 1,807 kilograms per hectare, based on the age of the first and second crops or 304x of the cottonseeds.

In the case of soybean, whose harvesting was concluded in April, the yield batenio [ph] also exceeded the initial expectation by 7%. And the second crop corn registered a yield of 6.7 tons per hectare, it's lightly below the initial estimate due to the lower grain weight at timing of harvest.

Moving on to Slide 8 shows a closing of production costs for the 2016-2017 crop year, with costs per hectare down in relation to the initial estimates despite the good yield and consequent increases in transportation, storage and processing costs; demonstrating our ongoing efforts to control expenses and use inputs efficiently.

I will now pass it over to my colleague, Ivo Brum, CFO and Investor Relations Officer.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Good morning, everyone. Let's go to Slide 10, which shows some highlights from our income statement for the period. The good performance in the field continues to be reflected in our financial results. The net revenue reached R$561 million in the quarter and R$1.5 billion in the nine months, 45% higher year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at R$116.8 million in the quarter and R$314 million in the year-to-date. Net income come to R$70 million in the quarter and R$232.6 million in the nine months. Both EBITDA and net income set new records for the quarter and nine months period. This performance seasoning [ph] explained by normalization of yields after last year's crop shortfall.

Let's go now to Slide 11, which shows a breakdown of our net debt. Net debt declined 19% sequentially to close the quarter at R$844 million. This led to net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to fall as well to 1.7 times, which is considered a very comfortable level.

I also should point out that we are currently in the process of lengthening our debt profile since the short-term Constitutional Funds lines are not attractive this year, leading us to replace them especially with the issue of R$200 million in Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables due in three years, which should be concluded in the coming weeks.

I will now pass the call back over to Pavinato who will comment on the outlook for 2017-2018 crop year.

Aurélio Pavinato

Thank you, Ivo. The outlook for the new crop year is positive. The planting of the super-early and early soybean varieties, which enables the planting of second-crop cotton and corn began in late September and was concluded in October in Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul states and is currently being concluded in State of Maranhão, which should give ample time for planting our second crop in January and February.

We also estimate a slight drop in production cost per hectare for the new crop year with a negative variation of 0.6% in the average cost per hectare in Brazilian reis on the prior crop year, as you can see on Slide 13, which is due to our successful strategy for negotiating inputs.

Lastly, we have managed to implement a good part of our hedge program for 2018, which is guaranteeing prices similar to those practiced in 2017, as you can see on Slide 14, which enabled us to project profitability for next year remaining at good levels.

Thank you. Let's now open the call for questions.

