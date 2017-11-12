Q3 2017 S&P 500 Earnings, Ex-Energy And Ex-Financials

While Energy is still lapping the very easy compares from 2016, the Financial sector is a big drag on Q3 '17 earnings, with the key group showing earnings declines of -7.3% for Q3 '17.

Ex-Energy and Ex-Financials, the S&P 500 has grown earnings 8.1% in Q3 '17.

Energy is about 6%-8% of the S&P 500's market cap, and Energy sector earnings grew 162% y/y, while Financials are about 15% of the S&P 500's market cap and fell roughly 7% in Q3 '17.

8.1% is a decent growth rate for most environments.

Technology earnings grew 23.5% y/y, since Q3 '16. some of that aided by the weak dollar.

The regular earnings review and preview will be out on Saturday, November 11th, 2017.

Whatever the issue is with the S&P 500 this week, whether it's the tax plan, or high yield credit spreads widening, or President Trump's trade comments, it isn't S&P 500 earnings, at least not yet anyway.