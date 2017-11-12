HeidelbergCement's (HDELY) CEO Bernd Scheifele on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCPK:HDELY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Bernd Scheifele - Chairman and CEO

Lorenz Näger - CFO

Analysts

Philip Roseberg - Bernstein

Robert Muir - Berenberg

Krishan Agarwal - Citigroup

Paul Roger - Exane BNP Paribas

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America

John Fraser-Andrews - HSBC

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's financial results, January to September 2017 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Dr. Bernd Scheifele, CEO of the company. Please go ahead, sir.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Hello and -- to everybody here from London. I am sitting together with Dr. Näger, CFO of the Group; and Mr. Schaller and Ozan Kacar from our Investor Relations team. Thanks a lot for your interest in our earnings call on our Q3 results.

As usual, I will lead you through the market developments and the operational developments, whereas Dr. Naeger will concentrate on the financial report.

Now you have seen our figures, which have been very positively received by the market. I think Heidelberg has delivered a very solid set of numbers. And if I give you an overview, a little bit, what's the key point. I think we had a little bit headwind in Q1 and Q2, partially by markets, but also due to a little bit of lack of visibility because we were running against pro forma Italcementi figures, whereas now in Q3, it's the first time that we have real comparable figures from last year. And it is very visible that the synergies from the Italcementi transactions are coming through. They are very visible in the results. And I think the most important message is earnings per share is up by 40%. That shows that this transaction will create significant value for our shareholders on the long run, already in the first year after the acquisition.

If we look to the markets, I think three points are important.

Our U.S. business has performed very well in a market, which is clearly below expectation. If you look to the cement market now, we are, in the first nine months, I think, the U.S. market is close to zero. The PCA forecast is for a growth of 1%. When we started the year, PCA was for about 3.54%. Last year, we did 4%. So, the market is clearly slow. And then, we had the hurricane season, obviously, which has hit us a little bit in Houston area and in Florida. And against that background, also in Q3, on a like-for-like basis, we have increased the RCOBD by 10%. I think that's a very solid performance.

The second point in the markets is the overall message. Europe is back. What is clearly visible is that Europe is back and that applies not only to the northern part, meaning to Norway, Sweden, Germany, Holland, whatever might what we see. Clearly, France and Italy and also Spain are seeing the best market conditions since, I would say, 7 or 8 years. Growth is back in all three markets. Pricing is improving. So that looks pretty good.

And the other point, which is very important for Heidelberg, Eastern Europe also comes scaling back. If I look to our volumes in Eastern Europe, whether it's Poland, whether it's Hungary, whether it's Bosnia or Romania, they are all up between 8% to 10%. We see clear recovery in Eastern Europe. This is an important market for Heidelberg, where we are the clear market leader, and we have about a capacity of about 20 million tonnes. So the recovery of Eastern Europe is also good news for next year.

The third point on the market is that in the emerging markets, where we had a difficult market conditions in the past, like in Indonesia, namely and in Thailand, but also in Ghana and Egypt, I think we have reached the bottom. We see the market turning. As you have seen in Indonesia in Q3, the Indonesian cement market was up by about 22%. Our cement, I think the sales are up 20%. In Thailand, we have increased prices since beginning of the year by more than 10%. In October, the first month after the mourning period for the passed-away King, the market jumped back by 45%. In Ghana, where market is back by 79%. And also even in Egypt, we are seeing now in October 1, positive market growth since the start of the year.

Now, and the second large item for us in the whole set of the figures is Italcementi integration. Obviously, the synergy targets we have already achieved for the year in Q3 is about €259 million, which has clearly been a significant result contributor. And the result that you see finally in the financial figures, free cash flow from operational cash flow is up close to €290 million in Q3. Earnings per share is up by about 40%. So overall, I think, the figures look pretty solid and that's what you see also on Chart 4. If you look to our margin in cement and aggregates, margin expansion in Q3 quite significantly in cement also driven by the margin improvement in the former Italcementi plants and aggregates also we had a good efficiency run, but also good pricing in North America.

If we go to Chart 5 and if we look to the regions; we see U.S., the cement market in Q3, up a little by about 1%. However, market development in the U.S. in Q3 was very diverse. We saw significant growth in the West, meaning in California, where we had a growth rate of close to 20%. Also, Canada did very well with 11%, whereas the South, meaning Texas and Florida were about down 9%, mainly impacted by the hurricane. And what we can also see and what is very comparable to our peers is the classical North East-Midwest markets, Ohio, Kentucky, Iowa, Illinois are weak. We even have seen negative flows there. Infrastructure programs are not starting. So the whole Northeast region is relatively weak.

In Europe, the situation is also different. We see a growth rate of 2%. Main problem is for us U.K. In U.K., volumes are negative close to 2.5%, 3%, whereas we saw good growth in Germany with about 9% then also in Netherlands with close to 9%, which went pretty well.

In Asia, you see growth is back 5%. That's driven by Indonesia, where we had a growth rate of about close to 20% in cement and clinker sales. And also China for us was up 19%, whereas Thailand was down 4%. And also India was negative with about 3.2%. Region Northern Europe, Central Asia is slightly down, minus 2%. That's mainly driven by two countries, where we have potentially reduced volumes. That was, on the one side, Ukraine, where our volumes are around 15% and also Russia, 10%, where we have a clear price strategy. And in Russia, we stopped our wet kiln operation in Sterlitamak that's close to Ufa at the Ural region and are concentrating production fully on our dry lands in order to maximize profits.

In the Northern region, Norway, Sweden continued to grow double-digit. Poland is back, a very important market for Eastern Europe. Poland was up 10.5%. And in Poland also, in October, the growth continues very strongly. So a clear signal that Eastern Europe is coming back.

In Africa, Eastern Mediterranean growth was positive flat 3%. Main driver was on the one side, Egypt. In Egypt, the negative volume growth slowed down to minus 6.6%. And as I said in October 1, positive growth rate, whereas in Africa, Tanzania was up by about 20%. Turkey came back strongly with 15%. And also Ghana, with 11% had a relatively strong growth rate.

You can see the EBITDA average on Chart 6. Currency, negative currency impact against last year comes mainly from three countries. It's U.K., it's Turkey and it's the [indiscernible] in Ghana. And then you see here volume development price and cost and synergies. It is very clear that on the cost side, we have done a good job in Q3. Just to give you an idea, our personnel costs in absolute euro are on a like-for-like basis, down in Q3 in absolute terms. That is a very good performance.

Chart 7 talks a little bit about the energy bill here in the cement business line for electricity and fuel. And as you have seen, we are lowering our guidance on increase of fuel costs, mainly for 2 reasons.

First of all, the strong euro helps us quite a bit because the fuel bit is typically paid in U.S. dollars; and secondly, in the operations, we have managed successfully to a large extent, shift in the fuel mix. So we have moved away from high-priced, high-quality coal and pet coke to lower caloric coal or to high-sulfur pet coke. And this, overall, led to a saving in energy costs of about €40 million.

That includes also the switch from oil to coal in Egypt, but also from coal to gas in a couple of U.S. plants and also a significant increase in the alternative fuel rate in France. And that's why the energy guidance is now down to about a full year guidance of mid-single-digit. And that's a strong performance because you have to see the coal price and the pet coke price into 2017 compared to 2016 is up by around 40%. You know what I mean? If we look to pet coke, we talk about pricing €60 per tonne. A year before, we were talking about €40, €41. And also the new cost of the Asian coal is around €80 against last year, maybe €55. So, we had a significant increase and so we managed that quite well.

Chart 8 talks about asset allocation. You know that we have acquired the Cemex asset in Seattle. We think that's a very good deal. We see the Seattle and Portland area as a very promising and strongly growing market. We have big investments from Microsoft, from Amazon and also from Starbucks and a lot of Starbucks also in the Portland area. We have acquired Cementir Italia. We expect the under processes clearance this week or next week. We think we will see significant synergies in Italy. And we are continuing to consequently streamline or checking our asset portfolio by improving the quality of the assets by selling non-core or non-performing assets. And we expect from that about €200 million cash to come in, in Q4.

Chart 9 shows you the progress, a little bit of the Italcementi integration. It gives you a little bit on insight in the machinery room of the company. The two charts, West U.S. and Italy, show you really what we are doing on the P&L side. And you see that and you know and you can check that the EBITDA performance of ESSROC in U.S. in cement was always quite miserable. And I told you a year ago that we will push the EBITDA margin in the ESSROC plants to the same level we have normally at Lehigh Hanson. And we are on our way. So the target is that we reach about 25% by year's end coming from 7.3%. That's a significant amount of money. And in Italy, you see that we have changed the company from EBITDA negative to EBITDA positive. The numbers are still small compared to the asset base invested, but at least, we are cash positive in Italy. And that's the only -- that's already an exception in the market.

Now MTBF, that means the meantime between failure, that means the running time of a kiln between stops that's a key performance indicator in the cement industry. And you see that in France and Italy, under our management, we have pushed the running time already quite significantly. But we are still a long way to go. Just to give an idea, Germany, which is from a kiln setup, very comparable to Italy and also to France, the meantime between failure in our German plants, which have a much higher alternative fuel rate than France and Italy is about 330 hours. So our French and Italian colleagues have still some way to go, but at least the trend is positive. And as you have seen, we have increased now the FTE reduction target by another 650 people. We're going to hit now a number of more than 4,000. Major reductions will come from Morocco but also from Egypt. And we still have social plan negotiations going on in some countries in Europe.

And Dr. Naeger will talk about tax and refinance costs, which have decreased in the Italcementi transaction. So the synergy target will be clearly overachieved. We are already -- we have already reached the target for this year by end of September. And I think we will hit a number of above €500 million.

Chart 11 shows you that the focus on productivity efficiency in Heidelberg stays high, also in the non-Italcementi country. So we have reduced personnel in Indonesia by close to 600 and also in other countries by 600. And that shows you that we permanently push efficiency productivity in order to improve the margins.

And as you know, my statement, as always as we talk about cost management in this industry, we talk about body count because in Heidelberg, the personnel costs are about €3 billion to yield. The total energy business is about €2 billion. That shows you the importance of personnel costs, yes. And that's the key driver of efficiency and cost management, and finally, cost leadership.

That's why I think we're the only one in the industry who sticks to its full year targets here. We know Q4, it's still a jump for us, but we think we are on our way. What's the reason is the October; we have the volumes for October. October was very strong. We had in cement, the strongest month in Heidelberg's history, with an increase of volumes of about 7.5% also aggregates was up more than 5%. So October, I think, should be solid. And we keep the fingers crossed that the weather is not turning crazy too early in November or December. And as you know, the comparison with last year is relatively weak. We had a disappointing Q4 last year. So we still remain committed to reach our targets.

Now if you look to the results per area, if you go to Chart 14, we talked about West markets. If we concentrate on Q3, you see our growth in cement was about 1.1%. Our growth was obviously pushed by California. And also Washington was pretty strong, whereas the Midwest was weak. Aggregates are up 1.1%. On pricing, by and large, we reached, in the U.S., price increases maybe of $5, $5.50. That is what I told you at the beginning of the year.

And also, in aggregate, our pricing is up by about 4.6%, which is very much in line. If we look to our peers, like Wilcon and Martin, I think we have done a good job. And if you look to our margins in cement, they are significantly up. That's driven by the ESSROC improvement. But also the aggregates, EBITDA margin was again pushed up to us. So I think we are on our way.

If you look to the results for the first nine months, you see, operating income is up by about 13.6% or €73 million. So I speak, what I've told you in summer that we think that we will push the U.S. result around €100 million, up or even north of €100 million. I think that's a good performance taking into account that the market was weaker and we had some headwinds from the weather in August and September, especially in the region south.

If you look to Europe, what you see is that Europe also in Q3 has clearly improved. The negative deviation compared to last year is only like-for-like, 2.3%, whereas for the first nine months, it's about 14.3%. Main driver is -- Germany is doing okay. Italy is doing okay. Benelux is up. France is doing okay. The only problem is U.K. U.K. was down in the quarter by about €21 million. So we see a clear drop down in the U.K. market mainly in London and that had to be compensated by the other countries. You see also margin development in cement and aggregates in Europe overall, okay?

North and Eastern Europe, I think solid result in the quarter, up by about 8%, yes, driven by Poland and Russia. Strong results, good results in Romania and weaker results, mainly in Bulgaria and Georgia. But also, if you look for the first nine months, yes, you see, like-for-like, our business is up 19.2%, mainly driven by strong Nordics, strong Baltics recovery in Poland and good profit development in Russia.

If you look to Indonesia -- not to Indonesia, to Asia, Chart 7 and also you see here like-for-like before currency, you see the result is in the quarter, down only 5.7%. And the first nine months are 19.1% that means the slowdown of results in Indonesia has really stopped. The Q3 in Indonesia on RCOBD was clearly better in absolute terms before Q2. We saw strong volume recovery with about 22% in the market. We were growing about 20%. The market growth continued in October. So in October, our sales in the cement are up by about 12.5%, which is a high number. So we think we will have a strong finish.

And the Indonesian results have been burdened on the cost side, mainly by the significant increase in coal price. That's what I mentioned earlier. You have to know that Indonesia is for us the biggest coal consumer in the group. They consume about 2.2 million, 2.3 million tonnes on a yearly basis. So any movement of the coal price by about $10 per tonne cost us [indiscernible] we gain about $20 million, $23 million.

We had a very strong run in Australia. Australia in Q3 is significantly up due to strong markets in Sydney and in Melbourne. The region West Perth remains still weak. We see some mining activity coming back again also in Western Australia. We gained some work. We are more positive on the long run now for Adelaide for next year. And the outlook for Australia, I think remains strong.

India results are up. The market is weak due to shortage of sand. Introduction of sales tax has also slowed down the market. And Thailand, as I told you, the market volumes, still down by about 6.6%. Now volumes are coming back up, so the finish of the mourning period and we have pushed up the price by 10%, so we expect a better Q4.

Positive surprise, China. Our volumes in China in Q3 have been up 19%. Pricing is strong. Results are significantly up. So for China, we had a good quarter and we will have a really good year in China.

If we talk about Africa, Chart 18, you see also here in the Q3, we had a real swing in results. Like-for-like, without currency, the result is up 5.8%. First nine months, still down 9.9%. That shows you that Egypt is coming back. Our coal mill in Helwan has started, which improved significantly our cost base. The volume outlook is good and the key target must be to push the price further. Morocco had a very good year. Turkey volumes are coming back. We are pushing out for price increases. We had a good run in Togo. So overall, Africa is also coming back.

Group services, which is our trading company. If you look to the revenue, that's always important for the ones who -- or the ones of you who analyze our margins. Our revenue is up by about 20%. That is nice for the top-line of Heidelberg, but it's not good for the margin because the trading margin is very low. So that has a negative impact on our group margin.

The more important message is that the clinker exports from China have been reduced this year by about 57%. That shows that the Chinese government has a clear no-export policy for clinker and cement. The domestic market is stronger and we have production cuts, which are ordered by the government. That also keeps the price up. And we see also in Asia that the clinker price for export FOB is moving upwards by $1 or $2. That's also good news for our industry. That's it from the markets.

And I hand over to Dr. Naeger for the financial report.

Lorenz Näger

Yes. Thank you, Dr. Scheifele, and welcome also from my side to all of you.

I think if you look at our set of figures, we can say that we can present a very clean and very transparent set of figures, which is well-readable and no distortions in there. And by the way, it's also a very good set of figures I mean, all key parameters on the financial side go in the right direction.

Most importantly, I would say and that's on Page 21, that the earnings per share in Q3 increased by 38% to €2.42 against previous year €1.75, which is really a significant progress in that respect. And this time, the music doesn't only play in the operating result but also below. And their all positions have contributed to an improvement year. The additional ordinary result is stable on a flat level despite ongoing restructuring activities. As announced and expected, financial results improved significantly by €38 million in the quarter. Some tax imbalances in Italcementi has been refused, so the current tax in the quarter really goes down. Deferred taxes increased as U.S. loss carryforwards are progressively used based on significant project results in U.S.

The group share profit increased by €142 million to €481 million in the quarter and to €768 million, up 31% year-to-date. This then also translates in a strong free cash flow generation of €1.2 billion over the last 12 months. The increase is based on a solid operational performance on improved working capital and lower interest payments. Working capital continues to improve, but it's not yet down on prior year's level. This has to do with the strong ongoing activity in September and also October. We expect this to normalize until year end.

CapEx is disciplined and the sale of non-core assets is strengthening and will further strengthen our cash flows. Net debt goes down on the back of this by almost €500 million in the quarter to €9.6 billion at the end of the quarter. So we are on track for our targets. We will increase -- further increase earnings per share. We will increase our free cash flow and we will reduce net debt.

If you then look into the income statement on Slide 22, we can see these developments. Depreciation and amortization is stable at €270 million. This now includes additional amortization and depreciation from the PPA of Italcementi, which we have completed in June. Additional ordinary result is at minus €6 million. So we have, in the previous quarters, fully provided, as far as you we can see, for restructuring and integration costs, it totaled up to €300 million in total. And we believe that this is a very limited amount for integration of that type and size. Out of the €300 million, approximately €130 million has been booked in the accounts of Italcementi before we consolidated it, then the remainder amount of €170 million in the books of Heidelberg. So this is a limited amount.

Result from participations is more or less flat. Financial results are down. It has two effects. The first comes from the integration of Italcementi, where we were able to replace existing expensive finance structures in Italcementi by Heidelberg Group programs such as the syndicated loan or some complex swap structures, which we found in Italcementi and we turned them back. And on that we expect a further reduction of the finance costs in the coming quarters. Also expensive bonds will mature, especially in January and February 2018, in a total amount of about €1 billion.

Income taxes are stable in the quarter. The internal structure of the tax has changed. We have a reduction in current tax and an increase in deferred tax. The increase in deferred tax mainly comes from increase of the profitability in U.S., where we are progressively using our carryforward losses in this country and that drives up the deferred tax. The other effect, if we look year-to-date, the income taxes are up there. We have an increased effect from the dividend distribution of our subsidiary companies that we have reduced the cash position by distributing dividend and significant income tax has been paid on this dividend withholding tax. So then if we look to the result of continued operations, it goes up to €520 million. Discontinued operations and minorities are stable, so let me see a significant improvement in group share of profits from €340 million to €480 million.

This then also translates in an improvement of the cash flow statement on Slide 23. You can see that on the top, the gross cash flow goes up by €123 million compared to previous year. And the working capital up €127 million, which are the main contributors to a significant improvement in the cash flow from operating activities, which was up €288 million. Disciplined CapEx increases our free cash flow further.

This is then transparently shown on Slide 24, where we use a slightly different free cash flow definition as it is the operating cash flow after say in business CapEx. And this has increased, you see it on the right-hand side, on the horizontal green bar to €1.2 billion coming from €1.1 billion previous year and €800 million two years ago. There you can see how the ability to generate cash flow from our business is really going up. And on the blue bar below, you can see how we have used this free cash flow.

CapEx is down €347 million against €410 million in previous year, €297 million used to pay back debt, and then, the dividend to minority shareholders of subsidiaries, €213 million is up as we have increased dividends from Indonesia from Morocco and from Thailand; €317 million on the right-hand side, on the grayish bar, go to shareholder of HeidelbergCement at HCAG. And over the three years, you can see how we have progressively increased our dividend, as we have announced in our Capital Markets Day in 2015. Net debt is €9.6 billion down €500 million over the quarter and up €785 million in the year-over-year, which mainly comes from €974 million expense for Italcementi shares.

Slide 25 then shows the group balance sheet. There is only one major point to be mentioned. You see that intangible assets under compliance go down by €808 million, and there is property plant and equipment in the line below goes up by €573 million. This is due to the PPA, the purchase price allocation, where we allocated some amounts to the property plant and equipment, which initially were booked in under goodwill. You know that in the first consolidation, you just take over the value from Italcementi accounts. And then after 12 months, you have to make an evaluation and an assessment. And this assessment led to the reclassification of roughly €800 million from goodwill to PPE. That's the main movement. All other movements in the balance sheet are very limited.

On Slide 26, you can see our maturity profile. We have flattened that out, these maturities of roughly €1 billion per year. We have, as I said, two major maturities early next year, two bonds in the magnitude of €500 million at coupon of approximately 6%. This will go out and we will replace it by much cheaper financing. And by that, you will see our finance costs to go down further.

You can see it on the Slide 26, on the bottom average coupon rate, how this goes down. And this will then -- the difference between these coupons and the current market rates will then turn into increased profitability and increased cash flows.

I mean, that's it in substance from the financial side. And I would like to give back to Dr. Scheifele for sustainability and outlook.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Sustainability and outlook, you saw, we have published our Sustainability Commitments 2030, which focused on six areas, on economic strengths and innovation. We have invested significantly in R&D. We have set up a new R&D center in Heidelberg, where we are focusing mainly on CO2 reduction, emission reduction, whereas in our R&D [indiscernible], we are more looking for product innovation.

And Occupational Health & Safety remains a top priority. The LTI, so meaning the accident ratio is going down. In the group, we have a LTI target of about 1. We are now at the moment, at about 1.6, 1.7. That's a key issue for us. And also the fatality rate has to come further down.

Environmental footprint. We want to reduce CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030. We are on our way. Circular economy, I think we can do much more on concrete and recycled aggregates. There is still a big improvement potential, and we want to be a good neighbor, so we are paying our taxes. We are not using any tax savings, crazy islands. So we are not very much concerned about the paradise people. And in the countries where we are operating, we typically engage very much in social services like entertaining schools, kindergarten, self-service, et cetera, especially in emerging markets.

Compliance and transparencies for us so far understood. That is clear. We stick to the law. We also stick to all boycott regulations, whether they are in Europe or in the U.S. That is high on our agenda and also, obviously, antitrust compliance.

And then you see, on the next chart, our commitment to reduce CO2 emissions. In Heidelberg, we are focusing mainly on three areas: First of all, we concentrate in one initiative on reducing the CO2 emissions by reducing the clinker content in cement. In that way also by producing a low CO2 clinker by replacing limestone as a chrome material, for example, by aluminium ash. We are relatively advanced in that respect and with that technology, you could use our existing plants and able to reduce the CO2 footprint by about 30%.

In another area, we are also running a big research project in Morocco by recycling CO2 to the production of [indiscernible], which then can be used again as material to -- for heating. And the other one is kept in carbon storage. We have a big project with the Norwegian government in creating in our Norwegian plant, where we capture CO2 and try to store it in our undersea quarry at the Prairie Plant.

Come to the outlook. The outlook for Heidelberg is as I told you, unchanged. Big point is that we reduced the CapEx by €200 million. We're cutting back on gross CapEx. Financial discipline is high on the agenda. We try to hit a net debt target of about €8.5 billion. And also, if you look beyond 2017 and into 2018, I'm at the moment, as we speak, pretty confident onto 2018. So 2018 should be normally a good year for the industry. We have a very good growth development throughout the world, whether it's in emerging markets and also in mature markets, maybe except for U.K. The outlook is pretty solid. We expect the U.S. markets to come back into 2018 to maybe growth rate in cement, so to 3% to 4%.

We will benefit from our good footprint, especially in California, Washington and also in Texas, where we expect significant growth next year. We see Europe further coming back in volume, but especially also on pricing. And another key point is, obviously, energy costs. At the moment, we see energy costs next year being flat. So we will not have the headwind of the energy costs as in 2017. So that's why also our outlook, which is still early for 2018 at the moment, looks relatively good.

Okay. That's it from our side. And now, obviously, we are happy to answer any questions that you might have. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Phil Roseberg from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Philip Roseberg

Yes. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Just a couple. Could you explain a little bit more what exactly is going on in the U.K.? Last quarter, I think we heard of some sort of self-made management problems. Then we had €21 million of OI falling in Q3, which seems to be go well beyond the sort of the volume drop. What exactly is going on and how should we sort of think about going into 2018 on the U.K.?

My second question, I guess for Dr. Näger, is just a little bit to understand the reduction in CapEx guidance. I guess that's development CapEx. But is this a timing issue, is this a delayed project or is it a canceled project? Or is it just actually just CapEx savings? And again, how would that impact the sort of the guidance that you've given in the past for CapEx going forward into 2018?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Mr. Rosenberg. I think, the U.K., that's a very good question. We are also wondering about U.K. If you read the newspaper, you are a U.K. citizen, so you should know better than I do. The key question is, I think, whether U.K. is going to go for a recession or whether the economy continues to grow. And if you look to the macroeconomic indicators, you get mixed signals. You see unemployment is still very low. I'm a little bit concerned about imported inflation. That's a big contributor, Mr. Roseberg to our drop in profit because bitumen price, for example, energy prices are significantly up. We see, clearly, imported inflation. Pricing has been relatively flat this year in the U.K. We'll try to do better.

So in the U.K., and also, if you look to the markets, London sees for the first time since 2009 or 2010, negative growth. London was normally always the big growth machine in U.K. London is clearly slowing down, whereas Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool are still doing okay. So, okay, we keep our fingers crossed, but I'm not sure. So that's what's happening.

So and for us, we had some -- if you want to -- we had some homemade problems. In Manchester we changed the ready-mixed director because we were not sure whether he's fit for the job. We were losing a little bit market share in ready-mixed. And we had now a production problem in our Ketton plant, which is the closest plant to London. And we had to import cement or clinker from Norway, which has cost us about £4 million to £5 million result, which will not happen next year.

Another negative impact for us compared to plan was that the nuclear power plant in Hinkley Point, the volumes are delayed. They will come next year. And we had also some startup cost of our central customer service center. So that's a little bit of mix of maybe, I would say, maybe in total, one-offs from our own operations, £10 million. But the rest is really in the market, especially London. Okay, Dr. Näger?

Lorenz Näger

Okay. On CapEx, yes, you're right. We have pushed down the CapEx guidance from a total amount of €1.4 [million] [ph] to €1.2 billion. And this concerns only development project. So it's a mixture of all of what you have said. There are some significant savings, final savings, again, compared to our plans.

For example, in P14, we were able to really cheaper build the plant than we initially expected, and that's the final saving. There are some delays in projects where we progress slower and so the spending rate is slower. And there are some projects, which we have -- which we couldn't close in 2017 and which will then be pushed and finished in 2018. So it's a mixture of all of those.

And of course, we do what we need to do as quickly as possible, but also we do our best to keep CapEx under control and do it in a very, very disciplined way. So in this case, led to this changing guidance. You know that we fixed it in the guidance in November last year. And over a full year, over the changes, which we have here, that's, I would say not very extraordinary if you look at the efforts we do to discipline our CapEx.

Philip Roseberg

Does this have any impact on 2018 or how should we think about that?

Lorenz Näger

Let's discuss that later.

Bernd Scheifele

No, we have not done the budget meeting.

Lorenz Näger

We have not done exactly, we have not done the budget. We start out discussions next week, and then, we will go country-by-country. And then we will have a clearer view and give you guidance on CapEx. But as I expected today, it should not substantially change from what we have I said earlier for our midterm guidance. This should stay in that frame.

Philip Roseberg

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Robert Muir from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Robert Muir

Thanks very much. Two questions from me.

First one, on Italy. Just the performance you've delivered there is pretty strong, especially given the volume trends since 2015. I think when you announced the acquisition of Italcementi, you talked about targeting about €100 million on a more normalized basis. So with that in mind, can you help us understand what's driven that performance given I'm assuming, it's not volume-driven and do you have a revised view of what the Italian market could deliver in a more normal demand environment?

And then, the second question is more sort of general on consolidation in the cement industry, across a couple of geographies. I mean, you've obviously played a role in consolidating in Italy as a [indiscernible]. Is there more to come there and what might drive this, for example, are the lending banks being stricter? And then, I wondered what your view is on the potential and possible time scale for any consolidation in Indonesia, especially in Java. And then finally, are there any other parts of the world you're seeing assets coming up for sale where you think there's potential consolidation in the near and the midterm? Thanks a lot.

Bernd Scheifele

Mr. Muir, hello, on Italy, the €40 million, you see the numbers were really a nightmare when we got in. And I think I told the market, the cash burn rate in Italy was for Italcementi was about €40 million. It's the same number for another competitor in Italy, which is headquartered in Turing because you have to look to the cement and then you have to look to ready-mix. And then you have to look to the sustaining CapEx in order to keep the whole thing running. And it was, for us feel that we want to turn that cash positive. And our target is as you rightfully said, I gave the management a three-year target of, by 2019, that they -- that we would achieve about a OIBD of €100 million in Italy. And we would generate free cash flow of about, I think €70 million is the number.

And now, this was -- I was already dreaming in brackets or thinking about consolidation in Italy. This was before cement deal. Now let's wait and see. This is the target for the management. And obviously, we are always trying to over achieve our targets, as you have seen from the Italcementi synergies. So -- but I think, at the moment, we are on our track. So we are on our way. We can discuss whether it's steep, whether we are fast or slow. But at least, the momentum is there. We have seen price increases and let's wait and see what's happening next year.

So I think -- and if you ask what's the driver, we have reduced personnel significantly. We have reduced fuel costs, higher alternative fuel rates. We have switched from low-sulfur pet coke to high-sulfur pet coke. Italy, Italcementi is a big pet coke burner. We have reduced subcontractors in a significant way. We have reduced maintenance repair costs, blah, blah, blah. So it's a list of items, which comes mainly from operations cement, but also headquarter costs and so on. We have stopped sponsoring ice stadiums. We have stopped big corporate fat cats. We have stopped the plane and whatever there were a lot of crazy interesting activities, which we stopped financing or got rid of. So that helps to gets the cost case -- the costs down. So that's where we are.

And now on the world, where do we see consolidation? I think a good guess is Indonesia. I would agree. I would expect in Africa, but we are not in the ballgame of PCC. We are not empire builders. We look for synergies. So we are not in the ballgame of PCC. As I said, we are not looking to Latin America or Brazil. Even the market is down again. I think Brazil is again down 9%. So it would be from a timing-wise, interesting. We are not looking to Latin America. We are looking more to value creation by bolt-on acquisitions, for example, at limited scales in U.S., like we had done with the Cemex asset store in Seattle and so on. So that's a little bit our focus area.

Robert Muir

Can I just ask you as well, I mean, you mentioned, I think it was back in Q1, talk about the grinder, maybe installing a grinder at Port Elizabeth in South Africa?

Bernd Scheifele

That's a project, that's a project which we are still doing. That has started now. That is for us, a clinker hardware we can take excessive clinker capacity from Greece or Turkey down to Africa. And that was also, you have to read it in a way, there was a South African player was entering one of our core markets. And you know there is tit-for-tat strategy in the industry. And if you do that with an established player like Heidelberg, you will not have a free lunch. That's why we're ending up now in Port Elizabeth. That's how it is.

Robert Muir

I think. I understand. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Krishan Agarwal from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Krishan Agarwal

Yes, very small question. I mean, last time you had segregated your gross margin evolution between the pricing impact from Thailand, Indonesia and Ghana and other markets. Can you give a color as to how the pricing in those markets and how the pricing has been in the markets, ex these three markets in this quarter?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. So the pricing in Indonesia, now if you look to bulk and bag, it is so that in bag, the price has more or less stabilized. So the price is around Rp670,000 per tonne, which is about $49. Whereas in bulk, it's about 80,000, 90,000 down it's about something below Rp600,000 per tonne, maybe Rp575,000, 580,000, which is about $42. And what we see is in bag, we have reached a little bit the floor level, whereas in bulk, there is still some -- there is still a little bit movement going on.

And if you look to Indonesia, you have to see we had a double hit this year in Indonesia. It was -- one was the pricing, obviously. And the second -- and that's why I was cautious always with the forecast for the full group for Heidelberg, but the market wanted to push me in a statement that we would do a double-digit growth in EBITDA and I was careful because I saw the coal price was going up. And in Indonesia, we consume about 2.4 million tonnes of coal. And the coal price went up quite a bit in Indonesia, which was for us, a challenge. So if you look to our nine-month results, which we always publish, which were already published by Indocement and you look to that in euro terms, you will see that on the LCO, we are down by about €85 million or €86 million, out of which €35 million comes from the increasing coal price. So what I'm tell you, the coal price had a significant negative impact on the whole profitability of the Indonesian cement industry.

You see the same if you look to the cement result figures or to [indiscernible] which are published, they are all public, you will see the same. So we had a negative pricing, but also the coal price was a significant issue. If we look now to Ghana and Tanzania, the situation has clearly improved. In Ghana, when the market -- in the worst situation, the price went below $90. Now we are back to $95, $96. And very important is that the market is growing quite significantly with 8%, 9%.

And if we look to Tanzania, also, the market in Q3, as I told you, was up by about 20% and the pricing is about $75 per tonne. We have increased prices in Tanzania in September by about $5.00. I was in Tanzania first week of September and we just had executed a price increase of $5.00, which sticks. So also, in Tanzania, in the worst period, the price was below 70. So we have recovered volumes are back. So situation has stabilized, that's what you see in the area is that the result trending in this area [indiscernible].

Krishan Agarwal

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Paul Roger from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go head.

Paul Roger

Hi. Good afternoon gentlemen. Thanks for taking the questions. So just two for me, please. Firstly, on U.S. pricing, we've heard some contradictory or conflicting sort of outlook statements from some of your peers. I wonder, have you announced any price increases for 2018 yet and is it too early to comment on what realization you think could happen compared to 2017?

And then the second one is actually just linked to the comments you just made on Africa. Looking at Slide 18, obviously, the margin increased quite nicely, but the slide seems to suggest that the margin's actually down on a like-for-like basis. Is there something going on there in terms of the mix or anything else and also, how should we think about margins in Africa in Q4, given what is obviously a very tough base effect from last year?

Bernd Scheifele

I mean, Mr. Roger on U.S., you are industry insider, it's always the same games every year. There are some companies who are bullish like hell and they tell you that the cement price goes up double digits, or there was the one company, which talked about $15 to $20, I think, a year ago. And there was another competitor who always tells it's between 12 and 5. And I keep telling you since 3 years, it's going to be between 5 and 6. We haven't had the budget meeting for U.S., which is end of November in Dallas. But my guess is I would do about 5% again. The pricing in the U.S. for us averages now around $102, $103. So I would assume it's about $5, $5.50. I would be more bullish, if you looked to regions, but it's early. If you look to regions, I'm bullish on California. California, we'll have a strong year because we have the infrastructure program of the California government, which brings 5 billion per year for road construction, which helps us a lot. So we're bullish on California. And so we think there pricing will be strong.

We can be a little bit more careful on the Northeast. McInnes will be in the market in 2018. And so that will limit pricing power in Boston, Upstate New York, New York City, whereas in the Midwest, typically, we are in a sold-out situation. So Minnesota and so on, that should work well. We are also pretty bullish on Washington. That should run well. Texas, Northern Texas should have a strong year. So by average, I think, we should get again $5.50 or whatever, but it's early, I have to say.

On Africa, Africa, I don't -- we have 10, 12 countries. Don't ask me about the average margin. We have to go country-by-country. I don't know -- if I knew the margin for Africa in Q4, you know what I mean, I don't know. It depends very much on Egypt, Morocco, Ghana. But overall, the markets are okay. Ghana is strong, Tanzania is okay, Morocco is okay, Egypt is improving. So I think we should see -- what are you telling me, is the margin down or what?

The margins for me are -- okay. If you have [indiscernible] maybe you go back to [indiscernible]. But Africa, we have to go country-by-country, which is a big mixture. And in some countries, we have integrated plants, in others only grinding mills. So it's a little bit of -- very mixed picture.

Paul Roger

Yes. And I guess, the difference between reported and like-for-like change in margins is obviously heavily impacted by FX in Africa as well.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Mr. Roger, you're right. If you look to the first 9 months against us, you'll have x effect, I should you is 29 on OIBD. That is the British pound by close to €10 million. It's the Turkish lira by about €5 million and it's the Ghana and Egypt 5 and Ghana also 5 million. Egypt and Ghana have a significant negative ForEx impact. That's for sure.

Paul Roger

That’s great. Thank you very much

Bernd Scheifele

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Arnaud Lehmann from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you. Good afternoon, gentlemen. Two questions for me. Firstly, as you commented on the U.S. pricing outlook, could we please have a comment on Europe, I think in your introduction comments you said that you were hopeful that prices in Europe could improve more meaningfully in 2018. Do you confirm that? That's my first question.

And my second question is related to the potential impact of the U.S. tax reform. You are obviously using loss carryforward in the U.S. at the moment. If the headline tax rate was to go down from 35% to 20%, how should we think of the impact on HeidelbergCement? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Mr. Lehmann. As on Europe, also, as I said, we have not had in the budget meetings yet. But I think pricing environment for Europe for next year is good, really better than in 2017. Capacity utilization is going up. And in our industry, there's one rule. Prices follow volume or volumes first and then price recovery. So I think you will see better pricing, also in the U.K. because I think, the market has understood. We have imported inflation in the U.K. We have to get back the money lost due to cost inflation. I see better pricing environment in Bene.

I see also, clearly, better pricing environment in France. The same, obviously, for Italy, also Germany, Eastern Europe should also go. So in Europe, I am relatively -- we are very optimistic and Heidelberg spends a significant -- makes a significant investment in sales team training this year in Europe, but also in the U.S. and in Australia, Indonesia, in order to train and prepare the sales force for a good price increase. So for Europe, I'm more confident than last year. And at the same time, energy should stay flat, so that should normally help to improve our margins some. So I think at the moment, the outlook is relatively good. And Dr. Näger, on the U.S. tax reform?

Lorenz Näger

Yes. On the tax reform, we do know very little about the structure of the tax reform. If you assume that the headline tax rate would go significantly down then it would have firstly a positive impact on HeidelbergCement as our freely use of carryforward losses will be fully used pretty soon. We have very strong profitability, which now hits the bottom line, meaning the taxable income. And we are progressively using our carryforward losses. So this will have a positive -- a significantly positive impact as the tax rates would reduce.

Secondly, we have a part of our CTA of our deferred tax asset -- DTA, sorry, deferred tax asset, which is not freely usable. It's linked to capital gains and things like that. That would then suffer a certain cost items. So it's a mixed effect and the P&L would be partly positive, partly negative, on the cash flow it would be definitely positive.

Bernd Scheifele

Last question?

Lorenz Näger

Last question. Who else?

Operator

Thank you. Your last question comes from the line of John Fraser-Andrews from HSBC. Please go ahead.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you. My two questions, the first one on cost savings. The €254 million versus the €470 million target. I see you've accelerated those cost savings by €80 million ahead of target and there's still Q4 to go. Does that mean you've been increasing this number? You've mentioned €500 million. Will you be increasing it by more than €500 million or have you just accelerated the timing impacts of those Italcementi cost savings? And whilst we're on cost savings, are there any other programs that have contributed in Q3 and in the nine months for that matter?

My second question is the volume growth in October that you cited, Dr. Scheifele, the cement plus 7.5%, aggregates plus 5%, where is that growth being driven from and can you comment particularly on what the experience has been in the U.S.?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Mr. Andrews. The cost savings, about €254 million, we will probably end up for the full year though above the €500 million. That is clear. And then we will have, for next year, then if Cementir comes, that will again drive synergies and we gave you the number for Cementir, about €25 million. And that's also clear that the €25 million are before any, let's say, market synergies. So let's wait and see what the number will be.

So we are relatively -- I think we will be strong on getting the synergies together. So it's -- we are faster. We are very aggressive. But it's also we're going to be better. And I told you that the bonus scheme for the guys works in the way that they get a super bonus if they go above the €500 million and normally Heidelberg always tries to hit close to 200% bonus achievement if you look to the business report for the poorly paid guys on the management board and you see that. So we are very aggressive on that, so I'm relatively confident that we will hit that number.

On the growth in October, yes, Mr. Andrews, it is a strong growth, but you have to be, you have to know when -- that's why also the September figures I think our Q3 was a good one. And also our peers who reported numbers I think one issue which was not fully understood by the market, September had for Heidelberg about one shipping day or, in the U.S., even, I think two shipping days less, you know what I mean, due to Labor Day and whatever. You know what I mean. That's why the Q3 figures are really good because on a comparable shipping days, we usually normally have to add one day more. And one day makes in a month about 5%, you have to see. And we are catching up partially in October, this last day in September. But it is also clear, as you look to U.S., our North American figures are up about 7% in October. And this is driven mainly by California. California is very strong, very, very strong. And also, Washington, Canada are up in a very significant way. And also, the South is coming back, whereas the region Midwest, I would say, the Trump countries, they continue to be relatively slow. So Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, they remain weak, whereas the West, West is very strong. Washington is very strong. Canada is strong.

Lorenz Näger

Europe.

Bernd Scheifele

And Europe was also very good. Europe is about up by more than 5%. Just to give you a number, in France, we are up close to 10%. In Italy, we are also up more than 10%, Germany is up 7%. So Europe, that's what I told you. So Europe is relatively on our way.

John Fraser-Andrews

Do you think there's -- I noticed some very mild weather in the States in October. Do you think this is partly a weather?

Bernd Scheifele

It's partially, it's a weather catch-up in the South. But in California -- for California, I remain very bullish for next year. California has this infrastructure program of $5 billion per year for the next 10 years. That means, in California, the building material markets will go and that's what we see already in September, but also in October. So I think the region, especially California, will be very strong also into 2018. That would be my guess. And we remain also very strong on Northern Texas, Dallas. The DOT Texas, they have increased their state highway program, I think, by $1.2 billion. So I think the outlook, especially for Northern Texas, California, for next year is very strong.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Thanks a lot for your interest. Thanks a lot. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.