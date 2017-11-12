Davide Campari Milano's (DVDCF) CEO Robert Kunze-Concewitz on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Davide Campari Milano SpA (OTCPK:DVDCF) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us on this call. We hope you enjoyed the music. We certainly did.

So, without any further ado, let's move on to page number three on our presentation, so I kick off with the overview.

As you can see from the solid numbers across the sheet, we have continued strong growth across all our performance indicators. Net sales at €1.2758 billion were up 8.1% on a reported basis.

Gross profit at €769.4 million was up 13.6% on a reporting basis, which is an increase of 290 bps. Adjusted EBITDA at €299.3 million was up 9.8% on a reported basis, plus 40 bps.

Last, but not least, group pretax profit adjusted at €224.6 million was up 22.3%.

If you follow me on page number four, I will dig into the numbers from an organic standpoint. You can see that we have had solid organic sales growth of 6.2%. And this, both despite the same comparison base – we were up 5.4% last year – and thanks to a quite positive Q3 where we grew by 5.1% versus 6.1% last year.

We've seen a continuous improvement in sales mix, which is driven by the consistent outperformance of our global priorities, which were up 7.4% and our regional priorities which were up double digit at 13.5%. importantly, all of this in key high margin developed markets.

Local priorities returned to growth, up 2.4%, thanks to a very strong third quarter.

EBIT adjusted organic growth was up 5.9% in the first nine months, which is a slight dilution of 10 bps and shows an acceleration in Q3, up 10.9%, which is an accretion of 110 bps.

The key drivers here are clearly an organic gross margin expansion of 180 bps, 230 bps in Q3, driven by the favorable sales mix, which helped compensate the step-ups in A&P and SG&A, which started normalizing in Q3 and will do so even further in Q4.

Looking at the perimeter, we've had an accretive effect due to the combined effect both of the tail end of the Grand Marnier acquisition as well as our disposals of non-core businesses. These include the Chilean and French wineries, as well as the Carolans and Irish Mist brands. The total positive effect of this is a plus 1.6% on net sales and a stronger 4.2% on EBIT.

Looking at forex over a nine-month period, it's pretty neutral. However, forex started to impact us in Q3, driven by the progressive strengthening of the euro against all currencies.

Group pre-tax profit was reported at €238.2 million, which is up 81.1%. Clearly, this includes capital gains on disposals. And if we look at it on an adjusted basis, it's still a very nice €224.6 million, up 22.3% on a like-for-like basis.

Net financial debt at the end of the period stood at €1.0798 billion. This is a cash generation of €112 million. Now, obviously, this incorporates a lot of acquisitions, disposals as well as other things. Clearly, we're generating good cash.

If we look at our net debt over EBITDA, on a pro forma basis, it's at 2.2 times. And if we include the Lemonsoda business, which will appear in the numbers in Q4, this would come down to 1.9 times.

Moving on to page number five and organic growth across our regions, you'll see that our largest region, the Americas, grew organically by 6.8%. Clearly, the largest driver here is the US, which is the most important market. The US is up 4.2%, growing positively in Q3, 3%, despite the slowdown in shipments related to the hurricanes, which impacted two of our largest states, Florida as well as Texas, which account for roughly 15% of our annual sales.

All the other major markets showed quite positive trends, in particular Canada as well as Mexico, Brazil and Jamaica where we recorded double-digit organic growth over the nine months.

So, over in Europe, Middle East and Africa, our second largest region had a very strong Q3, up 7.4% in the quarter, a solid organic growth of 4.3% in the nine months. And this is largely thanks to the largest market, Italy, which had quite a strong Q3 and continued strong results in Spain, France and South Africa.

Italy's positive performance over the nine months, 2.7%, was driven by positive performances of our aperitifs, not only Aperol and Campari, but as well Crodino and a nice turnaround – we'll see later – on Campari Soda over the quarter.

North, Central and Eastern Europe had the other result, overall 10% up on a nine-month basis. It slowed down a little bit in Q3 to 3.8%. And this is mostly driven by Germany.

Now, the overall 10% growth rate must be put into the context of quite a challenging comp base of 13.6% last year and the strongest drivers were Russia, the UK, Austria and the Czech Republic.

As I mentioned earlier, Germany registered a slightly negative organic performance over the nine months, down 3.8%. This is largely to very, very poor weather in August and September, as well as the continued declines in agency brands as well as the Cinzano portfolio. Clearly, Aperol is in quite positive territory and helped us move this performance.

The Benelux and Switzerland were also impacted by the poor weather conditions.

Russia performed very strongly, up 91.6%, with a strong third quarter led by Mondoro, Cinzano and Aperol. Aperol, again, is becoming an important brand in this geography.

Asia-Pacific, flattish on nine months, up 0.3%. Q3 was down 3.5%. here, we've got different moving parts. Australia started turning around. It's progressively improving. It's recovering from a weak start at the beginning of the year where the very hot weather dampened consumption on our ready-to-drinks.

Now, Japan and China continued to do well over the nine-month period. However, Japan was impacted on a shipments phasing perspective, particularly on Wild Turkey in Q3. But if you look at all our key brands, they're doing nicely from a decent standpoint.

Moving on to page number eight and the net sales results for nine months, the growth drivers. Just to focus on Q3, we had an organic change of 5.1%, driven by the very strong organic growth of our high-margin regional priorities, which were up 17.1%, as well as the global priorities, which were up 4.8% despite the fact that the global priorities were penalized by both SKYY Vodka's underperformance in the US as well as shipment phasing in Japan in particular on Wild Turkey.

Forex, flattish on nine months period, but then, again, down 2.1% on Q3 and we will see this develop in the months to come.

The perimeter was down 4.2% and this is a combination of the termination of some distribution agreements with some agency brands, as well as the sale of non-core businesses such as Carolans, Irish Mist as well as the still wine businesses.

Moving on to page number ten, just to confirm that the US is firmly established as our largest market at 27.5% and we'd expect it to finish the year around 27.5% and 28%.

Staying on the US and moving on to the regions, the Americas, we have solid organic growth of 4.2% despite the fact that the hurricanes did impact our shipments in Q3.

The global priorities are up organically 2.4%, with the Wild Turkey portfolio up 6.9%. The Italian specialties, and particularly Aperol, had a very, very strong summer, up almost 58%, Campari up almost 17%, the Jamaican Rums, as well Grand Marnier at double digit.

We have continued very, very positive momentum on Espolòn, which is our fastest growing brand in the US, and good momentum also behind our bitters, as well as Cabo Wabo.

SKYY Vodka declined by 6.8% and this is a combination both of a very competitive environment within the vodka category, as well as a weak Q3, driven by the hurricanes affecting shipments.

Moving on to Jamaica. Pretty impressive that our organization keeps on performing, up double-digit, 11.5% doing very nicely on the global priorities, up 17%, thanks to the Jamaican portfolio as well as Campari, which is up in the very high double-digits.

Brazil is a question of comp basis. Now, on a nine-months basis, we have a favorable comp base. We were down 11.8% last year, so we're up 12.4% this year.

However, the reverse is true. If you look at Q3 on an isolated basis, last year was the only quarter where we grew. We were up 28.8% last year. So, this clearly created a benchmark, leading to a weaker Q3 this year, down 5.3%.

Macroeconomic conditions remain fragile in that market. However, all other portfolio is performing positively given the circumstances.

Argentina had a turnaround, returning to growth on a nine-months basis, up 8.8%, thanks to a very strong Q3, up 22.2%.

Over the nine months SKYY Vodka and Cynar grew by both double-digit, while the Campari brand returned to growth and is doing nicely and Aperol from a small base also doing very strongly.

Canada, very solid, consistent growth, up organically 6.8%, driven by Forty Creek, SKYY Vodka and the aperitifs. Again, here, Aperol and Campari had a very strong summer. Wild Turkey is also moving in a very nice way, up 20.6%.

Mexico continued high double-digit organic growth in the nine months. We continue to be the fastest growing spirits company there and we're driven by both SKYY ready-to-drink, but, most importantly, also our spirits portfolio, with the rums – Aperol, again, and Campari.

Moving now to page number 12, Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, overall, slightly down 0.3%, with the organic growth 4.3%, quite robust in this region, helping to compensate most of the perimeter decline of 4.8%, which is related to the dismissal of mostly our still wine assets.

Italy had a very strong nine-month performance, up 2.7%. It accelerated versus H1 where you remember we were only up 1.4%; and we've had an outstanding third quarter, up 5.7%.

The global priorities, up almost 6%. Aperol, high single-digits; Campari, mid-single-digit. Actually, if you look at on a Q3 basis, it performed much better. Crodino had a very positive performance. And Campari, while flat on nine months, Campari Soda had a very positive Q3 as well.

If you look at the rest of the region, we have solid performances across markets. Overall, up 9.1%. Spain, double digit, 15.5%, driven mostly by Aperol, Bulldog, Campari and Cinzano. South Africa, again, double digit, 29.2% up, mostly driven by Aperol and SKYY. France, again, driven by Aperol, up 15.8%.

The only blotch is the negative performance of Nigeria, which is continuing to be impacted by prolonged socioeconomic, political instability. However, there too, we've had an improvement in Q3 and we think we will fare better on a full-year basis.

Global Travel Retail was up 1.5% and helped recover the negative one-offs sustained in Q2, which was impacted by a change of route-to-market in a large market such as Australia.

Moving on to North Central and Eastern Europe, page 13, overall up 8.3%, a very robust 10% organic growth rate over nine months and a slight perimeter effect of 2.1%.

As I mentioned at the beginning of this call, Germany was impacted by poor weather conditions and closed the nine months with an organic decline of 3.8%. This, to be fair, also is versus a difficult comp base of positive 6.3% last year.

The weak third quarter was largely driven by declines in agency brands and a low-margin Cinzano sparkling wine and Cinzano vermouth, but also some of the weakness across the portfolios into the weather, which slowed down also Aperol, but Aperol on the whole is doing quite nicely, up 7.2%. Bulldog, Frangelico and Wild Turkey continuing to grow double-digit.

Russia had a very positive organic performance, almost doubling, up 91.6%. And this, despite the high comp base of last year. The market is continuing to normalize, with consumer confidence returning, as well as some more stability on the macroeconomic side, following two pretty turbulent years in 2015 and 2016.

Whilst we remain cautious on the overall landscape from a competitive standpoint, as well as macros, we think we will deliver good results throughout the year.

The Cinzano sparkling wines were up triple digits; Mondoro, up high double-digit; vermouth up high double-digit too. But what's very, very encouraging is the development again of our spirits portfolio, particularly the global priorities. Aperol, very strong momentum, as well as Wild Turkey bourbon and Espolòn developing very nicely as well.

The rest of the region was up 16.6%. The UK continuing to outperform, up 23%, with the aperitifs running the show. But, again, very positive results across the rums – Grand Marnier, Wild Turkey, GlenGrant and Bulldog.

The other Northern and Eastern European markets also reported positive growth, particularly Austria, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Poland. Benelux and Switzerland, similar to Germany, were affected by pretty poor weather.

Closing off the regional overview, with the Asia-Pacific region – it's page number 14 – we see that overall we grew 5%, but this is mostly a nice help from forex here, up 3.2%, as well as perimeter 1.5%. organically, we were flattish.

But I'm pleased to say that Australia, which is our biggest market in the region, is gradually recovering from the slow start to the year. And, obviously, competitive pressure is continuing, but we're continuing to outperform, taking market share in practically every category with the exception of gin.

Overall, the market registered an organic decline of 2.5% on the nine months. Again, here, the comp base was pretty tough. We were up 9.3% last year. Wild Turkey ready-to-drink and bourbon are the more challenged brands, but the rest of the portfolio is doing very strongly, particularly Aperol, SKYY; and, again, on the regional side, Espolòn and GlenGrant doing very, very well.

If you look at the rest of the region, the other markets were up organically 7.3% and this is thanks to the very good performances from both Japan and China over the nine months period. However, Japan was impacted in Q3 by shipment phasing on Wild Turkey brand, which was – the shipments were down 50% versus last year. So, obviously, we will recover that in the rest of the year. But, overall, good performance.

And in China, SKYY Vodka, Grand Marnier and GlenGrant are continuing to grow.

Moving on to the quick review of the brands, how the brands are doing before handing over to Paolo, just one quick note, we're underlining the fact – on page 16 – that our global priorities now account for 54% of our sales, and this is 400 basis points above where we were at the same period last year.

Clearly, the star of the show continues to be Aperol, performing very nicely, up 19.5% on a nine-month basis, 15.2% on the quarter alone.

Campari up in the high single-digits, 7.4%. Robust performances across all of the markets on both brands. Clearly, Aperol is painting the world orange. Campari is adding a nice dash of red as well. The only markets where we did poorly was Germany due to poor weather, as well as the macro situation in Nigeria.

SKYY Vodka is the only brand under a little bit of pressure here, down 5.7% on a nine-month basis and 9.8% on the third quarter. clearly, the combination of very competitive markets as well as hurricanes affecting shipments in key states, Florida and Texas, had an impact on the US business.

Internationally, the brand continues to perform very strongly, with double-digit results across most markets.

Moving on to Grand Marnier, it's the first time we're reporting Grand Marnier figures on the organic side. Clearly, we can only do that looking at Q3 as we took over the brand at the beginning of Q3 in 2016.

Just on that quarter, we are up 11%. Now, this is, obviously, a very, very positive number, but it must be said that it is also due to shipment phasing. On the positive side, though, it's also due to the fact that we have reduced discounting, are improving the average price, and that is having a positive effect.

Moving on to the American whiskies, up 5.1% on a nine-month basis, down 73% on Q3, Again, this number is impacted by a shipment phasing in Japan, whereas the portfolio is performing very nicely across all key markets and is starting to return to a nice growth in Australia as well.

Our rum portfolio was up 6.4%; nine months, double-digit, 11.9% on a nine-month basis and it's pretty much across the portfolio of the brands here, as well as across regions.

Espolón, starting on page number 19, going from strength to strength. We are up 56% on nine months and 70% on Q3. Clearly, tequila is very hot in its core market, the US, but we are vastly outperforming that market's trends as well.

Our whiskies, GlenGrant is performing very nicely. We are focusing on value versus volume. So, we're up 5.2% on a nine-month basis, 11% on Q3. And re-launch behind the older-aged expressions is clearly paying very good dividends.

Forty Creek was impacted by two factors. One is the transition to a new packaging, which started – which kicked in in September, as well as the hurricane in Texas because it's the largest state and most of the US business is concentrated in the State of Texas.

Moving on to our Italian bitters, overall flattish on Averna, Braulio and Cynar. It's a question of comp basis and liquid availability. Braulio is an aged liquid and we grew significantly after our takeover. And this being aged, we haven't able to react quickly enough, but we'll get the liquid back in stock next year.

Frangelico continuing to perform nicely, up 11.5% on Q3, with strong growth in Germany and the UK helping compensate for weakness in the US.

Our latest acquisition, Bulldog, continues to perform strongly, up 31%. In the 30s both on a nine-month as well as a Q3 basis.

Cinzano, fueled by very strong results in Russia, as well as improvements in Argentina, is up 7.1% on an organic nine-month basis and 9% on the quarter.

Last and but not least, on the sparkling wines business, Mondoro fueled by very strong results in Russia and Riccadonna, particularly by our French results, as it travels together with Aperol there. The combined portfolio up 32.7%.

To round it all up, with the local priorities, which had a particularly good Q3, Campari Soda was up 8.7% on the quarter, which helped basically bring the nine-month performance to a slightly down, but mostly flattish 0.4% negative.

Crodino, very positive, both on the quarter as well as on nine months. Here, clearly two factors are intervening. One is the innovation; and two, the gradual expansion of the brand in Central European markets where it seems to be having some very nice success.

The RTD in Australia improving in the third quarter, back in positive territory, up 1.6% which brings down the nine-month numbers to a more palatable 4.8%. Again, here, we'd expect innovation and better market conditions to help us in the last quarter of the year.

The Brazilian brands had a poor quarter. And this is, as I explained earlier, due to the comp base. However, on a nine-month basis, we're still up 10.2%.

Ouzo 12, again, had a very strong quarter, up 16.6%, benefiting, I guess, from the cold weather in Germany and bringing it to a flattish performance on a nine-month basis.

This is it from a top line standpoint. And Paolo will begin.

Paolo Marchesini

Thank you, Bob. If you follow me to page 23, we have the overall view of the nine-month results, as well as the performance of the third quarter in isolation.

Overall, on a reported basis, the net sales were up 8.1% and EBITDA adjusted was up 9.9%, showing a very robust organic performance, with net sales up in existing business by 6.2% and EBITDA adjusted up 5.9%.

You can see that on an year-to-date basis, organic margin trends has been quite healthy, with gross margin expansion of 180 basis points, partly offset by different phasing of A&P, which, in value, in existing business was up 13.5%, thus driving 120 basis points dilution, as well as a faster pace of organic growth of SG&A, which were up in value by 9.5%, thus driving an EBIT margin dilution of 60 basis points. Therefore, on a year-to-date basis, EBIT margin was declining just 10 basis points.

Looking at Q3 performance that you can see to the right-hand side, net sales were still up 5.1%, confirming the healthy growth rate of global and regional priorities, but also local brands like Campari Soda and Crodino delivered quite a robust growth in the third quarter of the year.

And EBITDA adjusted was up 10.9%, with 110 basis points of EBIT margin expansion.

Gross profit in the third quarter, on a standalone basis, was probably even better than envisaged, with 230 basis points accretion, up from 150 basis points gross margin accretion that we have registered at H1.

The A&P drift in the third quarter has been contained to 70 basis points, thus leading to a positive comp in Q4 of the year.

And SG&A impact on sales reduced with a 40-basis-point dilution from 60 basis points on an year-to-date basis, so for the first nine months.

More in detail, if you follow me to page 24, we have the analysis of gross profit. Gross profit came in at €769.4 million, up on a reported basis in value by 13.6%, delivering an increase of margins of 290 basis points, from 57.4% to 60.3%.

In existing business, gross profit was up 9.5%, with a healthy accretion of 180 basis points, following a very robust third quarter of the year with 230-basis-point gross profit accretion in existing business.

The margin accretion at gross profit was driven by both a positive brand mix, as well as regional mix, with global and regional priority brands growing quite quickly in developed high margin markets like the US, Italy and other high margin markets both in Northern and Central Europe, as well as in SEMEA.

Forex impact was quite minute and perimeter accounting for 3.8% in value, delivering 120 basis points accretion.

Page 25. We can see A&P came in at €247.1 million at 19.4% on sales, up 170 basis points on a reported basis from 17.7% to 19.4%, with a value increase on a reported basis of 18.4%.

In existing business, A&P growth in value was 13.5%, as I said, due to different phasing of our A&P initiatives, driving 120 basis points dilution, of which 70 basis points coming from Q3.

Forex, negligible impact. And perimeter accounted for a 4.6% increase in value of A&P and 50 basis points dilutive impact on margins.

Contribution after A&P came in at €522 million, up in value on a reported basis by 11.4%, with an overall margin accretion of 120 basis points, so that you can see in the left-hand side of the chart.

Organic growth of contribution after A&P accounted for 7.7% in value, with a healthy 60 basis points accretion. Forex and perimeter accounted in value for an increase in contribution after A&P of 0.2% and 3.5% respectively, with an aggregate positive impact on margins of 60 basis points.

SG&A came in at €265 million, up in value on a reported basis by 12.8%, driving 90 basis point dilution on nice sales from 19.9% to 20.8%.

In existing business, actually, the increase of SG&A in value was lower, 9.5%, although still quite a strong growth base, driving a margin dilution of 60 basis points. Here, no news. It's basically all about investments and new route-to-market – South Africa, Peru and GTR – as well as investments in on-premise capabilities in the US to support the group's premium portfolio.

Perimeter impact on the SG&A accounted for 2.7% in value and forex 0.6%.

If you move on to page 26, we have the analysis of EBIT and EBITDA. EBITDA adjusted came in at €257.3 million, up 9.9% on a reported basis, with still a nice accretion on sales of 40 basis points, from 19.8% to 20.2%.

Key drivers were quite good. Organic growth of EBITDA adjusted accounting for 5.9% in value and 10 basis points dilution, totally driven by phasing of A&P, accounting for 120 basis points, and investments in structures accounting – driving an increase of SG&A, which had a negative impact on margins of 60 basis points.

Forex had a negative impact of 0.2%, 10 basis points; and perimeter effect, a positive impact of 4.2%, accounting to 50 basis points.

Worthwhile mentioning, we have highlighted in the outlook that perimeter and FX will turn negative in Q4 and on a full-year basis next year, with an aggregate impact for the back-end of this year in Q4 of €16 million on the EBIT line for this year and further €25 million for the full-year 2018.

We then have a positive overall operating adjustment of €38.2 million, driven by the capital gain on disposal of Carolans and Irish Mist, accounting for €50 million.

Worthwhile mentioning that the capital gain coming from the disposal of the Lemonsoda range will be recognized in Q4 of this year. So, it's before that capital gain, partly offset by transaction costs as well as restructuring initiatives.

In nine months of last year, we had a negative €27.7 million, mainly attributable to the charges related to the acquisition of the Grand Marnier brand.

EBITDA adjusted came in at €299 million, up 9.8% on a reported basis. So, with a very healthy organic growth of EBITDA adjusted of 6.3%.

Moving on to page 27, following the restructuring of our indebtedness, interest charges came down by €20.7 million. In the first nine months of the year, we recorded €29.7 million of net financial charges, with an average cost of net debt of 2.9%, down from 6.4% of last year.

Adjustment to financial charges were €24.6 million as a result of the liability management transaction completed in April of this year.

Group pretax profit came in at €238 million, up on a reported basis by 81.1%. But once we clean up the pretax profit for this year and for the previous year and we carve out the one-off effects this year, group pretax profit would be 224.6% and would show an increase in value on a like-for-like basis of 22.3% year-on-year.

If you follow me to page 29, net financial debt. Group indebtedness came in at €1.0798 billion on the back of strong cash flow generation, but also certain inflow effects due to the disposal of the wineries, both the Chilean and the French one, as well as the Carolans and Irish Mist brands, offset by certain other also effects, including the Bulldog acquisition, the payment of the dividend, the cost tied to the liability management transaction, as well as the purchase of our own shares that occurred during the first nine months of this year.

Worthwhile mentioning that, in Q4, as I said, we still have to cash in the consideration for the disposal of the Lemonsoda business, as well as the cash in for the disposal of the boulevard Haussmann building in Paris and a small château in France, totaling €117 million.

Once you factor in those proceeds into the numbers, the net debt to EBITDA ratio, which, on a pro forma basis, is 2.2 times at September and would go down to 1.9 times still at September-end.

So, I think, on the numbers, I will skip page 30 and would hand back to Bob for new developments and the outlook.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you, Paolo. Just quickly before getting to the Q&A session, just to say that we are continuing to leverage very positively our association with Matthew McConaughey. We've rolled out the second campaign and he is actively endorsing the brand and it's working wonderfully for both sides.

On the Aperol brand, we are continuing to paint the world orange and we will do so in many more markets next year throughout all of the seasons. On Grand Marnier, we started rolling out the new drinking strategy at the London Cocktail Week, so that is good.

Before moving on to the conclusions, two items on which we are pretty proud. One is that Aperol has been nominated the Liquor Brand of the Year in Australia. And the other one, it's the second year in a row that our GlenGrant 18 was voted best single malt in the world by Jim Murray. And our ten-year-old was voted for the 6th consecutive year as the best single malt of the ten years and under category. So, this clearly helps underpin the value credentials and the quality credentials of the brand.

Moving on to conclusion and outlook, clearly, the outlook for the existing business remains pretty fairly balanced and unchanged versus past outlooks, but this was in the context of a progressively worsening forex environment.

And we also need to take into effect the perimeter effect, which will start making itself more felt as time goes by in the next months.

Overall, the macroeconomic environment in emerging – some emerging markets continues to remain difficult and uncertain. Political uncertainty will continue to persist and will continue to fuel volatility of major currencies against the euro.

However, we remain confident in delivering a positive performance across all of our key indicators for the full year. If we look at our key organic growth drivers, the top line will continue to outperform behind the high-margin global priority and regional priority brands in key developed markets.

Clearly, the strengthened distribution capabilities developed in the past few years, as well as our brand building investments are making themselves felt.

This will continue driving gross margin expansion which will benefit from the favorable sales mix in key markets. Again, this will more than compensate for the inflationary effects on materials costs in some emerging markets, as well as the rising prices in some key raw materials such as agave.

In particular, with regards to agave, the product cost is set to rise significantly next year due to shortage and the fact that the category is very, very hot in the US.

A&P and SG&A will normalize as expected in the last quarter of the year.

Looking at the perimeter, as I've said earlier, we benefited from Grand Marnier in the first half and now it will start reflecting the exit from various non-core, low-margin businesses, as well as the termination of agency brands, which, clearly, have, on an operational standpoint, enabled us to focus on our higher-margin premium brands in core markets.

Now, the net effect of the perimeter is estimated to have a negative impact of approximately €25 million on net sales, as well as €10 million on EBIT as we look into the final quarter of the year.

Looking at the following year 2018, the negative impact from the perimeter, combining both the tail-end effect of what we did in 2017 as well as the disposals and the sale of the Lemonsoda business is estimated at approximately €50 million on the top line and €50 million on the bottom line, on EBIT on a 12-month basis.

With regards to the adverse effect of exchange rate, clearly, driven by the progressive strengthening of the euro against the dollar, it is expected to negatively impact net sales by roughly €30 million and EBIT by roughly €6 million in the last quarter.

Looking at it on a full-year basis 2018, we'd expect the top line impact to widen to €30 million and the bottom line impact to €10 million.

With regards to financial indebtedness at year-end, clearly, we're in a very strong position. We've significantly reduced net debt by benefiting from the sale of non-core businesses, as well as non-core real estate assets. But we also continue to generate a very healthy cash flow, and this clearly will make itself felt in the net debt of EBITDA ratio at the end of the year.

Our presentation comes to an end. They are usually pretty exhaustive, but I am sure some of you might have a few questions. So, we're at your disposal.

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Fernando Ferreira with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Fernando Ferreira

Thank you. Thanks for the question, Bob and Paolo. I have three questions please. First one on the margin side. What gives you the confidence that A&P and SG&A can start normalizing ahead, right, because, in the last few years, with your sales growth momentum picking up, right, we saw a steep increase in A&P and SG&A. So, isn't that a new level going forward? Or would you still say that we can expect a normalization ahead and in 2018?

And then, second question. Global Travel Retail, your performance seems to be below, right, the other peers in the industry. Would you say that this is totally because of the Australia impact on Q2 you mentioned? Or do you see some market share losses in that channel?

And then third, on SKYY Vodka, do you have an estimate on how the core performance was if you exclude the hurricane impact please? Thank you.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Sure. Let me take the last two questions. Now, with regard to GTR, we are actually taking market share. We're growing. Our sell-out is growing at a very, very healthy and positive pace.

What happened in Australia is that we have changed the route-to-market, which meant that we actually bought back the stock from the previous distributor we had there. And that had a double whammy effect on the overall performance. Just, again, to summarize, we're doing very nicely across the portfolio.

Now, with regards to SKYY and the normal performance, if you look at our consumption data, SKYY is down between low- to mid-single digits and that's what I think the performance would be at this stage.

The market, as you know, in vodka is very competitive. There are two, three brands if you also include the flavors, which are doing well and which are sucking volumes from everybody else in the category. We strongly believe in the future of SKYY and actually we will be focusing even more on equity-building measures, maintaining our pricing where it is. This is quite a storm. It's a long storm, but we will get through it.

Paolo Marchesini

With regards to margin guidance, Fernando, so the point is looking – let's separate the two things, Q4 and 2018 and onwards. In Q4, we're still expecting to achieve healthy gross profit accretion, although clearly not at a pace we've experienced in H1 and in Q3, but still a nice profit accretion.

And with regards to the A&P that you've mentioned, we have positive comp ahead of us as we have a skew of our heavy investment in the first nine months of the year as opposed to last year where we've been heavier in Q4.

And with regards to the structural costs, in Q4, again, we expect that the diluted impact will be lower than what it used to be in the first nine months of the year. And it is due to also to the fact that the synergies from the acquisition of Grand Marnier are basically kicking in.

Looking at year 2018 onwards, with regards to gross margin expansion, we believe that the positive momentum, which is behind our global and regional priorities, as well as behind our high-margin developed markets, seem to continue. Therefore, we do not see any reason why we shouldn't be able to deliver a positive gross margin expansion.

Looking at the A&P and taking a step back at this year, if you see you know where we are seeing currently A&P on net sales. In fiscal year 2016, A&P on sales came in at 17.9%. Since then, a number of scope effect, perimeter effect, of course, the acquisition of Bulldog, the disposal of low A&P intensive businesses like the Lemonsoda range, of course – so, in total, we have 30 basis points dilutive impact from Bulldog, 50 basis points from perimeter, and we end up at 18.7% with, we believe, 20 basis points flex up and down depending on how the back end of the year unfolds.

And, going forward, in 2018 onwards, we do not envisage major changes vis-à-vis that level of A&P on sales and that guidance.

Looking at the SG&A, finally, we, of course, had some meaningful drift of SG&A on net sales. That was due to precise initiatives on new route-to-market where, going forward, we believe we do not see that risk happening again.

As you know, most of the developed markets have been covered. And, on the other hand, investments on trade capabilities that have been done. So, on one hand, we do not expect in coming years to extract meaningful margin accretion from SG&A on sales as we believe our opportunity sits more on gross margin. But, on the other hand, we do not envisage as well a dilution coming from SG&A on sales. I don't know whether I've answered your questions.

Fernando Ferreira

Yes. Thank you. Thank you, Paolo and Bob.

Edward Mundy

Afternoon, everyone. Three questions please. Bob, the first one, Aperol slowed a little bit in Q3 from 22% in H1 to mid-teens at the most recent quarter, which appears to be due to poor weather in Central Europe. Do you feel that 20% is still a reasonable run rate for growth going into 2018?

The second is on M&A. You're de-leveraging very quickly and you've got a pretty attractive coupon. Do you feel that the Grand Marnier business is now sufficiently embedded, that the business is now ready for another deal?

And the third is a bit of a technical question, Paolo, around the negative perimeter effect in Q4, which is €25 million on revenues and €10 million on EBIT, which implies a margin of about 40% on this perimeter business. Are you able to explain as to why this is so high given that it's a relatively lower margin brands that have been disposed?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Hi, Ed. Let me take the first two questions. Now, as you know, we don't give any guidance – very specific guidance on brands' growth rates. Clearly, Aperol will continue growing at a nice double-digit growth rate.

The most important thing is to look at the fact that its core markets are either growing in the high single-digit or low double-digit, and all the other markets are growing, and we expect them to continue growing at a very sustained double-digit growth rate. So, we'd expect another very nice year on Aperol next year.

Now, with regards to M&A, we've integrated Grand Marnier a while ago and we – actually, we made a small acquisition since, Bulldog. So that hasn't been a factor in us making or not making any M&A for at least six months. It's much more a question of what is out there and how does it fit into our framework as well as our discipline.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. With regard to the heavy impact on EBIT coming from perimeter in Q4, it is primarily attributable to Carolans in its peak quarter. On Christmas, you have a lot of gifting and the brand was an off-trade brand, heavily promoted on Christmas. And, therefore, you have a huge impact in Q4 overall. Contribution after A&P from Carolans was €16 million, €17 million. So, the bulk of it is recognized in Q4.

Edward Mundy

Okay, thanks. And, Bob, just as a follow-up on Aperol, one of the key markets that you're looking to penetrate is the US. I was wondering whether you could share some of your learning from Aperol over the US summer season. Do you feel you have got the right activation and channel approach for the US?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Well, on Aperol in the US, as you know, we've upped our investments this summer. We had a very particular program in place for the Hamptons where we tried to see whether some of the activations and the approaches we have in Europe would work in the US. And – surprise, surprise – they worked. So, that, clearly, for us then becomes a framework, which we then want to expand further into the rest of the US. And the good thing about the US is that you also have places with very nice weather in Q1 and Q2.

Edward Mundy

Brilliant. Thank you.

Mirco Badocco

Hi, Bob. Hi, Paolo. Thank you for taking my question. You had a very strong organic performance in Grand Marnier in the quarter, but you also flagged shipment phasing. So, I wonder if you can share the impact of that.

And, also, can you give us more color on what you are doing to grow the brand and how you think about the growth algorithm in the medium-term?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

No, if you look at what we did on Grand Marnier this year, is essentially we discontinued all of – what – for lack of a better word, I would say crap, we found in terms of flavored extensions as well as a non-cognac-based version called Cordon Jaune. And so, this was quite a sacrifice on our part.

If you look at the underlying growth rate in its core markets, it's in the low single-digit overall, which if you take into account the fact that we've cut a lot of those extensions and we stopped discounts, it means the brand is really showing some very nice equity in the US and in Canada.

If you look at Europe, we are still negative, but we there were to intervene significantly on cutting discounts and discounting behind the brand. And again, it is performing slightly better than our expectations.

So, we're re-launching the brand behind improved packaging, new campaign and drinking strategy towards the end of Q4 and then we'll really start pushing it from Q1 onwards next year. Clearly, before you turn around the super tanker, it will require time. But I think the foundations are solid and we feel pretty confident about our plot. Short-term, it will grow in the low single-digits. I think in the mid-term, we should be able to accelerate to our mid-single-digits.

Laurence Whyatt

Hi, Bob. Hi, Paolo. Three from me, if that's all right. Firstly, on Grand Marnier, it's a largely US-focused business and had a good on-trade focus. Can you share with us the difference that's had on the rest of your portfolio? Have you managed to gain additional listings through sort of top line synergies with the Grand Marnier brands? Or is the growth you're seeing in your owned brands, or previously owned brands, independent from the Grand Marnier, and you still got Grand Marnier top line synergies?

Secondly, in Germany, we heard from one of your competitors, Pernod, that they are getting very good growth in Lillet in the aperitif segment. Could you share with us whether that's partly to do – partly one of the reasons why you are declining in that market and if that's taken share away from your brands?

And, thirdly, just following on from Ed's question on M&A, do you have a specific criteria? Or what is your criteria on potential acquisitions? Are there any categories you'd like to enter or do you have any size criteria among any deals you might consider? Thank you very much.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. Let's start off with Grand Marnier. Clearly, Grand Marnier enables us to do two things, one to set a very clear benchmark with regards to on-premise distribution. And that then becomes a benchmark against which we judge the performance of our distributors across the key on-premise phase throughout our portfolio.

And on the other hand, it gave us a critical mass to enable us to hire and really build the on-premise capability which we were lacking so far. So, very positive on both sides. I think we're starting to see the benefit for the rest of the portfolio, but we haven't even started scratching the surface.

Now, with regards to Germany, yes, there is quite a concerted push by some of our competitors in the aperitif area. They're growing very nicely, but that's really not the reasons for our slowdown.

As I said, it was mostly weather-driven. And if I look at October and November, we're doing very nicely indeed. So, I wouldn't read too much into it. It's also important that you need to understand from which base the different brands are starting from. Yes?

With regard to M&A, we have always had a very, very clear framework where we think geography before category. And we're also pretty disciplined as we expect to generate 10% pretax returns in year one or year two. So, this is the main lens through which we look at opportunities. And that's the one we'll continue leveraging.

Laurence Whyatt

Excellent, very clear. Thank you very much.

Javier Gonzalez-Lastra

Yes. Thank you for taking my question. Good afternoon. I remember, from the H1, you guided for organic margins to be flat for the full year. And excuse me if I missed it, but I haven't seen any mention to that in the release. Just wonder whether you could update us on that.

And, secondly, I wanted to ask on the discrepancy on the gross margin between global priority brands and regional priority brands. Any color there would be really helpful. Thank you.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Sorry. I didn't catch your second question exactly.

Javier Gonzalez-Lastra

The discrepancy or the difference in gross margin between the global priorities and the regional priorities. Any color there would be very useful.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. With regards to our gross margins on the global priorities, they are all in excess of 70% and some in excess of 80%. When you look at the regional ones, you need to differentiate between spirit, which are in the same category, whereas vermouth and sparkling wine are lower.

Javier Gonzalez-Lastra

And the spirits part would be a significant difference with the global priorities as a group?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

The spirits ones, as I said earlier, are pretty much in line with the global priorities.

Javier Gonzalez-Lastra

Okay, thank you. And on the organic margin for the year?

Paolo Marchesini

With regards to the organic margin guidance, we are not envisaging any material change vis-à-vis the prior guidance.

Javier Gonzalez-Lastra

So, you're still targeting flat organically, margin improvement?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Yes, on a thorough basis.

Javier Gonzalez-Lastra

On a – and last question, just a follow-up on Grand Marnier. The efficiencies you mentioned, could you share with us a little bit on the timing of those efficiencies? How big they might have been in Q3 relative to Q4?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Essentially, we – Paolo will get into the numbers. But, last year, we agreed with the unions in France a restructuring plan, which started going into effect in September. So, people started leaving us in September. Most of them have left. But it's obvious that you have more of an effect on a full-year basis next year than in just four months this year.

Javier Gonzalez-Lastra

But that would mean also, if they have left in September, you're only capturing the full impact for a full quarter from Q4, right?

Paolo Marchesini

Yes, correct. We've given an overall guidance vis-à-vis the expected profitability of the acquired business for this full year as well as for coming next year. We're talking of about €47 million this year, which in comparison to the profit delivered by the business, prior-year acquisition, which was €32 million is quite a significant step up. And for next year, we're expecting to deliver €60 million of EBITDA, which is a further step up coming from a combination of top line growth, gross margin expansion primarily driven by price increase, as well as a stronger focus and deliver on high margin SKUs. The A&P step-up has already been totally factored in fiscal year 2017 numbers. So, we do not see further drift coming in 2018.

And the rest is basically coming from synergies in the cost-cutting and supporting functions. Part of it has been already pocketed in 2017 and the remainder will be captured in 2018.

Javier Gonzalez-Lastra

Okay. Very clear. Thank you.

Paolo Marchesini

Sure.

Andrea Pistacchi

Yes, hi. Hi, Bob. Hi, Paolo. I have three questions please. The first one on SKYY, in the US, which the situation worsened in Q3. Would you say that the environment is getting – has got even worse?

And considering that you launched the campaign, the new campaign for SKYY earlier this year and you said that you won't adjust prices, is there more you can do really to fix the performance? Or do you have to wait for the worst of the price competition to abate?

Then I had a question, please, for Paolo, on gross margin. Gross margin accelerated from H1 to Q3. However, global priorities, I think, slowed slightly. The US, in Q3, also grew a little less. So, is the acceleration due to probably mix within your global priorities? And I suspect, is it that SKYY probably is – within all those high margin brands, SKYY is a bit less high or Grand Marnier is one of the highest, if I may?

And then, finally, an update on the Cap-Ferrat villa disposal please.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Let me take the first and the last one. Now, with regard to the villa, if you have any relatives or any friends interested in it, let us know. We'll recognize also a commission. No, there is interest in the villa. We're getting visits. There are offers being made. But, clearly, we are not in the driving seat with regards to the sale as the family is the one deciding. So, as long as they are not happy with the offers, it will not be sold. They have a window of five years. And after five years, we're back in the driver's seat. So, we'll see what happens.

Now, with regards to SKYY, yes, the situation got a little bit more competitive. There are waves over time. Sometimes some of the bigger players then start becoming more virtuous and reduce the discounting. And then, at times, they dial up. At this stage, in Q3, we saw some dialing up from the competitiveness standpoint. We've seen some key brands which, historically, have been way above us in many states being beneath us. So, that is a surprise. And I think it's going to take some time for us to cycle through that.

Having said that, we are pretty stubborn. We believe the brand has a story to tell, has relevancy for millennials. And we're going to be focused much more on telling this story in a more effective way as opposed to trying to conquer them via their wallets. That's more a question of the heart.

Paolo Marchesini

Andrea, with regards to the second question of gross margin acceleration in Q3, in reality, this is due to the very strong performance of Campari Soda and Crodino in the Italian market, growing by 8.7% and 13.8% respectively. This is a different phasing of our promo activity in Italy and probably an even more disciplined approach to program management whereby we are trying to extract as much as possible in terms of value from these brands both in terms of price increase and reduction of the promo pressure, which can create certain shifts of shipments across the different quarters. Clearly, those two performance are not replicable in Q4 of this year. And so, this is why we're guiding to still a very good gross margin expansion in Q4, but not as strong as the one we had in Q3.

Andrea Pistacchi

Okay, thank you.

Nico von Stackelberg

Hi, gentlemen. Just a few quick questions. One on Crodino. I saw that you launched it in the UK back in May. What are your plans going forward?

And then, the next one is on agave. Just want to understand a bit more about whether you plan to become vertically integrated or not. I understand that this will be a cost going forward. So, what's the cost as well, if you can quantify that?

And then, lastly, on Hendrick's in Germany, what can you do to turn it around? Thanks.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Well, let me take the first and third question. With regards to Crodino, we are actually actively expanding Crodino not only in the UK, but also in some Central European markets, particularly in Austria, Switzerland and Benelux where we are seeing quite a bit of consumer demand for a non-alcoholic aperitif.

We are only at the beginnings of that, but so far, the response is pretty good. And we think that this is something which, one day, can have more of a meaning on a regional or if not on a global scale, but this will take time.

With regards to our agency business, you individuated one brand. That brand is actually doing quite nicely. I think it's overall more a question on how they want to manage their portfolio. We are on the execution end of it and the marketing is in the brand owner's hands and they have to decide. And they're the ones calling the shots on pricing as well as marketing activities.

Nico von Stackelberg

And the last one is on agave.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Yeah. With regards to agave, I don't know how familiar you're with the agave market. It's a highly cyclical market, with very strong volatility, and depending on the balance/imbalance of demand and supply. You may have huge swings of agave prices in the open market.

At the moment, we are not in a position of precisely quantifying the hit to the EBIT for next year. We'll have better visibility at the beginning of next year. There are certain players who are vertically integrated in a controlled production of agave, with fields and farming activities, operations. Unfortunately, in Mexico, there are certain constraints for international investors, who cannot own land in Mexico. They can lease, but they cannot own. So, you have to do JVs with locals, and that creates further complexities.

So, we are on the scouting phase on one end to try and understand what's best for us, both in terms of timing, of procurement, when we hit the market with our procurement – with buying. You know the quantities that we need for next year.

And on the other hand, we are investigating the possibility of vertically integrating our production without buying land that we cannot own. So, it's quite a difficult – probably the only player who is, to my knowledge, fairly vertically integrated is Cuervo. But, to my understanding, [indiscernible].

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

If there are no further questions, I think we'll bring this to a close. Thanks for joining us. And back to the comment, spread the word regarding the villa. Thank you. Bye, bye.

