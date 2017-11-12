Eclipse Resources' (ECR) CEO Benjamin Hulburt on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Douglas Kris - VP of IR

Benjamin Hulburt - Co-Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Oleg Tolmachev - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Matt Denezza - Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

David Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Holly Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil, Research Division

Michael Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Bradley Heffern - RBC Capital Markets, LLC

Ronald Mills - Johnson Rice & Company, LLC

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group Holdings

Douglas Kris

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Eclipse Resources' Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Benjamin Hulburt, Chairman, President and CEO; Oleg Tolmachev, Chief Operating Officer; and Matthew Denezza, Chief Financial Officer.

If you have not received the copy of last night's press release regarding our third quarter 2017 financial and operating results, you can find a copy of it on our website at www.eclipseresources.com. We will spend a few minutes going through the operational and financial highlights and then open the call up for Q&A.

Before we start our comments, I would like to point out our disclosures regarding cautionary statements in our press release, and remind you that during this call, Eclipse management will make forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current judgments regarding factors that will impact the future performance of Eclipse Resources, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Eclipse Resources' control. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Information concerning these risk factors can also be found in the Company's filings with the SEC.

In addition, during this call, we do make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation to applicable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release. We will file our 10-Q later today, which will be accessible through our website or the SEC's EDGAR system. Additionally, we have posted an updated corporate presentation incorporating the results from the quarter onto our website.

I will now turn the call over to Benjamin Hulburt, our Chairman, President and CEO.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thanks, Doug. The third quarter was another strong quarter for the Company. As is generally [technical difficulty], we exceeded guidance on a number of fronts and achieved guidance with all others. Average daily production of 353 million cubic feet equivalent per day exceeded the midpoint of our guidance range, as well as the analyst consensus estimates.

We realized an average natural gas price, before the impact of cash settled derivatives and firm transportation expenses, of $2.47 per Mcf, a $0.53 discount to NYMEX natural gas prices. This was an outstanding result in an environment of continued difficult northeast realizations due to delays primarily in the Rover project. Our result exceeded analyst consensus estimates and the Company's [technical difficulty] oil and NGL prices for the quarter.

From an operating perspective, the team continues to manage operating costs as can be seen by our per unit cash production costs results of just $1.18 per Mcfe, again, beating our guidance and consensus ranges for this measure. This continued execution by our team is what has allowed us to increase production guidance and lower operating expense guidance twice so far this year.

During the third quarter, the Company commenced drilling 10 wells, completed six wells, and turned two wells to sales. The eight wells drilled to total depth during the quarter averaged 14,800 feet of lateral length, with an average drilling time of only 12.5 days. Included in this well set is our Outlaw A 1H well with a completed lateral length of 19,600 feet that we drilled in only 15 days.

These drilling day efficiencies are translating into drilling cost per foot that are outperforming our expectations by approximately 10% and are helping to reduce our overall cycle times. The drilling efficiencies have enabled us to build a current inventory of 16 drilled uncompleted wells, averaging over 14,000 feet in length and totaling over 230,000 feet of completable lateral.

These wells include the two Marcellus condensate wells, four Utica dry gas wells, and 10 Utica condensate wells. We are currently planning to mobilize a second frac spread in the first quarter to begin to reduce this inventory of extended reach wells, most of which are super laterals.

The efficiency gains are also present on the completion side. Given the size of our pads and the number of stages involved in the super laterals we drill, this process can take a considerable amount of time. We have refined our approach to this process, and are now at the point where we have been able to drill out all of the plugs on these super lateral in a single trip, including our wells that have approached 20,000 feet in lateral length. This remarkable feat has allowed us to reduce cycle times on a pad by as much as 16 days.

Eclipse is constantly striving to become more efficient and innovative in order to improve our well returns and our capital efficiency. We have demonstrated that we lead the play, and arguably lead all plays, in terms of lateral length, and have been consistently in the lowest cost producer in the core of the Utica in terms of D&C cost per foot of lateral. We remain excited about the progress we are continuing to make with our leading edge super lateral program, and will maintain the concentration of our capital expenditures to focus on longer lateral development.

On this front, I'm excited to say that we have now turned to sales our two longest super laterals to date: The Great Scott and the Outlaw. These wells are in the condensate portion of the play, and have lateral lengths in excess of 19,000 feet. We are extremely pleased that they are producing at an astounding rate of approximately 3,300 BOEs per day - about 15% to 20% above our type curve expectation - each with almost 50% condensate and 68% total liquids.

These results are impressive and show the strength of this portion of the play in creating attractive wells with substantial oil and NGL content. From a cost perspective, we estimate our total cost for these wells was approximately $750 per foot of lateral, making these wells competitive with the best plays in the country.

Looking at the last five Utica condensate wells we have put to sales, which includes these two super laterals, they have demonstrated peak production rates so far of approximately 160 BOE per foot of lateral, consisting of approximately 50% condensate and 67% in total liquids, with an average lateral length of just under 14,000 feet.

Looking to the remainder of the year, we continue to work to build on the accomplishments of yesterday. We are not happy to assume that what we did previously will be enough to generate success tomorrow. This perspective is important to our culture and something we take seriously every day at Eclipse.

Given the operating tempo, and the anticipated commencement of our drilling joint venture, we continue to be excited about our growth prospects and well results for the balance of the year, and are pleased with the capital flexibility we have created for the coming year.

We have finalized the documentation associated with our drilling joint venture, and have commenced a preclearance process with the SEC. Pending the completion of this preclearance process, we are ready to execute the binding documents and proceed with this new, exciting relationship for the Company. As exemplified by this arrangement, we remain committed to appropriately managing our growth levels and liquidity with a focus on managing cash flows as opposed to production growth.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Oleg.

Oleg Tolmachev

Thank you, Ben. Eclipse is at the forefront in utilizing advanced technologies such as engineered completions, dissolvable plugs, diversion materials, natural gas-fueled completion fleets, and [indiscernible] of rotary steerable tools. This will also fuel innovation and technological experimentation, as well as laser sharp operational focus. Eclipse is working to create a reputable program that seeks to push the boundaries of technical feasibility, while showing materially improved returns and improving EORs.

From a drilling perspective, we recently drilled the Mercury B 5H with a completable lateral length of over 20,800 feet located in our Utica condensate area; our longest well to date. The total measured depth of this well is 28,775 feet, and we drilled this well in only 13 days, spud to TD.

We continue to deliver this type of well design, and operational performance is poised to disrupt the conventional notion of play economics as it spreads to other fixed costs associated with the pad development and the vertical portion of the well over a longer completed lateral.

We have maintained our focus on extending the lateral length of all the wells we drilled during the year, and now estimate that we will have an average lateral length in 2017 of over 13,700 feet, while estimating that the average lateral length will grow to over 16,000 feet in 2018.

To date, we have drilled 11 super laterals with an average lateral length of approximately 18,000 feet, and we are on track to deliver on our goal of 12 super laterals by the year end 2017.

As Ben mentioned, two of our other record setting wells, the Great Scott and the Outlaw, were completed during the third quarter with our Gen 3 completion design. And we have begun turning them to sales with extremely encouraging production rates to date. As these wells are early in their production history, we're still in the process of conducting our pressure-managed production ramp process designed to optimize performance on an individual well basis.

As a reminder, these wells were each drilled in approximately 17 days from spud to TD, with the lateral sections drilled in seven and six days respectively. They were each completed with approximately 120 frac stages and were drilled out with a single bit-trip. We believe that the super lateral technology, and other techniques developed in conjunction with this approach, help us to deliver strong returns on capital, and provides us with a competitive advantage as we look to expand our footprint to new areas where we believe we can apply our unique capabilities.

In the dry gas portion of the play, Eclipse is in the final stages of completing the David Stalder pad, which will turn to sales in January. We drilled three Utica wells in this pad, two of which have laterals exceeding 14,000 feet, as well as two Marcellus wells with lateral lengths averaging 9,200 feet. The pad is in the final stages of being completed.

If the Marcellus wells perform as anticipated, this Marcellus condensate acreage could generate returns consistent with our best Utica acreage, and includes over 70 risked 10,000-foot lateral locations that we could then develop in conjunction with our dry gas Utica position in this area of Ohio.

With this, I will turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Denezza

Thanks, Oleg. For the third quarter of 2017, we again achieved solid revenue and cash flow generation, while continuing to decrease our per unit cash operating expenses. Revenue for the third quarter was $91.5 million, and our adjusted EBITDAX was $45.9 million. Despite a seasonally challenged commodity price and basis environment, these metrics exceeded applicable guidance ranges, as well as consensus estimates.

We have now generated approximately $136 million in EBITDAX during the first nine months of the year, a 127% increase over the $60 million generated in the corresponding period of 2016, and approximately 30% more than the $105 million generated for the full-year of 2016.

This achievement was partially driven by improvements in commodity price, but also shows the importance of spreading consistent, fixed charge base across a large volume of production, and continuing to focus on cost control.

During the quarter, our all-in realized price was $2.82 per Mcfe, before the impact of cash settled derivatives and firm transportation expense. Our natural gas price differential before transportation expense was negative $0.53 per Mcf, better than our guidance range despite difficult shoulder season northeast differentials.

We have continued to see northeast basis remain wide, given the delay in Rover's full implementation. As such, we have had to widen out our full-year natural gas basis by approximately $0.05 to negative $0.35 to negative $0.40 per Mcf. It should be noted that this is offset by the reduction in our operating expense guidance, driven by not having to pay Rover's associated transportation expense.

Turning to oil sales, our realized oil price during the third quarter of $42.08 per barrel implies a negative $6.10 differential to WTI. This differential was better than the tight end of expectations, and has allowed us to tighten our full-year oil differential range to be between $5.50 to $6.00 for the full-year 2017.

As we look at our NGL sales during the third quarter, we realized a $20.34 per barrel NGL price before the impact of cash settled derivatives, equating to 42% of WTI. This percentage of WTI was better than the high end of our guidance range. These NGL prices were positively impacted by the continued rise in propane price over the quarter, driven by increased domestic use and growing export demand.

Similar to oil differentials, we now anticipate an increase in our full-year 2017 NGL price as a percentage of WTI to be between 40% to 45%, and expect to see continued improvement in fourth quarter pricing as winter pricing kicks in.

Moving to our cash production costs. We achieved per unit cash production costs of $1.18 per Mcf, which included $0.28 per Mcfe in firm transportation expense. These expenses were substantially below expectations due to our increase in dry gas production over the course of the quarter, and the low intensity of operating costs associated with these types of well.

For the coming quarter, we anticipate operating expenses will be more consistent with our first and second quarter performance as we have begun to bring on more condensate weighted wells, such as the five new wells discussed in our earnings release.

For the third quarter, our $104.5 million of capital expenditures consisted of $88.8 million in drilling completion capital, $2.7 million of midstream expenditures, $12.4 million in land-related capital, and $600,000 for corporate-related expenditures.

Capital expenditures for the nine months of the year were $281.2 million. This figure includes capital that relates to the commencement of drilling wells that are expected to be part of our pending drilling joint venture with Sequel. As the venture is not yet closed, this capital is included in our third quarter results.

Assuming the closing of our pending drilling joint venture is completed before year end, we would expect to receive a significant reimbursement of a portion of the third and fourth quarter's drilling completion capital expenditures. And as such, we continue to anticipate that we will end the full-year 2017 with an undrawn revolver.

From a liquidity perspective, we ended the third quarter of 2017 with $220.2 million of liquidity. This consists of $28.8 million in cash and $191.4 million of availability on our revolving credit facility, after giving effect to the $34 million of outstanding letters of credit. This liquidity position, coupled with our pending joint venture agreement, provides us with substantial flexibility to navigate the current commodity price volatility without adding stress to our balance sheet, while allowing the company to continue to grow cash flows.

To conclude my remarks, I continue to hold the view that Eclipse is growing in a financially and operationally prudent manner. Our consistent production and focus on lowering cash production costs drove another solid quarter of results. We met production expectations while exceeding EBITDAX consensus levels, and remain well-positioned with ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet.

On that note then, we'll wrap up our prepared remarks.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you, Matt. Our team's persistent focus on building the E&P company of the future will continue to create value over time, and our belief is that sustained success in the E&P industry requires the continual application of new technologies and the adoption of new ways of thinking.

Innovation has always been at the forefront of our business plan, which we believe will result in significant value creation for our stockholders. We are continuing to look at new ways and new areas where we believe we can apply our unique, competitive advantages, created by our culture of innovation and our industry-leading drilling operations.

Operator, at this time, please open the phone lines for questions.

At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from David Deckelbaum of KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please proceed with your questions.

David Deckelbaum

Good morning, everyone. How are you?

Benjamin Hulburt

Good morning.

David Deckelbaum

Ben, just a couple for me. Just one, you talked about the concentration of capital around the super laterals. They seem to be improving on cycle times. You guys had exceeded your cycle time expectation in the second quarter, and those are coming down now close to where the original laterals were. I guess is 2018, what sort of percentage weight should we be thinking about having a super lateral in terms of total completions?

Benjamin Hulburt

As we go forward, the current drilling plan that we have laid out internally in 2018, averages slightly over 16,000 feet in length. So, from a simplicity standpoint, virtually every single well. We probably will stop using the term super lateral at some point and just use the term lateral, because we've gotten to the point where whenever possible from a land perspective, every single well will be in that ballpark range, if not longer.

David Deckelbaum

Appreciate that. And then the commentary you made on the Marcellus hitting your expectations, if it does competing with some of the best wells that you have in a condensate window. I guess based on offset peer data that you have, and in your operative data, should we think about these being included with dry gas pads as soon as 2018 as just a pure additive on top of the zones that you're going to be targeting in the Utica?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, David. I can answer that. We're still kind of in the process of finalizing that. And the big thing that we still have to do there is the midstream. So, the dry gas in that area goes into the Eureka midstream gathering system. Our Marcellus rights in that area are not dedicated to any of the gatherers or processers in the area. Several options exist to move this high liquid content gas, but it's hard for us to contract for those, or to estimate building it out ourselves, without the test data from these two initial wells.

So initially, I would not envision the Marcellus wells going down simultaneously with the Utica wells, at least in the first half of next year. However, we are planning to build the pads in the area large enough that we can come back and drill the Marcellus without having to shut in the Utica wells.

David Deckelbaum

Okay. And the processing equipment that you have in place or the agreement you have in place now is more or less sufficient. It just satisfied the two wells that you're completing?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes. We did a short-term agreement that allows us to blend these two wells into the dry gas system. We'll take the condensate off of the wells at the wellhead and then blend the remainder into the system just so we can test the wells.

David Deckelbaum

Thank you, guys.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Holly Stewart of Scotia Howard Weil. Please proceed with your questions.

Holly Stewart

Good morning, gentlemen.

Benjamin Hulburt

Good morning.

Holly Stewart

Maybe first, just you mentioned within the release that the first quarter you're looking to add a second frac crew. Just trying to balance out the thoughts around 2018 with two full rigs and two crews and plus balancing the joint venture. Just trying to think through net potential spending levels for Eclipse. I know that's kind of a lot of things to balance out.

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes. And on top of that, we still have the working interest election on the JVs, so there's a lot of moving parts. We aren't yet prepared to put out a plan for 2018. At this point, I can say we envision it being a two gross rig program of similar size basically to what we did in 2017.

Our 2017 program was two gross rigs and 1.5 net rigs, and that's what came up with the capital budget for the year of roughly $320 million. So, as we run two rigs going next year and bring in the JV, I would anticipate being of similar size to what we did in 2017. But we have a lot of levers we can pull to make it either larger or smaller. And frankly, we're kind of holding off making those elections until we can get farther into the heating season and see where we think commodity prices are going to be.

Holly Stewart

Fair enough. Maybe one for Matt, I think you said significant CapEx reimbursement due to the spending in 3Q and 4Q. Just trying to get some clarity on what the reimbursement could be for the joint venture?

Matt Denezza

Yes, I mean I think, just using an example of say, a 50% election on that first program, which is really the program we're talking about as it relates to the end of 2017, you'd probably look to get reimbursed on the order of 70-ish, plus or minus $1 million in capital between the third and fourth quarter.

Holly Stewart

Okay, that's great. Thank you, guys.

Matt Denezza

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Mike Kelly of Seaport Global. Please proceed you're your question. Ladies and gentlemen, please standby. Okay, Mr. Kelly, now please proceed with your question.

Michael Kelly

Got it. Can you guys hear me all right?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes.

Michael Kelly

Okay. I don't know what happened there. Ben, you kind of piqued my interest with your closing comments where you mentioned that you'd have interest in looking at new areas where you could apply Eclipse's technology and differentiated approach. Just hoping you could expand upon that and say if it would take you outside of the Marcellus or kind of keep you in basin specifically? Thanks.

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure. While I would never say we would never leave the basin, we are not currently involved in looking at anything out of the basin. We are constantly involved in active and looking at M&A ideas in Appalachia in areas where we think we can apply the super lateral technology, our completion technologies that we've developed and so on and add value.

So that's something that we've said throughout the year was a major goal for us. It remains a major goal for us to get larger. And at least for the time being, we're focused on staying in Appalachia. Whether it's the Marcellus or the Utica, we don't differentiate internally in terms of a target. We're comfortable with any of the formations in Appalachia. But for right now, that's where we remain focused.

Michael Kelly

Okay, appreciate that, and just hoping to get a little bit of a better understanding on the mechanics of the JV on a couple fronts. One, as soon as you get the all clear from the SEC here, how many wells do you expect to allocate into Q3 and Q4 that are part of that JV? And then obviously there's a CapEx impact there, but should we expect any production impact in 2017 once this - you're getting this green light? Thanks.

Benjamin Hulburt

There are very, very minimal, if any production impact in 2017. There are six or seven wells I think that are in various stages of drilling and/or completing that would - are envisioned to become part of the JV. However, the vast majority will not go into sales until 2018 or at the very, very end of 2017. So, it really doesn't impact this year's production in any material way at all.

Michael Kelly

Okay, appreciate that. If I can sneak one more in just on the mechanic side here, how should we think about modeling your revisionary interest, post Sequel hitting its return threshold kind of beginning in the out years here?

Benjamin Hulburt

Simplistically, we would end up getting back 80% or so of whatever their starting work interest was once their return hurdle is hit.

Michael Kelly

Perfect. Thanks guys. Appreciate it.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Brad Heffern of RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Bradley Heffern

Hey, good morning everyone. I was just looking for an update on the Moser pad. Obviously, you guys tried a bunch of different recipes in those wells. Is there anything that stood out as performing better one way or the other?

Oleg Tolmachev

Yes. So, the Moser pad continues to produce significantly above our dry gas type curve. So far, as consistently with what we've talked about last time, the two wells where we had engineered completions are outperforming the rest of the wells and pads. One in particular is outperforming the rest of pads significantly. So, this technology that we are very focused on to see how we can apply it to the rest of the wells in the play.

Bradley Heffern

Okay, got it. And then has there been any shift in preference for you guys in terms of windows that you're drilling in now that obviously WTI's had a big move, but NGLs have had a big move, too. Are the condensate wells more interesting at this point than they had been in the past?

Benjamin Hulburt

The economics of those definitely have continued to improve over the last several months as NGL prices have recovered in an extremely strong way from where they were a year ago. We're now starting to see oil begin to recover as well. So, it's definitely improved. I would say our go-forward preference is to allocate capital to both of them, to both dry gas and the condensate areas so that we maintain that flexibility. But there's no doubt that the combination of the ease of drilling in condensate and the higher liquid commodity prices is definitely making the economics there very, very competitive with the best dry gas.

Bradley Heffern

Okay, appreciate the color. Thanks.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Ron Mills of Johnson Rice & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Ronald Mills

Good morning. I have a follow-up on one of Mike's questions on the JV. Just as you look out to 2018, what kind of impact can that have on production and/or CapEx? What I'm trying to get at here is I think you've put out the 25% three-year CAGR in previous presentations. It's still there. Even with the JV, it appears that that CAGR target remains intact?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes. As we're internally modeling all these different elections that we have to make over the next 60 days or so, what we are attempting to do is stay true to the three-year plan that we laid out at our analyst meeting last February, which envisioned capital budgets in the same range that we have this year, 320, 330 range, and a compounded annual growth rate over that three-year period of 25%. So, as we toggle all these different elections, we're trying to solve to stay true to what we laid out as that three-year plan.

Ronald Mills

And I think, Ben, you mentioned the Outlaw or the Great Scott wells, I don't know if one of them was outperforming by 15% to 20% or if it's the combination of both of them. Be curious, when you talk about outperformance given the aggressive choke management program from a rate standpoint, you're managing the production to the type curve. But is the 15% to 20% outperformance, is that based on what you're seeing from pressure drawdown?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes. I mean basically the rates that the wells are producing at now - we will continue to adjust, but where they are right now is where they're essentially meeting what we're targeting as a pressure drawdown. And right now, once of the wells would be 14% over the type curve starting production rate, and one of them is about 20%. We have seen higher condensate yields than the type curve as well.

So, from a cash flow standpoint, actually all seven of the condensate wells that we've put to sales this year that are shown in our new investor presentation that we posted today, have much better condensate yields than our typical type curve expectations in the area. They are all outperforming our type curve on an Mcfe or BOE basis, but far more importantly from a cash flow basis because of the higher condensate yield, they're exceeding the cash flow expectations from our type wells as well.

Ronald Mills

And then as you think about the average lateral length of 16,000 feet next year versus the type curve, which ranges between I think 10,000 and 13,000 feet, given the contiguity of your acreage position, as you continue to move towards those longer laterals, is one of the next potential type curve visitations going to be applying the longer lateral to the type curves and the associated productivity?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes. We're in the process now of relooking all of our type curves. We do this on an annual basis. And we will, over the course of the next couple months, in conjunction with putting out next year's budget. We'll put out new type curve assumptions for 2018. I would say those will undoubtedly feature a longer lateral, much like we did this year, our current type curve length is 13,000 feet, and the average lateral length that we drilled in 2017 was 13,700 feet.

So next year, if the average is 16,000 feet, our type curve will become something commensurate with that same length. At the same time, we'll look at readjusting assumptions for service costs that are constantly moving around, operating costs, firm transport, all that sort of stuff. So, we are in the process of updating all those assumptions now, and as we put out next year's capital budget, we'll put out new type curves alongside it.

Ronald Mills

And then one last follow up to Mike's earlier question. On the M&A side, you talk about in-basin and you're agnostic between Marcellus or Utica, what about between products? If you think about the Marcellus, are you agnostic also between Marcellus gas, or would you prefer liquids-rich opportunities if you are looking at in-basin opportunities?

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure. We would like to continue to add positions in the condensate area, whether that's Marcellus or Utica, to keep our liquids component of our production in revenue base, which I think is probably one of the higher - we're probably one of the higher liquids on a percentage of flow production producers in the basin, and we would like to keep that optimality.

However, as we look at A&D projects, we're really focused on total returns and total project returns. There are many areas in dry gas that can compete with the higher liquid content, and if so, we're just as interested in those. But what we are looking at ways constantly to try to keep our liquids component at the same time.

Ronald Mills

Great. Thank you so much.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Gail Nicholson of KLR Group.

Gail Nicholson

Good morning everybody. You've [mentioned] tremendous improvement in cycle times. And you talk about seeking other means to enhance those efficiencies. Just curious; what other things are you testing for further improvement on those cycle times? And do you think there's more improvement on the drilling side or more improvement on the completion side to achieve incremental efficiency gains?

Oleg Tolmachev

We're looking at a variety of ways to do so. One of those ways is building larger pads that can potentially accommodate CYMEL separations where we can drill and complete wells at the same time. We have been doing a lot of CYMEL separations where we are drilling out plugs and taking wells to production at the same time. So, most of those efforts will be split between the overall operation of cycle between drilling completions and production, I would say from the standpoint of drilling days, we're not quite at the technical limit, but we're getting pretty close. So, a lot of it will be coordinating between different disciplines to get the wells to sales a lot quicker.

Gail Nicholson

Okay, great. Thank you. And then just tacking onto the picking up incremental acreage in basin, some in the peer group has diversified outside of specifically the condensate area in the Utica. Have you found it easier to pick up, put on acreage for less expensive price?

Benjamin Hulburt

Over the course of the year, we have definitely leased acreage in condensate at a cheaper price than what we pay in dry gas. I think we leased probably 5,000 or 6,000 acres in and around our current condensate area. I would say one of the ways obviously that we've made condensate work is the super lateral program, which at least so far, none of our peers have been able to replicate. So that allows us to value acreage in that area higher than probably most of our peers. But there is still competition. So, we are looking to add acreage there, as well as dry gas, as well as new areas that we think the super lateral technology can have the same benefits.

Gail Nicholson

Okay, great. Thank you.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you.

If there are no further questions, I'd like to turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Benjamin Hulburt

Just I'd like to thank everybody for participating today, and we look forward to speaking with you all again soon. Thank you.

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

