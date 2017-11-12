Foresight Energy's (FELP) CEO Robert Moore on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Jason Margherio - Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Jeremy Harrison - Chief Accounting Officer

Robert Moore - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Ajay Lele - Southpaw Asset Management, LP

Brett Levy - Seelaus & Company, Inc.

Christopher Mathewson - Ares Management LLC

Lucas Pipes - FBR Capital Markets & Co.,

Nicholas Jarmoszuk - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Paul Forward - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Foresight Energy Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer instructions will be given at that. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Director of Finance and Investor Relations, Mr. Jason Margherio. Please go ahead.

Jason Margherio

Thank you and welcome to Foresight Energy's earnings call for the third quarter 2017. With me today are Rob Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeremy Harrison, Chief Accounting Officer. Today, we will discuss Foresight Energy's operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2017 and update you on the current operations at our coal mines. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions.

Please note that this call contains forward-looking statements that are based upon our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, and there can be no assurance that the future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Our business and our financial results involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations.

For additional information regarding such risks, please see our Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the SEC and posted on our website. During the call today, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including guidance with respect to expected adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to our earnings release for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP.

Also, this call includes only information that is available to us at this time. To the extent you are listening to this call at a later date via replay, please note that the information may be outdated or incomplete. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to Rob Moore. Rob?

Robert Moore

Thank you, Jason. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for being with us today. Earlier this morning, Foresight Energy announced its third quarter financial results, which include total revenues of approximately $232 million on sales volumes of 5.2 million tons, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA of approximately $67 million for the quarter.

Our third quarter revenues and sales volumes are largely in line with the prior year's results and represent significant progress over the prior quarter. The sequential improvement was due primarily to a continued strong export market as current API2 prices remain at levels that provide solid margins on our export volumes.

During the third quarter, we safely produced 5.3 million tons versus 4.8 million tons in the third quarter of 2016. Our coal production during the nine months ended September 30, 2017, totaled 16.2 million tons versus 14 million tons for the same prior year period, which is a nearly 16% increase period-over-period.

Once again, our mines operate as the most productive underground mines in the country as measured on a clean ton per man-hour work basis. Our three operating mines ranked as the second, third and sixth most productive underground mines in the country, generating 17.3 million, 14.6 million and 9.5 million tons per man-hour work, respectively.

On a combined basis, the Foresight Mines produced over 14.4 tons per man-hour worked during the third quarter as compared to the national average for underground mines of 4.7 tons per man-hour worked. This productivity allows us to maintain a very low cost per ton during the quarter of $23.43, which includes a non-cash cost per ton of $0.82 related to purchase price accounting adjustments resulting from the March 2017 transaction with Murray Energy.

With respect to the domestic thermal coal market, there remains an oversupply of thermal coal production in certain regions that is negatively impacting prices. We continue to see lackluster demand for most of our electric utility customers as well as a shift in their procurement practices as they move away from longer-term coal positions toward shorter-term and spot purchase positions.

However, we continue to work closely with our customers to provide thoughtful solutions to the challenges that they continue to encounter in dispatching their electric generation against subsidized renewable energy and cheap natural gas. In the export market, prices for 2017, as measured by API2, have remained strong since our last call. Coal-fired electric generation Europe has remained stable as coal generation continues to be called on to cover for nuclear outages and unreliable renewables.

In addition, API2 has been positively impacted by strong demand throughout Asia, where we continue to observe significant growth in coal-fired electric generation with 22 gigawatts of new generation coming online between now and 2021. With prompt API2 forward prices in the 80s and 90s, the export market represents a viable opportunity for our company for the remainder of this year and into 2018.

Through the third quarter, Foresight has delivered 3.4 million tons into the export market compared to only 2.1 million tons delivered in the same period last year. We expect our 2017 export volumes to easily exceed 5 million tons. In terms of guidance for the remainder of 2017, we're tightening our previously issued guidance for sales volumes and adjusted EBITDA.

We currently expect 2017 sales volumes to total between 21.3 million and 21.7 million tons. At these volumes, we expect a revised adjusted EBITDA range of $290 million to $300 million. We are also reaffirming our expectations for annual capital expenditures to total between $72 million and $77 million.

We continue to have access to the underground workings of the Hillsboro mine at this time and continue to monitor and evaluate existing conditions. As we take the necessary steps to attempt to recover the longwall mine equipment in place on the longwall face where active mining was ongoing at the time of the combustion event in March of 2015.

We're expending significant resources in these efforts, and we continue to pursue recovery of expenses and damages related to the Hillsboro combustion event under our property insurance policy. During the quarter, we did receive an additional $1.5 million of insurance proceeds related to this event.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Jeremy Harrison for further discussion of our third quarter financial results.

Jeremy Harrison

Thank you, Rob. During the quarter, we generated coal sales revenue of $229.7 million on sales volumes of 5.2 million tons, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA of $66.8 million. This compares to coal sales revenues of $228.5 million, sales volumes of 5.3 million tons and adjusted EBITDA of $85.4 million during the prior year period.

The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily, driven by non-recurring income of $10.5 million of Hillsboro-related insurance recoveries and approximately $9.2 million of adjustments related to our coal commodity derivative contracts recorded in the prior year period.

As Rob mentioned earlier, our operating mines continue to be among the most productive underground mines in the country. We safely and efficiently produced 5.2 million tons with cash costs, once again, in the low $20 per ton. For the third quarter 2017, our cash cost per tons sold was $23.43 per ton compared to our cash cost per ton of $20.90 for the third quarter of 2016.

Costs in the 2017 quarter included non-cash expense of $4.3 million or $0.82 per ton related to the fair valuing of our coal inventory due to the adoption of pushdown accounting. In addition, costs during the 2016 period were benefited by income of $10.5 million or $1.99 per ton from insurance recoveries related to costs incurred for mitigating the Hillsboro combustion event in 2015 and 2016. Considering these non-recurring items, cash cost per ton were quite comparable between the two quarters.

Compared to the third quarter of 2016, transportation costs during the third quarter 2017 increased by approximately $6.1 million to $39.4 million. This increase is largely driven by higher sales volumes shipped into the export market. Based on the current API2 spot prices and export demand, as Rob previously noted, we currently expect to maintain strong sales volumes, strong export sales volumes of approximately 5 million to 5.5 million tons for 2017.

As noted on our earning release and on our last call, we elected to apply pushdown accounting to our stand-alone financial statements as a result of Murray Energy Corporation obtaining control of our general partner. As such, we have revalued many of the assets and liabilities on our balance sheet. While none of this materially impacts our coal sales revenue, which are generally comparable to prior periods, our cash cost per tons sold were impacted by the aforementioned write-off of our coal inventory values during this quarter.

Additionally, due to the increase in the values of our property, plant and equipment, we incurred $10.1 million of higher depreciation, depletion and amortization expense for this quarter, and we expect to maintain the higher non-cash expense levels going forward.

Finally, from a cash flow perspective, during the third quarter, we generated $60 million of cash from operations and ended the quarter with a cash balance of nearly $25 million and total liquidity of over $183 million.

Our capital expenditures were $15.2 million during the quarter. We made scheduled payments of $11.3 million on our long-term debt and capital lease obligations. We paid down $10.2 million on our AR securitization facility, and we paid approximately $5 million in our first distribution to our common unitholders since 2015.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Rob for additional comments before we take your questions.

Robert Moore

Thanks, Jeremy. Foresight's operations continued to perform extremely well during the third quarter. While domestic markets remain difficult, the global coal market continues to be a viable outlet for our coal production, as API2 prices continue to be supported by solid demand globally for coal. This has enabled Foresight to realize export prices near $40 per ton, FOB mine, for loading in the fourth quarter.

With improving export prices and demand and normal winter would provide a catalyst for increased domestic coal prices and certain domestic coal-fired utilities can be caught short on coal, based on the financial results for the third quarter and our outlook on liquidity for the remainder of 2017 and beyond, the Board of Directors of our general partner has elected to declare a quarterly distribution of $0.0605 per unit payable exclusively to the holders of the FELP common units.

The distribution will be paid on November 30 to common unitholders of record on November 20. As we mentioned on our last call, future distributions will be subject to board approval and will be based on a number of factors, including our leverage levels, market conditions, excess cash flow remaining after required excess cash flow sweeps and our projected future financial and operating performance.

And with that, we will open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Paul Forward from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Paul Forward

Thanks, and good morning.

Robert Moore

Hi, Paul.

Paul Forward

I just wanted to ask - I guess first of all, is there any update you can give us on your kind of future book of business as you look at 2018 and any activity during the quarter that would've changed the forward sales that you've got for 2018 or for future years? If you've got the information.

Robert Moore

Yes. So consistent with what I communicated in the past, Paul, I'd like to go into the new calendar year with about 75% of the book filled up. That's where we approximately find ourselves right now. And I'd like to have that optionality, especially given what we're seeing in the export markets. So that's where we are and that's where I plan to be going into 2018.

Paul Forward

Great. And as you've got that book filling up and as you're watching what your domestic customers are up to, can you give us any hint on just the overall volume expectations in 2018 relative to 2017, kind of plus, minus or flat as you see things today?

Robert Moore

Yes. 2018 versus 2017, relatively flat in terms of total volumes.

Paul Forward

Great. And I think as far as the fourth quarter goes with your EBITDA projection, midpoint being $295 million, that implies about $80 million number in the fourth quarter, if you just take the midpoint. And that's significant improvement from the third. I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit about what you're seeing there that allows you to anticipate this improvement. And is it mostly the continuation of the export markets that allow you to expect something better in the fourth quarter?

Robert Moore

Yes. First, your math, I think, is pretty good. Secondly, no longwall moves in this fourth quarter period. We did have one move in the third quarter, start of third quarter. We are seeing quite a bit of improvement in terms of realizations in this fourth quarter period as it relates to our export volumes, which we had anticipated, and our sales volumes are going to be stronger in that Q4 period as well.

That's something I commented on previously. I think I communicated pretty clearly that we thought the back half of this year was going to be heavier, especially in Q4 relative to export volumes, just as we saw that curve developing and demand developing. A lot of interesting things at play there. I think there's some tightness going out of Baltimore with respect to where NAPP is right now. We anticipated that, that would force people down into the Gulf, and it seems to be playing out as we had thought. So that's resulting in some improving prices in our export volumes, and that's driving that fourth quarter performance.

Paul Forward

Okay, and last question. Inventories were up, I think, about $3 million quarter on quarter. I mean, as we're expecting a little bit of a drawdown, but would you say that the continuation of fairly elevated inventories, was that a result of customer deferrals? Was it the result of rail performance? What kept you from being able to work inventories lower during the quarter?

Robert Moore

I didn't want to. I was planning those higher inventory levels for Q4 where I could get maximum realization. That was all intentional. I'm building up and was building up for Q4, and I'm also building up for early 2018. So that is all being planned.

Paul Forward

Okay, great. That's all I got for now. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Mathewson from Ares Management. Please go ahead.

Christopher Mathewson

Hi. Good morning, Rob.

Robert Moore

Hey, Chris.

Christopher Mathewson

A couple of questions. So, could you maybe walk us through how the sulfur discount, rail costs, shipping costs kind of look today as we sit here in November versus where they were maybe three or six month ago and kind of your thoughts on where those are kind of trending going forward?

Robert Moore

Yes. When you look at the transportation component, and just to be clear, I'm talking about the ocean freight, we're seeing around $13 to $14 a ton in terms of the ocean freight, and we're seeing anywhere from $18 to, call it, $21 on the sulfur discount side. And that's pretty consistent with what we're seeing today and what we see in 2018, maybe slightly on the lower end of the range with respect to sulfur discounts for 2018.

Christopher Mathewson

And then what about rail costs?

Robert Moore

Rail costs are pretty consistent. Our total throughput cost down to the [Santi] terminal, $20, plus or minus.

Christopher Mathewson

Okay. And then you were making some comments, obviously, about the strength of the international markets. Is that something - you obviously expect that to continue in 2018. Could you ramp up production and push more tons out there if the demand is there?

Robert Moore

We have the ability to bring on some incremental volumes to put into the export markets if we think that's the right strategy. We'd say it's a difficult market. You want to make certain that you're balancing that market, Chris, so that you don't take away the ability to see price improvements on those volumes that you already have on the book that maybe floating, for example, to API2 pricing. So, it's something that we will look at as those markets develop over calendar year 2018.

I like the way that we are allocating right now. It maybe that I shift some of volumes half of the domestic market and into the export market if those numbers advantage the business. Right now, I'm anticipating probably 6 million to 8 million tons going into the export market in 2018. That is going to result in a shift of volume out of the domestic market and into the export market, being very aware of the balance that we need to continue to have here domestically.

It's a situation where you want to give your customers support, but you also have to be aware of opportunities in that export market and be prepared to take advantage of those, thus, you might build an inventory. And we'll continue to manage that quarter-over-quarter and look at the short and the long-term benefits of both of these markets that we're playing in.

Christopher Mathewson

You mentioned some tightness out of NAPP. Do you foresee maybe another company or affiliated with kind of pushing more tons out of the NAPP next year, just like you're doing out of New Orleans?

Robert Moore

Possibly.

Christopher Mathewson

Possibly. Got it, okay. And then from a cash cost standpoint, I thought I heard that the reason it was higher was from a non-cash change in accounting. Did I hear that correct? Because I would've thought that the cash cost would just be cash cost.

Robert Moore

Yes. It's a GAAP nuance, quite frankly. We had our SEC reporting director go through that, and believe me, I wanted to try to outline what that is. But we've got to follow the SEC requirement, and that's where we're at in terms of the reporting. It does say cash, but it's a non-cash component that is part of that number. And it's $0.82 as I identified on the call.

Christopher Mathewson

Got it, yes. Look, that's interesting. And how should we think about cash cost next year? I believe you're kind of going into some more favorable geology as we look into 2018. Should we think about cash cost as smoothly as trending lower?

Robert Moore

Yes. We should see some improvement in terms of our overall cash cost next year. We're seeing some improvement in certain of our operations relative to gaining additional efficiencies. As a result of the March 2017 transaction, we've been really working with our vendors relative to improving our unit costs on supplies, materials that we are obviously procuring from them. So, we see some improvement there, maybe as much as a dollar a ton. So, we're pushing hard in that regard.

Christopher Mathewson

Great. Two questions, then I'm done. So, some of your competitors have spoken about they're starting to see some tightness in the domestic thermal market, given that the export market has been a release out on both in the ILB and in the NAPP. Is this something you guys are seeing as well?

Robert Moore

I'm not seeing a tightness. Listen, Chris, the demand has not been all that great here domestically. We need a good winter, just a normal winter. As I said earlier, I think, a normal winter would be a catalyst given where export prices are at and demand is at right now, would be a catalyst for some price improvement. We've got gas that's hovering above $3. I see a normal winter putting some pressure on some upward pressure on gas as well as the coal burn. But there's just been a general lag in terms of demand here domestically for coal generation.

And we continue to work with our customers to try to come up with creative ways to improve the dispatch at the coal plants that we're servicing. And I think we've had some successes in that regard, and we're going to continue to work on that. But I'm not going to sit here and tell you that we're seeing just off-the-charts demand from our utility customers because that's just not what we're seeing.

Christopher Mathewson

That's fair. I appreciate the honesty. And then last question, free cash flow generation has been very solid this year and if you look at it over the last 12 months, it's been great. Fourth quarter should be another strong free cash flow quarter, like you've previously communicated that you're going to be using this free cash flow to repay debt. Should we expect that to be the case here in the fourth quarter?

Robert Moore

No, we're going to let the cash flow sweep run its course. Other than the benefit that is gained and just in terms of the leverage calculation. We're not going to get a benefit in terms of buying at a discount. So, we're going to let the cash flow sweep run its course and take it out under the normal course.

Christopher Mathewson

Okay, thank you so much for answering the questions.

Robert Moore

You bet Chris.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brett Levy from Seelaus & Company. Please go ahead.

Brett Levy

Hey guys.

Robert Moore

Hey, Brett.

Brett Levy

Can you talk a little bit about the distributions you have? And is there anything in your bank covenants that would at some ratio, alter what you can do?

Robert Moore

Yes, yes. This year, we had a - for lack of a better term, a starter basket of $10 million from which we could draw on to make distributions, and the distributions that we issued last quarter and this quarter utilized that capacity. And the change in the distribution level was purely as a result of entities exercising warrants that were outstanding, and we had to reflect that in the distribution amount.

On a go-forward basis, our distribution is driven by the remaining portion of the excess cash flow sweep. So, it's the retained excess cash flow sweep component from which we can distribute. As our leverage steps down, we have, obviously, additional excess cash flow remaining from which we can distribute.

Brett Levy

And what's the metrics around that?

Robert Moore

We've got a 75% sweep right now. Our first step-down would take it down to a 50% sweep.

Brett Levy

Okay. And then last question, is there anything about this Utah deal that's supposed to place today that would in any way affect you guys?

Robert Moore

Nothing.

Brett Levy

Got it. Thanks very much.

Robert Moore

Okay.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ajay Lele from Southpaw. Please go ahead.

Ajay Lele

Hi, how are you??

Robert Moore

Okay.

Ajay Lele

Well, done this quarter on getting the export volumes down. I just had a couple of questions on - an accounting question on transport. So, if I take the transportation expense and divide it by export tons, I get a figure which is higher than what I put together as the cost to send it down on CN rail and send it through the port at the Gulf.

So, can you explain what is in transportation expense and how much of that relates to the exports, just more as an accounting edification? I thought domestic contracts are mostly extra mine or at the mine gate and then the buyer is taking the cost of transport. And the second question I had was just on your liquidity and revolver availability. I know you've got a longwall financing, which comes up in 2019.

I think one of the longwalls is related to the Hillsboro mine, which is still sort of subject to question over the future of that. Can you sort of comment on how much availability you have under the revolver and due to the leverage coverage and kind of how you think around that longwall financing and liquidity in that longwall market because I'm not really familiar with how much they're lending these days? Thanks.

Robert Moore

Yes. So, I'll start with your second question first. We won't have to refinance that longwall. That's just going to be paid off at that point in time, and we have everything that we need in the way of longwall equipment covered. So, I'm not going to go - not in a position where we have to go out and tap that financing market. So, we have the full revolver available less the LCs that are posed against it right now. So that number conforms to what I think what Jeremy communicated earlier.

As far as your first question goes, you need to take into consideration on the transportation side the fact that we are transporting that to the river. That flows through your transportation expense. So, you can't utilize your export volumes only to determine what your export cost per ton is as we have our transportation and throughput into the river market running through that.

You have your terminal expenses running through that and as well as the export transportation costs down to CMT terminal. And we do have a couple smaller domestic accounts where we're trucking and also railing direct, and we actually run those through as well on a few of our contracts.

Ajay Lele

Okay. Could I have a one follow-up question please?

Robert Moore

Yes, you sure can.

Ajay Lele

Great. Just with regard to some of the recent M&A that's occurred or - one of the companies or competitor filed a couple of weeks ago, and I understand that there was some sort of coal royalty agreement that was renegotiated downwards, given industry conditions, and that was part of the restructuring effort and I can give specifics, but I'm sure you're aware.

You have a co-royalty agreement with a large listed company related to - I believe it's the Macoupin Mine, although I double checked. How do you see your ability to kind of reduce that royalty agreement? And how do you think that sort of plays out with respect to your operation? I think it's pretty high on a per-ton basis. I just want to understand a bit better.

Robert Moore

Yes. Listen, we have the obligation. We take all of our obligations very seriously, unlike some of the others out there that have been able to, through bankruptcy, reduce down those obligations. Our intent is to remain solvent and meet the obligations that we have. We're always looking for commercial ways to improve our cost, and we'll continue to do that day after day after day. But there's nothing right now that I can report to you that, that would impact that particular royalty agreement that we have there at Macoupin.

Ajay Lele

Thanks very much for your hope.

Robert Moore

Okay.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nick Jarmoszuk from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Nicholas Jarmoszuk

Hi, good morning Rob. I wanted to talk about the sulfur discount that you're seeing with the export tons. It's increased a lot year-to-date. What needs to happen for you guys to be able to push back on that?

Robert Moore

There needs to be some real discipline within the broker-trader realm. It's a difficult market, that high-sulfur market. It's a finite market. There are, call it 80 million tons of that high sulfur market that are out there, although that number is growing. It's a situation where you have to be ahead of your competition and locking up the markets at the best possible price.

The problem that we find ourselves in is you have so many brokers that are really just jockeying for position, and that tends to drive that sulfur discount. And there are very good reasons why certain brokers, traders, go in and push on a big sulfur discount. It may benefit them, for example, with coals that they have that are not high sulfur, where they may take a two million ton position on a high sulfur basis then maybe have 60 million tons that are compliant with the API2.

And by driving up the API2, they have the ability to realize significant benefit in other parts of the portfolio. So, it's quite a dynamic situation that high sulfur discount and we continue to try to do our best to push on it and take the necessary steps to reduce that number down.

Nicholas Jarmoszuk

And then looking forward to 2018 with the export tonnage, is there a point at which Foresight starts thinking about hedging some of the tons?

Robert Moore

Always thinking about that.

Nicholas Jarmoszuk

Do you have any - is there any hedge book presently?

Robert Moore

I have a few tons on the book that are hedged, yes.

Nicholas Jarmoszuk

Okay. Is it mainly first half-weighted or throughout the whole year?

Robert Moore

First quarter-weighted.

Nicholas Jarmoszuk

And then one final question regarding the present tightness in the NAPP Basin, it's always - it seems like that should start benefiting ILB. Where do you think we are in terms of the benefit of the tightness in NAPP benefiting ILB? And how long do you think it could take for us to see better market conditions within the ILB?

Robert Moore

I think you're looking at most of 2018 to just really see that benefit, Nick. There's a - as I said earlier, it's just a kind of a lackluster demand for coal here domestically. And while there's some tightness in NAPP, it's really on the rail side. The river market continues to lag, and that river market is, in my opinion, what really influences the ILB the most. So, we're looking to do things.

Obviously, our parent company is a big player in NAPP, and we're looking at ways to move some of those volumes into non-traditional NAPP markets. So, we'll see how that influences the overall pricing over the course of 2018. But I don't see anything that's going to result in immediate upward pressure in ILB prices.

We're seeing kind of the mid-30 levels on the river. You kind of get up closer to the higher 30s on the rail, touching maybe $40. The domestic - or the export market is obviously giving us a good outlet at prices that are at or above what we see here domestically. And we're just going to continue to balance our portfolio to take advantage of maximizing the margins.

Nicholas Jarmoszuk

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And your final question today comes from the line of Lucas Pipes with FBR. Please go ahead.

Lucas Pipes

Hey, good morning everybody. Thanks for taking my question.

Robert Moore

Hi, Lucas.

Lucas Pipes

Rob, I wanted to follow-up a little bit on the comments on the domestic market. You said lackluster, it's just I think in the prior question in describing the demand. And it's not that natural gas prices are particularly weak right now by recent historical standards, and so I wondered, what is driving that lackluster demand and what could change that? Thank you.

Robert Moore

Yes. We've had a lot of utilities take advantage of the low-cost gas that we saw over the better part of this year in the forward strip and have walked in on gas longer term, which obviously puts some pressure in terms of the coal burn. These folks have locked in this low price natural gas.

And in terms of seeing something that's going to result in an improvement in the way of coal demand, you're going to have to see an ongoing robust export market. You need to see some good weather and just normal weather. I mean, we've gone two years now without a hot summer and without a cold winter, and that's - sooner or later, that's going to change.

I think if we see that, we should start to see some improvement. I still think that there are some higher-cost mines that are going to rollout, that should happen in the next 12 to 18 months. And I think at that point in time, you see a tightness that provides ongoing support for improved coal pricing here domestically.

Lucas Pipes

Okay, that's helpful perspective. I appreciate that and good luck. Thank you.

Robert Moore

Okay. Thank you.

Robert Moore

Thank you, everyone for joining us today.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude your conference for today. Thank you for your participation and for using AT&T Executive TeleConference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.