Bellatrix Exploration's (BXE) CEO Brent Eshleman on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (NYSE:BXE)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Toth - IR

Brent Eshleman - President and CEO

Garrett Ulmer - COO

Maxwell Lof - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Jeremy McCrea - Raymond James

Operator

Welcome to the Bellatrix Exploration Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

Steve Toth

Thank you, Oreille. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Bellatrix Exploration third quarter 2017 conference call. We're pleased to welcome those who are participating in today's conference call via our live Internet webcast, which can also be accessed through our website at www.bxe.com. On the call today is Brent Eshleman, our President and CEO; Max Lof, our Executive VP and CFO; and Garrett Ulmer, our Chief Operating Officer.

Management will begin today's conference call with an overview and update of our third quarter operational and financial results, which were released earlier this morning. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open up the call to questions from analysts and investors.

During today's conference call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. Securities Laws. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the forward-looking statements disclosure in our press release and periodic filings for additional information.

Brent Eshleman, President and CEO, will begin today's call with a summary of our third quarter operational and financial performance.

Brent Eshleman

Thanks, Steve. Bellatrix announced strong third quarter operational results this morning, which once again highlights the strength of the company's three pillars that provide the foundation for our long-term value creation strategy. The first pillar is our high-quality Spirit River acreage position, which competes as one of North America's top natural gas plays. Second, our strategic infrastructure assets drive operational control and create barriers to competition within our core area. And our third foundational pillar represents ample firm takeaway capacity and egress for both our current and forecast production volumes.

Beginning early in 2017, the company has undergone significant management changes, including my appointment as President and CEO, the appointment of a CFO, Max Lof; and other key executive and managerial changes. The new team has brought fresh energy and ideas. And as a result, I'm pleased to announce the third consecutive quarter of improved corporate guidance for 2017.

Our team has delivered 17% growth in production volumes year-to-date, a significant reduction in operating costs and an enhanced liquidity position. More specifically, our third quarter 2017 performance include the following operational and financial achievements.

One, production volumes in the third quarter of 2017 averaged 37,710 boes a day, representing the third consecutive quarter that volumes have exceeded our full year 2017 average volume guidance.

Two, third quarter production expenses averaged $7.84 per boe, representing the third consecutive quarter of reduced costs. Third quarter expenses were reduced by $0.46 per boe or 6% compared with second quarter 2017 expenses and have been reduced by $2.73 per boe or 26% compared with fourth quarter 2016 levels.

Three, outstanding borrowings under our credit facilities at September 30, 2017, were $8.3 million, representing the lowest level of bank borrowings for Bellatrix since the first quarter of 2010. Other than the amounts outstanding under our credit facilities, Bellatrix has no debt maturities until 2020 and 2021.

And fourth, average well performance from the company's 2017 Spirit River well program has outperformed type curve expectations by over 50% on an IP150 basis.

Garrett will now elaborate on our third quarter operational achievements.

Garrett Ulmer

Thank you, Brent. Bellatrix executed on its plans with two rigs active throughout the majority of the third quarter. We invested $39.7 million in exploration and development initiatives during the third quarter, including drilling or participating in 13 gross, 8.4 net Spirit River liquids-rich natural gas wells, one gross, one net Cardium well; and two gross, 0.8 net non-operated Ellerslie wells.

Bellatrix continues to optimize well performance and mitigate service cost pressure, delivering strong operational results year-to-date. Drilling efficiency gains have continued in 2017, and we are now averaging approximately 13 days from spud to rig release for the Spirit River program. An enhanced focus on pad drilling to reduce surface disturbance, increased monobore style drilling and reduced use of nitrogen during fracturing are examples of further cost containment efforts. Incremental improvements like these have delivered higher productivity wells in 2017 while holding average drilled, complete, equip and tie-in costs to $3.8 million for Spirit River wells year-to-date.

The Bellatrix Alder Flats Plant continues to represent a highly strategic asset for the company. The plant delivered a 96% utilization rate in the third quarter and has now been on-stream for over two years at an average 97% capacity utilization rate. The Phase 2 expansion of the Alder Flats Plant more than doubled gross throughput capacity to 230 million cubic feet per day.

And the project remains on time and on budget. Site activity is ongoing with all major equipment to be installed this fall and anticipated to complete this month. Related major mechanical construction is scheduled for completion by mid-December. Electrical and instrumentation installation activity began in August and will be complete in early 2018. Pre-commissioning activity is expected in the first quarter of 2018, with full commissioning of the Phase 2 expansions early in the second quarter.

Capital cost remaining for the Phase 2 expansion, net to Bellatrix's 25% working interest, are estimated at approximately $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and approximately $3 million in calendar 2018. The Phase 2 expansion project represents the final stage of Bellatrix's multiyear infrastructure build-out in our core West Central area. We expect the completion of Phase 2 of the Alder Flats Plant will provide the processing capacity to grow net production volumes beyond 60,000 boes a day, with minimal future facility-related capital expenditures.

Max will now discuss our financial and risk management highlights.

Maxwell Lof

Thanks, Garrett. Funds flow from operations generated in the three months ended September 30, 2017, was $8.3 million or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share, a decrease of 21% from $10.6 million or $0.23 per basic and fully diluted share in the comparable period of 2016. And this was largely reflecting a 38% decline in realized natural gas prices before risk management.

On September 15, 2017, Bellatrix completed the sale of certain noncore oil and gas properties in the West Pembina area of Alberta for cash consideration of $16 million. The properties included estimated fourth quarter 2017 production of approximately 570 boe a day with limited planned capital reinvestment opportunity relative to Bellatrix's core properties. Proceeds from the sale were used to reduce amounts outstanding under our $120 million credit facilities to $8.3 million as at September 30, 2017, providing us with over $110 million of available liquidity, as Brent previously indicated.

Bellatrix has begun discussions with its syndicate of four lenders with respect to our November semiannual borrowing base redetermination. Although it's still early in the process, we are encouraged by the early discussions with our banking partners. Bellatrix maintains a significant commodity price risk management position, which reduces price risk volatility on our business and protects our long-term planning process.

During the third quarter, we also bolstered our risk management protection for the balance of 2017 in order to further reduce commodity price volatility on our business. For the fourth quarter of 2017, we've increased our hedged volumes by 18% to 121.1 million cubic feet per day compared with hedged volumes as reported on August 10, 2017.

This increased level of risk management protection represents approximately 74% of forecast gross natural gas volumes in the quarter at an average fixed price of approximately $3.13 per Mcf. For 2018, we have a total of 66.1 million cubic feet per day of 2018 natural gas volumes hedged at an average fixed price of approximately $3.06 per Mcf. This represents approximately 40% of volumes compared to the 2017 full year average production guidance.

Subsequent to the third quarter, we hedged an additional 500 barrels a day of oil in calendar 2018 at an average fixed price of CAD 69.28 per barrel Canadian. Our hedging program added slightly less than $2 per boe of value to our corporate netback in the first nine months of 2017 and continues to support our focused capital program and long-term planning process. Now back over to you, Brent.

Brent Eshleman

Thanks, Max. As a result of continued strong Spirit River results, we've announced this morning the third consecutive quarter of improved corporate guidance for 2017. Our improved guidance includes reduction in our full year production expenditures to $8.50 per boe, while our total net capital expenditure budget remains unchanged at $120 million. Noncore asset sale completed in September allows us to reduce our total net capital expenditures after property dispositions to $69.5 million.

Despite this asset sales and the impact on corporate volumes, average daily production and product mix guidance has remained unchanged. We have one operated drilling rig active and plan to complete our full year capital investment program over the next month. Our exit rate guidance of 36,500 boes per day remains unchanged and provides a strong bases entering into 2018.

Bellatrix has proven itself as a premier operator within the Spirit River play, consistently delivering industry-leading well productivity results. Since 2009, Bellatrix has drilled over 120 Spirit River horizontal wells with zero dry holes. Bellatrix's well results consistently rank as some of the best in Alberta. We achieved two of the top 15 highest IP90 well productivity results over the past year. Bellatrix operates one of the premier acreage positions in the Spirit River play within the greater Ferrier, Alder Flats and Willesden Green areas of Alberta.

At the current pace of development, Bellatrix maintains an inventory of over 15 years of identified development drilling opportunities. The Phase 2 expansion of the Alder Flats Plant remains on time, on budget and represents the last stage of our multiyear infrastructure build-out. Completion of Phase 2 and production growth are expected to deliver a favorable step-change reduction in operating costs, down by approximately $1 per boe relative to our new 2017 average production expense guidance of $8.50 a boe announced today.

Bellatrix held its annual analyst update presentation on September 6, 2017. The presentation provided an overview and discussion of Bellatrix's asset base, key operational areas and corporate strategy. A copy of this presentation is available on our website at www.bxe.com. I invite all stakeholders to review the presentation as we continue to provide enhanced transparency of our business. A strong liquidity position remains a priority for management. Our three pillars of strength include high-quality asset base in one of the most prolific natural gas plays in North America, underpinned by strategic infrastructure ownership and control and ample takeaway capacity, which in combination provides the foundation for long-term profitable growth. Additionally, the company's strong focus on risk mitigation through an active hedging program provides support against commodity price volatility.

I want to personally thank our employees for the substantial efforts that have driven our operational and financial achievements. As always, I wish to personally thank our shareholders and stakeholders for their long-term support. We remain focused in delivering our long-term strategy and enhancing shareholder value.

Steve Toth

Oreille, that concludes our prepared remarks this morning. We would like to open up the line to questions from analysts and investors.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeremy McCrea of Raymond James.

Jeremy McCrea

My question is just on [indiscernible] and more specifically, I know there's no covenants on it, but in which way does that term debt restrict you from taking on additional bank debt and in terms of just - are you able to overspend your cash flow a little bit here for next year if gas prices continue to remain low? Or are you guys working on some of the negotiations with those parties where you can take on some additional debt?

Brent Eshleman

Jeremy, it's Brent. Yes, good question there. You know what, we don't have any restrictions with our bond in taking on additional debt. There are no restrictions that get triggered out of any of this. We are very conscious of the debts. And that's why over the last year, we've had another reduction year-over-year into our debt as we've increased our production load, our operating expenses.

We're looking at that long-term sustainability, right? And we really don't want to take on a significant amount more debt. Our lines are sitting at $120 million. We're are quite happy with the lines at $120 million and plan to live within those means. So hopefully - does that answer your question, Jeremy?

Jeremy McCrea

A little bit. I guess, maybe I'll preface it as, is there a willingness to spend a little bit outside of cash flow for next year just on the premise that gas prices may be weak still again for year 2018 and you don't mind spending a little above just to kind of take yourself upward 2019?

Brent Eshleman

Yes, I got you. Yes, I know. The answer is, yes, we look at that. And as you know, at this point in time right now, gas prices - gas prices are quite good today. But for 2018, prices are still a bit weak. And so yes, we'll be watching that carefully. We'll be taking a look at it, if we were setting up for a better - and who knows where '18 rolls out to at the end of the day.

We don't mind spending prudently, and if that's higher than cash flow, yes, absolutely, we'll be taking a look at that. Yes, it's come back and we're very conscious of the debt. We don't really want to be running the debt up. But we are prudent on how to approach it.

And it might be one of the situations coming into next year that, as it is with every year. You know what, you go above your business in the first half of the year, which as you well know, here in Alberta is really just the first four months, January to April. And then you reassess on the way of the land, where prices are at for the second half of the year budget. And either, hey, the prices are strong and might be an increase; the prices are weaker, you pull back to live within your means.

Maxwell Lof

I will add to that, that we remain, and all of our forecast remains well with inside of our covenants. So, we're in good shape there. I wasn't sure if that's where you were going with it. But on that front, none of our modeling is taking us really even close to the top of our covenants.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session.

Steve Toth

Great. Thanks again, Oreille. Thanks, everyone, for participating today. I will be around for the rest of the day if you do have any further questions. And as well, we indicated in our press release that we do intend on releasing our 2018 guidance by the first week of January. So, stay tuned for that as well. Thanks.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call.

