CAS Medical Systems' (CASM) CEO Tom Patton on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tom Patton

Thank you, Jodi. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us on today's call. Sales of FORE-SIGHT products in the US increased 2% over the prior year third quarter, which marks our return to growth in our domestic market. Importantly, we secured new key accounts during the quarter. Our sales force productivity for new monitor placements rebounded from a low in the second quarter. And we're building a robust pipeline of business opportunities that improve our growth prospects for the coming quarters.

As you may recall, our growth has faced headwinds over the past several quarters, due to the loss of a few large customers late last year and early this year. We attributed some of those losses to competition at the IDN level as competitors offer discounts on bundled products, offerings that included three-block symmetry.

I'm pleased to report though that the new IDN and GPO initiatives that we launched earlier in the year are proving to be effective in both retaining accounts and winning new accounts. In the theme of IDN strategy, I'm very pleased to report that in the third quarter, we won a dual source contract with one of the larger IDNs on the West Coast, after a very thorough multi-hospital evaluation conducted in the first and second quarters. Securing this contract, which becomes effective later this quarter was especially gratifying as this IDN is known for its rigorous evaluation process in selecting the best technology available.

Although we've increasingly brought purchasing departments in IDN level personnel into our sales process, clinicians support continues to be our key to winning business. In fact, we learned this week that with the active support of clinicians, we were able to regain a portion of one of those major accounts we lost earlier in the year.

Another big one in the third quarter, we also became the exclusive tissue oximetry provider to one of the larger children's hospital in the Mid-Atlantic region displacing a competitor. We expect that center will become a Top 10 customer for us now that our monitors are installed and in use.

And a more dramatic recent example of clinician advocacy on our behalf, the purchasing department of a large greenfield hospital in Florida preempted a clinical evaluation and selected a competitor based solely on price. Clinicians who had been detailed on our technology, however had a much different idea and insisted on a hands-on clinical evaluation. Purchasing backed down and the clinical evaluation proceeded with a clear performance differential with FORE-SIGHT symmetry we prevailed in the account. And most gratifying, however, was that we did so at a material premium in price, because the clinicians felt very strongly that we were the best option to empower them to improve care while continuing to lower cost overall.

In fact, in head to head clinical evaluations, our win rate continues to be very high. And over the past 12 months, we've won nearly three-quarters of these opportunities. This really is a tribute to the superiority of the FORE-SIGHT technology and its ability to provide best-in-class cerebral oxygenation measurements. Also, consistent with prior trends, we were once again taking customers from our competitors and expanding the market for cerebral oximetry.

In reviewing monitor placements in the US on a trailing 12-months basis, about 35% were shipped to accounts captured from competitors and the remaining 65% went to market expansion to either existing customers or to greenfield accounts that had not been using cerebral oximetry in the past.

In summary, I'm very pleased with our US sales organization efforts to build a healthy pipeline of new business, including multiple opportunities to large accounts and that pipeline of activity jumped up in Q3. As we said in the past, we see productivity improve, as our sales representatives gain tenure.

In fact, in the eight territories where our sales reps have been with CASMED prior to 2017, year-over-year sensor growth for the quarter exceeded 20% in the aggregate. This suggest to us that as the rest of our reps continue to gain tenure, our overall growth rate should accelerate.

In reviewing our overall third quarter results, a large drag on sales came from our international business. We continue to see very good production from our distributors in Japan, the Benelux region in the UK, other smaller markets were down. That said, we were also up against a very difficult comp in 2016 in the third quarter, which was a record with strong monitor placements in Japan and China.

In this year's third quarter, we had no sales in China as our distributor works through current inventory while waiting for approval of our next generation FORE-SIGHT lead in that market. We anticipate some improvement in our international business during the fourth quarter. However, this rebound will not be sufficient to offset that third quarter decline. Thus, we expect sales from our international business to be down in 2017 versus 2016.

Another very important highlight of the quarter, of course, was the sale of a non-invasive blood pressure monitoring business. That divestiture capped a multi-year strategy to streamline our business and ultimately transition from a low margin capital equipment company to a high margin disposable model.

With the sale of the NIBP business, we now have divested the last of CASMED's legacy assets and are focused solely on the FORE-SIGHT franchise. The NIBP transaction was very well executed by the entire team at CASMED from finance to marketing to operations without disruption to this FORE-SIGHT business with a seamless transition of customers and all of the good price to CASMED which strengthen our balance sheet.

With FORE-SIGHT Oximetry, now with our sole product offering, disposable sales were 89% of sales from continuing operations in the third quarter. Due to the favorable US international mix along with some operational efficiencies and absorption, our reported gross margins for the third quarter improved to 58.4%.

Lastly, we are reaffirming our guidance for 2017. Compared with 2016, we expect FORE-SIGHT sales to be flat, we expect total FORE-SIGHT disposable sensor sales to increase in the mid-single-digit percentages, we also expect US FORE-SIGHT sensor sales to increase in the mid-single- digit percentages and we expect the new US net monitor placements will be in the mid-teen percentages. We report domestic installed base as a net number and our guidance reflects the anticipated return of some monitors from the lost accounts I mentioned earlier.

And with those comments, I'd like to turn the call over to Jeff Baird, our CFO. Jeff?

Jeff Baird

Thanks, Tom. Good morning, everyone. Please note that following the sale of our non-invasive blood pressure monitoring assets, we have reclassified financial results from this product line to discontinued operations for all periods reported. Turning to our financial results. Net sales from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2017 were $4.5 million and this compares with $5 million in the prior-year period.

Total FORE-SIGHT oximetry sales for the third quarter of 20 were $4.4 million compared with $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2016. FORE-SIGHT sensor sales for the third quarter of 2017 were $3.9 million versus $4.1 million for the prior-year period and represented 89% of total sales.

Domestic FORE-SIGHT sales for the third quarter of 2017 increased 2% to $3.8 million over the prior year as Tom mentioned. This included a 1% decline in US FORE-SIGHT sensor sales and a 40% increase in US monitor sales. Our international FORE-SIGHT sales for Q3 of this year were down significantly to $531,000 and included a 25% decrease in disposable sensor sales and a 76% decline in monitor sales.

We shipped a total of 73 monitors net worldwide in the third quarter of 2017. Shipments included 48 placements in the US and 25 units to international markets. Our cumulative worldwide total at quarter- end was 2,279 units, up 14% over the prior year and our domestic installed base was 10,238 units, up 15% over the prior year.

Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2017 improved to 58.4% compared with 53.5% a year ago, reflecting operational efficiencies and manufacturing at production, due in part to the divestiture of our legacy product lines, including of our most recent OEM transaction. Favorable product mix also influenced our gross margins.

US FORE-SIGHT sales, which carry higher gross margins than our international distributor based sales represented 88% of all FORE-SIGHT sales for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 79% for the prior year quarter. We are continuing to pursue product cost savings through efficiencies as well as product redesigns and we expect to realize further gross profit improvements moving into 2018.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2017 decreased 2% to $3.9 million from the prior-year period, with slight decreases in both SG&A and R&D spending. Income from continuing operations before income taxes for the third quarter of 20 was $. million and unchanged from the third quarter of 2016. Net income applicable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2017 was $2.7 million or $0.10 per share, which again reflects a gain from the sale of our OEM business. This compares with a net loss applicable to common stockholders of $1.7 million or $0.06 per share for the third quarter of 2016.

As of September 30, 2017, we reported cash, cash equivalents and available borrowings under the line of credit of $8.3 million. This includes the contribution from the sale of our OEM business. We used approximately $3.6 million in cash from continuing ops for the first nine months of 2017, which is a substantial improvement from the $5 million used in the first nine months of 2016. The decrease in cash usage reflects favorable changes in working capital items, primarily accounts receivable, inventories and other current assets.

We believe lastly that our cash balance, including available borrowings is sufficient to fund our operations for the coming year. And with that, I'll turn the call back to Tom.

Tom Patton

Thank you, Jeff. We are excited about our growth prospects in the domestic market. We have a superior product in FORE-SIGHT in a market where accuracy matters. We see continued market expansion as more clinicians recognize the need for cerebral oximetry in a broader range of surgical procedures. We have prospects for further penetration in current accounts or capturing greenfield opportunities. We have a sales organization that is becoming increasingly productive, is bringing in new accounts and has built a robust pipeline of new opportunities.

We are lowering our product costs, we are managing our expenses and have streamlined our operations with the divestiture of legacy assets resulting in expanded margins and a strengthened balance sheet to support our growth initiatives. Importantly, we are reiterating our expectations to reach cash flow breakeven in early 2019. And with that overview, we're ready to take questions. Operator?

Tom Patton

I was going to say, while we are waiting for the first question, I want to mention we'll be presenting at several upcoming investor conferences. We'll be at the Craig Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York on November 18, and at the LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 06, in Los Angeles. We will be webcasting our presentation at LD Micro which will be posted on casmed.com. I'm sorry, okay, operator, we're ready for the first question.

Operator

Yes, sir. The first question will come from Charles Haff with Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead, sir.

Charles Haff

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions. Can you hear me, okay?

Tom Patton

Good morning, Charles. Yes.

Charles Haff

Okay. Jeff, I just wanted to clarify on the operating cash flows that you gave at the end there. Did I hear you say $6.3 million of cash used in the first nine months? And is that - is the number - just straight me on that and then is that all from the continuing operations?

Jeff Baird

Actually, Charles, I think I reported $3.6 million in cash from continuing ops for the first nine months compared to $5 million in the prior year.

Charles Haff

Got it. And that's from continuing ops.

Jeff Baird

It is Charles.

Charles Haff

Okay, perfect. And then, on the gross margin side, obviously tremendous improvement. You now have the divested assets done, those tended to be lower margin type products and you did have an outsized benefit, I guess from mix, having a lot of US mix this year.

So, I'm just trying to understand all these puts and takes and how we should be thinking about gross margin on a more normalized basis. Is it fair to say that the US mix benefit as you say 50 basis points this quarter and on a normalized basis, now that you've divested the legacy product lines, we should be thinking about kind of a 57.5%, 58% kind of normalized gross margin for you guys?

Jeff Baird

And, Charles, I would expect in the - over the next couple quarters, certainly in Q4 that a more appropriate gross profit level is more like 55% - 55% to 56%. And then, as we move into 2018 as I noted in the script, we're going to realize some significant cost reductions due to product redesign and volume commitments and so forth that really will impact favorably our gross margin, but not likely until in part the second quarter of 2018 and then fully in the third and fourth quarter as we move into the second half of the year. So, those will be nice margin improvements, but they are about six months away, Charles.

Charles Haff

Okay, so fair to say then having lower international sales this quarter maybe benefited you a couple hundred basis points on the gross margin line, is that fair?

Jeff Baird

That's fair, yeah. International - those international sales are distributor based and US margins are typically 35% higher than the international sales.

Charles Haff

Right. And Tom, I wanted to ask you about the competitive landscape. Clearly, you have a competitor here who's bundling and is using their large company leverage here with IDNs, but at the end of the day when the clinicians are involved as you mentioned with that Florida Hospital you guys went out. And I'm just wondering if you could look into a crystal ball here, how do you see this playing out?

Do you see this being hand-to-hand combat every time or do you think that your establishing some precedence here with some of these other IDNs that you can leverage in future IDN conversations, so that you could get some of these issues off with a pass? I know you mentioned that you have a new IDN program that you started, I don't know all details about that, but maybe just help us understand when we think about the volatility around this competitive environment, how much - what do you see in terms of your crystal ball in the US here?

Tom Patton

Yeah. So, I think - I think it is clearly a difficult environment. They have, particularly - at some very large competitors who now are playing at the IDN level to try and retain some of the business or even flip it. Up until earlier this year, we actually did very little at the IDN level and so our initiative really through our - from the reps up to our regional managers to our VP of Sales to some additional resources we have brought on are much more focused at that level.

And as much as anything, I think it is incumbent upon us to simply make sure that at the IDN level these systems know who we are, understand the benefits of an improved and modern technology and make sure they don't make a decision out of ignorance thinking that they really aren't alternatives to some of these legacy systems and I think we find that that actually has been a relatively attractive over the last couple quarters.

I think that the big IDN win that we got out in the west is also a nice signal to these that - those that recognize have very rigorous processes to recognize a high quality technology, picked us. We have the resources to support it and ultimately to the benefit of patients. So, I think we are holding our own not that we won't lose accounts from time to time from a top down basis, but I feel like kind of the major impact of that has passed and I think we got caught sleeping, but we are now keenly focused on to some pretty good benefit.

Another, I think that we also --the other thing we're also doing now is and we see this now in a number of IDNs where we don't have a contract and it hasn't been contracted but we continue to take customers who are the big heart centers within those IDNs which then gives us the opportunity to be proactive and go up from this kind of clinician preference at a local hospital up to the IDN level and use that preference to gain a wider business within the IDN.

So, I feel actually really - I feel really good about where the businesses is and I feel like we sort of bounced off of the 2Q bottom. And our IBM initiatives, the sales force productivity increase and the maturation of those reps, I think is all, all going very well.

Charles Haff

Okay, great, that's very helpful. And just to ask a follow-up on the IDN side. So, I assume you and Kim have kind of come up with a target list of IDNs that you need to reach out to and get in front of, you mentioned that that's one of the key efforts that you have, since you haven't done much IDN business in the past, is just letting them who you are and seeing that there is an alternative. I'm wondering how far through that list you are? How many targets, if you want to share that, are there, how many targets have you engaged and how many do you still have to go?

Tom Patton

Good question. I actually don't have that list. I haven't cut it out in that sort of manner. I know Kim has, and I would just say we're deeply into the list, even if it's just initial contacts and having people recognize who we are.

Charles Haff

Okay. And then on the sales rep side, how many reps, I apologize if you mentioned this, how many reps did you have this quarter and what are your plans for the future there?

Jeff Baird

Yeah. So, at the end of the - at the end of the quarter, we had 15 territories, so eight tenured reps, seven un-tenured reps who were hired in 2017 and we also have two open territories. So, we're looking into going to 2018, with 16 or 17 territories total.

Charles Haff

Okay, great. I'll jump back in the queue. Thanks for taking my questions.

Tom Patton

Okay. Thank you, Charles.

Brian Marckx

Hi, good morning guys. Tom, since we're on the subject of the size of the sales force, was there was attrition of a couple of reps. I had notes that you had 17, I think in earlier in the year?

Tom Patton

Yeah, but actually we did, we had 17 total. We actually peaked out at 18 and we had attrition of three and one of those territories, we have actually decided to merge into two other reps in the area who are really high quality and take the total down to 17. So, you are exactly right.

Brian Marckx

Okay. I mean, then in terms of compensation. I think you've talked about this previously but if you could just remind me how the sales reps are compensated and in particular, is our sensor sales either unit sensor sales or total revenue related to sensors part of their compensation package?

Tom Patton

Yeah. So, our sales reps have a base salary and commission, split about 50-50. And the sensor sales make up about, I'd say 80%, 85% of the variable commission that they earn. We pay a higher percentage on growth and so I think they're highly incented to grow that business with sensor sales in dollar terms as quickly as possible.

Brian Marckx

Okay. And then when you - when you price a monitor in the US, does that - does the initial monitor placement, is there a package of sensors that are sold at that particular time as well?

Tom Patton

A small bolus, typically one pack or two packs per monitor, so it's not a, it's not necessarily a windfall for the reps, but it's the, it's more an initial quantity that we expect would be consumed within the first month or so.

Brian Marckx

Okay. I think we've talked about it before, there is, you have the domestic installed base growing yet the sensor of the domestic sensor sales have remained relatively flat over the last several quarters. I'm just trying to get a better understanding of kind of that dynamic. I guess it's somewhat implies that either there is - part of the installed base essentially is not reordering or there is some price erosion on the sensors, can you kind of help us with sort of what that dynamic is if it's one or both of those or is there some other component?

Tom Patton

So, it's - and I'll let Jeff also jump in here too, but it's really, I think it's multi-factorial. So, we - first of all, your comment about volume versus price, we model about a 3% decline per year in our ASPs and we've been pretty close to that plus or minus and so that's one piece - it's a small piece.

Second, on a couple of those big accounts that we launched early on were very, very high utilization customers. So, the sensor per monitor or the revenue per monitor was very high, which we find in our biggest accounts, they have the higher volumes and a higher utilization and I think we're seeing a little bit of that impact as well.

Third, it matters where these new monitors go and I think that what we see is when we end up with monitors in new accounts, the utilization is typically very high or higher, higher than the average. And when we add monitors to existing accounts to expand, the utilization is a little bit lower, and we know that. We know that they'll be on a roll standing and we'll be in adjacent of surgeries or different parts of the hospital. And then finally, the third part or the last piece of this is that, we also typically see a decrease in utilization in Q3, just because the volume of surgeries goes down, clinicians are on vacation, patients are on vacation and that has a bit of an impact.

But if you look actually you drill down into our numbers, our revenues, our sensor revenues actually were flat to Q3, so from a utilization standpoint, we feel that's kind of like a bump up and we didn't see as much softness as we typically do in July and August, September was very, very strong. And so, we would hope that as we move forward here, we'll see more of the convergence of that sensor or monitor growth rate and our sensor growth rate.

Brian Marckx

Okay, that's a - that's very helpful. Thanks, Tom. In terms of budgets, your customer's budgets, how sensitive at all if at all is are your products for hospital budgets or is it kind of bundled in already and it's not sort of a budget sensitive item?

Tom Patton

It's always budget sensitive, you know, hospitals are always looking for ways to save money. Hospitals are always looking for ways not to spend more money. So, I think it's incumbent upon us, I think, we do a very good job of selling the ultimate value of the technology. I relate that anecdote that we have for that Florida hospital where we came in at a premium.

So first of all, it's a greenfield account and because they don't get reimbursement means the hospital has to absorb that as part of their de-saturation, but ultimately, they thought that adding three-blocks symmetry would allow them to lower cost elsewhere. The data, the recording of data is very strong and people who have these de-saturation of them have longer length of stay, they have longer comorbidities, they've gotten longer event times, they have - they're in the ICU longer, they have fewer cognitive deficits.

And so, when hospitals add that up, they see the ability to lower cost by adding cost. And I think, I think we've got compelling evidence for that and while we need to be cognizant of hospital's need to save money, we think we've got the tools to overcome that.

Brian Marckx

Tom, I wanted to ask about - I guess the kind of the market as a whole and tissue oximetry and clinical data, which seems to be that there is a new study monthly, maybe even more often than that supports the use of tissue ox for a variety of procedures. So, when you call on new accounts, do you find that clinicians are pretty well informed about the benefits of tissue ox and that you can kind of hit the ground running when you engage a new prospective customer from the clinical data side?

Tom Patton

Yeah, the - as I mentioned earlier, a big chunk of our business continues to be these greenfield accounts where clinicians up till now really haven't seen the benefit for three-blocks symmetry, they didn't know about it, and they didn't understand the literature and we find that they are very receptive to our - our fundamental presentation that we have a technology, we have a - we can solve a problem that they may or may not know that they have and this is a problem that with these rebuilding tissue de-saturation that stuff happens.

And so, our data suggests that this market continues to grow anywhere from 10% to 12% a year. And just the number of new accounts that we see - I think is evidence in that. And also, I think, we also see it in within hospitals. We talked about these new monitors going into existing customers and that's because maybe our entry point would be the cardiac, or in cardiac surgery and then they understand that they could be used for an Acmal [ph] or in shoulder and beach chair surgery or vascular surgery or in emergency department, and it expands.

And we see not only our sales reps service selling additional clinicians within hospital but clinicians within the hospital selling their colleagues on the technology, and particularly a technology that has a level of fidelity and accuracy like ours, a lot of time the light bulb goes off and they get it.

Brian Marckx

Tom, have you seen that trend increasing where a hospital would use for it say cardiac surgery and then other clinicians within the hospital have interest in tissue ox, have you seen that? Has there been momentum over time with that dynamic?

Tom Patton

Yeah. if you could say anecdotally, I think the answer is yes. I think it's - I think it's just steady. I think that the - both within the hospital and we even get inbound calls on occasion, but yeah, I think, stated another way, I think that the market expansion for this product is not a limitation in our growth. I think really, the biggest limitation on our growth is scale and the number of reps that we have out in the field.

Brian Marckx

Okay, great, thanks a lot.

Tom Patton

Thanks.

Larry Haimovitch

Good morning, Tom.

Tom Patton

Good morning, Larry. How are you?

Larry Haimovitch

I am good. How are you?

Tom Patton

Good.

Larry Haimovitch

So, a lot of the questions have been asked. You had some really good questions prior to mine. I just wanted to make sure I understood the cash flow comment you made. I think you said cash flow positive early 2019. Is that correct?

Tom Patton

That's correct.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay. Has that changed from where you were before you divested the last of the legacy businesses, because I thought I remember in a previous call, maybe it was second half of 2018 or something like that. Just checking and --.

Tom Patton

Yeah, it has slowed down a little bit. Some of the margin that we pulled forward with the sale of the NIBP business push that out, the lack of growth over the last couple quarters also pushed that out a little bit. But we think early 2019 we'll be ready cash flow breakeven.

Larry Haimovitch

And I know we've talked about this almost ad nauseam about, do you have enough cash to make it there, and I'd like to have your comments on that, just because it's pushed out a little bit. You still very confident - go ahead?

Tom Patton

Yeah, so with our - so here's the math, we had $6.3 million in cash at the end of the quarter. You saw that we consumed $3.6 million in the first - from operations in the first three quarters. Q2, we consumed about $1.2 million from operations. We have a $2 million line. So, with $8.3 million and we're consuming $1.2 million. Even if - even if we didn't improve and lower that as we grew our revenues, we've got what's like seven quarters or more in cash.

But we expect that the cash flows to improve. We expect margins to improve and expand as Jeff mentioned earlier, we'll continue to manage our operating expenses very carefully. We expect to roll the repayment of our term loan like we have for the last five or seven years. And so yeah, we think we've got the cash to get there.

Larry Haimovitch

Tom, is the downsizing of the business with the - elimination of the legacy business completely done? Were you able to make the cuts you needed to make to slim the organization down for just the FORE-SIGHT business?

Tom Patton

Yeah. We have. We've made some cuts contemporaneous with the divestitures of that business.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay, good. Great. Okay, thanks, Tom.

Tom Patton

Thank you, Larry.

Charles Haff

Hi, thanks for taking my follow-up. I haven't heard you guys talk much about pediatric lately. I know you got this important hospital when you mentioned in the Mid-Atlantic. Just wondering if you could give kind of the state of the state on where the pediatric indication is in terms of utilization? It's been, I guess over a year now, since you received that indication. Are you still seeing a two sensor used in the pediatric case on average? Just help us understand how that has shaped up versus your original expectations? Thanks.

Tom Patton

Yeah, I think that - our pediatric business is probably about 7% or so of our total FORE-SIGHT business, yeah, single-digits. I think the market for the pediatric businesses is more like 25% to 30% of the current market. And so, we have a lot of opportunity there. We were a little bit slow out of the gate in addressing that market. We had focused more on the cardiac piece. But we continue to upgrade our field sales organization - or resources for our field sales organization in the pediatric area.

We actually recently hired two more what I call pediatric specialists over the last - a couple months. And it's a big initiative for us going forward. I think that Mid-Atlantic hospital win was a big one for us. I thought it was very, very well executed and shows that a well-educated rep with a good process can win the business based upon our superior technology. And now we just need to take the learnings from that and some of these other pediatric wins.

We had a big win in Texas, a couple - earlier in the year, take those and really bring our sales force and make them more comfortable in that pediatric environment which is different from the adult cardiac environment. So, a big initiative for us and we think a big opportunity going into 2018.

Okay and just as a follow-up to that. We talked about the differences in the clinical benefits of your device and the competitive wins that you've had now with the head-to-head studies. Do you find that because the utilization of the sensors is higher on the pediatric cases that hospitals, pediatric hospitals in general are more sensitive on a pricing side and maybe that explains the difference between the 25% market opportunities that you're talking about of the market versus your current7 % mix?

Are they more sensitive on the pricing, which would tilt in favor of companies, larger companies that we'll be doing the bundling? Or is it just the typical pediatric hospitals, always want the best clinically for these premium babies and that wins at the end of the day?

Tom Patton

Yeah, I think that they are in general much less price sensitive and are looking for premium technology that is going to be the best for their outcomes and their little patients. But I think that as much as anything the difference between our pediatric market share and the opportunity there is just - we haven't participated in that market, we haven't gone after very hard, we hope to have some initiatives in 2018 and we think that our message of lower variability, higher accuracy in that population will resonate.

Charles Haff

Okay. And then a follow-up Jeff on CapEx. Do you have that number in the quarter?

Tom Patton

Sure, Charles. Year-to-date CapEx is $580,000.

Charles Haff

Okay. We can do the math.

Tom Patton

And the three months ended September 30, there is a $192,000.

Charles Haff

Okay. Perfect and then my last question, oh, sorry. Go ahead, did you have a follow up on that.

Jeff Baird

I was just going to say Charles that we'll be filing our Form 10-Q within the next several hours. So, there's much more detail in the 10-Q and it will be available to people very shortly.

Charles Haff

Perfect. And then my last question, Tom on China. So, you're seeing some improvement in 4Q. But 2017 total sales were down in China versus 2016. I'm wondering if you could just kind of share with us what your updated thoughts are on China. How should we be thinking about that market as we go into 2018? Is it volatile, is it, - have you kind of hit the bottom here? I mean, just help us understand, how China kind of factors into your long-term strategy at this point?

Tom Patton

Yeah, I think China is a fantastic market for the product, obviously, it's very large. We have a good distributor there who's got a relatively broad reach. They have done a terrific job of creating brand awareness for us within the market. And in general, I think that the Chinese commissions have been very, very responsive to that.

Really, I think where we are right now is just in a bit of a pause with our China business as we begin the transition into the FORE-SIGHT ELITE, the next generation product. And so, we had very little revenue this year from them, as they've continued to work through their existing stock. We don't expect in Q4 for a rebound there.

But we think that 2018 they'll be back online buying a capital equipment with the new FORE-SIGHT ELITE, after we get approval there. So, we think that approval could come in the first quarter and then, so maybe we can fill in revenue in Q1, but more likely in Q2 and the rest of the year - in 2018.

Charles Haff

It sounds like they have a couple of quarters of inventory still of the old sensors?

Tom Patton

Yeah, they do. Old monitors and older sensors and they'll continuously sell those for a period of time in the market at a different price point to the premium product. But yeah, we're relatively bullish on the market and think there is a broad opportunity for cerebral oximetry there.

Charles Haff

And would you be willing to kind of quantify that market for us in terms of what you think once you get FOR-SIGHT ELITE approved assuming you do in 1Q? I mean, how material could China be? I assume you have the typical distributor transfer price. So, it's 35% less, but can you kind of frame it for us a little bit?

Tom Patton

Yeah, I mean, it could be - as we move into 2018, it could as much as 5% to 10% of our total revenue.

Charles Haff

Okay. That's great, thanks a lot guys.

Tom Patton

Great, thanks, Charles.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, guys I've been a stockholder for over 30 years. And I've watched your progress and I thought I take this moment to ask a few questions. First of all, you've touched a little bit on the competitive accuracy of the sensor compared to, let's say the competitor. But I remain concerned about surprises, disruptive technology, specifically, with the progress that's being made generally in advanced processors, algorithms and indeed active devices in general.

So, I just wonder, whether or not you believe, one, that our technology has in itself enough barrier to entry to allow us to survive for let's say three to four years competitively and two, whether or not we are making enough R&D investment to preclude someone from overcoming these barriers? I have a couple of follow-on questions. So why don't you try with that first.

Jeff Baird

Okay. First of all, I want to go back and just correct an answer I have with Charles. We think actually the Chinese business - my math was wrong Charles, it's probably between up 3% to 5%, not 5% in 2018. But Ken, well, thank you for being a shareholder for so many years. I appreciate it. Let me see if I can get to your questions.

So specifically, what are the barriers to entry and secondly, whether or not we're spending enough on R&D to hold off competitors and thirdly, how does advanced processing tie in to what we're doing. And so, I think the answer to those questions are, yes, yes and it's very exciting.

One, the barriers to entry, so cerebral oximetry in that particular technology has been around for a long time and cerebral oximetry is relatively easy to do. It's in the public domain but the way for example that our - one of our legacy competitors does it is, doesn't seem to be - there are no more patents around that technology. But doing three-block symmetry very well and eliminating outliers, having a monitor that acts consistently reflecting a biologic value time and time again, it's actually very hard to do and we continue to invest in perfecting our technology.

We have a number of patents around the technique that we use to eliminate those outliers. And we think that our intellectual property both criteria and on file in US Patent Office is - continue to get more and more robust. So yes, we do think that we will continue to have a technology and performance advantage and will continue to try and gain on that.

Secondly, as the technology develops, there are adjacent concepts that we think we can add to this to enhance its value and we're spending money in that area as well. And overall, with an R&D investment of about 15% to 17% of revenue, it's actually, quite substantial portion of our sales here and we think that's about right.

And finally, when we think about advanced processes and artificial intelligence, we actually believe that in the field of patient monitoring, the goal of clinician is to make sure what they are doing adequately profuse the end organ, meaning that they're receiving enough oxygenation to support that those cells and we believe that in end organ profusion monitor for which tissue oximetry provides a very good assessment is really at the intersection of that monitoring.

And when you combine this with other parameters and these larger algorithm to look for predictive indexes to alert clinicians to - the chance of an upcoming hypoxic event, we think that we'll be right at the center of that. So, we feel very good about where the technology is currently and where we are on a longer-term horizon.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, just a couple of other comments, one relates to the progress we've been making over the last couple - for example, our sales in in the oximetry seem to increase only about 2% or 3% last year. So, I remained a little concerned whether or not you're going to begin to show profitability by let's say 2019 and that's troubling me.

Another area that seems to be bothering me was mentioned earlier and that's whether or not we can survive as a how do you use the word single product device entity who again some of these big bundling operations and whether or not they could within another kind of sensor literally certainly for processing they could, literally go around our product completely by offering a common product which would effectively transcend the need for elements of our device and what that leads me to think about is whether or not we can in fact survive and whether or not you ought to be starting to think seriously about M&A and I just wonder what your thoughts are.

In other words, it's entirely possible for someone to take multiple sensors for multiple - with multiple intents and literally to combine that in a compact device and produce enormous economies. I just wonder if you comment on that.

Jeff Baird

Yeah. So, you're getting to a couple different points. So, we do not believe that there is technology on the horizon that can condense us in a way that completely eliminates what we're doing. And so that's the first point.

The second point is that we agree that combining this unique technology into other monitors is also strategically important for us to do. We have developed a - what we call a smart cable that will cooperate with other monitors and we are working with other companies right now to do that and to integrate our technology into their monitor. We don't think the technology will be displaced but the ease of having our parameter be reported out by another multi-parameter monitor is actually a synergy that is very useful.

And then finally, do we think about M&A and the answer is yes. Now that we've divested these legacy assets that have historically been non-synergistic have been capital related, have been lower margin, we definitely are in the hunt to find products and product lines to add into our business going forward.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I would like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

Jeff Baird

Well, thank you very much. I appreciate the extensive questions. I appreciate you taking the time to listen and we look forward to reporting our full year results in March. Thank you very much.

