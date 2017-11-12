Erin Energy's (ERN) CEO Femi Ayoade on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Erin Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:ERN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lionel McBee - Director of IR and Corporate Communications

Femi Ayoade - CEO

Frank Ingriselli - Chairman

Ojay Uzoh - Vice President, Technical

Analysts

Laura Engel - Stonegate Capital

Frank Sims - Stifel Nicolaus

Lionel McBee

Thank you, Gary. Good morning, everyone. And on behalf of the management team, let me welcome you to today's results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Femi Ayoade, Chief Executive Officer; the Chairman of our Board, Frank Ingriselli; and Ojay Uzoh, Vice President in charge of Asset Development and Production. Carl Scharpf, Vice President, Geosciences and Exploration will also join us. During today's call, we will address some of our recent news items, discuss our drilling campaign and then the guys will be available for your questions.

A replay of today's call will also be available on our website in the events section shortly after the conference conclusion.

This conference call will include forward-looking statements and the risks associated with forward-looking statements have been outlined in our news release announcement issued last evening and in our SEC filings.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Femi and we will begin our discussion.

Femi Ayoade

Thank you, Lionel, and good morning, everyone. During the third quarter of this year, we began drilling operations of the Oyo-9 well. We successfully completed the drilling phase of the well and the well results indicate the presence of the target channels and 85.3 feet of net hydrocarbon sand. These results are in line with our pre-drill predictions and confirm the field extension to the western part of the Oyo Field. The engineering and manufacturing of the subsea equipment are currently at various stages of completion.

However, we announced on October 4 that due to chronic delays in the release of the remaining funds by the guarantor of the project credit facility, we made the decision to temporarily suspend the completion and hookup phase of the development program until these issues can be resolved. This decision was made to avoid accruing additional day rate charges on both equipment and personnel while work was not being performed on the well. We are currently engaging relevant stakeholders on this and we hope that this will be resolved soonest.

We also recently announced that we have secured funding from Greene Street Capital to drill one of our Miocene wells. And with this, we have exercised the first option well of our current drilling contract with Pacific Drilling. The West side of the exploration well drilling location have been completed. The drilling approval has been secured and we expect to have the rig on location and to spud the well this quarter.

The Oyo Northwest Miocene prospect is a large prospect with outside objectives from the Pliocene through the Miocene, providing multiple opportunities to find hydrocarbons. The prospective intervals are from 1,300 meters to 3,700 meters TBD SS [ph]. The stacked channel sequences are cartographically chart at all levels. This process area is quite large with amplitude anomalies covering between 17 to 32 square kilometers.

As we have discussed previously, we contracted with Ikon Science to conduct a detailed independent third party technical study of this prospect. Ikon Science is a leading expert in rock physics and they apply this knowledge to seismic-based studies using their in-house software. In early July of this year, they completed a quantitative seismic conversion study of Oyo Northwest and the results puts the prospect in a favorable light with a high chance of profit and large potential resources. We are excited that we will finally be drilling the Miocene on what we believe to be a real game changer for the company.

On September 26, 2017, the final judgment was issued by the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea, ITLOS, on the maritime boundary arbitration between Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire. The maritime boundary delimited by the Special Chamber's decision ruled in favor of Ghana, very closely maintaining our boundary with minimal impact. The company is working with the Government of Ghana and its partners to progress operational activities and planning of the 3-D marine seismic survey acquisition. We planned to tender for a new 3-D seismic survey early next year.

As for the Gambia, we are working closely with our new partner, FAR Ltd., to progress our technical evaluation. FAR Ltd. has an 80% interest and operatorship and we retain a 20% working interest in these highly prospective blocks. These blocks are adjacent and on-trend with a world-class SNE oil field in offshore Senegal. Currently, our technical teams are working together to progress our plans to drill an exploration well in the second half of 2018. In Kenya, the first additional exploration period for both onshore blocks ended in July 2017. And as previously reported our offshore blocks expired in February 2017. We have written out the costs related to both our onshore and offshore blocks. We are focusing our exploration efforts in other countries where we believe there is greater prospectivity.

We have also made some real progress on our debt reduction initiatives with settlements that have resulted in a reduction in net debt of $15 [ph] million. In the third quarter, we reported revenues of $33.6 million compared to $28.6 million during the third quarter 2016. The company lifted and sold approximately 600,000 net barrels of oil at an average price of $56.09 per barrel compared to approximately 583,000 net barrels of oil at an average price of $49.07 per barrel during the same period in 2016.

Average daily production for the third quarter was approximately 5,000 net barrels of oil per day compared to 6,100 net barrels of oil per day for the comparative period in 2016.

I will now turn it over to Frank for some comments and discussions.

Frank Ingriselli

Thank you, Femi and thank you, Lionel, for a good update on the exciting activities going on at our company. This is my second earnings conference call after my election as Chairman of Erin's board last May. At that last call, I acknowledged that it is an honor and privilege to be back at Erin Energy and I also promised that all of my efforts at Erin will be dedicated towards driving shareholder value.

We made that last call in early August and, since then, our stock price has grown by over 40% and our market cap has grown by well over $100 million. As Femi mentioned, we successfully drilled the Oyo-9 well and confirmed the oil deposit. This well is staged so that we can reenter and tie this well back to our FPSO expense production in the future.

At the last conference call, I also talked about Erin having world-class assets and how it is all about location, location, location. We are on the Fifth Avenue of locations with our Nigerian offshore assets. We're surrounded by giant fields operated by the giants in the oil industry and each producing hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day. We have the assets to grow Erin into a multibillion-dollar enterprise and that is what we plan to do.

How do we get there? We get there by bringing in the elephant-sized prospects we have been blessed with. As Femi just mentioned, we will very soon begin to drill one of those potential giants, the Oyo Northwest Miocene prospect. That field has been independently assessed as having potentially over 1 billion barrels of reserves. But it doesn't end there. We have other prospects offshore Nigeria that you can read more about in our corporate presentation on our website. I encourage you to go there and read it; prospects such as Ereng and the G Prospect. These all have potential for 1 billion barrel reserves.

Our company, Erin Energy, is going to do everything we can to develop these elephant fields, these world-class assets. That is how Erin should be valued on our potential to volumetrically change the course of this company from not just a producer from the Oyo oil field, but a developer and producer from some of the potentially largest oil fields that we have in our possession. I, again, say bring on those elephants.

At the last conference call, we said we will work hard to reduce our accounts payable, restructure our balance sheet and raise accretive capital to drill the Miocene prospect. We have made progress on all three of these goals. As Femi mentioned, we reduced our accounts payable, we raised accretive capital to drill the Miocene and we have engaged a European investment firm to restructure our debt.

We are delivering on our promises. We are committed to aggressively pursue a renewed attention to investor relations and public relations. Since our last call, we have attended two global energy conferences and made both deal and non-deal roadshows. Analyst coverage was initiated on our stock in mid-August with a high-end target price of $4 a share.

I have not said anything about our other two very important assets which Femi discussed, The Gambia and Ghana, but let me just say that The Gambia asset is right next door to one of the world's largest oil fields discovered over the last few years and our asset in Ghana already has discovered oil fields. We expect to be out on the road in the next several weeks and months telling the Erin story and building institutional ownership in our stock. It is a growth story that holds enormous promise for our company and its shareholders.

I have been blessed and lived through a 37 plus year career that has seen oil prices move up and down, but I have never seen oil prices stay down. They will continue to recover as they have been over the last several weeks and those companies located in the best area and with the best assets will be the ones that thrive and those are the companies that will achieve shareholder value. And we are one of them.

In closing, what I can assure you is that our whole team is diligently and efficiently and safely working to deliver on our operating and development plans. I am proud to be the Chairman of this company. We take your investment and your company very seriously and always keep in mind the goal to deliver shareholder value. Thank you.

Lionel McBee

Thank you, Frank. Ojay, I'd like to bring you into the discussion now and give - to give a review of the drilling of the Oyo-9 well. Would you mind expanding a little on Femi's comments regarding completing the drilling phase and what remains in the process operationally to bring the well online?

Ojay Uzoh

Thank you, Lionel. The forward plan for Oyo-9 is to reenter well as soon as farms become available, to redrill the horizontal drain hole complete where they produce and tie back to the Oyo Field FPSO. The sourcing equipment required for the hook up are in various stages in the manufacturing process with the Christmas tree already completed and ready for installation. The revised plan for delivery of Oyo-9 is going to depend both on the farm release process and the rig availability at the time of farm release. Thank you very much.

Lionel McBee

Okay. Thanks, Ojay. And now, we'd like to open the lines for your questions. Gary?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Laura Engel with Stonegate Capital.

Laura Engel

Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. You mentioned that, I think, approximate $50 million reduction in AP. Is that something we'll see coming on the financials next quarter-end? Just looking at the numbers quarter-over-quarter, I see the AP level. Maybe that's something that we're going to see next quarter, I'm guessing? Is that correct? Or is that a net reduction and it's reflected in Q3 already?

Femi Ayoade

Well, thank you for your question. The $50 million is the savings or is it the debt that we have reduced from inception to-date.

Laura Engel

Okay, to-date. Okay, I didn't hear that part. Okay, great. And then also on the financials, just the reduction quarter-over-quarter, almost $1 million left for G&A. Is that something that you have some details on? Or is that something we can expect to continue moving forward?

Femi Ayoade

Yes. It's something that we expect to continue to improve on going forward.

Laura Engel

Okay, and then, lastly, the funding on Oyo Northwest, was that the - I guess, the full $40 million you were looking for? And can we expect any additional news on that prospect prior to year-end?

Femi Ayoade

Yes. We will keep you posted on that.

Laura Engel

And was it the full $40 million that you had been looking for capital requirement-wise?

Femi Ayoade

Well, it's not actually $40 million. We - it's $20 million, not $40 million.

Laura Engel

Okay, and -

Frank Ingriselli

That gives us enough funding. Let me just jump in there. That gives us enough funding to do this well.

Laura Engel

Got it, okay. Okay, well I appreciate you taking my questions and I'll get back in the queue.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Frank Sims with Stifel.

Frank Sims

Thank you. Good morning. I have had a really hard time trying to understand the explanations for 9 and also for the exact timing on the Miocene. In the printout that we got for today, it says that the spud on the Miocene exploration would happen well before the year-end, which I think we're kind of involved in at this point right now. But also, I need an explanation. Maybe, Frank, you could explain just why we've completed 9 and we are yet to be able to tie that in and start producing?

Frank Ingriselli

Yes. You're correct on the Miocene well. What we said and Femi in his opening remarks, just said here is that, that well will get spud in this quarter. There isn't a lot of time left in this quarter. It's about seven weeks. So that's going to happen, that will happen soon. Regarding the Oyo-9 well, what I can tell you is that Erin is working diligently to resolve its differences with the other parties and we'll keep the investors up to date on that progress.

I can't - for reasons which I hope everybody understands, we can't get into the details of that right now, but we are working to resolve that and, as Femi mentioned in his remarks and that Ojay mentioned, is that with that funding we will - when we get that funding released, we will go and continue to complete that well and produce that well.

Frank Sims

Will you have access to the materials you need in order to get that completed whenever this funding occurs? Or is that something that could also delay production because it would take some time in order to get a boat there or whatever you need?

Femi Ayoade

That's a very good question. The materials that we need to complete the well, right now, are currently still being manufactured. And that's one of the things that we are trying to tell the guarantor of the loan to be wary of, so that we don't unnecessarily delay the production these 90 days we got [ph]. All these things need to be manufactured and be completed on time. We'll also be able to put the work, the account production at the right time.

Frank Sims

Okay. So, somebody is holding back money from you. So, let's say you get that resolved. How long from the time you get the cash resolved to actually getting to the point where you're going to produce?

Femi Ayoade

Well, it depends on so many other things. It depends on the time that those equipments are actually completed. It depends on the rig availability at that particular point in time and it also depends on the installation vessel availability because installation vessel is about a window [ph]. So, the - if we can get the money released, if nothing - if they continue to make the payment right now, I think we should be able to get the well back online, let's say, Q2 of next - Q1, Q2 next year.

Frank Sims

Okay. So maybe by the end of the first half, you might be able to get this thing resolved. The most important is to get the Miocene going obviously. And if that's going to be done before the end of the year, that's clearly going to be good news for the stack.

Femi Ayoade

You are right.

Frank Ingriselli

Correct.

Frank Sims

Okay, thanks a lot guys.

Frank Ingriselli

Thank you.

