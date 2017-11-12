Singapore Telecommunications' (SGAPY) CEO Chua Sock Koong on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:SGAPY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2017 11:00 PM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Singtel's FY '18 Q2 Results Conference Call.

Sin Yang Fong

Thank you. A warm welcome to all investors and analysts. You are listening in to Singtel's earnings conference call for the second quarter, 30th September 2017.

My name is Sin Yang Fong, and let me introduce management on the call. We have Ms. Chua Sock Koong, Group CEO; Mr. Allen Lew, CEO, Consumer Australia; Mr. Bill Chang, CEO, Group Enterprise; Mr. Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO Consumer Singapore; Mr. Samba Natarajan, CEO, Group Digital Life; Mr. Arthur Lang, CEO, International; Ms. Lim Cheng, Group CFO; Ms. Jeann Low, Group Chief Corporate Officer; Mr. Murray King, CFO, Consumer Australia. They're also being assisted by other members of the management team, both from Australia and Singapore. Before we start taking questions, I would like to invite Sock Koong to share some highlights from this set of results.

Sock Koong Chua

Hi. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Singtel's results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September.

The group delivered a record net profit of $2.9 billion, including an exceptional gain on the divestment of 75.2% of NetLink Trust. Revenue rose 7%, largely from the acquisition of Turn, which was completed in April this year. About 1/4 of the group's revenue now come from digital and ICT services. Of this increase is EBITDA, led by strong addition in postpaid mobile and NBN customers. Amobee continued on its path to profitability, turning EBITDA-positive this quarter. Overall, group EBITDA increased 5%, driven by revenue growth, disciplined cost management and continuous improvement in the digital businesses. Contribution from the regional associates declined due to intense competition in India. Underlying net profit decreased 4% but would have risen 3% excluding Airtel. Free cash flow rose 12% on strong operating profits and positive working capital movements. Foreign currency movements had lifted underlying net profit for the quarter and half year by $8 million and $26 million, respectively.

The board has approved an interim dividend of $0.068 per share, representing a payout ratio of 60% of underlying net profit for the half year. The group also approved a special dividend of $0.03 per share, totaling approximately $500 million for the NetLink Trust divestment proceeds, with the balance to be used for future spectrum acquisitions and growth investments.

We partnered with Ericsson to set up Singapore's first 5G Centre of Excellence, a platform for industry participants to pilot 5G solutions and support Smart Nation initiatives.

Riding on the strong pickup of data add-on plans, we introduced Data X INFINITY to offer high-value customers a truly unlimited data, talk time and SMS.

Optus went live with the world's first 3-carrier channel aggregation massive MIMO in Sydney, with other capital cities to follow in the next 6 months. This allows us to deliver speeds of over 800 megabits per second to customers. Optus secured naming rights for the new Perth Stadium to be known as Optus Stadium. Visitors to major events will enjoy a more immersive and personalized experience on their smartphones using our next-generation digital technology.

In the enterprise space, we announced the rollout of our nationwide cellular IoT network to drive the adoption of IoT devices and applications. We were also awarded the Singapore Managed Security and Managed Service Provider of the Year by Frost & Sullivan.

In the digital space, Amobee continued to register strong customer growth as it realizes revenue and cost synergies from the integration of Turn. For the half year, net profit was boosted by exceptional gains of $2 billion from the divestment of NetLink Trust. Underlying net profit declined 4% due to lower contributions of Airtel. Excluding Airtel's results, underlying net profit would have increased 3%.

With that, I'm going to hand you over to Yang Fong to take questions.

Sin Yang Fong

Thank you, Sock Koong. Participants, please be advised that this call is being recorded for playback and transcription purpose. We will now invite questions from participants. Our operator will assist you to put through your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question in queue is from Piyush Choudhary from HSBC.

Piyush Choudhary

Yes, a couple of questions. Firstly, on Australia, could you talk about what's the population coverage usage in - under massive MIMO because this could be a source of competitor advantage in terms of capacity? And Allen, you had mentioned earlier, the cost base transformation is the key focus. Could you comment on the progress made and what could be the cost reduction over the first couple of - over the next 2 years? And secondly, on enterprise, are you expecting any pricing pressure in Singapore? Or is the margin decline primarily due to mix change? So just want to get a sense on the sustainability with margin in Singapore in enterprise business.

Sock Koong Chua

Okay. Allen, maybe you want to take the first couple Australian questions, and then maybe Moon can talk through the pricing pressures - oh, sorry, sorry, it should be Bill. My apologies.

Yoong Keong Lew

Okay. Thank you, Sock Koong. I think, Piyush, first question on operation coverage for massive MIMO. I think in the context of Australia, massive MIMO is required only when we have very heavy crowds, or we expect big congregations to occur. So, I think, at this point in time, we're only implementing it in selected areas where we expect huge congregations or huge density of population. So right now, we are saying that, over the next 6 months, we will start to implement more and more massive MIMOs across Sydney and Melbourne predominantly. As we see more concentration of traffic, mobile traffic, building up in other cities, we will look at the possibility of putting that in. The second question on cost transformation, I think, as you can see from our Q2 results, we've actually declined our operating cost for the year compared - for the quarter compared to the same quarter last year. So that is some of our cost transformation coming in. And I think we can't give your projections for the next financial year, but basically, it is a major focus of the organization. And we are looking at it, not just in terms of looking at taking out cost but implementing technologies that will allow us to interact better with our customers. We do think back-end processes through automation, front-end processes in terms of digitizing the interacting with our customers. So I think I can't use specific numbers right now. I think you - but you will be able to see that in subsequent quarters, the impact of some of these cost transformations we are making.

York Chye Chang

This is Bill. The question on the margins and all that, well, the enterprise market's always a very competitive one. The margins change, basically, it's due to the mix - changing mix of ICT, the higher-growth ICT business-specific traditional carriage. Secondly, there was also our continual investments in cyber and also building up capabilities in Smart Nation areas, given the opportunities ahead. And the third one is also because of the one-off items that we had last year that is not repeated into this year. Those are the 3 main reasons. But in terms of the real driver of it, it's really the mix change of ICT services and - versus traditional call carriage.

Piyush Choudhary

So Bill, like sustainable, this is where the margins could rest, with the mix continuously changing towards ICT?

York Chye Chang

Today, the ICT business is at 48% of the mix. Last year, it was 44% of the overall mix. So as ICT industry's growth is higher than a traditional telco, we expect that margin shift to continue. Obviously, in the traditional call carriage business, there is a lot of focus on cost-out initiatives, just like in a number of our operating units, and that's to really sustain that as long as we can. But as that mix changes beyond that 50% mix, you can see shifts towards more - it predicates towards more of the ICT kind of business mix.

And the next question comes from Roshan Raj from Merrill Lynch.

Roshan Raj

Three questions, first on the special dividends. Could you share some color on how you arrived at $0.03? Why was it not higher or lower? Second, on Singapore mobile, what's your strategy going forward, given that one of your peers is appearing to gain traction, on revenue at least, on the back of a partnership with MVNO? And third, on Digital Life, why is revenue contribution from others, which is effectively non-Amobee, going backwards yet you continue to invest in this segment? So where you do see a possible turnaround for these others under Digital Life?

Sock Koong Chua

Okay. I think maybe I'll just quickly take the dividend question. I think, of the - I think we have a dividend policy of a regular dividend where we pay 60% to 75% of our underlying earnings. And you know the usual free cash flow definition actually doesn't include spectrum payments. And you know that the company actually had significant spectrum payments, commitments. This year, we had guided that we'll pay about $1 billion for spectrum. So clearly, the spectrum which we see as being very important for us to grow and strengthen our position in mobile space is something that we will continue to invest in. So when we looked at the overall proceeds, we have decided that we will pay about 1/4 of that, or $500 million, back to shareholders, that special dividend. The rest, we set aside for our - for spectrum payment. We are also looking at various growth investments, both in our digital space. We already have quite good tractions in our digital marketing in our cybersecurity solutions. We are looking at opportunities where we could strengthen our market position through making acquisitions or through growing this business more aggressively on an organic basis. So this is a - of course, there's no as to why can't it be $0.03 or $0.04 or $0.05, but it is really a testament of the opportunities that we have, and therefore, the decision that will pay about $500 million as special dividend. I will ask Moon to talk through the margins in - the revenue number in the Singapore mobile business, and then Samba will talk about the other GDL businesses.

Kuan Moon Yuen

Yes. Thank you, Sock Koong. First of all, I think the mobile revenue business and industry, if you look at it, it's actually pretty stable and slight declines as an industry. What you probably will not see is actually the revenue mix that is changing. We are seeing a bit of a shift from customers signing up a lot more SIM-only plan and, to your point, MVNOs, where they are mainly engaging in SIM-only plans. So when that happens, you see that previous mix of the revenue for mobile, which previously from - back office from what we call the bundled plans that include handsets shifting away to SIM-only. So that shift will inevitably affect some of the revenue movement from operator to operator and for Singtel, in particular, because we do have a much larger customer segment of the enterprise space where we are seeing them moving from voice a lot more quickly than the other segments. And this also includes the roaming revenue, which is also shifting from voice to data. And that has an impact on our overall top line growth of mobile revenue. But overall, if you look at, then, our bottom line, which is our EBITDA and our EBIT, is growing much stronger because the slight decline in the mobile roaming - the overall revenue for mobile is not so impacted on the bottom line. Because we've got the handset subsidy on the SIM-only plan, we are actually getting equal or better margins from that type of business. So I think every one of the operator, I would expect to be going into MVNOs and looking at offering our services to MVNOs. I will expect more players to come to this market. So we expect the whole market to be a lot more vibrant and a lot more options for consumers to choose between SIM-only plans and bundled plans. And I will say, in the next - this quarter, you'll see a bit of more swing with the launch of some major handset launches coming through last month and this month. The swing will be coming back to bundled plans as opposed to SIM-only plans. It's really quite depending on the time of the year where major phone launches are being introduced in the market.

Roshan Raj

Moon, if I could interrupt. So, you still expect MVNOs to come to Singapore?

Kuan Moon Yuen

Sorry?

Roshan Raj

Your general expectation that is there are a few more MVNOs which are likely to come to Singapore?

Kuan Moon Yuen

Well, I think there are high interests in the market with the announcement of the fourth mobile operator. I think there are definitely interested party knocking on the door of all the operators here. Just to add on to the previous question, if you look at one of the operators who had reported a slight growth in revenue, it is really because of the way they are doing their accounting treatment of iPhone a year ago versus this year. So, you understand that the iPhone X was launched about 1.5 months later, so it actually impacted some of the revenue management timing.

Samba Natarajan

Yes. On Digital Life, the other businesses, look, the short-term revenue movements have caused us some lumpiness in the contracts. But broadly speaking, we examine a number of operating metrics to see how these other businesses are doing, including things like customer pipeline bookings, monthly actives and churn rate and so on. And as of now, they are invested more and recognize that some of these businesses will take time to scale.

Roshan Raj

Samba, but is there some sort of time frame you could share when you expect the others to sort of turn around, at least on the revenue side?

Samba Natarajan

Yes. We wanted to in the next several quarters. So, we ought to see that some of these operating metrics start translating to more revenues.

And the next question comes from Wu Wei-Shi from BNP Paribas.

Wei-Shi Wu

My first question relates to Optus. I know that the previous CapEx program for this market is coming to an end, but at the same time, there are various comments from management about keeping up on investments in this market, big spending that will cover the press. So, I just want to get a sense of what the CapEx profile might look like beyond the current FY. And secondly, there was some comment earlier around investing further in growth. And I noted your comments about having gained traction in digital advertising and cybersecurity and wanting to grow those areas. But can we get a bit more detail as to what the strategy is in terms of incremental investments for growth? Any new areas you're looking at, for instance?

Sock Koong Chua

Let me ask Cheng, our group CFO, to talk about the CapEx - to answer the CapEx question, and then get Samba to talk about the digital investments.

Cheng Lim

Wei-Shi, this is Cheng. Thanks for the question. I think you will note that, in our current outlook, we have guided that the CapEx for the group on an accrual basis, that it's about $2.6 billion, and the CapEx for the group on a cash basis is about $2.4 billion, and that's to AUD 1.5 billion for Optus and $0.8 billion for the rest of the Singtel Group. We have not changed our guidance for this year. We will - we actually have confirmed the guidance. As for your questions beyond the next financial year, Singtel group will always give its guidance in the fourth quarter for the new FY going forward. So that's part that I can share the information with you currently. But broadly speaking, the CapEx, in Australia, for example, we've undergone the intensive CapEx to really intensify our network. So, a lot of CapEx were poured into making sure that the regional areas are being covered. And we will talk about our BCC, which is the customer care system across both Singapore and Australia and the regional center that we have filled up last year. So those are the major CapEx that we have spent on the group.

Samba Natarajan

And on digital investments, your question was what other types of digital investments we might make. Look, we are always in a continuous process of examining different opportunities based on which market segments are growing and where we have right to play. And I think we continuously double-down on our current businesses or enter a couple of new ones.

Wei-Shi Wu

If I can just follow up on the first question. Maybe a bit more comment on what exactly the - Optus will continue to invest on beyond the current financial year, as far as network is concerned, where the money will be spent on. Just broadly, some comments will be helpful.

Sock Koong Chua

Maybe Murray, you want to take that?

Murray Philip King

Yes. So, at Singtel, we don't provide specific guidance. But just to give you some color, we will continue to invest in mobile. Mobile is obviously the backbone of our business and key to our growth engine in the organization. At the same time, as NBN scales up in the business, we will start to reduce sort of all the investment we make in our fixed platforms, our HFC and our ULL platforms. So, the majority of the investment will be going to mobile. As Cheng said, we will be through major upgrade of our billing and customer care system. So again, they'll be scaled down with respect investment in those particular areas. In mobile, it'll be capacity, as Allen's indicated in the earlier question about bringing new capability of technologies to market in respect of massive MIMO in particular selected areas, as well as continuing to make sure that we deliver on the coverage commitment and the - making customer experiences about coverage and performance.

And our next question comes from Luis Hilado from Maybank Kim Eng.

Luis Hilado

I have 3 questions, basically follow-ups of - from prior questions. For the Singapore and even Australia mobile businesses, just wondering if you could give us a snapshot of what percent of the postpaid subscriber base is currently under contract, and what was it like, say, a year ago or at the start of the year? Second question is just following up on Piyush's question on enterprise margins. I take the point that the main reason for the - some pressures because of the larger ICT component, but are you seeing any impact as well from the likes of your 2 wireless competitors also going into the space? Are - or is there enough business out there so it's just normal course of business for enterprise? And last question is regarding the potential investments in growth - new growth areas. Is - are FinTech subsidiaries of your existing associates part of that potential investment phase? And does it also count investing in just your existing subsidiaries themselves - associates, rather, themselves?

Sock Koong Chua

Okay. I think the - in the percentage of postpaid customers that are contracted, I think that's really a very - commercially very sensitive number, so I'm afraid we are not able to share that with you. Suffice to say that we do have a fair amount of information on our customers, track billings events. We know what - when is the appropriate time to recontract them to optimize on overall margins for - on the overall margins. Moving next to the enterprise margin question, I'm going to ask Bill to take that, and then Samba will talk through about what we do in the FinTech space.

York Chye Chang

Yes. Thank you, Sock Koong. So, I think, if you look at the enterprise market, this is not just 2 other players. It's actually a market that has got many, many players from IT services companies, application-related companies, enterprise service providers like us and other telcos who are trying to address this as well. We firmly believe that it is one that it's going to be built on deep capabilities, and that's why we are investing in those capabilities, building unique and differentiated proprietary technologies and apply it with domain expertise into a number of these sectors that requires. And that's our approach to this, and then to help us really differentiate ourselves in terms of where they're driving our growth.

Samba Natarajan

Yes, and on the potential investments, I mean, we have already in the - the fintech is already in the business as an enabler across a number of our operating companies. And there are many other opportunities in fintech, not only in fintech but in other - also many other areas, in many other different types of industries. And we're examining all these opportunities to see where it will be most attractive for us based on our assets and attractiveness of those markets.

And the next telephone question comes from Gopakumar from Nomura.

Gopakumar Pullaikodi

Firstly, in the Singapore mobile segment revenues, I understand by the roaming impact. But apart from that, what are your thoughts on pricing and competition in the consumer and corporate mobile? Are you experiencing significant pricing pressure in both these areas? And how do you plan to address the MVNO risk? Secondly is a follow-up on your comments on investing NetLink IPO proceeds into growth investments. Is it fair to say that these are mostly in the digital verticals? And if so, should we expect some of these investments to be EBITDA-dilutive in the near term? And lastly, on the Australia enterprise business, are you seeing any structural improvement here? Or was the growth in this quarter due to some one-off projects? Also, how should we look at the margin profile of this Australia enterprise? Is there room to improve this?

Sock Koong Chua

Okay. I'm going to ask Moon to talk about the Australian mobile revenue, and then...

Kuan Moon Yuen

Singapore.

Sock Koong Chua

And then - Singapore. And then Samba can talk through what kind of growth initiative. I have to tell you that the - most investments, whether in the digital world or the real world, they all have a gestation period as they scale up. So actually, almost all investments will be EBITDA-negative to start, unless you buy a highly mature business that has no more growth. But anyway, I'll let Samba address that more currently. And then the - Bill will talk about the Australian enterprise business next.

York Chye Chang

Okay. Thank you, Sock Koong. I think, Luis, first thing, you have to understand that the MVNO market is still a very new market in Singapore, and it only forms a small percentage of the entire mobile business, as you see. But that we expect there will be more players coming in to this market. And so far, we have seen majority of them are only offering primarily SIM-only plan offer, which also, over the last 6 months, you've seen all the existing telco, including ourselves, coming up with very attractive SIM-only plans to offer our customers an alternative to take up these plans. So, we think that this is an area that will continue to grow, SIM-only plans. As I mentioned last quarter, about 1/3 of all new customers signing up mobile plans today are actually on SIM-only plan. But as a total percentage of the base, it's still a single-digit number in terms of the entire mobile customer base. So, we think that it will continue to grow, but it is actually a very attractive business for us as well, because when you look at SIM-only plans, you see that we do not have to provide a huge handset subsidy upfront. And then, obviously, you'll see that there may be a bit lower ARPU, but in terms of cash flow, in terms of margin, they are actually very positive and comparable to our other business. So, we will compete aggressively in this segment with our own SIM-only plan.

Samba Natarajan

On the - where do we invest the balance of the proceeds, I think we've already communicated the balance of the proceed will be used for spectrum acquisitions and for growth investments. Where growth investments are concerned, they could be of varieties as we choose to doubling down on our existing businesses, digital, cybersecurity or digital marketing, and then examining things there. We could potentially identify 1 or 2 new areas that - the process of doing where we would carefully examine to see whether it makes sense. Or we could also invest in scalable partnerships in those platform to bring them to our market. So, there are a variety of different ways in which we can invest for growth, and then examine what are these options right now.

York Chye Chang

For the question on Optus business in the case of margin. So, Optus business had a good quarter this - on a top line and bottom line growth. Essentially, the focus there is really going for market share gains. And in the mobile, they've got a good quarter in the market share net adds. In the fix, we believe this basically also they could share, given that we've achieved somewhat stable or slight growth over there. This is a market that is still under a lot of pressure and declining. And then the ICT services business growth is quite robust in Australia as well. And then on the voice area, we've basically managed the decline, which is much better than the market's decline. So overall, they have delivered to the better performance and uplift. Obviously, it is a very competitive market, and therefore, cost takeout is a very key focus to ensure that we drive this as margin improvement for Optus business as well.

Gopakumar Pullaikodi

So just a follow-up. So, we should - it's safe to expect the growth in Australia enterprise to improve from here from the decline we saw in the last few quarters?

York Chye Chang

I think we have said our - in our guidance, and so I wouldn't sort of talk about this from a quarter-to-quarter. The guidance sort of provides that. Certainly, this is our aim to try and push, given where we've got some momentum.

And the next question comes from Sachin Mittal from DBS.

Sachin Mittal

Yes, congratulations on achieving EBITDA - positive EBITDA in - for Amobee. So, my question is now if I look at the acquired businesses like cybersecurity and digital advertising and GDL, they all contributed 10% as revenue now. So, what will it take? Do you think it's something like - this could be like 1/4 of the revenues in 5 years from now? And will it take - and do you think you have enough size to grow it from here or no? There will be more acquisition required to take it from where it's 10% of revenues to maybe, I don't know, 25% to 30%? Is there any objective which you can share with us on the digital strategy? And second question is more on the digital operation regarding digital strategy. When it comes to running your business in terms of customer care and operations, could you share any specific - or digital operations which actually will probably help you to gain more traction or cut cost? So that's - those - could you share something with us what other key differentiated digital or digitized operation you think you are undertaking?

Sock Koong Chua

Okay. Maybe I'll get Samba to take the first part of the question first, and then, since digital services offered to our mobile customers, I'll ask Moon to talk about what he's doing, and maybe Allen can also share some of his insights on what we're doing in the digital services.

Samba Natarajan

Thank you, Sock Koong. I think, on the side of the digital business, so for the faster-growing businesses, they grow in the double digits. So, by definition that, if you set up 5 years from now, they will form, at least in offers, a larger percent of the total revenue, just by virtue of the growth. But for us, buying revenue by - just for the sake of buying revenue is not our objective. When we do an acquisition, we do it typically because it's adding capabilities, new capabilities or new technology to the business or adding from scale benefits to our business. So, as we grow our businesses and we find that we need to add in capabilities with scale benefits, we will add - we'll acquire the other business, depending on what the type of the business. But that's - but you will expect this, by natural course, that the percentage of revenue should grow over time.

Kuan Moon Yuen

Yes. With regards to the digital operations, and I would classify it as 2 different areas, right? One is actually new digital businesses. I think Samba talked about some of these new digital businesses, but the other is really digitalizing some of our current processes and operations and engagement with customers. And this is the area that, as you rightly pointed out, once you do it and you do it well, you can actually reduce your cost and improve your customer experience. So, in this aspect, we have done several things.

Maybe I can cite a few examples. Firstly, we have actually continuously enhanced our My Singtel app, which is now not just an app to get information, but this is also the app that provides you with transaction capability. So, a lot of our customer actually use this app to actually buy roaming packages, subscribe to VA access and terminate VA access as well as to pay their bills, look at their bill information. So, this has become one of the highly active used apps in our portfolio of digital apps that we put on the app store, the Android marketplace. Beyond the apps, we have also invested into our online shop to give it more capability. So now our customers have the ability to book, shop online and pick up the phones in any one of our shops. They can make an appointment at the shops, indicating both online and offline services. And thirdly, in the area of call centers, we have also digitalized some of our operations. Our current IVR not just only provides a voice to listen.

So, when a customer calls us into the IVR, we actually provide them with a digital IVR, of which IVR that allows them to transact with us using data on the phone as opposed to just waiting to talk to our call center agents. So, these are all the areas of digitalizing some of our operations. And in doing so, you will not only achieve cost improvement and productivity improvement, but we also improve the customer engagement and improve the customer experience because this is how customers want to engage with us today. So overall, I will say this has actually helped us reduce some of our operating costs and flowing to some of the benefits into our bottom line. And you can see the improvement in EBITDA year-on-year partly is due to such initiatives and execution.

And the next question comes from Arthur Pineda from Citigroup.

Arthur Pineda

Three questions, please. Firstly, on cybersecurity, the growth seems to be quite tepid at just 4%, and margins remain negative for Trustwave. Considering that this is a big investment area, is this a point of concern? Or do you see this as accelerating? What can be done to drive this? Second question I had is, again, on the dividend. Sorry to belabor the point here. It seems that you still have around $800 million in surplus post-spectrum payment and post-special dividend. Of course, you could see acquisitions. That could always happen. But in case there is an absence of such deals this year, would there be room for further cash return, or the preference would really remain to be on keeping ammunition for future acquisitions? Last question I had is with regard to Optus and the massive MIMO launch. Is this targeted more as a fixed wireless broadband solution or is this going to be more on capacity solution for existing areas?

Sock Koong Chua

Okay, great. I know Bill will talk through our cyber and Trustwave margins. And I'll let Cheng talk about dividends, and then maybe, Allen, let you want to talk about the massive MIMO investments in Australia? Yes.

York Chye Chang

Thank you, Sock Koong. On the growth at 4% this quarter, it's largely because of some product sale delays because we own product technologies in Trustwave, product delays in the U.S. market and also a big one-off that we had in a large enterprise deployment in Australia that happened same quarter last year. So, we're maintaining our guidance for that full year, and we remain optimistic about the cybersecurity market opportunity. In terms of the margins, basically, it's a case of investing for growth, and in the case of just trying to support our growth ambitions and capabilities building as well. We are investing in a number of fronts, bringing new platforms to be able to drive upgrade or automation, to able to drive greater sort of user analytics. So those are investments that we use in technology to be embedded into our operations.

Cheng Lim

Arthur, this is Lim Cheng. I think with regard to your dividend questions, you will note that we have not changed our dividend policy, which is 60% to 75% of underlying net profit. So that will be a consistent feature. And with regard to whether there's more money and I mean, we have just announced our interim dividend and just announced a special dividend. So whatever dividend, whatever cash that will come, that will be in the final dividend which will be after the Q4 results. As to the acquisition, of course, we have constantly said that we will always see to - how to augment our business, be it digital advertising, be it traditional marketing front or be it the telco front. So, if there are business that really augment the current digital initiatives that we have, we will definitely take a look at them. And of course, everything is subject to the business plan making sense. With regard to the spectrum, Sock Koong has also spoken about the $1 billion that we had of actually P&L, I think that was about a quarter ago. The other committed spectrum we have is obviously the Singapore front that was one in the last spectrum option. So that's the front. So as to whether other spectrum coming about, that's something that definitely we'll look through channels we pass through.

Yoong Keong Lew

With regard to the question, Arthur, on massive MIMO, obviously, the bulk of our revenues come from mobile. So, we are very cognizant of the fact that our customers are using more and more mobile data. So, the primary reason that we put in massive MIMO is to give us that huge uplift in mobile capacity that we need in a particular area to serve the needs of our mobile customers. And I think, in the short term that will always be the reason why we put this up. So, I think once we fulfill that need, everything that there's additional capacity, we'll look at how else to use it. So, at this stage, it's primarily for mobile.

Arthur Pineda

Allen, is there an opportunity to use this for broadband as well, similar to what Globe is doing? It also allows you to side-step potentially some of the NBN payments?

Yoong Keong Lew

It's something that we will look at. I think, at this stage, it's primarily for mobile, so I wouldn't try and use it for other means. We are very focused on making sure we preserve the network experience of our customers. And for us, it's all about creating a premium mobile experience for our customers and make sure that our network is video-ready, so our mobile network is video-ready. So, I think, rather than trying to do too many things with our investment, we are very clear about what we have to achieve in terms of massive MIMO.

And the next telephone question comes from Foong Choong Chen from CIMB.

Choong Chen Foong

Three questions from me. Firstly, for the Singapore mobile business, just wanted to understand if we are seeing any sort of trend of corporate customers shifting towards SIM-only plans. That's my first question. Secondly, on Trustwave, just wanted to understand the progress in terms of leveraging on Singtel's enterprise clientele in Asia in driving Trustwave's revenue. Can you talk a bit about that? Or is the revenue still being driven mostly by the U.S. business? And thirdly, appreciate if you could give us an update on the mobile competition in Australia in the quarter as well as up to date. Has competition gotten worse or has it actually improved?

Sock Koong Chua

Okay. Moon, and then Bill and then Allen.

Kuan Moon Yuen

As I said earlier on, there's certainly a lot more interest in SIM-only plans in Singapore, mainly from the consumer segment. We have not seen a big shift in the buying behavior on enterprise. I think they do look at other things beyond just the mobile current packaging offer. I mean, for the enterprise customers, they always look at the quality of the network, which is the first priority. And also, our vast roaming network over the world in terms of roaming partners, which is also another important aspect for our enterprise customers, because we not only have the roaming destination, but we are always partnering with the Tier 1 operators in all these countries where our enterprise customers roam into. So, these are some other considerations when enterprise customers choose their mobile operator.

York Chye Chang

On the question on cybersecurity with Trustwave, whether they are used in Asia, absolutely. Trustwave products and services are targeted to the distributor enterprises and the mid-market segment. So, in Asia Pacific, we do work with them in a number of countries: in Singapore, Australia, in Hong Kong, and the Philippines. For example, in the Philippines, Trustwave builds the SOC that's embedded into our associate, Globe. And Singtel takes it to market. And also, the same - not just the services but also the technologies that we deploy internally, and we use that in offering to our customers as well. And so, the Asia Pacific growth, it's embedded in the overall Trustwave, and it is certainly an area that is - of growth in the Trustwave offerings alongside with the other offerings that we bring to market with the third-party best-of-breed players as well to meet the enterprise's needs.

Sock Koong Chua

Allen?

Yoong Keong Lew

Yes, Sock Koong, I have Ben White, who's our Managing Director of Marketing and Product Sales, with me, and I'm going to get him to talk a little bit more about the mobile competitive environment here in Australia. Ben?

Ben White

Yes. Thanks, Allen. Look, I think it's fair to say competition in the Australian mobile market remains quite strong. I wouldn't say there's necessarily any major change from recent quarters. Probably the keynote is that competition in the handset space has been fairly consistent. Where there's probably the most focus from competitors is really in the BYO space, particularly the low end of the BYO market, which is predominantly Tier 2 or MVNO carriers.

Choong Chen Foong

If I can just follow up with a quick question, the ARPUs in Australia has been trending up slightly to about $60. Do we see more upside in the ARPU there? Or is that basically what the Australian consumers are willing to pay?

Ben White

Yes, so I think we are still seeing some positive signs in terms of ARPU. We're continuing to see some ability to upgrade customers to higher monthly commitments on the basis of larger data inclusions. That said, we're obviously also seeing a mix shift happening in the Australian market between handset and BYO. Whilst it doesn't obviously have significant impact to the margin line, it obviously does have more of an impact at the revenue line.

And the next question comes from Ramakrishna from Daiwa Capital Markets.

Ramakrishna Maruvada

I have a follow-up question to the competition in Australia side. If you could provide a little bit more color in particular, for example, TPG's 3-month free mobile SIM promotion which was launched recently. Do you expect that to have a big impact in the market? Or like what you have just said, no major change in terms of the competitor dynamic? And again, second part of it is your prepaid customer additions. They have been negative for the past few quarters and quite volatile. Just wondering, how do you expect this to evolve? And if you could provide some indication of what percentage of your prepaid base would be in the Tier 3, Tier 4 market compared to the higher end.

Yoong Keong Lew

I'll answer the question. But on the second question, I think, we more at the Tier 3, Tier 4 market.

Ramakrishna Maruvada

Okay. So, I've read your commentary which said that you have stopped acquiring unprofitable customers on prepaid. So, from a trending perspective, wondering would negative customer additions on prepaid would continue because you've got a lot of these marginally profitable customers under your prepaid base?

Yoong Keong Lew

Okay, all right. I think we'll see on the postpaid, and supposedly what one of our competitors are doing, I think if you heard Ben's earlier answer, I think the postpaid market is very much splitting up into 2 segments: one, very broadly, those who want a handset bundled with their plan and those who are BYO. I think the BYO segment, there's a lot of promotional activity that goes on between different companies. I think that those are companies basically scrapping and going towards the price-sensitive customer. I think for us, in Optus, our branded product stays away from being for the price-sensitive customer we believe is our premium network. We can move away more towards the value-conscious customer. So, I think we leave our MVNOs, TPG, focus and others who use Optus network to compete against people who are in the price-sensitive BYO end of the market. So, I think, at the end of the day, the most important thing is you put aside some of these promotional offers. We look at what we acquire in terms of customers and in terms of revenue market share in the mobile business in - during the quarter or during the year. And I think, if you look at Optus' results in postpaid over the last 12 months, I think you can see that we have definitely gained share. I think, in the prepaid market, I think we - again, take a look at the type of customers that we acquire. I think the more important thing on prepaid is not just the customer numbers but the monthly active users who are using our prepaid SIM. And again, some of the churn that you're seeing are promotional activities that we did 6 months ago, and that's washing through the base. So, we've learned from the customers we acquired for these types of promotions. And we have stopped doing some of these promotions that acquire customers who are just churning off different SIMs because they're out there looking for promotional offers. And I think that's the impact of some of these things. So, I hope that answers your question.

Ramakrishna Maruvada

Yes. So, would you say that your active customer base on prepaid is actually increasing while the headline numbers are decreasing at the moment? Would you like to say? Or...

Yoong Keong Lew

Yes, I think that's a metric - we don't disclose that, but that's a metric we watch very clearly in-house. And I think the most important thing for our investors to look at is our overall mobile service revenue. And I think that's the one that gives you a mixture of both. But I think we do look at it very clearly within our own operations in Optus to make sure that we are not just acquiring prepaid numbers to stack up our customer numbers but more importantly, they're value-accretive.

And our next question comes from Ti Yen Der [ph] from GIC.

Unidentified Analyst

Most of my questions are on Bharti. The Qataris, they sold out their 5% stake in Bharti yesterday. I'm just wondering, if you were offered it, why you didn't take up that stake. Or if you didn't take part in the - in yesterday's placement, why you didn't take any. The second question is on Bharti's balance sheet. They are trying to strengthen it through disposals. But I'm just wondering whether you would support or even abdicate an equity raising at Bharti to help reduce debt.

York Chye Chang

Thank you for the question. I think Qatari sale. I think we've indicated that in terms of our stake in Airtel, we're happy with the current level of stake. But at the same time, we will, of course, always remain flexible in terms of where our holdings are going. If there is a credible and, I would say, compelling opportunity, we would look to increase. But at this point in time, we're happy with where our stake is. With - on the second question, with regards to disposals or equity raise at Airtel, I think a few things. First of all, the Airtel management has said that their stakes in Infratel, particularly the one that is in the - I think there is a 6% or 7% stake in Airtel, that would - could potentially be a monetization of [inaudible] so they have ample opportunity to delever if they need to with that stake in Infratel, and they have probably listed that in the latter end of this call as well. The second thing is there are, in terms of more capital raise, I think we're comfortable at where their leverage position is. In fact, I would say, after the Tata acquisition, their position in the market will be strong and with, hopefully, some price stabilization coming as the industry consolidates, I think their cash flow position will improve. So, at this point in time, we I don't see - we don't see any possible capital calls. But as always, we always want to make sure that our options are open, and the company clearly has a lot of options to raise capital and - through their various disposals of their various businesses.

And the next telephone question comes from Ranjan Sharma from JPMorgan.

Ranjan Sharma

Two broad questions from my side. Firstly, on your credit ratings, how sacrosanct are they for you? I'm thinking in terms of, if your dividend from international opcos were to come under pressure for competitive reasons or through FX movements, will you look to maintain the credit rating and cut dividends? Or are you okay with credit ratings coming down 1 or to 2 notches and you maintain the dividend? So that's the first broad question. Second - the second broad question is on the Singapore wireless space. You mentioned that there's some change in consumer behavior, where customers are looking more for SIM-only plans. Does it also lead to a different handset proposition from the operators? You have one - also, your competitor's offering some kind of handset financing on some of the phones. Does that become - does the penetration of that increase further in Singapore? Or could you also introduce handset leases? Again, thinking in terms of, does your balance sheet get stretched and - for Singtel Singapore.

Sock Koong Chua

Cheng, do you want to take the rating question? And maybe Moon, do you want to talk about the handset financing?

Cheng Lim

Okay. Thank you for the question. I think, in terms of our rating, we have always publicly said that we want to maintain a strong investment-grade rating. And I think, in today's market environment and the volatility, with such market, I think it's important that we are able to be flexible and the - in raising our - any of our needs in the capital market. With regards to the dividend coming back from the associates, I think we are affirming our guidance with regard to the cash flow coming back to the associates for this current year, so that has not changed. And with regard to our dividend, whether we will cut dividend, like what I've said, we are keeping to our dividend policy of 60% to 75% of the underlying net profit. So again, that has not changed.

Kuan Moon Yuen

So, well, I think that the - there's been some interest in customers moving to a SIM-only plan, I must also say that the bulk of our customers are still signing up with a bundled plan that comes with handset. And it moves around a lot more in terms of moving back to bundled plans, especially when you have got iconic phone launches that just happened in the last 1, 2 months. So, from a handset - financing handset, leasing options, this, I think, not very different from a customer perspective because they are actually getting a phone, and they are paying back the phone through installment or over a period of 1 year or 2 years. The better proposition to the end user is not really changed. I think it's really something that we can consider when there's a need to. But at this point in time, I don't think we are looking into handset financing or leasing schemes, because I think the market is - have enough options to date.

And the next telephone question comes from Miang Chuen Koh from Goldman Sachs.

Miang Chuen Koh

Most of our questions have been answered, but we just had one more. On the Singapore side, I was just wondering whether you can give us roaming as a percent of the total revenue, and whether within this, you can disclose the mix between voice and data, and how this compares maybe from last quarter or last year. And maybe your comments on whether you can see any growth opportunities in terms of data roaming revenues. Yes.

Kuan Moon Yuen

Yes. Thank you for the question. I think, last year this time, we have reported that roaming constituted 19% of overall mobile revenue. Last quarter, we reported that it was 16%. And I'm glad to report that this quarter, we have kept it at the same level of 16%. So, we are seeing that the roaming revenue is stabilizing as more and more of our customers are moving towards data. While they're still not fully able to compensate the decline in the voice revenue, but we are seeing a good trend that it is actually stabilizing.

And the next question comes from James Holston from Evans & Partners.

Raymond Tong

So, Raymond Tong here, actually. Just got a question for maybe Allen, and then - you've identified before the SMB and regional areas market share opportunity. Can you provide an update on how you feel you're tracking here so far today please?

Yoong Keong Lew

Yes, this is Allen here. I think SMB and regional are clearly areas where we are under-punching our market share, and it totally is a focus for us. I think our regional coverage now extends a lot more than just, say, a year ago. So, I think we don't split out our results separately, but I think we certainly are getting traction in SMB. Regional is something that is a longer - a little bit longer haul for us because we have to establish our presence and credibility in the regional areas. And we have started to do a lot of that. And you'll start to see that gaining more traction in our financial results coming up. Other than that, I don't think I can give you any more color on that except to say that it is a focus, it is a growth opportunity for us, and it's something that we are certainly prioritizing very highly, very much.

Sin Yang Fong

I think it's been an hour since we started this call. We have received a lot of interest from you, so thank you very much. If you do still have questions about the results or anything else, please do not hesitate to contact the IR team in Singapore and Sydney. On behalf of everyone in Singtel, thank you and goodbye.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference call for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect. Goodbye.

