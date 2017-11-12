Finding Value In The Healthcare Sector

Includes: BTEC, CURE, FHLC, FXH, HCRF, HQH, IYH, JHMH, LNGR, RXD, RXL, RYH, SICK, THQ, VHT, VRX, XLV
by: TD Wealth

Summary

What's the state of U.S. healthcare reform?

Where to find value in healthcare sector.

Is Valeant a turnaround play?

The fate of U.S. healthcare reform remains uncertain. But despite the uncertainty, many believe the sector remains a compelling long-term play. Kim Parlee speaks with Peter Ashton, vice president at Recognia, who says there's value to be found in this sector.

