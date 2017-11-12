The Three Things That Can Bring Small Investors Back To Stocks

If you were asked what is the biggest factor holding back the average small investor from buying stocks, what would your answer be? For many of the people I’ve put that question to, it usually comes down to one thing: price. Many consider stocks to be overpriced and simply “too high.” On more than one occasion I’ve even heard prospective investors remark that they wouldn’t become buyers until there’s a deep correction in the S&P 500, which some even put as high as 20% or greater. In this commentary we’ll examine the reason for the public’s reticence toward stocks and what, if anything, might serve to stimulate their interest in equities.

From the late 1990s until around 2007, the public was infatuated with stocks to some degree or another. The public’s participation was never as high as it was between 1997 and 2000, but the bull market revival of 2003-2007 did enjoy a fairly high level of participation among small retail investors. After being singed in the 2000-2002 tech wreck and severely burned by the 2008 credit crash, many small-time investors swore off stocks once and for all. And while some of them later recanted and returned to the market after the powerful bull market of recent years, most of them have apparently kept their vow. Indeed, most middle class Americans have no exposure at all to the stock market as a recent article in the Washington Post pointed out.

Conventional wisdom would dictate that after a bull market of almost nine years’ duration, the average small investor would be driven by greed to cast off his aversion and plunge headlong in the market. This has certainly been the historical pattern in past market recoveries following crashes. Yet it would seem that this time is truly different as a new precedent is being set. No matter how high the major market averages rise, the small investor remains aloof to the siren call of easy money.

So what will it take to bring Main Street America back to the stock market? Would a 20 percent or greater correction in the S&P serve to trigger the greed mechanism for nonparticipants? Many pundits would answer that question in the affirmative, yet the experience of recent years teaches otherwise. The closest thing to a true correction the market has experienced in recent years was the decline between August 2015 and February 2016. It amounted to almost a 15% drop in the S&P 500 Index (measured from intraday lows). Yet even this failed to stimulate much buying interest from non-participating small investors, who remained unconvinced that the market was attractively valued. Why then would another 15-20% decline in the market generate buying interest from the stubborn crowd – especially coming from even higher levels than in 2016? Doubtless it would not.

Another development which some experts believe could stimulate greater interest in equities among the public is a revival of the IPO market. Mark Cuban is one such exponent of +this theory. In an interview in the November 2017 issue of Modern Trader, he stated that because the number of publicly traded stocks has shrunk dramatically in the last 20 years, there are fewer than half as many public companies today as there were in the 1990s. “This has to change first to make active [investing] more attractive,” he said, and he singled out the lack of IPOs as a prime culprit. “I think until we see more IPOs – a lot more – passive [investing] is better,” he said.

Along those lines, another development which would likely serve to increase the public’s interest in stocks is that long-lost practice of stock splitting. Stock splits were quite popular during the boom years of the 1990s and were one reason why there was such widespread participation in the stock market then. When companies split their shares they make them more affordable for the average retail investor. The trend in recent years has been for companies to engage in practices which only increase share prices, making them less attractive to many small investors. As Shanthi Rexaline of Benziga.com has observed, “A split increases liquidity, which in turn brings in more buyers and sellers, helping a stock realize its true value.”

When the stock market’s rising trend is examined through the lens of large cap indices like the S&P 500, it’s unsurprising if retail investors are turned off by the extraordinary heights the large caps have scaled since 2009. The following graph illustrates the dizzying heights to which the SPX has traveled in the last several years. It’s certainly easy to sympathize with investors who get cold feet when examining this graph with the thought of possibly stepping in as buyers. To the inexperienced investor, it’s easy to draw imaginary parallels to the massive stock market rallies of previous decades which culminated with a crash.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Yet when we examine the stock market from the much broader lens of the NYSE Composite Index (NYA), we find that the graph presents a far less frightening appearance, especially when viewed in a logarithmic scale. Indeed, the NYA has made less progress when compared with the more concentrated SPX. The NYSE Composite Index covers all common stocks listed on the NYSE Stock Exchange, including American depository receipts, REITs, tracking stocks, and foreign listings. As such, it offers a better overview of the stock market than the large-cap focused S&P 500.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The above NYA graph suggests that the market is less over-extended on a longer-term basis than many small investors believe. As such, it holds forth the hope that the small retail investor can still be enticed to return to the stock market at some point without the market having to experience another crash. While the S&P 500 Index has risen over 250% since the 2009 low and has made greater headway, the NYA has had a bumpier ride and has covered less ground.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

A simple comparison of both market graphs tells us that all hope is not lost as far as the “lost” small investor coming back to the stock market before this historic bull market is over. Indeed, history testifies that no major bull market ever ends until participation is general and widespread among the public. History also tells us that more than any single factor, time is the ingredient which heals all wounds – including psychological scars. The public is still reticent about stocks because memories of the 2008 crash are still vivid for many individuals. Yet every major crash and depression in history was eventually followed by the public’s return to the market, even if it took the better part of two decades. This time will surely be no different.

In the meantime, investors should continue to prosper with a long-term bullish bias. Until the public collectively wakes up to the stock market’s profit potential vs. low-yielding bonds, this bull still has a lot more ground to cover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.