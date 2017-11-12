Aemetis' (AMTX) CEO Eric McAfee on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Eric McAfee – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Todd Waltz – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Carter Driscoll – FBR Capital

Operator

Todd Waltz

Thank you, Kat. Welcome to the Aemetis' third quarter 2017 earnings review conference call. We suggest visiting our website at aemetis.com to review today's earnings press release, updated corporate presentation, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, recent press releases and previous earnings conference calls. This presentation is available for review or download on the aemetis.com homepage.

Before we begin our discussion today, I'd like to read the following disclaimer statement. During today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with respect to our future stock price, plans, opportunities, and expectations with respect to financing activities. These statements must be considered in conjunction with disclosures and cautionary warnings that appear in our SEC filing. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements made on this call involve risk and uncertainty and that future events may differ materially from the statements made. For additional information, please refer to the Company's Security and Exchange Commission filings, which are posted on our website and are available from the company without charge.

Our discussion on this call will include a review of non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in our earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, which is available on our website. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss, plus to the extent deductible in calculating such net income, interest expense, loss on extinguishment, income tax expense, intangible and other amortization expense, depreciation expense and share-based compensation expense.

Now, I'd like to review the financial results for the third quarter of 2017. Revenues were $38.9 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2016. Revenues increased in North America to $36 million during the third quarter of 2017 from $33.9 million during the third quarter of 2016, but was offset by softer revenues from our India operating segment due to a one quarter delay in the expected start of the BP contract, and overall softening of the domestic market demand with the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax structure in India.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2017 was $2 million compared to gross profit of $3.7 million during the third quarter of 2016. Weaker gross profit during the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 was primarily due to Brazilian import of ethanol to California, which place pricing pressure on the West Coast ethanol, combined with sluggish international demand for dry distillers grains, which place pricing pressure on locally sold wet distillers grains.

Research and development costs included costs associated with the cellulosic ethanol initiative, particularly the operation of the integrated demonstration unit were $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared with expanse of $87,000 during the same quarter of 2016.

Selling, general and administrative expenses remain constant at $3.2 million during the third quarters of both 2016 and 2017. Included in selling, general and administrative expense for the third quarter of 2017 was $131,000 of costs associated with Goodland Advanced Fuels, Inc.

Operating loss was $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to an operating income of $357,000 for the third quarter 2016. Net loss attributable to Aemetis, Inc. was $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to a net loss of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2016.

Interest expense during the third quarter of 2017 was $5.1 million compared with $4.5 million during the third quarter of 2016. Included in interest expense for the third quarter of 2017 was $584,000 of costs associated with Goodland Advanced Fuels, Inc. Cash at the end of the third quarter of 2017 was $1.7 million compared to $1.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016.

Now I'd like to review the financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Revenues were $111.3 million for the first nine months of 2017 compared to $105.8 million for the first nine months of 2016. An increase in production at the Keyes plant resulted in an increase in ethanol and wet distillers grains volumes during the first nine months of 2017 compared to the first nine months of 2016.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2017 was $3.1 million compared to $7.7 million during the first nine months of 2016. During the first nine months of 2017, gross profit decreased due to a softening price for wet distillers grains in a rising feedstock market compared to the same period of 2016. Additionally, gross margin during the first nine months of 2016 included a one-time grant benefit of $2 million for the usage of milo as a feedstock.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $9.7 million during the first nine months of 2017 compared to $9.1 million during the first nine months of 2016. The increase in selling, general and administrative expense was primarily attributable to salary increase, equity awards and marketing costs associated with the increase in gallons of ethanol sold in North America.

Operating loss was $8.7 million for the first nine months of 2017 compared to operating loss of $1.9 million for the first nine months of 2016. Net loss attributable to Aemetis, Inc. was $22.2 million for the first nine months of 2017 compared to a net loss of $14.2 million during the first nine months of 2016.

Interest expense was $14 million during the first nine months of 2017 compared to interest expense of $12.9 million during the first nine months of 2016. That completes our financial review of the third quarter 2017.

Now, I'd like to introduce the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aemetis Eric McAfee for business update. Eric?

Eric McAfee

Thank you, Todd. For those of you who may be new to our company, let me take a moment to provide some brief background information. Aemetis was founded in 2006, and we own and operate facilities with more than 110 million gallons per year of renewable fuel capacity in the U.S. and India. Included in our production portfolio is a 60 million gallon per year capacity, ethanol, distillers grains in corn oil plant located in Keyes, California near Modesto. We also built, own and operate a 50 million gallon per year capacity distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin biorefinery on the East Coast of India near the port city of Kakinada.

Today we announce the retirement of our long time board member, Harold Sorgenti, who has served on the Aemetis Directors for more than 10 years. Harold was the President of ARCO Chemical for more than a decade and grew the company into an industry leader that was later sold for more than $5 billion.

On the Aemetis Board of Directors, Harold has provided valuable industry experience with a steady hand on the rudder of corporate strategy. I personally appreciate Harold's friendly and supportive professional manner that has helped to established Aemetis corporate culture. We are committed to continue to create unique products of strategic opportunities that Harold has consistently encouraged Aemetis to acquire or develop.

Before reviewing our quarter, I would like to reiterate what we communicated during last quarter's conference call. Regarding our plans for the reduction of the currently outstanding higher interest rate loans, primarily were used to acquire the Keyes plant. These bridge loans were provided by Third Eye Capital, of Toronto, Canada, a reliable and supportive financing source for Aemetis acquisitions and operations since 2008.

The $10 million of the Third Eye Capital on a low 5% interest rate, Aemetis is actively working to repay or replace the higher interest rate notes from Third Eye Capital by doing the following.

Number one, raising $50 million of 3% interest rate Phase 2 EB-5 subordinated debt funding and then refinancing the balance of the existing debt at lower commercial bank rates using the $165 million original construction cost of the existing Aemetis assets. We have already completed Phase 1 of the EB-5 offering and received $35 million of EB-5 funding at 3% interest rate.

Number two, improving margins in the California ethanol business. The Keyes plant generated about $40 million of operating positive cash flow in the four quarters prior to the June 2014 Saudi decision to decrease the price of crude oil. With the Saudi successfully joining other OPEC countries to increase oil prices this year, the California plant is expected to generate improved cash flow in a higher priced crude oil environment.

Number three, the India plan is debt-free, except for inventory financing. So an expected $10 million per year of free cash flow from India operations maybe used to repay debt of the Aemetis current company. Revenues in the India subsidiary are planned to grow to more than $100 million per year as we execute delivery under the BP Singapore supply agreement and expand domestic sales in India.

Number four. The growth of the India business may support an IPO of the India subsidiary to raise more than $75 million of equity capital to pay parent company debt and expand operations in India. The IPO would be driven by the strong 5% annual growth in the India domestic fuel market, rising crude oil prices worldwide, and the valuable patent-pending enzymatic biodiesel process technology developed by the India team.

Number five. The first 12 million gallon sales of ethanol expansion of the California plant is expected to generate more than $20 million of annual cash flow due to a feedstock supply agreement at an average delivered price of about $20 per ton for waste orchard wood for the first 10 years and the increased value of cellulosic ethanol compared to corn ethanol.

Now let's discuss our platform businesses and biodiesel and ethanol, and important projects in advanced biofuels and then review our financing initiative to obtain lower cost funding.

To begin, let's review our India biodiesel business. Aemetis is a leading U.S.-owned producer of biofuels in India, a country of 1.3 billion people that consumes about 25 billion gallons of petroleum diesel each year. Aemetis biodiesel produced at our India plant reduces harmful emissions by up to 80% and sells as a less expensive fuel than diesel.

India biodiesel and refined glycerin revenues in the third quarter of 2017 decreased on year-over-year basis to $2.9 million from $5.5 million. The primary reason for the revenue decrease is due to the adoption of the Goods and Services Tax known as GST in India and slow ramp of the BP business.

In July 2017, India transformed its federal and state tax system to simplify and enforce tax collection. A basic component of the adoption of the GST is a concept that total state and federal taxes would not change. In the case of biodiesel, an 18% goods and services tax was implemented in July 2017, which was as significant increases in taxes from a 10-year average of only 5%.

This week, the India GST committee is meeting and should be reviewing a reduction in the biodiesel GST tax rate to support the expansion of domestic biodiesel production in India. Despite the high 18% GST tax rate since July, our India subsidiary managed to continue deliveries of a smaller amount of biodiesel to customers located near to the plant.

We expect domestic biodiesel deliveries to expand significantly, as we adopt new sources of domestic feedstock and obtain a lower GST tax rate. A major biodiesel technology commercialization milestone was achieved by our India team this week however. The importance of this achievement can easily be overlooked by industries. So, I encourage you to consider the global implications and opportunities resulting from our accomplishment.

Aemetis is one of the first companies in the world to achieve the conversion of low-cost, high free-fatty acid waste feedstock into distilled European and U.S. quality clear biodiesel. At this time, Aemetis is operating probably the largest capacity enzymatic biodiesel production plant in the world capable of converting a wide variety of low-quality, high FSA-feedstock. The cost of the 30% less than regular biodiesel feedstocks from soybean, grapeseed, canola and other vegetable oils.

For more than two years, Aemetis has worked with Novozymes of Denmark, the world's largest biofuels enzymes player to develop a patent-pending process for the use of enzymes to extract the useful components of low quality low-cost feedstocks for the production of biodiesel.

In April 2017, Aemetis filed a U.S. and worldwide patent on the process that the India subsidiary developed to enable enzymatic biodiesel production. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the production equipment installation and commissioning for the first phase of the patent-pending enzymatic biodiesel technology was completed.

Commercial yields have now been achieved consistently and repeatedly using the low-cost, low-carbon, high free fatty acid feedstock imported BP Singapore. This production upgrade of the India biodiesel plant is a sustainable cost advantage in both domestic and export markets, but late in the fourth quarter of 2017 or an early Q1 2018 is expected to result in the rapid expansion of shipments to both BP and our existing biodiesel customers in India.

As of today, Aemetis has used the new enzymatic commercial unit at the India plant to produce about 250,000 gallons of biodiesel. We are in the final stages of receiving BP's final approval to the launch of full commercial deliveries of feedstock and biodiesel to Europe.

We currently expect to product an additional 1.2 million gallons of biodiesel during Q4 2017, delivering a total of approximately 1.5 million gallons of distilled biodiesel onto a single ship to Europe in late Q4 2017 or early Q1 2018, depending on BP feedstock delivery and ship availability. We recognize revenue upon delivery onboard ship, not delivery to Europe.

To meet the goals of the three-year BP agreement and based on the commercial performance of our patent-pending technology and the new enzymatic biodiesel installation at the India plant, we expect to ramp up to more than $100 million annualized monthly run rate during 2018.

Now let's review our ethanol business. During the third quarter of 2017, our ethanol business revenues grew 6.2% year-over-year, as we produced 4% more ethanol than the same quarter last year. Ethanol pricing increased by 3.4% year-over-year, operating margins were weak due to ethanol – excess ethanol supply in the U.S.

In my view, the daily media chatter can cause investors to easily lose sight of the strong and clear global trend towards higher blends of ethanol and other renewable fuels to replace petroleum. Biofuels are the only significant de-carbonization solution for the more than 900 million vehicles with internal combustion engines worldwide.

As global agreements for the reduction of carbon emissions expand to more than 100 countries, ethanol as a renewable low-carbon, lower cost, 113 octane, 34% oxygen fuel that can replace benzene, toluene and other dangerous additives in gasoline to meet air pollution and greenhouse gas reduction mandates.

Ethanol makes gasoline burn cleaner due to the high oxygen content, enables use of more efficient high-compression smaller engines due to ethanol's very high octane. In the U.S., the ethanol industry has created more than 800,000 domestic job and attracted more than $30 billion of investments to capital projects in primarily rural areas.

The previous U.S. administration lost sight of the many important environmental fuel efficiency and economic qualities of ethanol and other biofuels, resulting in a failure to enforce the Renewable Fuels Standard for two years during 2014 and 2015. This failure to enforce the RFS was recently tested again in current administration, but a different outcome occurred.

Last month, the RFS was fully endorsed in writing by EPA Secretary Pruitt and reaffirmed by the President after proposals were presented to weaken the RFS that would have violated the language and the congressional intent of the law. Since about 3.2 billion gallons of ethanol were mandated by federal law but not enforced by the prior federal administration. There is excess ethanol inventory nationally that we would expect will gradually decline as exports and domestic shipment grow to meet expanding demand.

Foreign countries expanding ethanol blend to include a 10% ethanol blend in China and India and a 5% blend in Vietnam, these ethanol blend rates significantly exceed the domestic production capacity in these countries. U.S. is the only country with significant ethanol export capacity and low cost feedstock to meet this growing international demand.

In addition to growing export demand, U.S. has approved 15% ethanol for use in more than 85% of the miles driven in the U.S. comprised with vehicles manufactured after year 2001. E15 represent additional demand of about 7 billion gallons per year in the U.S. compared to current 15 billion gallons. And U.S. now has more than 22 million vehicles that can run on 85% ethanol that can be purchased at about 4,000 gas stations with E85 pumps.

The price of crude oil has recently risen from $44 to about $57 per barrel, reflecting a period of sustained global oil production shortages since early 2017. As crude oil and gasoline prices rise, ethanol is increasingly attractive to fuel blenders as a less expensive source of high-octane, high-oxygen fuel.

The rising price of crude oil should continue to improve the price advantage of ethanol blends include E15 and E85 over gasoline. The enforcement of the federal renewable fuel standard mandate for 15 billion gallons of ethanol requires about 800 million more of ethanol that we consumed in the U.S. than the current ethanol blending level.

As it becomes clear that the biofuels blending mandates will be enforced under the current administration, we expect expanded investment in biofuels blending by oil refineries as obligated parties, under the RFS in order to avoid the purchase of RINs to meet blending mandates.

Now let's review our two advanced biofuel projects, the LanzaTech cellulosic ethanol upgrade to our Keyes plant and the agreement to acquire Edeniq to convert corn fiber to cellulosic ethanol. Cellulosic ethanol is the only biofuel under the Renewable Fuel Standard with a pricing mechanism to attract capital investment regardless of the price of gasoline.

Since cellulosic ethanol can reduce carbon emissions by 80% or more compared to gasoline, the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard also strongly incentivizes cellulosic ethanol production. In total, cellulosic ethanol today is worth about $4.50 per gallon, plus a $1.1. per gallon federal tax credit, this is about $3 more per gallon with than conventional biofuels.

Let's start with our California project to convert ag waste and other biomass into cellulosic ethanol as an expansion of our corn ethanol plant. Our cellulosic ethanol project is located near the Keyes ethanol plant in town of Riverbank on the site of a former Army munitions production plant that's now being converted to industrial use.

We have signed a low-cost 55 year lease with options for majority of the land and a significant portion of the buildings on the 150 acre site. We've also signed a 20-year feedstock agreement with a 10-year fixed price that averages about $20 per ton of delivered orchard wood and other ag waste feedstock for our plant.

To build the cellulosic ethanol project and other in the future, Aemetis has successful signed exclusive licenses for key rights to LanzaTech microbial fermentation of gases and the InEnTec gasifier technology. I invite investors to view the Aemetis home page for corporate presentation that describes these breakthrough biofuels production technologies.

To demonstrate the integrated product cellulosic ethanol, this year Aemetis, LanzaTech and InEnTec built and integrated demonstration unit in Richland, Washington. The ag unit began production using orchard waste wood and net shells in July 2017 and has completed almost four months of operations. We are very pleased with the yield and other key production data generated by the integrated demonstration plant.

The yield of cellulosic ethanol significantly exceeds our original expectations. Yield and other data from operation of the integrated demonstration unit will be provided to U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of completing the Phase 2 loan guarantee process under the USDA 9003 Biorefinery Assistance Program. Aemetis is in the final stages of the government approval of $125 million, 20-year low-interest rate, 80% guaranteed loan for the construction of the $12 million gallon cellulosic ethanol plan in Riverbank.

We expect closing of the USDA guaranteed loan in the first half of 2018 and production at the Riverbank plant to begin in 2018. Our commitment to the upgrade of corn ethanol plants to produce high value cellulosic ethanol includes the conversion of corn fiber that is already in the ethanol plant.

In April 2016, Aemetis signed an agreement to acquire Edeniq, a biofuels technology company that convert corn kernel fiber into higher-priced lower carbon cellulosic ethanol. We are pleased with the progress of litigation related to enforcement of the sign definitive agreement. We believe that documents disclosed to us in the discovery process, support our demand to complete the transaction on the term set forth in the signed acquisition agreement and substantial damages from the lead Edeniq equity investor that intervened to cause Edeniq to fail to perform under the agreement.

Let us now review our key financing initiative. Our EB-5 updated. We have received a $35 million subordinated debt offering from 70 foreign investors at a 3% interest rate from escrow. We have launched a Phase 2 $50 million EB-5 offering that is currently in process. These funds were scheduled to repay the existing Third Eye Capital loan and fund expansion of company revenues and earnings, including the construction of the 12 million gallon Riverbank cellulosic ethanol plant near the existing Keyes plant.

The EB-5 funding has subordinated debt at low 3% interest rate with no principal payments for five years or more, depending on the government processing backlog. Phase 1 is convertible into equity at $30 per share, but Phase 2 is not convertible into equity and is entirely non-dilutive to shareholders.

In summary, we believe that Aemetis is well positioned for growth with improving fundamentals of the North America ethanol business, the potential for increased biodiesel business shipping to domestic and foreign customers from our facility in India, significantly reduce interest cost by repayment of high-interest rate debt with low interest EB-5 funding, a potential IPO of our India subsidiary driven by positive biofuels industry fundamentals in India and the positive cash flow opportunities from the growth of the India biodiesel business and the planned LanzaTech advanced ethanol plant.

Now, let's take a few questions from our call participants. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. McAfee. The floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Carter Driscoll. Go ahead, Carter.

Carter Driscoll

Thanks for taking my question. First one I have is related to ramp in India, Eric, could you comment what give you confidence that the commission is looking into reverse the hike that was recently imposed and therefore make the economics better and just a little additional clarity, I mean, do you have BP's marketing weight behind you trying to get this reduced. I mean it seems like a significant at least near term hurdle that was fairly arbitrary and then I have a couple of follow-ups. Thanks you.

Eric McAfee

Yeah actually, your last game was correct. It was largely a basket of chemicals that they threw in biodiesels at 18% number and it didn't really have the time to figure out what the actual number should be and every month there was a meeting of the GST committee and they announced literally dozens of revisions of the GST as different industries come in and point out to the changes in tax rates compared to what the policy is of not implementing the tax rate.

In this particular case, we have the active involvement of the transport minister, who we have a personal relationship with, and he is – his work in the government to support the biodiesel industry has been very strong and very consistent. And he also supports the ethanol industry very strongly. So, we have direct contact with high levels of government and this is now finally come to pass as an agenda item that they need to work on. They didn't realize that a 13% rise in taxes would have such a dramatic effect on the entire biodiesel industry and now it's clear that that impact has occurred and it's hard for them to fix it.

They originally thought it would – we would just adjust prices and then keep on going, but in the dynamic of the industry and in India, we had to sell at a discount to diesel, so which acts as a pricing mechanism for us. So, a 13% cost increase is not able to be passed on to customers, and so that's now clear and we expect to see progress. I can't guarantee it would be this week, supposed to be this week, but it is not – it's a process that ongoing and we do believe there will be a decrease in the tax rate.

Carter Driscoll

Can we talk a little bit about the import market and you know in conjunction with the RFS, some of the noise around maybe trying to limit ethanol imports to the country. Do you think they would have a material effect of soaking up or I should say limiting supply and therefore helping to reduce price in second half of the year, want to get your thoughts on where the export market stands in particular, China, any opportunity if they are really serious about ramping up their use of alcohol, timing, potential magnitude and hurdles if that's the case? Thank you.

Eric McAfee

I just returned from 10 days in China, Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen and then back to Beijing again. And China is very serious about their 10% ethanol mandate. They've backed that up with cash. They are building an enormous corn ethanol processing facility that they expect to have online by 2020. And the 10% mandate they have, is about a 4 billion gallon per year requirement. They've estimated that their domestic production from corn will be in the 1 to 1.5 billion gallon per year range, but they are going to have a significant gap between their domestic production and the mandate that they have.

As you know it's an air pollution, but it's also for them a – an imported oil reduction strategy. So, importing ethanol from us does not necessarily improve their imported fuel, but it does improve their air quality, and it improves the performance of their vehicles et cetera. So, they set the 10% mandate which was significantly higher than their domestic production and I'm expecting to see that our foreign trade representatives will be successful at opening up that market although I expect it to be gradual.

Regarding the other countries, I think India which is currently a closed market to U.S. ethanol except for the portables and industrial ethanol market, so what's happening is, we are shipping I think about 135 million gallons over the last four months into India, but, that is replacing the domestic production of ethanol that otherwise would go into these industrial and drinking ethanol markets, and then the domestic ethanol that are going into fuels.

So, as the India government is struggling to try to increase its ethanol consumption in order to clean-up the air pollution where 13 of the 20 worst polluted cities in the world are in India, they are increasingly facing pressure to buy the low-cost U.S. based ethanol products to enhance their domestic production. That policy is not been adopted yet by India, but I know that our foreign trade representatives again see that as a high priority and are proceeding to work with India on it.

I think an overlooked market is Vietnam. I've been to Vietnam three times in the last year. India, I don't know several times, and China several times. And I think Vietnam's 5% mandated, 1 January is going to acquire substantial importation of ethanol to meet domestic mandate. We really don't have the domestic ethanol production market they can rely upon.

So, I overlooked hundreds of countries that are either already expanding their ethanol mandates or considering adoption in the near future. The driver for this are these global carbon reduction goals and frankly, governor Jerry Brown of California has done a marvelous job of going to Asia as well as Europe and garnering the support of the national leaders and trying not to have the global temperature rise more than 2%. So, that initiative requires rapid de-carbonization of transportation sector and as I mentioned there is over 900 million internal combustion engines in the world, and biofuels is the only real mechanism to have a significant impact on reducing their carbon emissions. So, I think that it's easy to overlook the statistics as we focus purely on temporary short-term rumblings about the U.S. federal policies with the oil industry doesn't totally support.

Carter Driscoll

You don't see any specific limitation on imports into the U.S. being discussed here?

Eric McAfee

I don't think that has a serious opportunity as long-term policy. The reasons why is the World Trade Organization. We put up various imported fuels and I think we're going to lose in the litigation in the WTO and it might be a policy that's adopted, but it will be purely for short-term political reasons, because I think all observers would know it's going to fail in the medium term?

Carter Driscoll

Do you mind commenting on the dynamics of distillers grain market and your expectations of how that may or how long that may – this would last in terms of softness in pricing, anything you can do specifically within – let us to mitigate that or it's really more like an industry-wide issue?

Eric McAfee

The price of distillers grain and the volume are somewhat related, but the price set is more of a national number. The volume is more very local. We supply over 150 local dairies in Central Valley and has been very successful, at an aggressive customer relationship program we've been doing over the last year, and we are very, very pleased with the physical deliveries and the contracts for David to deliver some distiller grains.

The price of those impacted by the inability for us as a nation to export distillers grain in countries that need it, starting with China. About a year ago, China came up with a temporary blockage of U.S. products, some concerned about GMO, some other excuse. I think that's very temporary and that their needs to feed animals with cheap feedstock, literally our product at times is one-half the cost of domestic corn in China, means that China is playing a very short-term game. I think they are trying to get rid of domestic corn supply that really didn't work and so they adopted the ethanol mandate to get rid of that corn supply which is rapidly degrading in value.

And so, we're seeing China's policy on the short-term acting in their self-interest, but medium term maybe separate reality and that is they cannot produce enough biofuels to meet their own de-carbonization and air pollution reduction goals and they can't produce low-cost MLP just period. They don't have 90 million acres of corn production capacity in the country of China and there is an overcapacity in the U.S. So, I think U.S. is – has a sustainable competitive advantage and distillers grain as well as an ethanol and I expect under the current federal administration, we might see increased focus on those export competitive advantages, and that's what we need. We need a U.S. government that's going to stand up for – we can sustainably provide this as export products that other countries need to import.

Carter Driscoll

Thank you for that commentary. Just last one from me, before I get back into queue. Can you talk about – you mentioned, you see favorable target from the Edeniq litigation, but I do note that they filed comments to just general comments to back-up your favorable view of where litigation is heading and then any empirical commentary you have on the validity of the comments? Thank you.

Eric McAfee

Sure thanks. In general, you know we have lot of detail we could disclose, but we've decided we're just going to knock off much about Edeniq. But I would say that I was very pleased with the counter-suit. That's an opportunity for them to come up with whatever claim that they consider be valid and we considered the counter-suit to be purely border-placed, and I was very pleased to see it frankly, because that was their short that having some claim that we would have to worry about and certainly we don't have any concerns about it. So, we are looking forward to seeing further progress in Edeniq's business and watching closely to see that they are successful.

So, we refer customers to them at any opportunity where customer calls us and ask for referral. We will absolutely give them highest recommendation and encourage people to contact Edeniq and rapidly deploy corn fiber cellulosic ethanol. We think it's the absolute first step that every corn ethanol, is to drive more corn ethanol plants should adopt and we're very supportive of the Edeniq technology and being the solution for them.

Carter Driscoll

But specific litigation, it doesn't sound like there is a definable time frame as to on the next-steps are?

Eric McAfee

There is a definable timeframe. We are currently in discovery of – and I believe it was July, but we had filed a motion that we won and in there was a court order issued that required Edeniq to deliver discovery documents and delivered documents basically about half a year late and they have been blamed doing so. There is a good reason for it. They just know some things that's very helpful for our case, but that discovery delay is just – is as expected that's kind of tragedy people would often use to test the metal of the other litigants. In this case, we have a very long-term view and we are very patient about it and we'll just go through the process and see at what point in time we decided it's time to conclude the transaction.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

Eric McAfee

I think we're going to wrap up the call right now. Operator, we've got some other things going on we need to do as well. Thank you attending today's call. And I specially appreciate the focus on the medium term and long-term opportunities in de-carbonizing the vehicles in the world that run on fuels. I think there is a great opportunities in our industry and the positioning that Aemetis is and I remind investors that on our website there is a corporate presentation that can further provide information about both our LanzaTech cellulosic ethanol process, as well as our enzymatic biodiesel process.

Todd Waltz

Thank you for attending today's Aemetis earnings conference call. Please visit the investor section of the Aemetis website, where we will post a written version and an audio version of this Aemetis earnings review and business update. Kat?

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference. We thank you for you participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.

