Dividend Champion Portfolio November Update

|
Includes: ADM, CSVI, CVX, ED, EFSI, FRT, GPC, HP, KMB, KO, LEG, MO, NNN, ORI, PBCT, PEP, PG, SON, T, TGT, TROW, UBSI, UHT, WEYS, XOM
by: Scott's Investments

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the rebalance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of October):

Name

Symbol

Yield

P/E

3-yr

Target Corp.

TGT

4.2

11.93

13.7

Altria Group Inc.

MO

4.11

8.03

8.6

Archer Daniels Midland

ADM

3.13

17.24

16.4

AT&T Inc.

T

5.82

16.18

2.2

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

HP

5.16

999

28.8

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

KMB

3.45

18.57

6.2

Weyco Group Inc.

WEYS

3.24

17.54

5.8

Old Republic International

ORI

3.75

13.01

1.4

Genuine Parts Co.

GPC

3.06

19.78

6.4

Sonoco Products Co.

SON

3.01

19.04

5.9

Exxon Mobil Corp.

XOM

3.7

30.09

6.6

United Bankshares Inc.

UBSI

3.67

18.92

1.8

PepsiCo Inc.

PEP

2.92

22.77

9.1

People's United Financial

PBCT

3.7

20.51

1.5

National Retail Properties

NNN

4.73

34.94

3.6

Federal Realty Inv. Trust

FRT

3.32

38.63

8.6

Leggett & Platt Inc.

LEG

3.05

19.13

4.1

Consolidated Edison

ED

3.21

20.79

2.9

Procter & Gamble Co.

PG

3.19

23.09

4.1

Universal Health Realty Trust

UHT

3.61

22.6

1.6

Coca-Cola Company

KO

3.22

43.79

7.7

Computer Services Inc.

OTCQX:CSVI

2.56

20.21

20.9

T. Rowe Price Group

TROW

2.45

15.2

12.4

Chevron Corp.

CVX

3.73

37.63

3.2

Eagle Financial Services

OTCQX:EFSI

2.84

14.82

2.6

There is no turnover this month.

The current portfolio is below:

Position

Shares

Average Purchase Price

Initial Purchase Date

Cost Basis

Current Value

Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends

PBCT

1758

17.86

7/7/2017

$31,397.88

$31,222.08

-0.56%

KMB

246

115.49

10/9/2017

$28,410.54

$27,869.34

-1.90%

ORI

1145

16.22

4/4/2014

$18,571.90

$23,804.55

28.18%

ADM

762

41.95

6/6/2017

$31,965.90

$30,175.20

-5.60%

TGT

391

68.65

6/3/2016

$26,842.15

$23,420.90

-12.75%

MO

400

58.14

1/7/2016

$23,256.00

$25,804.00

10.96%

SON

552

51.21

10/9/2017

$28,267.92

$28,107.84

-0.57%

HP

390

76.57

10/6/2014

$29,862.30

$23,216.70

-22.25%

WEYS

1088

27.81

3/7/2017

$30,257.28

$29,876.48

-1.26%

T

650

38.13

3/7/2016

$24,784.50

$22,100.00

-10.83%

The portfolio equity curve is below, compared to three benchmarks:

Disclosure: None

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here