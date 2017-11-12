Dividend Champion Portfolio November Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the rebalance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of October):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr Target Corp. TGT 4.2 11.93 13.7 Altria Group Inc. MO 4.11 8.03 8.6 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 3.13 17.24 16.4 AT&T Inc. T 5.82 16.18 2.2 Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 5.16 999 28.8 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 3.45 18.57 6.2 Weyco Group Inc. WEYS 3.24 17.54 5.8 Old Republic International ORI 3.75 13.01 1.4 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 3.06 19.78 6.4 Sonoco Products Co. SON 3.01 19.04 5.9 Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM 3.7 30.09 6.6 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI 3.67 18.92 1.8 PepsiCo Inc. PEP 2.92 22.77 9.1 People's United Financial PBCT 3.7 20.51 1.5 National Retail Properties NNN 4.73 34.94 3.6 Federal Realty Inv. Trust FRT 3.32 38.63 8.6 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 3.05 19.13 4.1 Consolidated Edison ED 3.21 20.79 2.9 Procter & Gamble Co. PG 3.19 23.09 4.1 Universal Health Realty Trust UHT 3.61 22.6 1.6 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.22 43.79 7.7 Computer Services Inc. OTCQX:CSVI 2.56 20.21 20.9 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 2.45 15.2 12.4 Chevron Corp. CVX 3.73 37.63 3.2 Eagle Financial Services OTCQX:EFSI 2.84 14.82 2.6

There is no turnover this month.

The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends PBCT 1758 17.86 7/7/2017 $31,397.88 $31,222.08 -0.56% KMB 246 115.49 10/9/2017 $28,410.54 $27,869.34 -1.90% ORI 1145 16.22 4/4/2014 $18,571.90 $23,804.55 28.18% ADM 762 41.95 6/6/2017 $31,965.90 $30,175.20 -5.60% TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $23,420.90 -12.75% MO 400 58.14 1/7/2016 $23,256.00 $25,804.00 10.96% SON 552 51.21 10/9/2017 $28,267.92 $28,107.84 -0.57% HP 390 76.57 10/6/2014 $29,862.30 $23,216.70 -22.25% WEYS 1088 27.81 3/7/2017 $30,257.28 $29,876.48 -1.26% T 650 38.13 3/7/2016 $24,784.50 $22,100.00 -10.83%

The portfolio equity curve is below, compared to three benchmarks:

