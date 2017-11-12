Reasonable Expectations: Behavioral Anchors Sink Portfolios

21% of US respondents think they will get returns of 20% or more over the next 5 years.

It is important in life to have and form reasonable expectations in order to be prepared for the future. When setting a level of expectation it is important to be considerate of the implications of setting the bar too high and too low. Having expectations higher than reasonable typically leads to disappointment. Being able to set reasonable expectations is important for general happiness in life as well as for successful outcomes for investment portfolios. The ability to adjust expectations over time or with new information is important in improving utility levels in economic parlance and happiness in human words.

Airline travel is an excellent example of the need to continually adjust expectations based upon changing conditions and not anchor on past experiences or prior projections. In the late 80s or early 90s, I remember taking a trip to Hawaii with my family. On the flight, there was a movie with headphones that were provided for free, a hot meal that was not very good but free, and a hot towel prior to landing. This past summer, I took a trip to Hawaii with my family. On the flight, there was a movie with a charge for headphones, a cold meal that you could pay for, and no towel prior to landing. On both trips, I was pleased with the flight experience even though the level of service was significantly lower twenty-five years later. I adjusted my expectations of the service level to align with the expected current level of service. I believe that most people have adjusted their expectations of the flying experience based upon recent changes in the airline industry and have moved beyond the glory days of travel.

In terms of investment portfolios and forming expectations of future returns, it is vitally important to periodically evaluate and adjust these projections to account for changing market and economic conditions. A recent study by Schroders[i] found that investors are still expecting returns of ~10% for their investment portfolio. To put this figure into context, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Bond Market Index (VBMFX) have averaged an annual return of ~10.2% and ~6.00% from January 1987 to October 2017. The expected return of investors from the Schroders Global Investor Survey appears to be anchored on the past performance of the stock market and not future expected returns.

The table below outlines the most recent 5- to 10-year expected returns produced by a couple of notable asset management firms. It should be noted that some firms have been omitted since their 2018 projections are not yet published. Even though the firms differ on their outlook, all are well below the historical returns of the SP500 and aggregate bond market. In addition, Schroders's forecast for returns over the next 5 years is 4.2% for the global stock market. Institutional investors surveyed by Schroders forecast an average of 5% returns for the global stock market for the next 5 years.

51% of the survey respondents expected to get more than 10% returns from their total investment portfolio over the next five years with 21% expecting 20% or more. Another question from the Schroders survey asked, “Thinking about the current uncertainty surrounding international politics / world events, how much do you agree with the following statements?” 66% of the respondents in the United States did not want to take on as much risk in my investments now. With these two responses and the expected returns from investment management firms, there is a large disconnect between investors expectations and the professional money managers.

The likely reason for this disconnect is that the investors surveyed by Schroders are either fixating on historical returns and not incorporating updated information or are just unaware of the low projected returns. It is pretty unreasonable to assume a rate of return for an entire portfolio that is nearly double the projections from professional money managers for equities.

Going forward in this paper, we will utilize BlackRock’s estimated return of 3.4% for a 60%/40% stock/bond portfolio for “Low Returns.” Ignoring taxes and other investments costs, our investor needs to amass a portfolio of $1,000,000 in 25 years. If the investor assumes a “High Return” of 10% for the portfolio, this will require saving ~$750 per month or ~$9,000 per year to reach a million dollar portfolio. Any portfolio value less than a $1,000,000 is a negative outcome for the investor.

Most investors have limited ability to influence returns beyond selecting low cost investments, which then leads to two possible actions for reaching the portfolio objective: more risk or more savings. We do not believe that it is prudent to take on more risk beyond ability or willingness to increase returns. This leads to saving more money to achieve the portfolio objective as the alternative for increasing portfolio values.

Examining a game theory payoff matrix to evaluate the merits of increasing savings versus maintaining the same amount, we conclude that saving more is the dominant strategy.

We see from the matrix that increasing savings leads to two optimal outcomes: hit our targeted portfolio value and exceeding it. If the investor maintains the same savings rate, the only positive outcome is if returns are high.

The only negative externality of saving more combined with high returns is the reduction in current consumption. In terms of risk, most investors will likely find this as an equitable trade off. As the downside of not having enough in retirement, paying for a child’s education, or not being able to purchase their dream home, car, or plane is likely to be more painful than not going on that vacation to Europe, Hawaii, or the in-laws. The upside of saving more and achieving higher returns opens up more possibilities as well: retire early, travel more, or buying a dreamier retirement home.

The table below illustrates the future value in a low and high return environment of saving $747 per month. Increasing savings to $2,113 is the monthly amount required to achieve the portfolio goal of $1,000,000 in 25 years at a low rate of return. If an investor saved more and achieved a high rate of return, it would only take approximately 16 years to amass $1,000,000.

As we can see from the table, the investor would only have 35% of their required million dollar portfolio by not adjusting to new information. Anchoring to higher historical returns and not incorporating lower expected returns will likely lead to investors undersaving to achieve their objectives. This is where forming reasonable expectations is important, as unreasonable expectations in regards to returns can lead to lower portfolio values due to undersaving.

Returning to the cognitive bias of anchoring, it is important to incorporate new information with historical information to form better future expectations. Doing so for investment portfolios is likely to lead to more optimal outcomes. Investors are human and due to this shortcoming may take action or, in the case of anchoring, inaction in their investment portfolios driven by their emotional and cognitive biases.

It is unreasonable to expect humans to be able to disconnect their innate behaviors and emotions when it comes to just one facet of life, investing. This is where the investing / portfolio construction process must adapt to the behavioral and cognitive biases of people. It is important for advisors and investors to be aware of behavioral and cognitive biases and try to take steps to mitigate our human shortcomings. An ideal investor would be an emotionless, analytical machine. Since we are not cybernetic organisms, with living tissue over a hyperalloy endoskeleton, we should be mindful of our behavioral shortcomings. In terms of mitigating the anchor bias, it is important to continually seek new information and incorporate it with previous beliefs.

