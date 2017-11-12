Podcast: Snap, Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, Broadcom, ARM, Twitter 280

by: Bob O'Donnell

This week's Tech.pinions podcast features Jan Dawson and Bob O'Donnell discussing the challenges facing Snap (NYSE:SNAP), multiple developments in the semiconductor industry, including the Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)/AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) collaboration, the introduction of ARM-based server chips from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and the potential purchase of Qualcomm by Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and finally a discussion of Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) 280-character tweets.

Disclaimer: Some of the author's clients are vendors in the tech industry.

Disclosure: None.

