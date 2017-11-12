Tanger And Retail REITs: Is SKT The Best REIT Pound For Pound?

The article should also help you answer why some REITs have higher base rent per square feet than others.

Introduction

The retail sector has absolutely gotten hammered in 2017, especially for many apparel retailers. Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), J.C. Penney (JCP) and others have lost a good chunk of their market value in 2017, thanks in part to concerns over e-commerce and its impact on consumer behavior. Hello, "retail apocalypse."

This retail industry trend also affected the valuation of retail REITs and mall landlords. For example, outdoor mall retailer Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) has lost over 30% of its value YTD-2017 alone. (Tanger closed the first day of 2017 trading date at $34.37 adjusted price per share and closed $22.73 per share on November 8, 2017. That's a loss of 34%.)

Tanger successfully maintains a high occupancy rate, but investors have dumped shares as Tanger has a high retail exposure. Tanger's top 3 tenants by square footage are The Gap (NYSE:GPS), Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA), and Nike (NYSE:NKE).

I suspected bargains among quality retailers amid this 2017 "retail apocalypse." So I previously wrote articles about "5 Reasons Why I am Long Nordstrom" and "Is Tanger Outlet Ripe for Picking?" In that prior article, I highlighted the fact that Tanger has a high base rent per square feet relative to its peers.

That said, how do you know if the baby has been thrown out with the bathwater?

Does Tanger Command A Premium?

Thankfully, one of the readers of the previous Tanger Outlet article asked a great question about Tanger's base rent rate. GIT315 asked:

[With Tanger's] average rental rate being so much higher than peer operators ... what happens when the SKT tenants come looking for rate reductions in line with the competition?

This is a good question because it shows that the reader was thinking about the business and not just the stock price. How is the business performing relative to its peers? How does it compete for customers? How sustainable are its revenues?

As a first step to answering those questions, I want to clear up one point. The rent that a landlord can charge a tenant has little to do with how high or low its rent is compared to its competitors.

Think about that for a moment. Put yourself in the position of an apartment tenant. If you are paying $1,700/month to rent a single bedroom apartment in Seattle, Washington, you don't ask your landlord for a discount because of a similar single bedroom apartment renting for $900/month in Durham, North Carolina. For that matter, even within Seattle, you'd be happy to pay $1,700/month for the apartment if you are getting the right mix of overall value: a mix of location, amenities, safety, etc.

Clearly, competition is relevant. You might have competing housing options in the same neighborhood with comparable offerings. But what really matters in setting rental rates is the value that the landlord offers the tenant.

If Tanger helps its tenant retailers earn more (relative to peers), then it can charge more. And the tenants should be happy to pay more. For example, a Gap store should be willing to pay one rental rate in a big box mall location, and another rental rate in a Tanger mall location; it just depends on how profitable those stores are.

So with those thoughts, let's clarify who belongs in Tanger's peer group. Per Tanger's website, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers compares itself to REITs like Federal Realty (FRT), Kimco (KIM), Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN) and others.

Below, I summarized information from Tanger's SEC filings to show its base rent per square feet.

Source: author calculations

One thing you'll immediately notice is that the 2016 revenue per square foot was $36.7, far higher than base rent per square foot referenced in the annual report of $26.10. Further, if you buy the thesis that what matters in rental rates is the value offered, then we should focus on the bottom-line more than top-line. For example, after expenses, Tanger's 2016 operating income per square foot is ~$11.9.

Management Philosophies

Different companies compute operating income differently. For example, Tanger Factory Outlet computes interest expenses below operating income. By contrast, Realty Income computes interest expenses above operating income. This says something about the respective operating philosophies of the management teams of Tanger and Realty Income.

Source: Realty Income Corporation 2016 Annual Report

Compare Realty Income's above the line "interest expense" to Tanger's "below the line" interest expense.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2016 Annual Report

Realty Income's 2016 interest expense of $220 million is ~20% of the company's $1.1 billion revenues. By contrast, Tanger's $60.7 million interest expense is ~13% of its total revenues. The choice for where the respective managements placed interest expense can reflect a number of choices. For Realty Income, the larger proportionate expense could make the debt policy and resulting expenses a part of the core focus of the business. For Tanger, the choice may reflect the desire to keep operating and financing activities separate (similar to the classifications in the cash flow statement).

As a reference point, NNN's 2016 interest expense was ~18% of its total revenues, and NNN chose to include interest expense below the operating income line.

The Main Course: FFO Comparison

With such variances in presentation, one needs a common measuring stick for comparing profitability on a square foot basis. That common yardstick is called Funds From Operations ("FFO"). FFO is a widely used measure of the operating performance for real estate companies that supplements net income (or loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. Public REITs typically use the conventional definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT").

Without further ado, the following is a summary of my findings. (I hope it saves you many hours of digging for information. I included the source file for reference.)

Source: Author's computation - source file: (SKT-REIT_workbook.xlsx)

For good measure, I also looked at the dividend to FFO payout ratio and also the FFO to revenue ratio. The findings were interesting.

Tanger had the highest FFO per square foot and the lowest dividend payout to FFO ratio. Tanger's FFO per square foot was $18.6. That figure was comparable to Federal Realty's $18 per sqft, but far higher than the figures for Realty Income and Kimco. Perhaps on account of this profitability, Tanger was able to pay material dividends without using up all of its funds from operations. Its Dividend/FFO ratio of 62.9% was far lower than that of Kimco, Realty Income, or National Retail Properties, which all had ratios in the upper 80%-range. Only Federal Realty had a comparable payout ratio in the 60%-range.

Here is the visual depiction of the FFO/sqft and gross square footage.

Source: Author's computation (from source file)

Visually speaking, companies in the right-most end of the graph are relatively better than those in the left-most end of the horizontal axis. The vertical axis is square footage and has more of an indirect impact to the extent that scale may affect how profitable the business can be run.

Here, you have to remember that these metrics do not automatically make Tanger a better stock than its peers. The answer to that question depends on many other factors. Those factors may include current liquidity, the competitive advantage that allows the business to maintain and grow its margins, strategic opportunities for growth, and so forth. The numerical differences we see are also a function of how the management is executing the business. A different industry focus within the retail space (e.g. convenience stores versus apparel) would result in a different margin metrics.

How does Tanger do this?

What accounts for this strong showing by Tanger? I think the answer to that question will best be reserved for a different analysis. That said, you can see a hint of that in the enclosed P&L statement above. One can see that only 66% of Tanger's total revenues are from base rent. Tanger passes on much of its "operating expenses" to tenants through "percentage rental" revenues and reimbursements for common area maintenance (read disclosures about "CAM" in the company SEC filings). This is the color behind the strong numbers; as a business, Tanger is able to negotiate high total rental rates with its tenants. The implication is that Tanger's tenants are profitable and see a value in those high rents. It all speaks to a quality business model.

That last point is certainly worth digging in deeper and even challenging. For example, in recent quarters, has Tanger had to shorten its long-term lease terms? Again, that is not the focus of this article, but I'll leave you with the following recent disclosure from Tanger's September 30, 2017 10-Q. You'll note that re-tenanting activity is for longer lease terms than existing renewals, and for higher average rents.

Source: Tanger 2017 Q3, 10-Q.

Conclusion

Based on the brief analysis in the article, we see that Tanger has the highest FFO income per square foot. Further, Tanger has a low FFO payout ratio relative to its peers. Both of those metrics suggest that Tanger is an efficient and high-performing business relative to its peers. (Keep in mind, this analysis was not done with respect to market cap.)

There remains doubt about how sustainable Tanger's profitability is in light of "retail apocalypse." The apparent favorable re-tenanting terms suggest there is hope here. Overall, I see a quality business relative to its peers in the retail REIT group. Perhaps Tanger is indeed a gem that has been thrown out with the bathwater.

I encourage you to do your independent research and dig deeper. I hope I have pointed you to an interesting opportunity, but I also hope you'll help dig holes in my logic and analysis to improve our mutual conclusions.

