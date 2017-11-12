DHL Group - Packstation Success In A Crowded Physical Delivery World

Package and delivery companies, and Amazon, are all highly focused on gaining physical delivery space, with access to strong customer foot traffic.

This includes the Germany network expansion to 3,400 Packstations, mobile parcel stamps and new features, and smaller models within Germany and Europe.

DHL Group continues to expand the company's Packstation network in Germany with the goal of growing further within Europe.

Overview

For most investors in the U.S., there has been an increasing focus on not just the growth in e-commerce, but the increase and changes in how the transportation of these shipments is distributed. In essence, companies including FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), the United States Postal Service (USPS), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), among others, such as XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO), have been the core players for supplying capacity for these growing e-commerce delivery needs.

However, Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) has been an innovator in developing solutions for e-commerce growth. Many investors in the U.S. may not be very familiar with DHL Group as it is not as entrenched in air freight and express or ground transportation. But the company is one of the largest global supply chain providers. As such, the e-commerce phenomenon has been a core part of the company’s strategy to capture growth and return value to shareholders.

Over the past month, recent news has surfaced for both FedEx and Amazon regarding physical space developments, driven by e-commerce package delivery growth. For FedEx, it was recently announced that package pickup and drop-off services are now available at more than 7,500 Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) locations spread across all 50 U.S. states. This initiative is part of the FedEx OnSite program which also includes Albertsons (NYSE:ABS) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) grocery stores.

In total, FedEx boasts of over 18,000 pickup, drop-off or ship locations and 40,000 FedEx Express drop boxes nationwide. In addition to the company’s more traditional pickup and drop-off locations and FedEx Express drop boxes, FedEx has also begun rolling out lockers at select locations in Dallas and Memphis.

The locker concept is not entirely new. In fact, Amazon boasts of over 2,000 Amazon Lockers located across over 50 major metropolitan areas in the U.S. It was recently announced that Amazon has made deals with apartment managers and landlords to install Amazon Lockers in residential buildings. As reported, the signed deals are expected to cover around 850,000 units during the first phase.

What investors are likely realizing now is that Amazon’s strategy for e-commerce is starting to depend more and more on physical locations. Amazon Lockers are strategically positioned to capture high levels of foot traffic, as the one pictured above in an outdoor mall next to a kiosk. Other lockers are located within or adjacent to convenience stores like 7-Eleven. Regardless, Amazon is looking to maximize access for people to access e-commerce orders - thus the focus on denser metropolitan areas.

For DHL Group, the progression of the locker system has been ongoing for a long time. To date, the company has expanded its network in Germany to 3,400 Packstations. To put this into perspective, according to Traveler’s Digest, Germany is nearly 138,000 square miles or the equivalent of approximately 85 percent the size of California.

With that in mind, the 3,400 Packstation network includes more than 8 million registered customers in Germany alone, and more than 340,000 compartments in over 1,600 cities and municipalities nationwide. As such, it takes only 10 minutes or less for 90 percent of the population in Germany to reach one. DHL Group has also been exploring various Packstation sizes to maximize network expansion. By the end of 2018, hundreds more will be installed across Germany.

In addition to broad expansion, DHL Group is improving its utility including the addition of mobile parcel stamps to send parcels directly from Packstations. Customers will also receive a new customer card which will make the scanning and collection process more efficient. In addition to the Packstations, DHL Group also has over 13,000 retail outlets and a substantial amount of drop-off locations.

Ultimately, the objective is to roll out Packstations across Europe. Deployment has occurred within Austria and the Netherlands. Combined, the Europe Packstation network consists of approximately 4,900 locations.

DHL Group’s position for lockers is superior as peers like FedEx and Amazon attempt to play catch up. Management’s thoughts as follows:

“Our Packstation network is the only of its kind in the world and remains a true breakthrough in parcel delivery.”

This is indicative of the variability of how DHL Group has innovatively developed its Packstations.

Point in case, Amazon’s new endeavors regarding locker deployment at apartment complexes have already been achieved by DHL Group as depicted above.

Per the picture above, DHL Group’s core strategy has been locating at major transportation stations and hubs and retail outlets. This strategy is focused on targeting high foot traffic locations.

Amazon’s drone bee hive concept is not a likely project that will come to fruition. Meanwhile, DHL Group already has found viable opportunities to integrate its Packstation with drone technology. The company’s Parelcopter has been providing delivery services for a ski resort as a means to allow for services to areas where conventional deliveries are impossible.

Summary

What investors need to take away from these occurrences is that despite the greater focus on e-commerce disrupting traditional retail, the physical aspects of transportation and package delivery will continue to be highly dependent on locations, many of which connect to traditional retail locations.

Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods and recent speculation that the company may be mulling a move for Macy’s (NYSE:M) is testament that the inevitable long-term progress of e-commerce will lead back to physical retail. This means that the perceptions of physical retail fundamentally being swept away are far-fetched. There will be winners and losers.

Based on package delivery, DHL Group is a leading innovator as the company benefits from its global scale of package delivery, freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. With a strong presence globally, DHL Group is poised to only benefit further from long-term e-commerce tailwinds, as a leading innovator in the delivery space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DPSGY, FDX, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.