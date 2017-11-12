How To Play Michael Lewis's Short Idea: Short The NFL

As of the halfway point of the current NFL season, television ratings are down an average 5% compared to the last year.

On November 8th, Michael Lewis, the award-winning author of “The Big Short,” “The Blind Side” and “Moneyball,” was asked for his next "Big Short" idea. Lewis offered up a surprising answer: "The NFL"

On the same day, Bob Costas, the longtime sports broadcaster, offered this tidbit: “I certainly would not let, if I had an athletically gifted 12 or 13-year-old son, I would not let him play football.” Costas went on to say as more research comes out about the severity of head injuries related to football, more parents could keep their children from playing the game altogether.

So, if Michael Lewis and Bob Costas are right, how could one profit from the prediction? There are no direct NFL companies to short and you can't short Roger Goodell, so it is not an easy answer. Here are 4 ideas on how to play the theme from correlated exposures:

Short Disney (DIS) - ESPN has been their cash cow for years, and as interest in the biggest sports league in the US dwindles, ESPN will continue to decline. Simple math of fewer viewers and fewer subscribers result in less revenue. ESPN's revenue declines in past quarters have been a story of people cutting the cable cord. While that continues, now you have the problem of fewer eyeballs of the people that still pay to have the channel. Short Nike (NKE) - Declines in football cleats, jerseys, gear, footballs, etc. Same can be said for shorting Under Armour (UA), although who is still buying Cam Newton UA cleats? Those sales drops have already been realized in the recent UA stock price collapse. Short Papa John's (PZZA). Ordering a pizza while the family watches the Sunday game is going out of fashion. Why watch a game on TV, when you could be Snapchatting, watching shows on Netflix, Facebooking, etc. There are many more choices for viewers' eyes these days and those eyes are going elsewhere. As for myself, I follow the leagues by just checking out NFL.com on Monday mornings to watch the highlights. However, I do still watch the Super Bowl. Short DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE:T), so short AT&T. DirecTV offers the most options to watch most NFL games to die hard NFL fans. As the number of die hard fans dwindles, revenue also dwindles.

On a side note, in my home town in CT, only a couple years ago, the high school had a robust 9th grade team, JV and varsity football team rosters. Now, there is no 9th grade team, and JV and varsity both have small football team rosters. While one data point doesn't prove Bob Costas's claim, I do believe he is spot on. The concussion discussion has gone mainstream in the past couple years and almost every conversation about letting your kid play football includes the question, "is it worth it?" Parents (and kids) increasingly don't think it is and it is showing up on football practice fields. Note, in full disclosure, I played college football, love the game, thankfully haven't had any noticeable brain damage so far and wasn't sad when my 15-year-old son didn't play football this year. Times are changing. Short the NFL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.