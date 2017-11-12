LivaNova Q3 2017: Still A Compelling Long-Term Story

With the stock up 81% year-to-date, there could be some profit taking on this name, but I still see great value in this name.

On November 2, 2017, LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) reported better-than-expected Q3 2017 results, fueled by a solid performance from the key growth drivers and a strong cost control.

With the stock up 81% year-to-date, there could be some profit taking, but I still see great value in this name.

Q3 2017 results

LivaNova reported Q3/2017 sales of $309M, 3% above consensus expectation, while EPS of $0.93 were 19% higher than consensus, driven by a good Opex control by the management.

FY 17 guidance has been upgraded to reflect the stronger performance in the first 9 months of 2017. LivaNova expects an Adjusted EPS for 2017 between $3.30 and $3.45 compared to the previous expectation of $3.10-$3.30, while they have reiterated the guidance for 1-3% sales growth in 2017.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q3 2017 results have been really encouraging. In details, I think there are few key positive elements in LIVN's Q3/2017 results, which should reassure investors:

Related to the Cardiopulmonary (CP) franchise, CP sales were $123M, showing +5.6% organic growth in Q3/2017. The performance of the CP division has been stronger than expectation, as a result of a healthy performance in both oxygenators and hearth lung machines, driven by the conversion of the old S3 machines into the new S5 one.

Related to the Heart Valves (HV) franchise, LivaNova reported excellent result for this division in Q3/2017. HV sales were $36M, showing +5.1% organic growth YoY, driven by a great momentum of their newly sutureless valves (PERCEVAL) in Europe and in U.S., which has more than compensated the weakness of the traditional tissue and mechanical valves.

LivaNova reported weak result for Neuromodulation in Q3/2017. Neuromodulation sales were $91M, showing 1.3% organic growth YoY, but it was impacted by the hurricane in U.S. and by a phasing issue ahead of the launch of SenTiva, the new device which has been launched in U.S. in October 2017. The management was very confident, during the conference call, that SenTiva will help to further accelerate the momentum in Q4/2017 and 2018 and I would expect a double digit growth for Neuromodulation over the next quarters.

Lastly, LivaNova reported acceptable result for Cardiac Rhythm Management (NYSE:CRM) in Q3/2017. CRM sales were $58M, showing +0.1% organic growth YoY, driven by a weak performance of the ICDs which compensated a good momentum of newly launched products (PLATINUM CRT-D and KORA250).The most important takeaway, related to this division, is that the management has announced that they are exploring strategic options for a potential disposal of the CRM business. I think this is the best option, because LivaNova hasn’t the scale to compete in this market.

Lastly, few weeks ago, LivaNova provided the long term outlook for the company. The management aims to achieve a mid-to-high single digit revenue growth and a mid-teens EPS growth over the period 2017-2022, which represent a compelling growth opportunity for a company trading at around 21x P/E 2018.

DCF Valuation

To support my thesis on LivaNova, I have used a DCF analysis to show that the valuation of the company is still compelling for an investor with a long-term horizon.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my bullish view on LivaNova’s pipeline in mitral valves and in Neuromodulation.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg and My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly above consensus, both top line and bottom line.

Source: Consensus Comparison Vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used reasonable assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In detail, I used a perpetual growth rate of +2%, in line with Bloomberg assumptions and I assumed a WACC of 8.5%, which is higher than the Bloomberg estimate (i.e. 7.5%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, LivaNova is undervalued by about 11%.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: This analysis reveals a slightly better result for LivaNova's valuation, with the company that looks undervalued by about 14%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 12x, which is not far from their historical average EV/EBITDA valuation, as shown by the following tables.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, LivaNova has traded historically at 17x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was at discount vs. Medtech peers. Today, LivaNova is trading at a premium to its 2-year average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 22.4x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 31% of premium vs. its historical valuation.

Source: LivaNova's Current Vs. 5-year Average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: LivaNova's Current Vs. 5-year Average P/E And EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) – Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been consistent with my thesis that with solid management execution and the opportunity to unlock value for the investors with a disposal of the weak CRM franchise, LivaNova is still a compelling long-term story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice