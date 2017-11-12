Vuzix Could Leverage Its Early Strength To Establish A Leadership Position In Augmented Reality

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) just reported that the number of pilot programs involving us M300 Smart Glasses device has reached 350 with a global reach spanning 45 countries worldwide. This is an industry that analysts expect will grow at a CAGR of more than 55% over the next five years but it's also one that some of the biggest names in technology (we're looking at you, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) have failed to conquer.

With the latest program numbers in place, it's reasonable to say that Vuzix is well on its way to doing just that, which raises the question: How has a company like Vuzix managed to succeed where Google failed?

The answer is relatively simple – target market.

Here's how, why and what's next for the company.

First up, it's worth noting that this is a small cap stock and there are some inherent risks associated with companies of this size, especially in the technology sector. I will detail risks later on in this article but, for now, suffice to say do your own due diligence before jumping in to a position in line with the thesis outlined below.

For those not familiar with this one, Vuzix is a designer, developer and manufacturer of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company develops (primarily) headset-type wearable devices that allow a wearer to view the world through a lens that, by way of a built-in set of components, displays various things to the user in question.

In concept, the devices that Vuzix creates are not dissimilar to the now infamous failed Google Glass product. In application, however, the two companies have taken completely different approaches and it's in this difference in strategic approach that Vuzix's success is rooted.

Specifically, the company targets the commercial and industrial markets with its smart glasses technology, whereas Google went after the consumer side of the space.

Vuzix's lead asset is the above mentioned M300 unit and it's the company's latest iteration of a line of smart glasses that underpin its commercial-focus strategy. The device is Wi-Fi capable, Bluetooth enabled and has a built-in HD camera. It's built using an Intel Atom processor (meaning it's as powerful as many smartphones) and it's got a built-in, replaceable battery.

This is all good stuff, but for us, the real standout hardware feature of the M300 is that it's built to run an Android operating system, which means it's open to third-party application development. The company has developed an SDK and made it available to developers, meaning that in exactly the same way as third-party developers have done for devices like smartphones and smart watches, augmented reality developers are able to create applications that run natively alongside the hardware.

What does this mean?

Two things. First, that the utility of the hardware increases over time as more and more applications are developed to complement the M300 ecosystem.

Second, and this is an important one, that the hardware can be customized (from a utility perspective) to practically unlimited use cases, variable dependent on the requirements of the user.

Whether its supply chain improvement, remote help desk systems, retail stock-related activity, distribution, warehousing, or a thousand other environments, Vuzix can partner up with industrial clients to develop an application that fits the use case perfectly.

And it's this flexibility that's at the core of the company reaching the 350 partners referenced in the latest company announcement and the introduction to this piece. By leveraging its flexibility, Vuzix has been able to expand into a commercial marketplace, offering customers cost-savings, efficiency improvements, smarter workflow etc.

In an industrial setting, efficiency is king. This isn’t the case with a consumer environment (where trends generally dictate demand) and that's why Vuzix has been able to succeed in ramping up its revenues in this space against a backdrop of some of the technology sector's biggest names struggling to do so.

Alongside this industrial growth, the company has also been able to strengthen considerably its intellectual property positioning. On November 7, Vuzix reported that its patent portfolio had increased by 53% over the last twelve months and that the entire portfolio now comprises more than 100 patents and patents pending. In a space where companies like Apple Inc.(NASDAQ:AAPL) are pushing to develop their own AR devices, a strong IP portfolio could be incredibly valuable in the long-term

So what's next?

In order to continue to expand, Vuzix needs to leverage the scale of its partnerships and the flexibility of its hardware to onboard more pilot partners. Not all of these pilot programs will filter through to regular use clients, so the more that are set up, the better.

From a near-term catalyst perspective, then, anything that the company can release that implies an expansion on the 350 programs currently in place will likely serve to inject some upside momentum into the stock.

By way of a quick look at the numbers, Vuzix just put out third quarter 2017 earnings and, while it's obvious that this company is still in the early stages of its growth in what is essentially a brand new industry, the trend is positive.

Revenues during the third quarter of this year came in at $1,405,100, an increase of 141% compared to the $582,549 recorded during the third quarter of 2016. In line with the discussion above, revenues derived from smart glasses sales specifically rose to $1,027,397, up 171% compared to the $379,053 recorded during the comparable quarter a year earlier. Around $200,000 was recorded as engineering services revenues as part of a contract that is in place with Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:TOSYY) and we should see another circa $200,000 realized next quarter as part of the same contract.

Net loss for the third quarter of this year came in at $5,502,242, increased slightly on the net loss of $5,035,861 during third quarter 2016. While, ideally, the company would be narrowing its net loss as it expanded, topline has increased proportionately higher than net loss has increased, which is a reasonable trend in a growth industry like this.

Cash on hand at September 30 came in at $8,677,341, which accounts for a large portion of the company's overall working capital position of $10,327,788. Based on the company's current burn, that's a runway through to somewhere in the region of late second quarter next year.

So what are the risks?

Well, the cash position, as just mentioned, could be stronger. The company is going to have to issue equity near term if it's going to be able to meet day to day operational expenses past mid-2018. Couple this with the fact that it needs to fund an expansion strategy against a backdrop of industry growth and there's almost certainly going to be some degree of dilution over the coming 3-6 months.

Outside of this capital requirement, there are also some industry risks associated with this space, both company specific and industry-wide.

The primary company-specific risk is rooted in the fact that, despite its seemingly strong early stage growth, this is still a small company that's up against some of the biggest names in the technology world in the AR industry. Vuzix is going to have to leverage its existing footprint as well as continue to innovate in the sector in order to maintain its current standing and this is going to be a drain on capital resources. Not to say that it's not possible, but it's a big ask.

Looking industry-wide, this is still a young space and there's a long way to go before we can consider AR technology a mainstream technology, be that in an industrial setting or a consumer one. The first movers in these sorts of industries have an uphill battle ahead of them as it's on them to show that this technology as a whole can make a positive change, as opposed to just proving that a proprietary version of a technology is better than that of a competitor. Again, this can often be a costly endeavor both from a time and capital perspective.

With these risks noted, however, the thesis still stands: this is a young, small stock in a nascent industry but it's one that has carved out a solid customer base and, if it can continue to build on this base, it could be one to watch over the next twenty-four months.