Verizon: Selling At The Top

Verizon (VZ) looks like it could continue to sell off as investor sentiment wanes amid a more competitive operating environment. VZ’s share price is rolling over after years of trending higher. Moreover, VZ’s operating environment is also becoming more competitive leading to lower revenue, and higher costs to maintain its network, weighing on margins. Finally, declining cash flow and rising debt levels could squeeze the company’s dividend over coming years. A way to get negative exposure to the company to either hedge or speculate is by using a bear put spread.

Price Action

VZ’s share price is up over 100% from its financial crisis lows, but looks to be rolling over in recent years. Since 2013, VZ has consolidated between the $45-$55 trading range, with selling pressure beginning to increase.

Investor sentiment is declining for the company as its operating environment becomes more competitive, and rising interest rates are weighing on its elevated debt load. VZ could see its valuation multiple compress for these fundamental reasons, driving its share price lower in coming years. Based on the volatility of its current trading range, a break lower, below $43, could see selling pressure push VZ’s stock price into the mid- to low $30s, signaling a roughly 20% drawdown from current levels.

Fundamental Narrative

Operationally, VZ is currently in a difficult environment. Smaller competitors are attempting to undercut prices, while growing demand across the industry requires increased spending on its wireless network. The net effect of this is declining cash flow and compressing margins. VZ continues to operate as one of the largest players in the industry, but competition is rising. T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) are undermining its duopoly with AT&T (T), leading to share price declines for VZ.

Disruptive actions by smaller rivals, such as offering unlimited data plans, threatens to drive down VZ’s core objective of leading with network quality and monetizing increasing amounts of data traffic coming into the industry. According to VZ’s most recent earnings call, total wireless operating revenue declined 2.4% in the third quarter, compared to a 3.9% decline a year ago. Moreover, on an annual basis, service revenue declined 5.1% versus a 6.7% decrease in the previous quarter.

VZ continues to have a cost advantage across the industry due to its size, but its expected ability to command premium pricing should decrease as competitive pressures increase in coming years.

Additionally, the move towards unlimited data plans puts strain on VZ’s network, weighing on network quality. VZ is known for its high network quality relative to its peers, but the performance gap has narrowed in recent years, as many smaller competitors have advertised in their ads. Demand for wireless services is rising, but competition could limit VZ’s ability to monetize the volume of additions coming in, weighing on revenue growth.

The additional strains on network capacity due to the fierce competition have also led to rising capital expenditure around maintaining network quality. Over the last year, VZ’s capital expenditures were $11.3 billion with sequential increases in the quarter driven by increased spending in wireless, supporting growing network demand, while prepositioning for 5G. While full-year capex guidance is at the lower end of its range at $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion, according to management, spending is rising relative to cash flow.

Below is a chart of VZ’s cash flow over the last three decades. Over the last decade, cash flow has steadily decline due to the reasons listed above. Should free cash flow continue to decline, management may have to make some difficult decisions regarding the company’s capital allocation.

Dividend Yield

Below as chart of VZ’s dividend yield, as well as its debt to EBITDA. A concerning development is that VZ currently has a +5% dividend yield, an elevated level of debt, and declining free cash flow. VZ's leverage exposes it to interest rate risk, as rising interest rates could increase the company’s borrowing costs. Moreover, declining cash flow, and rising capex on its wireless network leave less of the total pie for dividend payments to shareholders. This is to say, expect VZ’s dividend to potentially come under pressure in coming years should current trends in its operations persist, potentially leading to selling pressure on the company’s share price.

The Trade

A way to hedge your current position, or speculate on further selling pressure is by using a bear put spread strategy. The strategy targets the June 2018 45/40 puts, costing roughly $1.8, for a max profit of $3.20, representing a nearly 178% return on investment. The strategy limits loss potential, while leveraging returns.

It is possible to lose your full premium outlay when trading options, so the position should be weighted accordingly.

Conclusion

VZ looks to have more downside at current levels due to both fundamental and technical pressures. Its price is trading at the lower end of its multi-year range, with selling pressure increasing. Moreover, rising costs and increasing competition are weighing on VZ’s cash flow. The company’s dividend could also be under pressure in coming years should its operational trend continue. A way to play the downside move in VZ is by using a bear put spread strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.