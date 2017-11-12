Stifel Chief Economist: Technical Recession, Negative Growth In Back-To-Back Quarters In Early '18

Only one or two slower, tepid rate hikes in ’18, not three or more.

Lindsey Piegza is the chief economist for investment bank and brokerage Stifel.

Harlan Levy: What do you think of the Republicans’ newly released tax cut plan, which would add $1.7 trillion to the deficit?

Lindsey Piegza: The intention of the tax cut plan is very clear. We’re still weeding out the specifics of what the legislation will look like, but the intention is to clearly relieve some of the pressure on middle-class America and help to reflate the household balance sheet.

It’s also aimed at helping to jump-start business investment by creating incentives or at least minimizing the disincentives for business to grow and develop here in the U.S.

Keep in mind that business investment really has been the missing component of the recovery. So the focus is to get businesses to invest and, by extension, then hire and start to put some upward pressure on wages.

H.L.: Do you really think the old trickle-down theory, long blasted by skeptics, will truly jump-start the economy?

L.P.: Absolutely, at least in the longer term. In the short term it can be quite painful, particularly when we talk about the potential price tag associated with the president’s proposal, adding significantly to government debt. We have very little wiggle room for further government expenditures as we’ve been ramping up government spending for decades now.

We’re now looking at the highest level of debt-to-Gross Domestic Product [GDP] in the history of tracking the federal balance sheet, save for a short period after World War II. But, of course, back then we were embarking on a decade-long expansion of over 4.5 percent GDP, so we could grow ourselves out of it.

Today we have massive levels of debt, but we’re talking about minimal 2 percent growth. So we really can’t expect to grow ourselves out of it at this point.

That means we either have to take a bigger risk in the short term and try and implement these pro-growth policies and jump-start the economy to what the president is looking for – about a 3 percent GDP pace or more -- or we have to significantly cut back on government expenditures and simply hope that a 2 percent, moderate economy is enough to eat through some of that existing debt on the balance sheet.

H.L.: What's your prediction for GDP growth for 2017 and ’18?

L.P.: We have seen some above-trend growth, obviously in the second and third quarters, both at about a 3 percent clip. Of course that follows a very slow stat out of the gate January to March. Looking out to the fourth quarter I think growth will begin to moderate down towards about a 2 percent pace, leaving us for the year right around the trend pace of activity that we’ve seen since the end of the Great Recession.

Going forward into 2018, however, this is really where I see a bigger potential for a loss of momentum. I do expect growth to remain in positive territory, but closer to a 1.5 percent growth rate for the year.

The U.S. economy looks moderate going into next year. “Healthy” would really imply some kind of underlying momentum to further project an improvement in activity levels. The best we can hope for is maintaining today’s very stable pace, with the risk to the downside.

Keep in mind that consumers at this point are still under pressure, as we haven’t seen significant wage growth.

Businesses are hoping for an improved business environment if we do see significant tax reform, but at this point are still very hesitant to meaningfully invest. We’re seeing limited development and innovation.

The housing market remains positive, but it’s certainly no longer the driver of the economy.

Manufacturing is showing signs of life following quarters of weakness, but still nowhere near the robust levels that we saw in the aftermath of the Great Recession.

It’s truly hard to point to very clear green shoots. We’re still in positive territory across many of the key sectors of the economy, but it’s at lower activity levels relative to where we were just 12 or 18 months prior.

H.L.: Are we heading toward a recession?

L.P.: At this point I think we will see a continued loss of momentum down to recessionary levels or non-accelerating territory, meaning at minimal growth levels – GDP of just a few tenths of a percentage point of growth. We’re not forecasting a significant recession. We’re not looking for a second round of the Great Recession as we saw in the aftermath of the financial crisis, but I do expect to see back-to-back quarters of negative growth, so a technical-recession setting in in the early part of 2018.

H.L.: What are headwinds and tailwinds for the economy?

L.P.: In a consumer-based economy my first thought is to inflate the household balance sheet and get the consumer back to a healthy position. Consumers feel very much under pressure, and we need to see significant wage gains in order to sustain even this moderate level of spending.

More broadly speaking, there are a number of wildcards as well. On the international stage we’re still seeing uneven recovery metrics across much of the developed world. We’re also talking about a potential change in monetary policy even with the very moderate economic conditions with the European Central Bank and Bank of England following in the footsteps of the Federal Reserve, raising rates and cutting back on monthly asset purchases.

We are also facing geo-political risks: We are facing rising tensions with North Korea, uneven relations with Russia, still-heightened tensions with the Mideast. Here at home we are also still trying to assess the full extent of the damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which could potentially impact -- even in the short term -- economic indicators from employment down to topline GDP.

So there are a number of factors that will continue to muddy the waters in terms of assessing the underlying strength of the U.S. economy, and that could greatly influence the outlook for the U.S. economy.

H.L.: What do you see happening with wages and their effects?

L.P.: I don’t see any reason that we should expect wages to improve markedly. We see an ample amount of slack in the labor market. If you look at the civilian unemployment rate it’s near 4 percent, which would imply a rate near full employment.

But if we include discouraged workers, marginally attached workers, something we’ve been talking about for years, the real picture of the labor market appears to be much more dire: a higher augmented unemployment rate near 9 percent, suggesting a weaker labor market.

And this is reflected in the declining participation rate, continuing to bounce along at multi-decade lows. At this point we see that employers have ample numbers of workers to fill every vacancy.

But part of the problem we see is also a skills mismatch. Businesses may be willing to hire, but they can’t necessarily find workers to fill the vacancies with the needed skill set. That’s a structural issue we’ll have to figure out in the decades to come.

In part, going forward, we will have to address the underlying U.S. educational system. We have an ample number of college graduates who don’t necessarily enter the labor force with the needed skills to fill today’s job openings. Specifically, employers are looking for individuals with engineering skills, accounting skills, IT skills, craft labor skills. These are the areas where we see sizeable job openings in businesses across the country, but they say the resumes coming across their desks don’t offer the skills to fill those vacancies.

We’re starting to address this disconnect with the STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Math] program. But that’s really for the younger generation. So we’re still facing a lack of marketable skills for workers either just entering the labor force or who have been in the labor force for 10 to 15 years.

H. L.: What do you think of the Federal Reserve, interest rates, and the effect of the promised rate hikes in December and next year?

L.P.: It’s very clear that the Fed intends to raise rates one additional time in 2018 at the final December meeting. Going forward, however, when we look at the summary of economic projections the opinions among Fed officials could vary greatly, suggesting a lack of consensus on where monetary policy will head in 2018 and beyond. We see some of the more hawkish members looking for somewhere between six to eight rate increases between now and the end of 2018 and some of the more dovish members talking about holding rates steady at today’s level or the level we reach at the end of the year. And with the change in leadership under Jay Powell it’s much more likely that rate increases are slower than expected. It’s very likely that we’ll see a roll-back in projections for rate increases in 2018 down to maybe one, maybe two increases as opposed to the three being forecasted as of September.

The equity market seems to love the idea of a very tepid, gradual increase in rates. And we will see that under a Powell-led Fed.

As for the long end of the curve, we do expect continued pressure amid very moderate economic conditions. The economy is likely to remain in positive territory over the coming year, but with an expectation of waning momentum taking GDP down to about 1.5 percent as opposed to today’s 2 percent.

But the short end will continue to follow along with very moderate increases at the Fed. So we do expect a much flatter curve going into 2018.

H.L.: Is the stock market continuing as a bull market, or is a correction coming soon?

L.P.: The equity market in and of itself seems to imply a domestic economy growing at a 3 or 4 percent pace, although we’re nowhere near that level. At some point we would expect the underlying economy to gain significant momentum to justify where the equity market is.

Or on the other hand, if we don’t see that underlying momentum pick up we would expect the equity market to correct back down to a more realistic level with stagnant economic conditions.

H.L.: How negative are Donald Trump’s actions and behavior on the U.S. and global economies and overall stability?

L.P.: Any time you have a new administration there are questions of change and uncertainty, and new policies bring about volatility in terms of short-term and long-term impact. Certainly, what we’ve seen is a number of potential changes discussed in Washington, a very different agenda with the Trump administration than those of the recent past.

So, disruption to the market, absolutely, but whether or not Trump has a negative or positive effect on net still remains to be seen. The market appears to be waiting for some of these changes, these pro-growth policy initiatives, particularly around healthcare and tax reform.

H.L.: Doesn’t rolling back financial regulations and eliminating environmental protections lead to bad results?

L.P.: Any time you talk about a change in regulations, there will be winners and losers. For those that have been displeased by regulations – be they individuals or businesses – these are the ones that will stand to benefit the most by a rollback of those restrictions.

On the other hand, those favoring the government growing its control and presence over different sectors of industries will look at the president’s inclination to undo some of the legislation imposed by the Obama administration, particularly environmental controls, as an unfavorable step in the wrong direction. But the Trump administration, for better or worse, is more focused on giving businesses relief and growing the economy than imposing controls, particularly environmental controls on the private sector.

From an economic standpoint I would certainly agree with the Trump administration that there has been an ample amount of control placed on the private sector. And in many cases government restrictions have squeezed businesses’ ability to grow and innovate in the U.S. as well as impeded businesses' ability to develop domestically.

So the question becomes what is our end goal: Is it first and foremost to protect the environment, or is it to get the economy back on track, creating jobs for Americans and creating more higher-earning jobs. That’s something for voters to determine.

H.L.: Would you say that you’re pessimistic?

L.P.: I’m realistic about where things are going. There is a lot of optimism priced into the market in terms of expecting significant policy change, but there are limitations to what the president can do, limitations in general what the government can do, and limitations in what we can expect in terms of the near-term impact of any policy that is passed. If we do see significant reforms in healthcare or taxes we have to be patient for that positive impact to filter through the broader metrics of the economy.

