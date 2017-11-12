Alio Gold's (ALO) CEO Greg McCunn on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEMKT:ALO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lynette Gould - Vice President of Investor Relations

Greg McCunn - Chief Executive Officer

Colette Rustad - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jamie Spratt - Clarus Securities

Mike Nery - Nery Asset Management

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Alio Gold Q3 2017 Financial Results Call.

Lynette Gould

Thank you, operator and thank you, ladies and gentlemen for taking the time to dial into our Q3 2017 results conference call. With me here in Vancouver is Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Rustad, Chief Financial Officer.

On Slide 2, I would like to remind you that we will be making some forward-looking statements during the call, and that all dollar figures discussed will be U.S. dollars, unless stated otherwise. The news release that went out this morning detailing our Q3 operating and financial results should be read in conjunction with our internal financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are also available on our Web site and have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR.

I would like to now turn the call over to Greg to discuss the Q3 results.

Greg McCunn

Thank you, Lynette, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to begin on Slide 3 with an update on the operations at our San Francisco mine.

I just like to focus your attention on the table on the right hand side of the slide. And as you can see we've been mining and processing consistently just under 2 million tons ore per quarter for the first three quarters of the year. And as part of our revitalization plan, you can see on the waste moving line that we've began increasing our waste stripping rates in the second quarter, increasing from 3.2 million tons moved waste in Q1to 4.3 million tons in Q2.

And in July, as you know, we initiated pre-striping of phase 6 of the San Francisco pit and we're planning to move a total of 6.4 million tons of waste during Q3 and that's about 1 million tons per month of pre-striping as part of our revitalization plan, plus our normal waste movements. So, as you can see here in the table, we were about a million tons behind the plan for waste movement in the quarter, with 5.2 million tons of waste moved.

So, although we've been ramping up steadily over the year, we did not meet our target in Q3 and predominantly this is a result of the mining contractor, who wasn't able to increase his equipment fleet to meet our waste stripping plan as quickly as we had hoped. So as a result, both the quality and the quantity of the ore that was available during Q3 was also below our expectations and gold production in Q3 was impacted with only about 19,400 ounces of production, which is at slightly below the lower end of our guidance of 20,000 ounces for the quarter.

During October, we've reacted to this and a second mining contractor has been brought in and additional equipment also by the original contractor has also been brought in for phase 5 stripping in the San Francisco pit. And by early this month we have now opened up access to the main horizons in San Francisco phase 5 and we're just starting to see the increasing grades and the ore delivery rates that are in line with our plan.

So, well, with this delay and access to the main ore body in October, our Q4 expected production has also been impacted and we have revised our guidance for the year to between 82,000 and 86,000 ounces. So, while this is disappointing that we were able to ramp up our stripping as quickly as expected in our revitalization plan, I think we have to remember that our original guidance for the year was first between 70,000 and 75,000 ounces. So most importantly with access to the main ore body now achieved, I think we're well positioned for 2018. This phase 5 is expected to be the primary ore source for the next eight months of our operations.

So, turning to Slide 4, with the pre-stripping of phase 5 now complete, the focus has really shifted to pre-stripping of phase 6 in the San Francisco Pit and phase 2 of the La Chicharra pit. And in fact, what we're doing here is getting ahead on the pre-stripping to make sure that we don't have the same problem we had this quarter in the middle of next year. So, in addition to the pre-stripping activity, the other main parts of the revitalization plans that were announced mid May are well underway.

And to start with the, crusher improvement project which is expected to improve gold recovery and increase reliability of the crushing circuit is advancing and we made an important decision to replace the tertiary crushing circuit with a high pressure grinding roller, an HPGR. The scope of this project's now been finalized and purchase order has been initiated for the logistics, for the fabrication of the HPGR and we expect to have the HPGR fully operational in late 2018.

On the power infrastructure project, which will eliminate the use of diesel generated power at the mine site and thereby reduce operating cost, we have ordered the transformer for this project and it is scheduled to arrive by the end of Q2 2018. And we've now completed detailed engineering. Our permitting is well advanced and we expect to be receiving the benefits of about $0.10 per ton in processing cost, lower operating cost, by the third quarter of 2018.

So, moving to Slide 5, I would just like to ask Colette, if you could just give us a brief overview of the financial performance for Q3.

Colette Rustad

Thanks, Greg. As you can see the balance sheet strengthened considerably with 68.5 million in cash and short-term investments as of September 30. As we closed the bought deal financing in July, we revised CAD50 million. Working capital was 73 million at September 30.

On the income statement, the company generated approximately 25 million in revenue based on gold sales of 19,601 ounces at a realized price $1,278 an ounce. Cash cost increased from the prior quarter to $886 an ounce and all-in sustaining cost increased to $1,104 an ounce predominantly due to a 12% fewer gold ounces produced for the reasons Greg just outlined.

Earnings for the quarter were $5.2 million or $0.12 per basic share outstanding. On the cash flow statement, cash flow from operations was $2.74 million in line with Q2 2017 of $2.77 million. We're currently experiencing approximately one quarter delay in the collection VAT, but continue to receive our VAT refunds regularly.

Additionally, as noted in Q2, San Francisco continues to pay cash tax and has paid and will continue to pay as income tax installments through reduction of its VAT receivable. The company invested all of this operating cash in Q3 plus some of its treasury into expansion capital of 3.9 million at San Francisco, sustaining capital of 2.6 million at San Francisco and 3.2 million advancing our Ana Paula project.

Looking ahead at San Francisco in the fourth quarter, we expect sustaining capital to be approximately $1 million and expansion capital to be approximately $8 million. At Ana Paula, capital spending is expected to be between $8 million and $10 million in Q4, including land acquisition costs and the commencement of the development of the underground decline.

So now, I'll pass it back to Greg to talk more about Ana Paula.

Greg McCunn

Thanks, Colette and just turning to Slide 6, I'll give you an update on our high grade, high margin Ana Paula project located in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt. So, we were busy this quarter and there is a lot of advancement on the project and I'll start with an update on the definitive feasibility study, where we're busy advancing both additional metallurgical test work, geotechnical and design engineering for the tailing storage and waste rock management, and bankable feasibility study level engineering for the mine, the infrastructure and of course the processing facilities.

So, the completion of the DFS is on the critical path for the project and we are on track to complete the DFS in Q2 of 2018 and after which time we'd expect to be in a position to make an investment decision as to whether to proceed with the project construction. During Q3 we were very pleased to achieve another key permitting milestone, which was the approval of our change of land use and subsequent to the quarter end we've now paid and received the formal permit.

So, this change of land use permit covers the 370 hectares that we required to develop the open pit, the waste storage facility, the processing plant and the tailing storage facility for Ana Paula. So now we're just in a matter of obtaining other routine permits such as water use, which are more mechanical in nature and those are going to proceed in parallel to the DFS and are not expected to be on the critical path for the start of construction.

We've also received our permit for the important exploration potential, to evaluate the exploration potential by driving an underground decline below the proposed pit at Ana Paula. So, the decline is going to be approximately, 1200 meters and it's going to proceed into the known extension of the high grade breccia and it's going to give us the ability to map the mineralization, establish fuel stations for infield drilling and importantly collect bulk samples from the underground.

Given the topography of the land and underground decline is more efficient, then continuing the exploration from the surface, the decline is going to be driven from a portal site located in the adjacent valley from the proposed pit and approximately 400 meters from the proposed processing plant site. We have awarded the contract to develop the underground decline to STRACON and we've also engaged JDS Energy and Mining to help us manage both the contract and the underground decline construction operations until the decline is complete and we have our own operating team in place.

In addition, our process for debt financing in the project of between 90 million and 100 million is also progressing. With the proceeds from our equity financing in July already in place, we now are continuing to move forward on our debt financing to completely fund 137 million in capital that's required to put the mine into production.

During the quarter we made significant advancements here, we received a number of indicative proposals and we have narrowed the lender list down and we are now continuing to pursue a financing option that really balances the lowest overall cost with a least restrictive covenants such that we can maintain our ability to grow the business into a mid-tier gold mining company.

Also of note and I think a signal of our seriousness about the Ana Paula project, is that subsequent to the quarter end we exercised a buyback right on a 1% net smelter royalty on the project, it was held by Gold Corp and with the already robust nature of the economics of this project and the exciting exploration potential on the upside, I think this NSR buybacks was immediately accretive and it will deliver significant value for the project in the company in the future.

So, turning to slide 7, I just like to spend a few slides here looking a little more detail about the exploration potential at Ana Paula which we think is very exciting and we are looking to exploit in 2018. So, on this slide you can see where the proposed decline will be driven below the pit into the known extension of a high grade Breccia which is shown here in red. The decline is expected to be complete as they said in mid 2018, at a total cost of $10 million. Once complete we are going to initiate an approximately $6 million exploration program which will commence to drill the Breccia extension and also drill importantly a deeper Skarn mineralization target which is more typical of the Guerrero Gold Belt Gold Mineralization.

And if we turn to slide 8, there is a diagram here a cross section here which shows the two targets more clearly along with a few highlights from our existing drill holes in both the Breccia extension which is in red and Skarn target which you can see here below the red Breccia in the orange mineralized area.

Turning to our current program and on slide 9, we are currently drilling on the project; we are undertaking a 2,000 meter surface drilling program and which we are twining prior holes within the proposed pit, that's really to serve two purposes. One, it will allow us to see, confirm our previous drilling and give us more confidence in our resource estimate and also is being utilized for obtaining samples for our recent metrological test for program which is under way as part of the DFS.

So today we have released results from the first two of these surface holes that's holes 17-04 and 17-05 and both have confirmed the presence of high grade mineralization and importantly the anthology of their previous drilling that was incorporated in our current mineral results estimated in a block model.

And on this slide on slide 9, you will see that the hole 17-04 and there is a cross section here of the drilling intersecting almost a 100 meters at 10.8 gram per ton. And similarly, on the next slide on slide 10, shows the intersection of hole 17-05which intersected 74 meters at 6.2 grams per ton. So, both these results are exceptional as they were expected, but it is a remainder of the high grade of the Ana Paula project.

So, turning to slide 11, we do have an exciting year ahead of us from milestones for Ana Paula. We have got a project team in place and we are well positioned to deliver the remainder of the construction related permits, complete the feasibility study and secure debt financing for the project. All of which are targeted towards making a construction decision to proceed in Q2 of next year.

And turning to slide 12, just to touch briefly and augment Colette's previous presentation. And our financial position is stable with 68.5 million in cash and with the expected project financing of between 90 million and 100 million targeted to be complete in Q1, 2018 and a potential also a warrant exercise later in 2018, we have the balance sheet to execute on our plans both to revitalize San Francisco and to construct the Ana Paula project.

Lastly on slide 13, just to conclude, I think all of the production in San Francisco did not meet our expectations over the last four months. The big picture at San Francisco is revitalization is well underway and we are well positioned for 2018 and beyond and this will really provide a stable platform on which to build our exciting Ana Paula project.

And we will now be happy to take any question from those on the call. So, operator, I will turn it back to you to organize the queue.

Our first question comes from Jamie Spratt of Clarus Securities.

Jamie Spratt

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions.

Greg McCunn

Good morning, Jamie.

Jamie Spratt

Just a few things or I guess I will start at San Francisco, so I noted you guys have added the additional mining contract or so. I guess just under the revitalization plan, that would call for you guys moving about 8 to 8.5 million tons of material a quarter mined, total material mined. Are you guys closing in on that or do you still have some work to do there to catch up?

Greg McCunn

Yeah, so we definitely - thanks, Jamie. I think in the San Francisco pit, the existing mining contractor has now ramped up their material movement to the point where they're meeting our needs for and matching the revitalization plan and that's in terms of tons per day. There's significant bulk for us moving here. We are talking about 90,000 tons per day mining operation. And I think the contractor has now got themselves into the position where they're mining those rates constantly day in and day out. And as well the second contractor is focused on the La Chicharra pit, stripping phase 2, so they're a bit separate from each other, which made it natural for us to be able to bring someone else in and they're opening their rates to approximately 25,000 tons per day and we do have the flexibility to move that higher. So right now, we're sitting in the - about a 100,000 to 110,000 ton per day range, which is in effects meeting our needs according to the revitalization plan. We could add one more shovel in the La Chicharra pit, it is an option, potentially January or February, but we are just going to continue mining at these rates and let them stabilize for now, but I think the answer for your question is yes, we are very pleased with direction we are heading now and we set up well for next year.

Jamie Spratt

Great, I guess I will to Ana Paula here, so the underground decline is now underway, you guys see significant potential here from an underground stand point I mean could be a game changer for the project. Have you considered holding back the DFS to account for the underground or do you still see that to better as a bolt on down the road.

Greg McCunn

Yes, we are not holding back on the DFS at this stage because I think that - the project as it stands now, the economics have it make a lot of sense, it's a very solid project with a good IRR and a solid NPV and it's a smart investment and a good return on our investment for our shareholders, as it stands now. So, we are pressing ahead full speed with the DFS and there is still a lot of work to do there, as you know it's a fairly extensive program on the DFS that we - it's going to take us to still another six months to get that completed. In the meantime, we are going to go gangbusters on trying to get that underground decline advance as quickly as possible, but as you know, it is a process. We have got a very good contractor on site there. The equipment is on its way to site now. It's all about getting mobilized and starting getting, basically getting blasts off. So, it's just - I think the sort answer to your question Jamie is, we are not going to hold back on the start of the - completion of the DFS, but we are hoping to try and get results sooner than later to see if we can tie them in, but we don't expect it. I think we can proceed with the project as it is. We own the equipment as you know and also there is not expected to be a change in the processing facilities. We are going to include it's a project that we can build. We have got the balance sheet to do it and the team in place to do it. We are going to press ahead and the underground exploration is only going to make the project better.

Jamie Spratt

Great and then I guess just on the social side of things obviously the Torex blockade highlight some of the - obviously it's a union issue, but some other potential social issues in the district. So, I guess my question is, can you discuss where you guys are from a community outreach stand point.

Greg McCunn

Yeah, and I do think that you made an important point there Jamie. From what we understand which is the same information you have. There is clearly a union dispute that is underway at Torex's L-G operation, which is not far from our project as you know. Obviously, we are a long ways from having union relations issues at this stage being very, very early in the construction, but these are different in community relation struggles which I think is a very important to note and in Guerrero. That is something we have to pay a lot of attention to day in and day out which we do. We have a very strong social license to operate in the local community of which is located about 8 kilometers to the east of our project site and situation in the ground there is very quiet and busy drilling and operations are proceeding as normal, but it's something that we are spending a lot of time this year. We are spending a lot of time and money really ramping up our social program. We are hiring people, we are building a team and we are basically transitioning from a very strong social license to do exploration work to the ability to be able to have the social license to build the mine starting towards the middle of next year.

Jamie Spratt

Great, a final question here and then I will let someone else also questions, but just on the corporate strategy side, so you have got a good organic growth project in Ana Paula. Is the company also looking at M&A opportunities in sort of where does that fit into the broader corporate strategy?

Greg McCunn

Yeah, thanks Jamie. And I think yeah, that's a good question, I think if you look at the remaining of this quarter is a good time to ask it. You see the difficulty here in operating a single asset business, in reality we produce probably about 2000 ounces less than we expected in this year and ends up being - ends up hitting your stock rather substantially and that's the nature of running a single mine. As you see of course we've got and organic growth platform, we got a very good development project to put our second mine into production and we will start to see a 120, 000 ounces minimum as per the pre-feasibility study, but if we have explorations success, you can see more than that, which will add to our production profile, but that's not your 2020. So, I do think adding a producing asset would definitely make sense as it will increase our operational flexibility, will improve our liquidity and our access to capital markets which is fairly challenging right now. So, we are definitely looking and if we find something to make sense for our shareholders, we definitely would add bolt on a producing asset.

Jamie Spratt

Great, thank you. I will leave with that.

Greg McCunn

Thanks Jamie.

And our next question comes from Mike Nery of Nery Asset Management.

Mike Nery

So, what is total CapEx expected to be in the current quarter including the Ana Paula work?

Greg McCunn

Hi, Mike its Greg here. I think Colette read to that in her paragraph for those turning back to those numbers, but the total CapEx including at Ana Paula in Q4 is expected to be between 8 million and 10 million and that sounds like greater range and what's that tied to is just our success in getting cash of the door on our land acquisition, we still are requiring about 25% of the ground and about 3 million to 4 million of that 8 to 10 is related to the acquisition costs. So that schedule is something that is not hard and fast. We're also looking to spend approximately 1 million in sustaining capital at San Francisco and then if all goes according to plan on our expansion capital or the revitalization program at San Francisco that's about 8 million in the quarter. So, call it 9 million at San Francisco and between 8 and 10 in Ana Paula.

Mike Nery

Okay, and so that leaves what, 32 million remainder on Ana Paula for the fees in underground decline in the first what 2 or 3 quarters.

Greg McCunn

Yeah, so if you look our total plan of spending which actually cover the program from between July of this year to really July first of next year was 24 million for the definitive feasibility study and all of the pre-construction activities at Ana Paula including our team here as well, our owners cost. We have got $16 million total program for the underground decline as well as about 1.8 million in surface exploration programs.

Mike Nery

Okay and so but for that is happening this quarter and it look like 2 million happen previously say you still have what, mid 30s to do 32 million to do. Okay and then next year for San Francisco as we call the original plan something in order of 24 to 27 million, do you have a sense here for San Francisco for next with total.

Greg McCunn

Yeah, and we are still we are still the guidance that we have given in our 43-101 report for a total spending on the project of I believe its 44 million in capital, which includes all of the pre-stripping activities, the crusher improvement projects and also as well the power up infrastructure upgrade. No change to the expectations in capital there as you say we are expecting to spend 8 of that this quarter. I believe we spent with a 3.7 million in Q3, so you can do the math there but having said that we will give you much more specific guidance for 2018 early in the new year as we put together our 2018 budget here this month.

Mike Nery

Okay. Great and then last question and it's not that a point, but in terms of depreciation, what should we be modeling going forward.

Greg McCunn

Colette would you like to do answer that.

Colette Rustad

Yeah, in terms of depreciation what you are seeing today would be consistent with what you could expect likely in the 2018 year.

Mike Nery

Okay, so roughly $50 an ounce or roughly million bucks a quarter, something like that.

Greg McCunn

Yeah, I'd go for the dollar figure not the per ounce figure

Colette Rustad

Yeah, the dollar figure.

Mike Nery

Okay, thank you.

Greg McCunn

No problem, Mike thanks for your questions.

I am showing no further questions at this time.

Greg McCunn

Well, thanks again everyone for attending the conference call. We look forward to continuing to update you on the progress of our revitalization plan at San Francisco and importantly the advancement of Ana Paula. And in the meantime, if you have any further questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to myself or Lynette or Colette. Have a good day everyone. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program.

