A Real Retirement Plan For Real People

This plan is not for those who need to keep up with the Joneses. It is practical and requires making serious choices.

Introduction

This article is intended to open the minds of readers in terms of thinking beyond what is normal and expected of us. This is not meant to be the perfect plan for everyone. But if it helps a few, or even one, reader to reach their goals in life and to enjoy a comfortable retirement some day it will have served its purpose.

I want to start off by explaining one of my own experiences that I should have learned more from and hope others will take to heart. I was in my mid-30s, recently married and renting. I was a veteran, having served in Vietnam, so I had available to me a veteran benefit in the form of a mortgage guarantee from the Veterans Administration. My wife and I could not afford much in the way of housing but we had not yet accumulated that much and did not have children so we did not need a lot of space.

I noticed that a 4-plex was on the market for sale and did the math; we could afford it if we kept at least two of the other units rented and lived in the fourth unit ourselves. We made an offer and we were approved for the mortgage. We used my VA loan benefit and closed on the property on the second or third day of the month. Here is what happened:

We needed no down payment because of the VA loan. We collected a prorated portion of the rent on the three other occupied units at closing which more than covered our closing costs. And we walked away from the closing as new owners with cash (check) from the closing. It gets even better.

The next month, when the mortgage was due, I collected the rent from the other three units and was able to use that money to make the mortgage payment with some left over. All the units were separately metered for gas, water and electric so our utility bill was only slightly higher than that of the other units. Incredibly, the extra money left over from the rent (after paying the mortgage) was almost enough to cover our utility bills.

The mortgage was being paid for us and our utilities were, too. We lived rent free! Needless to say, we were able to start saving a lot more money every month. The problem was that we had the wrong mind set. We thought just like everyone else does in America. We wanted our own single family home with a yard. Just like the Joneses! Our problem was that we were normal.

Being normal we were willing to sell out our opportunity for future prosperity to have the American Dream right away. Why? Because that is what everyone does; well almost everyone. But let me take us down another path to see what could have happened.

A Plausible Path to Early Retirement

Had we remained in that 4-plex a few years longer we could have saved so much more. We could have saved enough to buy a second 4-plex with 20% down within a couple of years, moved into the new property and rented out the unit where we had previously lived. The first property would then be providing positive cash flow and we would still be living rent free, piling up even more savings each month.

Now, imagine repeating this process three more times over the next six to eight years and what would we have? We would own five 4-plexes, or 20 rental units all paying for themselves and/or producing positive monthly cash flow after expenses. If we had held onto those five properties for retirement, eventually, one by one the mortgages would be paid off and the cash flow from each property would increase dramatically. Imagine having 20 rental units for which you could collect $600 or more per month (in today’s dollars and I am keeping the amount much lower than reality so the dollars do not become too good to be true) with no mortgage payments at the time you decide to retire. That is $12,000 per month! It can take less than 30 years if you do it right.

Once you have the five (or however many properties you decide is right for you) properties, instead of using the excess cash flow to fund a more lavish lifestyle, start using some of that excess cash to pay down one of the mortgages until it is paid for early. Then start focusing on the next one and the next one and so on until all are paid off in full. Then all you have to worry about is the insurance, taxes and maintenance.

The sooner the mortgages are all paid the sooner you can retire.

Of course, I kept the example extremely simple to make the basic concept easy to grasp. From the beginning you will need to set aside some reserves for maintenance, repairs and major replacements for the future. Back in the 1980s I was able to get by with about $50 per unit per month. I suspect that amount is as much as $150 per month per unit now. So, for a 4-plex, that means I would set aside $200 per month to cover future costs, both foreseen and the unexpected.

If you are not a military veteran you will need a down payment for the first property. But you may be able to qualify for an FHA loan, assuming it will be owner occupied, and need less than 5% down. Whatever the case, start by saving so you can be ready when you find the right property.

The other complication is a combination of patience and timing. You may not be able to find a property when you are first ready to invest. It requires diligence and patience to find the right property. Do not rush into something that will not provide the results you want or need. Be patient and you will find what you want eventually. In 2010 through 2013 there were plenty of properties available at the right price to make it work. If you had saved your money and not rushed into anything for which the math did not work (and prior to 2009 that was the case on just about everything) your patience would have been rewarded. Real estate is cyclical. The patient investors are always the ones who get the best properties at the best price.

Prices of real estate today are once again at lofty levels, just like all other asset classes. This situation will not last forever. It seems like it will just as it has many times in the past but the economy, real estate, stocks, bonds, all asset classes will eventually come back to earth in terms of prices relative to incomes at some point. I have lived a long time and have experienced the cycles several times. It always seems like this time is different but it really never is different. The cycle may last longer than in the past but it is still a cycle and every cycle ends, sometimes violently. Then we, as investors, will have greater opportunities to sift through. Sorry for the morbidity but the truth is often not pleasant in investing unless one is patient and searches diligently for value. This is true for all assets classes but even more important for real estate investing because of the lack of liquidity of the asset.

Now I would like to return to something a little more positive again. I would like to propose how, for a single person, this plan can actually work even better. I assume that the optimal 4-plex has four two-bedroom units. There may be other properties that meet the requirements but this is what I started with and my experience tells me that it works well. So, a single person may have an advantage in that they could actually rent out the spare bedroom in their own unit. It just adds more excess cash flow that can be saved and be applied to the next down payment. A single person could actually achieve their goals faster in this respect. Of course, a couple may have two incomes to work with so there goes some of that advantage. Either way it can work for just about anyone.

A family with one child (or two able to share a bedroom) could also embark on this plan. It would mean giving up some comforts now for a better life later but, believe me, that will seem much better than getting to that later stage in life and not being able to retire at all.

Life’s Choices

Now I want you to forget everything you thought you knew about how we are supposed to live and progress through life. I ask this because unless you open your mind to the practical rather than the accepted, most people will be destined to struggle to make ends meet for much, if not all, of their lives.

This is another totally hypothetical example but I think it serves the purpose very well. Let us assume that an above average middle class family is living in their dream home: three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, huge kitchen with a breakfast nook and island, great room with vaulted ceilings looking out onto a spacious deck, a comfy family room for family time and movies, etc. You get the picture. This wonderful home also comes with a hefty mortgage and eye-popping utility bills. These folks are living right. Or are they?

That is the norm, or least the dream of what is the norm in America. But does it make sense? It will take 30 years to pay off the mortgage, but even that is not realistic because the majority of families in this income bracket move on average every seven years, usually for better income. They are always chasing the dream of more.

The problem is that they keep buying a bigger house and starting over on another, even larger mortgage. Sound familiar? So three moves and 20 years later this family is buying yet another home with yet an even larger mortgage and they still have 30 more years before the mortgage will be paid off. But they don’t have 30 years left before retirement. The problem is that by this time there may only be ten more years before they would like to retire. That is the disconnect of the American Dream and reality. We do it all backwards. We should be living within our means and saving more when we are young so that we will own our homes outright when we retire. It enables our reduced incomes in retirement to cover expenses which, without the mortgage, should also be reduced.

This does not mean we can’t have the big house. Too often the young stretch their budgets to buy as much house as they can possibly afford. Most of the time that works out to their advantage as long as home values rise over the holding period. But, as we came to find out in the 1980s and more recently following the financial crisis, home prices do not always go up. And that leaves those who stretched in a pickle. But the American Dream requires us to live larger than we can really afford.

Now let us consider a different approach

I met a gentleman from India recently, who put things in perspective for me. He was in his forties and said that he and his family had expenses of about $5,000 per month. His children were moving out and he wanted to downsize his lifestyle because it had dawned upon him that the American Dream is easier to attain and maintain into retirement if he made better choices before it became too late.

Once the kids moved out he would need far less space and stuff. If he could buy a smaller home (or 4-plex) and eliminate his mortgage he would be able to live on far less. He believed he could, living on his own without a mortgage, reduce his spending to around $1,000 per month. He could then save the other $4,000 per month and sock away nearly $50,000 per year. His dream was to do this for ten years and end up with nearly $500,000 in savings. Then, he could select the home he wanted to retire in and pay cash making his expenses later in life more manageable.

Granted, the goal of living on only $1,000 and saving $4,000 per month may not be fully attainable. But the point is that he was willing to sacrifice living the dream now for just ten years in order to have his dream for the rest of his life.

Now let’s consider if a younger person, in the 20s or 30s, takes the same approach. Live frugally for ten years saving as much as possible and the result may not be half a million in savings but it could realistically be half that amount. Combine this lifestyle choice to the idea of buying and living in the 4-plex from above and it becomes much more real and attainable, even for a single person or young couple just starting out. A little more sacrifice at the beginning of adult life can reduce the amount of sacrifice later on in life. Just think of being in your mid-thirties and having already saved $250,000 to $500,000. Consider what better options you will have from that position than the likely alternative for most people.

When we forget the Joneses we have a better chance of actually becoming the Joneses.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below

