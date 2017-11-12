The Value Investing Approaches Of Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Todd Combs, And Ted Weschler At Berkshire Hathaway

Todd Combs and Ted Weschler are largely compensated based on their outperformance of the S&P 500.

$1,000 invested in Berkshire Hathaway 52 years ago is now worth $18.5 million. The same amount invested in the S&P 500 with dividends included would be worth $123,000.

As demonstrated in the attached slides, the value investing approaches of Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler have resulted in consistently outperforming the S&P 500 with dividends included over many decades. From 1965-2016, Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) compounded annual gain in per share market value of 20.8% far exceeded the 9.7% compounded gain of the S&P 500 with dividends included.

Over the foreseeable future, Berkshire’s outperformance is very likely to continue. Todd Combs and Ted Weschler are in place and have been designated to run all of Berkshire’s investments after Warren Buffett is no longer at Berkshire. With Berkshire’s rapidly growing cash position of $109.3 billion as of September 30, 2017, substantial growth can be anticipated through the continued friendly acquisitions of companies as well as investments in equity securities.

Berkshire also is a more tax efficient investment than is the S&P 500. Since the S&P 500 pays dividends that are taxable and Berkshire does not pay dividends, Berkshire’s outperformance relative to the S&P 500 increases when calculated on an after-tax basis.

1 34 Click to enlarge Notes: Make note that Kraft Heinz is not included because Berkshire is part of a control group and therefore must account for this investment in the “equity” method

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.