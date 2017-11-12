Kindred Healthcare's (KND) CEO Benjamin Breier on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Todd Flowers - Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasury

Benjamin Breier - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Farber - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sheryl Skolnick - Mizuho Securities USA Inc.

Gary Taylor - JP Morgan

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day, everyone. And welcome to Kindred Healthcare third quarter 2017 conference call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Todd Flowers, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasury. Please go ahead, sir.

Todd Flowers

Thank you and good morning. Welcome to the Kindred Healthcare third quarter 2017 conference call.

Before the company's presentation, I would like to read the cautionary statement. This conference call includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties.

Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which the company and its management are unable to predict or control that may cause the company's actual results and performance to differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The company cautions participants that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information.

The company refers you to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K, the company's other reports filed periodically with the SEC and its press release regarding the third quarter operating results for a discussion of these forward-looking statements and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements.

Many of these factors are beyond the control of the company and its management. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company are not guarantees of future performance. The information being provided today is as of this date only and the company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

Certain references to core EBITDAR, core EBITDA, core operating cash flows and core diluted earnings per share as well as other non-GAAP disclosures have been reconciled to the company's consolidated operating results and are available on the company's website, www.kindredhealthcare.com .

It is my pleasure to introduce the participants on today's call – Ben Breier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kindred, and Stephen Farber, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Ben.

Benjamin Breier

Thanks, Todd. And good morning, everyone. I would like to start my comments, as I usually do, by extending my deep appreciation on behalf of our entire leadership team to our teammates across the country.

Each day, our partners at Kindred work incredibly hard to improve the lives of the more than a million patients we care for annually. The excellent care and clinical outcomes we generate are the direct results of their efforts.

Their responses in the face of Hurricane Harvey and Irma, which significantly disrupted our Florida and Houston operations, highlighted our caregivers' commitment to our patients.

The stories of personal sacrifice and dedication among our team members in these markets are a source of motivation and great pride for our team.

Before I comment on the quarter, I would like to reflect briefly on the Home Health Groupings Model's proposal or HHGM that has weighed so heavily on the industry since the rule was first proposed.

As I'm sure everyone on this call is now aware, last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS, decided not to finalize HHGM in the final home health payment rule for 2018 in order to take additional time to further engage stakeholders in developing a system that shifts the focus from volume of services to a more patient-centered model.

As the largest provider of home health services in the industry, we commend CMS for considering the unanimous voice of patient advocates, the home health provider community and bipartisan congressional leaders to not finalize HHGM and to continue an open dialogue with stakeholders to get system design right.

We look forward to an ongoing close engagement and collaboration with CMS and Congress to develop a reformed model that strikes the right balance in promoting high-quality home healthcare in a fiscally responsible manner.

Let's move now to the quarter. Last night, we reported results ahead of expectations. Our core EBITDAR was $157 million and core EBITDA was $84 million. These core results were both burdened by $16 million of impact from the hurricanes and another $3 million of impact from costs associated with closing five LTACs. We believe the hurricane impact on operations was largely confined to the third quarter and we expect some level of business interruption insurance recoveries in 2018.

Our core earnings per share for the third quarter was ahead of expectations at minus $0.11. This reflects $0.13 of impact from the hurricanes and the LTAC closure costs.

Before turning to the individual divisions, there are two items I would like to discuss in a bit more detail. First, an update on our effort to exit the skilled nursing facility business, which has made dramatic progress over the quarter and is moving rapidly towards completion.

The second item is a new one for public discussion, a significant initiative for which we recently achieved important success to restructuring certain aspects of our insurance programs and processes to liberate trapped cash and use that cash to deleverage Kindred.

With respect to exiting the skilled nursing facility business, to date, we've now completed the sale and transfer of 68 of the 89 skilled nursing facilities pending sale and also sold four of the seven assisted-living facilities under contract. In aggregate, we've received $627 million of the $700 million of total expected proceeds or 90%.

We're driving hard to complete this effort and expect to divest nearly all of the remaining facilities under contract by the end of 2017.

Our team has not only continued to execute on this complicated divestiture plan with great acumen, but we also remain on track with our initiative to remove close to $100 million of overhead on a run rate basis by the end of 2017.

Additionally, we are very pleased to have executed contracts to provide rehab services for 45 of the 68 transferred skilled nursing sites of service and expect to sign additional agreements for number of facilities subject to divestiture.

Let's move now to the restructuring of our insurance program. We have been working on this important initiative for some time and the sale of our skilled nursing facility business has enabled us to accelerate these efforts.

Stephen will more fully describe this achievement in a few minutes. But, in short, largely in October, following the end of the quarter, we were able to complete this restructuring in a manner that liberated $281 million of cash that was, for the most part, trapped within our Cayman-based captive insurance entity.

As we indicated in our earnings release last night, we've used this cash to repay our revolver in its entirety and, for now, have added more than $100 million to our balance sheet cash.

With that, let's now turn to Kindred at Home. Kindred at Home's core statistics were impacted significantly by the hurricanes, specifically Hurricane Irma in Florida. As a reminder, we are the largest home health and hospice provider in the state with 54 sites of service and nearly $300 million of annual revenues.

Despite the negative one-time effect of the hurricanes, the home health segment of Kindred at Home still delivered total admissions growth of 0.5% and same-store admissions growth of 0.9%.

We continue to see strong growth in commercial admissions paid on an episodic basis, with 17% growth in non-Medicare episodic admissions for the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

I also want to highlight that, in the quarter, we made significant progress on our labor cost for our home health business, despite a challenging labor market.

Our direct labor cost per visit for this business was down 3.7% from prior year. If you recall, this is an area that had been a significant challenge for us, particularly over the end of 2016 and into early 2017. And we are very pleased to have made this meaningful progress.

We expect our year-over-year comps should return to the solid growth rates we've been seeing and, frankly, we're headed towards in the third quarter prior to the hurricane's effect.

On the hospice side of the business, core EBITDAR grew 11%, driven by strong revenue per patient day growth of 2.7%, effective cost controls through tight labor management and an ongoing optimization of our branch network.

Volumes in this business were also affected significantly by the storms and we were very pleased with our team's performance despite these historical events.

Our community care business continues to perform admirably, with revenue increasing 4.9% and core EBITDAR increasing 6.7% for the quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

Community care, in which we see a growing capability to care for dual-eligible patients, now approaches $300 million in revenue and it is an important growth platform at Kindred.

Moving to the Hospital division. Core EBITDAR came in at $61 million, which was in line with our expectations after adjusting for the estimated $10 million impact from the hurricanes, along with the sale and closure of 21 LTACs since the third quarter of last year.

Our post-intensive care compliant revenue percentage increased sequentially to 89%, from 88%, and our same-hospital managed care commercial volumes increased 5.1% compared to the third quarter of 2016.

The third quarter represented an important milestone for our Hospital division as it will be the last quarter that we are comping continuing operations within the new LTAC payment system to a quarter not in the new payment system in the previous year.

Going forward, our LTAC business has effectively been rebased for the first phase of criteria, allowing us to return to more favorable year-over-year growth comparisons starting in Q4.

We were pleased to see the increase in our PIC-compliant percentage of revenue move to 89%, but we will continue to drive this number higher in the coming quarters. We expect all of our Florida and California hospitals to be nearly 100% PIC-compliant by the end of the year and for all of the non-Texas markets to approach 100% compliance by the time the second phase of criteria begins.

We also continue making progress on our LTAC portfolio optimization, as we successfully closed the five LTACs we announced last quarter, including the LTAC in Indianapolis that is being converted to an IRF in partnership with Community Health Network.

It's important to note that the LTACs we closed in Dallas and Indianapolis presented consolidation opportunities for our other remaining LTACs in those markets. We have an additional closure that we expect to execute in short order and have several more that we are assessing as opportunities for outright closure, consolidation or conversion to an IRF.

With that, let's turn over to our rehab service division, or KRS. As a reminder, KRS comprises our IRF business, our hospital contract rehab service business and our RehabCare contract therapy services segment.

In the quarter, KRS in total reported revenue of $353 million and core EBITDAR of $55 million.

The third quarter was a solid quarter for our freestanding inpatient rehab facility business, with 2.4% discharge growth and 3.7% revenue per patient day growth, contributing to a 6.2% revenue growth over the prior-year quarter.

Freestanding IRF segment adjusted operating income increased 3.6% over prior year, and that includes a $400,000 hit from Hurricane Harvey impact on our two Houston IRFs.

Our IRF business continues to be one of the more exciting growth vehicles within Kindred. We have a strong pipeline of new IRFs with a line of sight on five IRFs to be opened by the first quarter of 2019. We look forward to opening these IRFs as joint ventures with leading health systems.

Some of those include a 50-bed IRF in Greater Des Moines, Iowa with Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines; a 60-bed IRF in Tacoma, Washington with CHI Franciscan Health; the conversion of our South Indianapolis LTAC to a 40-bed IRF in partnership with Community Health Network of Indianapolis; a 38-bed IRF in Northern New Jersey with Atlantic Health System; and a 34-bed IRF in Billings, Montana with the Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare.

The IRF pipeline continues to grow and should support an additional three to five IRFs each year for the next number of years.

Together, our Hospital Rehab Service segment now generates over $700 million of annual revenue and over $200 million of annual core EBITDAR. It's one of the largest inpatient rehab platforms in the country and the impressive clinical and financial track record of this business has positioned Kindred as a rehab service partner of choice among health systems, whether as a contract therapy provider to their acute rehab units or as a partner with premier providers for state-of-the-art joint venture freestanding IRFs.

With that, let me turn the call over to Stephen.

Stephen Farber

Thanks, Ben. And good morning. As Ben mentioned, we are pleased that our results for the third quarter were ahead of expectations. We are also very enthusiastic about the meaningful progress we've made strengthening our balance sheet and reducing leverage with our recently completed insurance restructuring.

With that, let's now turn to line item commentary both for the quarter and our 2018 guide, starting with revenue.

Our revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was $1.48 billion, down about $86 million from the same quarter last year. Most of this decline, about $70 million, relates to the 21 LTACs we have sold or closed since we reported the third quarter of last year.

Another $8 million or so was from the hurricanes. The remainder is largely the revenue impact of LTAC criteria, which began on September 1 last year, offset in part by the continued growth of Kindred at Home and our inpatient rehab facility business.

As for 2018, we expect $6.2 billion of net revenue at the midpoint, with a range of roughly $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion. This range reflects our expectation of additional LTAC portfolio refinement, combined with our continued efforts to drive growth.

Moving now to EBITDAR, we had core EBITDAR for the third quarter of $157 million. As Ben discussed, we estimate that hurricanes had a cumulative $16 million impact on EBITDAR in the quarter, about $10 million of which related to the LTAC Hospital division and $5 million related to Kindred at Homes division.

Our Hospital division results were further reduced by $3 million in the quarter from LTAC closure costs. Adjusting for these items, our results were ahead of expectations.

As for our 2018 core EBITDAR outlook, our midpoint expectation is $815 million with a range of $800 million to $830 million. As with revenue, a number of the variables – a number of variables impacted this estimate, perhaps most importantly, our continued effort to refine and consolidate our LTAC Hospital portfolio, our cost realignment efforts and our initiatives to drive margin and growth.

Moving now to rent, we reported rent of $73 million in the quarter, down from $98 million in the third quarter last year. This $28 million decline reflects the elimination of roughly $28 million of rent per quarter, nearly $115 million of rent per year from the sale of our nursing facility business and our sale and closure of 21 LTACs, partially offset by annual rent escalators.

For 2018, we expect rent of approximately $295 million to $300 million, with approximately $35 million of that amount from equipment rent. This slight year-over-year increase also reflects the impact of new IRFs expected to open in 2018.

As discussed in our earnings release last night, based upon guidance from the SEC, following this earnings period, we will discontinue use of EBITDAR for consolidated reporting purposes and will focus instead on EBITDA.

For the third quarter of 2017, we had core EBITDA of $84 million; and for 2018, we expect core EBITDA to be in the range of $500 million to $530 million, with $515 million at the midpoint. Both of these measures are driven by the same factors we just discussed for EBITDAR.

Moving now to depreciation and amortization. For the third quarter, we reported D&A of $25 million. We expect this to remain essentially constant going forward. And for 2018, we expect D&A of approximately $100 million.

Turning now to interest, in the third quarter, we reported $60 million of net interest expense. For 2018, we expect net annual interest expense of approximately $235 million to $240 million. Please note that this figure includes $17 million of non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees, and thus we estimate cash interest for 2018 of right around $220 million.

Moving now to tax rate, our September year-to-date core book tax rate is 30.9%, which is consistent with our comments over the past couple of quarters. For 2018, we estimate a core book tax rate of roughly 35%. As a reminder, these rates reflect book tax liability as a percent of pretax income before NCI.

As we've discussed previously, given our significant balance of NOLs, which we expect to be $550 million to $600 million at the end of this year, we expect our cash income payments to be less than 10% of core book tax liability for some time to come.

Turning now to NCI, for the third quarter, our core NCI was $11 million. For 2018, we expect core NCI between $45 million and $50 million, up slightly from our current run rate to reflect the new joint venture IRFs Ben mentioned that we expect to open in 2018.

Moving now to share count, as previously disclosed, we expect fully diluted weighted average share count for 2017 of roughly 88.5 million shares and our 2018 outlook anticipates a weighted average share count of approximately 90 million shares.

Moving now to earnings per share, we reported $0.11 of core diluted loss per share for the third quarter, which includes an impact of $0.11 per share for the hurricanes and $0.02 per share for LTAC closure costs.

For 2018, we expect core diluted EPS of $0.75 at the midpoint with a range of $0.65 to $0.85. This range mirrors the same elements underlying the expectations range for both EBITDAR and EBITDA.

Let's now turn to cash flow. For the third quarter, we had $30 million of core operating cash flow and $3 million of core free cash flow. Our results this year were essentially flat the prior year with a wide range of puts and takes related to the sale of our skilled nursing facility business and LTAC closures.

Among items impacting our cash flow was the business disruption caused by the hurricanes. Not only were our operating results reduced by $16 million, we also experienced an additional $20 million of collection delays.

Our Houston central billing office, which handles much of our LTAC business, closed temporarily, and Kindred at Home also experienced payment processing delays.

We have already made significant progress in October catching up with these delays and expect them to clear during the fourth quarter. Combining the impact of these items and others, we expect the fourth quarter will likely be our strongest cash quarter for the year. We intend to use these cash flows to drive additional deleveraging.

And for 2018, we expect $175 million of core free cash flow from continuing operations at the midpoint, including the cash tax savings from harvesting our NOLs.

Let's turn now to our recent insurance restructuring, which has had a significant impact on our leverage, cash and level of funded debt. The insurance restructuring has three primary parts.

First, we changed the funding mechanism for workers' compensation. Second, we changed the funding mechanism for professional liability. And third, we released excess regulatory capital from Cornerstone, our Cayman-based captive insurance subsidiary, and returned that capital back to Kindred's parent entity.

Starting with workers' compensation, prior to the restructuring, Kindred's workers' compensation insurance deductibles were held at Cornerstone and related entities, where for many years restricted cash deposits were held to provide for future settlements.

Essentially, with the restructuring, we changed the funding mechanism for this liability, primarily for policy years 2011 and forward. For these periods, we released approximately $136 million of cash back to Kindred's parent entity and replaced this cash with $115 million of letters of credit.

We're using this cash to de-lever. And going forward, we will simply pay claims as they become due. To be clear, there was no change to the underlying risk transfer to third-party insurers, so Kindred's level of external insurance did not change.

The restructuring was essentially an opportunity to increase cash efficiency and use cash to de-leverage rather than leaving it stranded within restricted deposits.

We did something similar for professional liability, except that, for this area, we do not need to utilize letters of credit. For professional liability, prior to the restructuring, cash and matching liabilities for retained deductibles were held at Cornerstone.

The restructuring related only to policy years 2015 to 2017 and forward. And for prior periods, professional liability in Cornerstone are functioning as before – unchanged.

Under the professional liability restructuring, approximately $106 million of cash reserved for retained deductibles has been moved from Cornerstone to Kindred's parent entity. We used that cash to repay debt and increase cash. And going forward, we will pay claims from the parent entity as they become due.

Again, to be clear, for professional liability, there was no change to the underlying risk transfer to third-party insurers, so Kindred's level of external insurance did not change. This was, again, an opportunity to increase cash efficiency and use cash to deleverage rather than leaving it stranded within our captive insurance subsidiary.

The final part of the insurance restructuring involved rightsizing regulatory capital within Cornerstone. In connection with these other activities, it became clear that there was an opportunity to recalculate Cornerstone's required regulatory capital. We worked with the insurance regulator and successfully processed the transfer of $35 million of excess regulatory capital from Cornerstone to Kindred's parent entity.

In total, the insurance restructuring liberated $281 million of stranded cash, which we used in late October to repay our credit line in its entirety and to add more than $100 million of free cash to our corporate balance sheet.

The combination of all the initiatives underway, including the insurance restructuring and free cash flow, are enabling us to make significant progress on deleveraging Kindred.

Our current expectation is that, by the end of 2018, our leverage, measured as adjusted debt to EBITDAR, will approximate 5.5 times, with a goal of reducing leverage below that level thereafter.

And with that, let me turn it back to Ben.

Benjamin Breier

Thanks, Stephen. With the passing of each quarter and with our restructuring now largely behind us, we gain better visibility on each of our businesses. There's more certainty on the regulatory and reimbursement environment and we continue to make noteworthy progress in a number of key initiatives.

They include fully exiting our skilled nursing facility business, reducing overhead around the skilled nursing divestiture, continued optimization of our LTAC portfolio, growth in our IRF and home health pipelines and the restructuring of our insurance program.

And with that, thank you. I'll turn it over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from the Sheryl Skolnick with Mizuho.

Sheryl Skolnick

That was a surprise. Thank you. Well, considering everything that you all faced, this was a really excellent job on your part, controlling what you could control and growing what you could grow. So, I like to see that improvement.

And part of that has to be the rationalization of the portfolio and its impact on the business. So, Ben and Stephen, can you give me some sense of the criteria that you use currently and potentially use going forward to evaluate whether you retain an LTAC or decide to sell it or close it?

Benjamin Breier

Sure. Good morning, Sheryl. There are a number of different criteria that we look at as we are thinking about and contemplating that idea. Which is why, as we've said, around our LTAC optimization strategy, it's not just a question of closure, it could be a question of converting to an IRF, it could be a question of doing something else.

So, what we try and do, first of all, is look geographically. Where do we have other assets and what is the competition in the marketplace? If there are opportunities where we can consolidate with other LTACs that we have in that current geography, we like the idea of doing that, assuming that we either own the building or that the lease structure allows for us to do that because we can simply take the demand that remains and put it in the capacity that remains and, obviously, run a much more efficient operation that way. So that's number one.

Number two, there are a number of different, I guess, I would say, sort of strategies of payment that are afoot across different geographies of the country. And I'll call out California as an example.

In California, most of the short-term acute hospital systems get paid on a per diem basis. And so, because of that, we're able to, as an acute care hospital, essentially come in at a more discounted per diem rate than what a short-term acute care hospital can deliver. And we have – particularly with a lot of those physician groups in California that are taking delegated risks, we have seen an enormous amount of demand for using our hospitals at a lower per diem.

We think, Sheryl, that there is real opportunity as we talk to managed care companies about creating that kind of an environment in other states as well. So that's the second thing that we look at.

The third thing that I think we look at is just, more broadly, how are our hospitals doing today in the context of their conversion to LTAC criteria and how do we ultimately assess that they would do if and when the second phase of criteria would kick in at the end of next year.

And on that front, that's where we've been really the most aggressive over the last year, to really try and make as proactive a response as possible to getting out of and closing down and selling the hospitals that we thought ultimately were going to be really successful going forward.

So, I think those are broadly the criteria that we think about. Obviously, rent structures and capital structures of leases, et cetera, always enter into our thought around where and how we might have to deploy capital to get out of certain things. But I think those are the 3 or 4 ways that we think about how we look at it.

Sheryl Skolnick

That's really interesting. And can you give us a sense of how many of the facilities have real estate financing that lends itself to this kind of margin and business-enhancing strategy?

Benjamin Breier

I think your question is about leases versus financed versus what we own.

Sheryl Skolnick

Yeah. So, how many of these facilities can you do this with? Right.

Benjamin Breier

Yeah. So, we have 77 hospitals today. I think we are going to make an announcement here shortly. Actually – yes, 77. We are going to make an announcement here shortly that will take that number to 76. And I would say about half of those facilities are under what I would call mid-range leases with our partners at Ventas. We have a very good relationship with Ventas. And I think, for the most part, those are very stable hospitals in good markets. Every once in a while, periodically, there's a one-off that our two parties are able to talk about and maybe do something more proactively with. But I would say on those sort of 30 hospitals, we feel pretty good about having those be a part of our portfolio for a number of years to come. So, that leaves you kind of with the other half to a little bit more. And there are various degrees of financing that we do there. But we own a bunch of those. We have other lease arrangements with smaller landlords that, in some ways, sometimes are interested in us buying ourselves out of leases or deploying capital in different ways. So, I would say about half of the portfolio, we still have the ability to kind of think about in those terms.

Sheryl Skolnick

Excellent. Thank you so much.

Benjamin Breier

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we will take our next question from Gary Taylor with JP Morgan.

Gary Taylor

Hi, good morning. A couple of questions. Just on the insurance program, two questions. The first, could you just remind us of your deductible or self-retention levels in both workers' comp and professional liability? That sounded like those didn't change, but can you just remind us where you are on those, like per event?

Stephen Farber

Sure, Gary. Hey, it's Stephen. Good morning. We don't actually disclose that amount, but I think it would be fair to say that our retained liability per event is relatively modest on both the workers' comp and professional liability side and that there are third-party insurers that provide the various towers of protection beyond those levels.

Gary Taylor

Okay. And in terms of the cash flow statement, so my understanding with the captive, the funding running through cash from the investment section, the way that you are going to orchestrate it now, paying it out of basically recurring cash flow, for lack of a better description, does that move any of this up into the cash from op section or does this – as you have to pay those claims as they occur, does that still run through that investment section?

Stephen Farber

You know what's interesting about the accounting, Gary – and this was a new learning for me a while ago – is that regardless of whether we pay our deductible from the parent entity or from Cornerstone, the accounting is exactly the same.

So, while with Cornerstone, on a regular basis, there's movements in the investment accounts as we move money around between entities, every time – both looking backwards and looking forwards, every time we settle a claim, it then hits cash from ops. So even – I'll just give you a little more example. So, say that we moved $10 million from the parent down to Cornerstone historically, that never hits cash from ops. It is only when an actual claim is settled and Kindred has to pony up for its deductible. So, there will be no change from a reporting perspective.

Gary Taylor

Okay, that's helpful. And then my last one for Ben. Going to Kindred at Home and particularly home health, what is your outlook the next two to three years on home health in terms of organic and total revenue growth?

I know this is one of your perceived growth engines for the company. But would you anticipate, now with the HHGM rule shelved and a lot of the focus and attention you've put on the SNF divestiture out of the way, that there's a reacceleration of acquisition and de novo activity in home health? So, just trying to think about how you think about organic and inorganic growth in that segment.

Benjamin Breier

Yes. So, I think I'll try and tackle each of those one at a time. First, just on the regulatory environment, from a reset perspective, as I said in my opening comments, while obviously, we were as an industry pleased with not having CMS finalize HHGM, there are clearly going to be, Gary, ongoing discussions, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, with both CMS and actively with Congress around developing a system of payment and regulation for the home health space in the future that meets the needs that the government feels are appropriate from a regulatory and reimbursement perspective, but in which the industry also feels that we can provide quality care and deliver real value to the patients that we see.

But there is more work to be had there over the next number of weeks and months and years to come, certainly. And I think we'll all be involved in that and watch that play out, number one.

Number two, I think that one of the reasons why I think you saw CMS ultimately reach the decision they reached to not finalize HHGM is because it never really made sense to figure out how to sort of rob Peter to pay Paul, if you will, by reducing reimbursements in an industry that, clearly, the boat has left the dock in terms of where patients, consumers, payers, et cetera, want people to be.

We are trying to put people in the home setting where there's clearly an improvement in cost of care, in quality of life and nobody wants to turn back on that. And that's why, to answer your broader question about organic growth, we feel so bullish still about our organic growth opportunities in this space.

We were, I think, headed more towards 3% to 5% kind of admission and revenue growth in that business prior to the storms hitting. And I expect to see us, both at Kindred and I would argue for the industry, probably return more to those kinds of rates going forward as we continue to work our way through how we feel about reimbursement and regulation.

So, on the organic side, I'd say we still remain very bullish. Now, there's clearly going to, and we've already seen, a shift. As the managed care and Medicare Advantage environment grows, you'll continue to see us take more Medicare Advantage episodically paid patients. But we think that's a growth opportunity net-net for our business. Still, organically, again, we've got to keep working through the regulatory environment. But I expect to see pretty bullish growth rates there over the next coming quarters and years.

On the inorganic M&A side, I think, look, for us, what we've always said, and different companies look at things individually, because we are the largest home health provider and we have essentially geographic coverage over almost all of our integrated markets and, really, most of the markets that we want to ultimately serve, we've never really looked at M&A for particularly large-scale platforms because we like the idea of adding branches strategically, we like the idea of buying businesses where we can buy CON-protected Medicare licenses and grow the business that way. And I think that you'll see us deploy, certainly, more capital in this space than what you've seen us deploy in the first half of 2017.

If you looked at 2016, Gary, we put about $100 million of capital to work in terms of our M&A in that space. I'd like to get back to deploying capital around the kind of businesses that we want to buy and our pipeline is very deep. And I think all of us were a little bit on the sidelines waiting to see what was going to happen with the regs. But I suspect we'll probably become more active in that environment as well.

Gary Taylor

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Benjamin Breier

Thank you.

Gary Taylor

[Operator Instructions]. And we will take our next question from Chris Rigg with Deutsche Bank.

Chris Rigg

Hi, good morning. I just want to make sure I understand the moving parts related to get to the 5.5 times leverage for next year. If I take your September 30 balance sheet and then look at your rent assumptions and EBITDAR assumptions for next year and capitalize the rents six times, it looks like you only have to pay down net debt by about $100 million-ish to get to that 5.5 times. Is that correct or am I doing something wrong?

Stephen Farber

I'm assuming, Chris, that you are using our sort of guide numbers for next year in terms of…

Chris Rigg

Correct.

Stephen Farber

The denominator. Yeah, it really is – that's pretty much right once you pro forma effect all of the parts for this year and the insurance money. It's a combination of both pieces, the reduction of the net debt and the delivery of the EBITDAR numbers for next year. It does not require a heroic effort.

Chris Rigg

Yes. I guess that's what I was really getting to. If I look at – you're going to get a vast majority of the $281 million in the fourth quarter and then if you generate any free cash next year, it looks like that 5.5 times number is, like you just said, not too crazy. But in any case – I guess, more fundamentally, when I think about how you guys discuss sort of Florida and California versus Texas and the LTAC business, can you just give us a little bit more flavor as to what I would maybe call just a more difficult operating environment in Texas versus the other two states, LTAC-wise?

Benjamin Breier

Sure, Chris. Happy to. I already described, I think, California in terms of its business mix and why we think that's so effective, but I would also argue that there are much fewer LTACs in the State of California. We virtually have essentially no LTAC competition with the exception of one other competitor, maybe one or two other smaller buildings in a state that is as populous as California, in a state where physicians like to use our LTACs and where per diem rates work well. That's why our buildings out there are 90-plus-percent occupied and 100% compliant.

Florida is another example where you've, obviously, got a huge Medicare Advantage population down there and growing. While there is competition, the competition is really not on a city-by-city basis. It's kind of each city has its own LTAC almost. And so, for whatever reason, we've all been able to kind of coexist with each other in that state. And between the demographics and the market demand, that just seems to be a state, like California, that has a very high impact of doing well in criteria or not in criteria.

Texas, on the other hand, was its own story. If you think about the last 10 or 12 years or 15 years in Texas, back when physicians could own and start hospitals, there were a number of physician groups that got together with a small amount of capital and opened up an LTAC seemingly on every different corner in Dallas and Fort Worth, in Houston and around those areas. Also, utilization out of the short-term acutes in the Texas market was very, very high.

As criteria has come into effect, you've seen a couple of different things that have happened. One, demand has come down because the number of patients that are fully LTAC compliant that we can take is actually less just because of the regs.

And, two, there has been a huge over-bedding and overcapacity in that state. And so, what we've been working hard at is to, as we've talked about, rationalizing our portfolio in that state to try and consolidate ourselves down to get our capacity to meet demand. It's not, obviously, a new idea for managers to try and get capacity to meet demand, but that's really what we've been focused on.

And it will be interesting over the next year, as many of our smaller competitors in the state have now entered into phase two of criteria – remember, we are about a year behind everybody there around where our costs reports were. It will be very interesting to see how they do and how they continue to sort of hold on, if you will, over the course of the year. And we will be very opportunistic as we look at that to figure out, do we want to continue to consolidate more or are we feeling happy about kind of what our portfolio looks like in that state.

Our hospitals in Texas perform very, very well. They contribute a significant amount of profitability to this company. They take care of patients in a wonderful way and I certainly don't want to diminish their performance by any stretch. What you have down there is a capacity and a demand issue. And that's what we are working to – what we've been working to right-size and what we'll continue to work to right-size here over the course of next year.

Chris Rigg

Great. And then just one more related to the cash flow. And sorry to come back to it, but I kind of view that as sort of paramount importance right now for you guys and...

Benjamin Breier

Sure.

Chris Rigg

Just trying to think about 2018. Well, I know you want to talk about EBITDA, but $800 million to $830 million of EBITDAR, do you have a sense for how much non-routine CapEx that will require? How much you have to spend on sort of a discretionary or semi-discretionary basis?

Stephen Farber

Sure. Chris, right now, we have $20 million slated for that. And most of that, it relates to the five IRFs that are going to be underway and, I guess, opened by the next several quarters.

Benjamin Breier

So, it's not a lot of capital there.

Stephen Farber

Yeah.

Chris Rigg

Thank you.

Stephen Farber

Thank you.

Operator

And we would take our next question from Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kevin Fischbeck

Great, thanks. I wanted to go to the guidance adjustments. I think it was Stephen who talked about – there's three things that you mentioned as far as kind of leading to the guidance adjustment. One was more LTAC closures and then I think you mentioned cost efforts and then initiatives to drive growth. I guess I understand the closure part of it. What are the other two things that kind of – you refined when you updated your guidance?

Stephen Farber

Sure. So, Kevin, I guess I will start with the cost side. As we've discussed all year, we've been in the process of – with a lot of cost rationalization, primary related to the SNF divestitures, but also just to the business in general.

And in Q4, in particular, I know we've discussed this before, we had indicated there was about $20 million or so of annualized cost cuts that we were going to be able to take on following the divestiture of the SNFs. Well, we put a good chunk of that in place sort of at the end of Q3. So, we will start to see some benefit of that in Q4.

So just using round numbers, Kevin, if you imagine that we had about a quarter's worth of that $20 million in Q4, then that would mean you've got about $15 million left of ramp going into 2018. So, those aren't exact numbers because it's sort of phasing in over the next couple of months, but something like that would be a piece.

And there are some other cost elements that occurred over the course of the year that are still not fully annualized. So, you have some tail benefits as those mature into 2018.

I'm sorry, there was a second element that you had referenced.

Kevin Fischbeck

Yeah, the initiatives to drive growth.

Stephen Farber

Sure. That's nothing more than everything we are trying to do with all of our businesses, to perform better in 2018 than we did in 2017. And I would say, much like with the cost reductions, there have been a lot of areas of improvement over 2017 where we haven't lapped that improvement yet. So, for example, the labor cost improvement in Kindred at Home and some of these other items that we've been talking about, we have maybe a quarter or two quarters of it under our belt and you'll see that continue to drive it up to baseline as we annualize.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. So, kind of – it sounds like, in general, the guidance reduction kind of tweaks around some of these things and that, in general, you are looking of the core businesses pretty much the same as you did when you exited Q2?

Stephen Farber

Yes.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. And then I appreciate all the color about kind of, geographically, where the LTACs are versus the criteria. But I just want to make sure, I think, last quarter, you talked about a goal of having 95% or close to 95% compliance by Q4 of 2018. I just want to make sure that the guidance that you just gave here by geography adds up to the same thing or is that going to be ahead of 95% or behind 95% or is it still – 95% is the target?

Benjamin Breier

I think that's still the right target, Kevin. I think the point of our guidance and the percentage of compliant LTAC patients we see is to try, and as I know you're trying to get to, get to a number next year on EBITDAR that we all feel confident that we can hit. We have put a still relatively significant amount of headwinds, starting in September of 2018 around that other 5% or 6% or 7% of non-compliant, medically complex patients at a phase two rate. That's built into the guidance. That's a part of the $815 million. And so, we feel very confident that the numbers that we are talking about include getting to a compliant percentage that we feel that we can get to and also incurring some potential incremental costs from phase two of compliance.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. I think you kind of referenced this a little bit earlier about the competitive landscape and how you guys are transitioning into the criteria that later, and everyone else just gives you a chance to kind of look around and see how your competitors are responding. But would you expect there to be significant closures from some of your competitors over the next year or are you kind of assuming in your closure number a relatively steady state?

Benjamin Breier

Well, I can't really comment on what others will do. I can only tell you, historically, now what we've seen here over the last year is that we have seen a number of LTACs that have closed all across the country, not just our own, but smaller for-profit competitors, smaller not-for-profit competitors. I don't have the numbers exactly as to how many of them have closed, but it's approaching more than ten and heading towards, I would say, 30 or so LTACs. And we do expect and have commented publicly that the regulatory burden of the changes to LTAC criteria have been very, very tough, particularly in certain geographies.

So, I do expect, Kevin, that you'll see incremental closures. Having said that, our plan, our model, what we are trying to accomplish in terms of the midpoint guidance we gave you for next year, whether we see another hospital close or not, has no real effect on our guide.

I'm simply pointing out that I think, opportunistically, we are going to get to a point where we turn the page in our own portfolio and start growing our business again in the LTACs. And I do think that having less capacity in markets is going to play a big role in that. That's the main point I was trying to make.

Kevin Fischbeck

Great, thanks.

Benjamin Breier

Thank you.

Operator

And it appears there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Breier, I'd like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks, sir.

Benjamin Breier

Okay. Well, thank you all very much for your continued thinking about our company and we look forward to talking to you in the next quarter. Thank you all.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. We'd like to thank everyone for their participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.